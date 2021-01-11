Petplan Pet Insurance: Is it the right choice?

Petplan Pet Insurance Policies and Pricing

Petplan offers pet insurance coverage in all 50 states and can be used with any veterinarian. This pet insurance company provides the following policies for dog and cat owners.

Comprehensive Petplan Breakdown

The comprehensive pet plan is Petplan ’s only option for both cats and dogs over six weeks old. It offers a lot of flexibility when it comes to adjusting the maximum annual payout, the annual deductible, and the reimbursement percentage. It pays for a wide range of veterinary costs like X-rays, MRIs, behavioral therapy, surgery, diagnostics, and even non-routine exam fees.

The comprehensive plan also reimburses non-veterinary costs like monetary loss due to the theft of your pet, boarding kennel fees, and any vacation cancellations as a result of your pet’s illness or injury. That means if you’re scheduled for a vacation and can’t go because your pet gets sick, Petplan would reimburse you for those costs!

Petplan guarantees to never cancel your pet policy due to the age, health, or claim history of your pet.

Petplan does not offer coverage for non-curable pre-existing conditions.

But unlike many other insurance providers, Petplan offers to reinstate coverage eligibility for curable pre-existing conditions that can be “completely resolved without recurrence” following a 365-day exclusionary period. During the exclusionary period, your pet must not show any symptoms for the condition. This includes any symptoms without a formal medical diagnosis, like vomiting and diarrhea.

This means Petplan will cover any medical condition or injury your pet previously had, as long as there are no symptoms of the condition for at least a year. The company also will not cover elective surgeries, breeding, injuries from intentional abuse or neglect, behavioral treatment, injuries from racing or organized fighting, or treatments for weight loss, among others.

Petplan Insurance for Your Dog

Petplan offers one comprehensive plan that covers accidents, illnesses, and congenital conditions, which can be adjusted to provide different reimbursement levels. Petplan offers coverage for most emergency care, treatments, surgeries, and rehabilitation sessions, among other things. It also doesn’t have any breed restrictions and will cover breed-specific conditions.

Petplan will cover any chronic condition following the end of its waiting period, including allergies and diabetes, and will cover prescription medications.

In case of emergencies, Petplan will also cover reimbursement for surgeries, X-rays, MRIs, CAT scans, laboratory and diagnostic testing, rehabilitation, and alternative therapies. Any of these treatments could add up to thousands of dollars out of pocket without pet insurance.

Petplan will not reimburse pet owners for routine or preventative care. This includes sterilization, vaccinations, exams, or any care related to parasites like fleas or heartworm.

Petplan Insurance for Your Cat

Petplan offers its comprehensive plan for your favorite feline, which covers accidents, illnesses, and congenital conditions. It provides reimbursement for most emergency care, treatment of illnesses and injuries, surgeries, and rehabilitation. It doesn’t have any breed restrictions.

Petplan will cover chronic and congenital conditions that occur after the plan is instated, including allergies, asthma, diabetes, and cancer. In case of emergencies, Petplan also reimburses owners for surgery, rehabilitation, alternative treatments, and specialist care, among other things. Without pet insurance, you might end up having to pay thousands of dollars out-of-pocket.

Petplan doesn’t reimburse pet owners for routine or preventative care. So you will have to pay for vaccinations, routine exams, or any care related to parasites like fleas or heartworm.

Petplan ’s Services for Breeders

Petplan offers a specialized bundle for breeders that provides a free 30-day trial of Petplan ’s comprehensive insurance for every puppy or kitten sold. According to Petplan ’s website, providing insurance upon a sale reduces the number of puppies or kittens returned due to health problems.

Breeders can also be added to Petplan ’s Breeder Bonus Point program. So you can get points every time someone you sell a pet to activates or continues a Petplan policy. You can redeem the points for vouchers like Amazon gift cards.