Latest Articles

Insurify's insurance experts guide you through the basics of pet insurance.

What Plants Are Toxic to Cats?

Worried about your cat ingesting the wrong plant? Check out our guide to understand which plants to keep your cat away from.

6 min. readFebruary 13, 2023
What Does Pet Insurance Cover and Is It Worth It?

Have a new pet? Make sure to get pet insurance to cover vet bills and any other unexpected medical expenses.

7 min. readFebruary 2, 2023
Puppy Insurance: The Best Plans for Your Pup in 2023

Getting a new puppy? Consider buying pet insurance to cover vet costs and other unexpected medical expenses.

7 min. readFebruary 2, 2023
What Is Emergency Pet Insurance and What Does It Cover?

Emergency pet insurance can provide peace of mind for pet owners by covering unexpected vet bills for accidents and illnesses.

6 min. readJanuary 30, 2023
How Much Is a Golden Retriever? (2023)

Considering adding a golden retriever to your family? Read up on how much it’ll cost and other factors to consider when buying a new puppy.

10 min. readJanuary 27, 2023
Can You Get Life Insurance for Your Pet?

It’s possible to get a life insurance policy for your pet — but coverage may be limited, and it may not be worth the cost. Learn more.

5 min. readJanuary 26, 2023
Does Pet Insurance Cover Spaying or Neutering?

Pet insurance doesn’t cover spaying or neutering, but a pet wellness plan can help cover the cost of this important surgery for dogs and cats.

5 min. readJanuary 19, 2023
25 Cat-safe Houseplants: Non-toxic and Pet Friendly

Plants can add life and natural beauty to an indoor space. But if you have a cat, you must take extra care to choose cat-safe houseplants for your home.

9 min. readDecember 16, 2022
Preventative Care Pet Insurance: Does Your Pet Need It?

Preventative care pet insurance can be a great way to lower routine costs associated with pet care. But is the price tag worth it?

5 min. readDecember 7, 2022
How Much Is a French Bulldog? Price Guide 2023

French bulldog puppies from a breeder are worth an average of $3,000 or more. Learn more about the costs involved.

8 min. readDecember 2, 2022
Puppy Vaccination Schedule: What Shots Does Your Puppy Need?

Bringing home a new furry family member? Here’s a typical puppy vaccination schedule to follow for your puppy’s first year.

6 min. readDecember 2, 2022
Looking for a Long-Term Relationship? Check out the 10 Dog Breeds With the Least Health Problems.

Certain dog breeds are genetically prone to having more health issues than others. Learn which breeds of dogs have the least health problems.

7 min. readDecember 2, 2022
Is Pet Wellness Insurance Worth It?

Pet wellness insurance can give you peace of mind when it comes to preventative care for your pet. Learn how it works.

7 min. readDecember 2, 2022
How Much Is a Vet Visit for a Cat Without Insurance?

How much is a vet visit for a cat without insurance? A wellness exam costs $50-$250 on average, but emergency vet visits can be significantly higher. Learn more.

5 min. readDecember 2, 2022
What Is Pet Insurance?

Pet insurance is a healthcare policy for your pet that can pay up to 90% of your pet’s healthcare costs, including injuries and wellness visits.

8 min. readNovember 24, 2022
