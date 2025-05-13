Does pet insurance cover prescription food?

Pet insurance can sometimes cover prescription food if you have an accident or illness plan.[1] Optional wellness plans don’t cover prescription food. Ultimately, coverage specifics can vary widely between pet insurance companies, the type of coverage you have, and the reason why your vet put your pet on a special diet.

Compare Pet Insurance Quotes Save up to 57% by comparing rates in less than 2 minutes Enter your ZIP code View My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. 4.8/5 (3,806+ reviews)

What is prescription food?

Prescription pet food is a special type of pet food specially formulated to help pets manage certain health conditions, like bladder stones, allergies, and gastrointestinal issues. When your vet recommends a certain type of therapeutic diet, such as the kidney diet, you’ll need a prescription in order to buy the food. And it costs more than regular pet food.[2]

Due to condition-specific formulations, prescription pet food doesn’t typically meet the nutrient levels in standard food. Prescription pet food is only available from your vet or authorized retailers — similar to how you order prescription pet medication. Generally, your vet will keep close tabs on your pet’s health while it’s on the special diet and make adjustments as needed.

It’s important to note that prescription pet food differs from specialty pet food, like senior food or limited-ingredient foods. While these foods may help with certain conditions, like arthritis or allergies, they aren’t in the same class as therapeutic pet food. You don’t need a prescription for those specialty foods.

How much does prescription food cost?

Prescription pet food often costs more than traditional pet food due to the pure ingredients and additional required testing.[3] But the cost of prescription pet food can vary depending on the type of food your pet needs, the brand you choose, how much you buy, and how frequently you buy it.

For example, 12 cans of dog food formulated for a kidney diet cost about $60, while a 17-pound bag of dry dog food is around $80. Shelf-stable options tend to be more expensive and cost about $100 for a 12-pack.

Where you buy your pet’s prescription pet food can also affect the cost. For example, buying from an online retailer may save you a little compared to buying from your vet or a smaller pet store. But the cost difference may not be significant.