8 years in insurance and personal finance writing
Former data scientist for U.S. Geological Survey
Lindsay is a freelance personal finance writer currently pursuing her Series 65 license. She enjoys helping readers learn money management skills that improve their lives.
Featured in
7+ years in content creation and management
5+ years in insurance and personal finance content
Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.
Featured in
Updated September 23, 2024
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
The initial purchase price of a Siberian husky can vary greatly based on many factors, including whether you adopt an adult dog from a shelter or buy a new purebred husky puppy from a reputable breeder. Siberian huskies are a popular dog breed, coming in as the 24th-most popular dog breed in the U.S. in 2023, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).[1]
Here’s what you need to know about how much these beautiful, goofy, and enigmatic dogs cost so you can form a solid financial plan for your pup.
Country of origin: Northeast Asia and modern-day Siberia
Adult weight: 45–60 pounds (male) and 35–50 pounds (female)
Adult height: 21–23.5 inches (male) and 20–22 inches (female)
Coat colors: Agouti and white, black and white, gray and white, red and white, sable and white, white, brown and white, tan and white, and black
Personality traits: Independent, affectionate, playful, vocal, high energy
Life expectancy: 12–14 years
Source: American Kennel Club
How much does a Siberian husky cost?
Dog breeders typically charge an average of $600–$1,500 for a husky puppy. Adopting a homeless husky from a shelter comes with a much lower price tag, ranging from $150 to $400.
Most people know that Siberian huskies were originally bred as sled dogs, and it’s still common to see all-Siberian teams at races in Alaska and other northern U.S. states even today. Those factors also translate into some interesting challenges for pet lovers. For example, you should generally always keep your husky on a leash, and they go through twice-yearly shedding cycles.[2]
Siberian huskies are a great choice if you’re looking for an active companion. Canine sports like skijoring or bikejoring — in which teams of one to three huskies pull you on cross-country skis or a mountain bike — are a good way to exercise. These activities translate well to pet households since you can even compete with full-sized kennels with just a single “house” husky.
Costs of owning a Siberian husky
The cost of buying or adopting your new husky friend is just your first expense. You’ll pay far more for a Siberian husky’s ongoing care, so it’s important to make sure you factor these expenses into your yearly budget.
Expense
▲▼
Estimated Annual Cost
▲▼
|Vaccination and vet visits
|$542–$886
|Food and supplies
|$565–$3,500
|Grooming and maintenance
|Negligible; $100 or less to purchase tools up front
|Pet insurance
|$204–$676
Vaccination and vet visits
Huskies are pretty healthy overall. They’re bred to be sturdy and serve as the main source of transportation for the Chukchi people over great distances. Siberian huskies generally need the same type of regular veterinary care as other large-breed dogs.
Some items to include in your veterinary budget include:[3]
Annual exam: $50–$250
Annual vaccinations: $20–$30 per vaccine
Spaying or neutering: $160–$220
Preventative medications: $31–$38 per month
Like all purebred dogs, Siberian huskies have some genetic predispositions to certain health problems, particularly if they’re not carefully bred. It’s often tough to know the background of dogs adopted from shelters and rescues, but you can at least take heart that studies have shown few differences in veterinary costs between mixed-breed and purebred dogs.
Food and supplies
All huskies are different, and each will have its own specific needs and associated costs. But here’s a rough range for what you might pay annually to keep your pup happy and well-fed:[4]
Toys: $60–$100
Food: $360–$900
Training: $145–$2,500
Grooming and maintenance
Huskies are sturdy dogs with thick double coats. Twice a year, a husky will “blow” its coat, which is an apt description. Without daily grooming at this point, your dog will look like an exploded cotton candy machine with its floofy undercoat flying around everywhere, especially in the summer months.
You can handle your Siberian husky’s grooming at home with the right tools. You’ll need to invest around $100 in quality nail clippers and a set of brushes, including an undercoat rake, deshedding blade, and a slicker brush.[5]
Pet insurance
Pet insurance for dogs costs an average of $204 per year for an accident-only policy and $676 per year for an accident and illness policy, according to data from the North American Pet Health Insurance Association.[6] Most Siberian husky owners pay around $30–$50 per month for pet insurance, according to pet insurance company Embrace.
If you plan to pay out of pocket for any surprise veterinary expenses, you may not need pet insurance. But since vet bills can get extremely high — particularly if your dog should ever develop something like cancer — many pet owners prefer the extra peace of mind that pet insurance policies can offer.
Pet insurance doesn’t cover all veterinary expenses, but it can protect against some of the largest. If you’re looking to save money, most insurers also offer affordable plans that only cover accidents. You can also find add-on wellness plans that cover many routine veterinary expenses, like annual vaccinations and parasite-prevention medications.
Factors influencing the price of a Siberian husky
The cost to adopt or buy your best friend can range from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars. It just depends on what type of husky you want. Here’s a look at some of the different factors affecting the cost of a Siberian husky.
Where you purchase from
Breeders typically charge higher prices for a purebred Siberian husky because they’re hoping to make a profit from the sale of their puppies or at least recoup their costs. Reputable breeders typically charge even more because they put a lot of work into verifying that their pups are healthy and properly socialized, which isn’t an easy job.
If you plan to show or breed your new Siberian husky in the future, you may pay even higher costs to retain full breeding rights. Many breeders also offer pet-quality huskies to good homes at a lower price.
Animal shelters, on the other hand, are often full of huskies and husky mixes that former owners surrendered or that were found abandoned. You can also find many breed-specific rescues around the country that help place huskies in good homes. Adoption fees are typically more affordable for these dogs than buying a puppy from a breeder, and you get to save a life.
Coat color
Huskies come in a wide range of coat color patterns. Breeders sometimes charge higher prices for dogs with rare coat colors, such as all-white dogs, although shelters and rescues typically don’t base prices on a dog’s looks.
Age and gender
Puppy ownership comes with many extra costs compared to adopting an adult Siberian husky, starting with the initial price tag. Siberian husky puppies are cute fluff balls that are in high demand, so breeders and even shelters can charge a premium based on the dog’s age.
Common health issues in Siberian huskies
Siberian huskies aren’t known for many genetic problems, but they’re prone to a few. Some health problems to watch for include:[7]
Cataracts: Just like in people, a husky’s eye lens can become clouded and obscure its vision, eventually leading to blindness. Cataracts affect about 10% of Siberian huskies.
Hip dysplasia: An abnormally formed hip socket is common in many large-breed dogs and can eventually lead to arthritis and lameness.
Zinc deficiency: Some huskies are prone to zinc deficiencies and require extra supplements to avoid hair loss on certain parts of their body.
Hypothyroidism: Another similarity to people, this treatable condition results from an underactive thyroid gland and can cause weight gain, lethargy, and hair loss.
Progressive retinal atrophy (PRA): This common genetic condition causes early degradation of the cells in a dog’s retina, eventually leading to blindness.
Comparing costs: Siberian husky vs. other breeds
Dog lovers who browse puppy classified ads on Craigslist or scroll through adoption pictures on Petfinder often come across several other related breeds from northern environments, some of which were also originally bred as sled dogs.
Here’s how the cost of Siberian huskies compares to some of these other breeds:
Dog Breed
▲▼
Average Cost
▲▼
|Siberian husky
|$150–$1,500
|Alaskan malamute
|$300–$3,000
|German shepherd
|$300–$4,500
|Samoyed
|$200–$3,500
|Akita
|$75–$4,500
Siberian husky FAQs
Huskies are lovable dogs for the whole family, but it’s a big commitment to adopt or buy any new dog, let alone a husky. This additional information can help you decide if a husky is the right dog breed for you.
What is the average price of a Siberian husky?
In general, husky puppies cost $600 to $1,500 if you buy them from a reputable breeder. Adoption fees from shelters or rescue groups typically range from $150 to $400 for huskies looking for homes.
What color Siberian husky is most expensive?
Dogs with rare coat colors and patterns, such as pure-white huskies with blue eyes, typically command a higher price than dogs with more common coat colors, such as gray and white.
Are Siberian huskies good pets?
A Siberian husky is a good choice for an active family that can give these friendly and energetic dogs lots of exercise. They’re relatively clean dogs, aside from twice-yearly shedding fests. But because of their high prey drive, they may not always be the best choice for families with other small animals such as cats.
What’s included in the price when purchasing a Siberian husky puppy from a breeder?
The AKC recommends that all puppy sellers provide new owners with registration paperwork and complete veterinary records, including vaccinations and health certifications. It also recommends a signed sale agreement, including information about return policies, feeding instructions, and health guarantees.
Related articles
- Can Dogs Eat Bananas?
- Cost of Owning a Rottweiler : Purchase, Vet Bills, and More
- Cost of Owning a Pomeranian : Purchase, Vet Bills, and More
- Cost of Owning a Bichon Frise : Purchase, Vet Bills, and More
- Cost of Owning a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel : Purchase, Vet Bills, and More
- Cost of Owning a Goldendoodle : Purchase, Vet Bills, and More
- Why Do Dogs Eat Grass?
Sources
- American Kennel Club. "The Most Popular Dog Breeds of 2023."
- American Kennel Club. "Siberian Husky."
- CareCredit. "Average Veterinary Pricing by Procedure."
- Wag. "How Expensive Is It to Own A Husky?."
- Husky Halfway House Foundation. "Husky Grooming."
- North American Pet Health Insurance Association. "Average Premiums."
- Bioguard Labs. "Breed-related disease: Siberian Husky."
Lindsay VanSomeren is a freelance personal finance writer living in Suquamish, WA. Her work has appeared with FICO, Credit Karma, The Balance, and more. She enjoys helping people learn how to manage their money better so they can live the life they want.
7+ years in content creation and management
5+ years in insurance and personal finance content
Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.
Featured in