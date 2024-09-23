Costs of owning a Siberian husky

The cost of buying or adopting your new husky friend is just your first expense. You’ll pay far more for a Siberian husky’s ongoing care, so it’s important to make sure you factor these expenses into your yearly budget.

Expense ▲ ▼ Estimated Annual Cost ▲ ▼ Vaccination and vet visits $542–$886 Food and supplies $565–$3,500 Grooming and maintenance Negligible; $100 or less to purchase tools up front Pet insurance $204–$676

Vaccination and vet visits

Huskies are pretty healthy overall. They’re bred to be sturdy and serve as the main source of transportation for the Chukchi people over great distances. Siberian huskies generally need the same type of regular veterinary care as other large-breed dogs.

Some items to include in your veterinary budget include:[3]

Annual exam: $50–$250

Annual vaccinations: $20–$30 per vaccine

Spaying or neutering: $160–$220

Preventative medications: $31–$38 per month

Good to Know Like all purebred dogs, Siberian huskies have some genetic predispositions to certain health problems, particularly if they’re not carefully bred. It’s often tough to know the background of dogs adopted from shelters and rescues, but you can at least take heart that studies have shown few differences in veterinary costs between mixed-breed and purebred dogs.

Food and supplies

All huskies are different, and each will have its own specific needs and associated costs. But here’s a rough range for what you might pay annually to keep your pup happy and well-fed:[4]

Toys: $60–$100

Food: $360–$900

Training: $145–$2,500

Grooming and maintenance

Huskies are sturdy dogs with thick double coats. Twice a year, a husky will “blow” its coat, which is an apt description. Without daily grooming at this point, your dog will look like an exploded cotton candy machine with its floofy undercoat flying around everywhere, especially in the summer months.

You can handle your Siberian husky’s grooming at home with the right tools. You’ll need to invest around $100 in quality nail clippers and a set of brushes, including an undercoat rake, deshedding blade, and a slicker brush.[5]

Pet insurance

Pet insurance for dogs costs an average of $204 per year for an accident-only policy and $676 per year for an accident and illness policy, according to data from the North American Pet Health Insurance Association.[6] Most Siberian husky owners pay around $30–$50 per month for pet insurance, according to pet insurance company Embrace.

If you plan to pay out of pocket for any surprise veterinary expenses, you may not need pet insurance. But since vet bills can get extremely high — particularly if your dog should ever develop something like cancer — many pet owners prefer the extra peace of mind that pet insurance policies can offer.

Pet insurance doesn’t cover all veterinary expenses, but it can protect against some of the largest. If you’re looking to save money, most insurers also offer affordable plans that only cover accidents. You can also find add-on wellness plans that cover many routine veterinary expenses, like annual vaccinations and parasite-prevention medications.