Experienced personal finance writer
Background working with banks and insurance companies
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
Featured in
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
The cost of prescription pet food can add up quickly. If you have pet insurance and your pet requires prescription food for a health condition, your insurer may cover some of the cost. Exact coverage will vary by your chosen plan, insurance company, and why your furry friend needs a special diet.
Here’s what you need to know about coverage for prescription pet food.
Does pet insurance cover prescription food?
Pet insurance can sometimes cover prescription food if you have an accident or illness plan.[1] Optional wellness plans don’t cover prescription food. Ultimately, coverage specifics can vary widely between pet insurance companies, the type of coverage you have, and the reason why your vet put your pet on a special diet.
What is prescription food?
Prescription pet food is a special type of pet food specially formulated to help pets manage certain health conditions, like bladder stones, allergies, and gastrointestinal issues. When your vet recommends a certain type of therapeutic diet, such as the kidney diet, you’ll need a prescription in order to buy the food. And it costs more than regular pet food.[2]
Due to condition-specific formulations, prescription pet food doesn’t typically meet the nutrient levels in standard food. Prescription pet food is only available from your vet or authorized retailers — similar to how you order prescription pet medication. Generally, your vet will keep close tabs on your pet’s health while it’s on the special diet and make adjustments as needed.
It’s important to note that prescription pet food differs from specialty pet food, like senior food or limited-ingredient foods. While these foods may help with certain conditions, like arthritis or allergies, they aren’t in the same class as therapeutic pet food. You don’t need a prescription for those specialty foods.
How much does prescription food cost?
Prescription pet food often costs more than traditional pet food due to the pure ingredients and additional required testing.[3] But the cost of prescription pet food can vary depending on the type of food your pet needs, the brand you choose, how much you buy, and how frequently you buy it.
For example, 12 cans of dog food formulated for a kidney diet cost about $60, while a 17-pound bag of dry dog food is around $80. Shelf-stable options tend to be more expensive and cost about $100 for a 12-pack.
Where you buy your pet’s prescription pet food can also affect the cost. For example, buying from an online retailer may save you a little compared to buying from your vet or a smaller pet store. But the cost difference may not be significant.
Why some pets need prescription food
Your vet may suggest that your pet go on a therapeutic diet as part of a medical treatment plan. In some cases, your pet may only need to be on a prescription diet for a short period of time. But for some conditions, your vet may require your pet to stay on prescription food long term.
These are some common health issues and medical conditions that often require prescription food:
Arthritis: While over-the-counter options are available to help treat arthritis, your vet may recommend prescription pet food to increase its mobility, reduce inflammation, and promote joint health.
Bladder stones: Prescription pet food can dissolve some types of bladder stones and help prevent them from returning.
Gastrointestinal issues: Pets with food sensitivities, allergies, and short-term issues like diarrhea may need prescription therapeutic food to help manage gastrointestinal issues or reduce immune responses.
Kidney disease: Vets often prescribe therapeutic food to pets with chronic kidney disease as part of a long-term treatment plan.
Weight management: If your pet has a weight issue and over-the-counter food options aren’t helping, your vet may put your pet on a weight-loss plan that includes prescription food.
Your vet may also put your pet on prescription vet food to support diabetic care, urinary tract health, dental care, liver health, aging, brain health, and other health concerns.
How to find out if your pet insurance covers prescription food
To find out if your pet insurance covers prescription food, you can take the following steps:
Check your policy documents. Look carefully at your policy to see if your coverage includes prescription pet food as a benefit. If your plan doesn’t cover it, you may find it listed under policy exclusions.
Review your schedule of benefits. Most pet insurance plans reimburse you for the cost of care, including covered prescription food. If your policy covers prescription food, you should see your reimbursement amount here.
Contact your insurer. If you’re still unsure if your policy covers prescription food, contact your insurer directly. Most companies offer the option to chat with an agent online or by phone or email.
If your insurer covers prescription food, you’ll typically need to file a reimbursement claim for the cost. This may require documentation, like the receipt for the food, a copy of the prescription, or documentation about your pet’s illness.
How to file a pet insurance claim for prescription food
Most pet insurance reimburses you after you pay for veterinary costs, like prescription food, up front. Follow these steps to file a reimbursement claim:
Buy the prescription food. Purchase your pet’s prescription food from your vet, pet store, or online retailer. Remember, you’ll need a prescription first.
Submit a claim. Most insurers let you submit a claim online or in an app. You’ll likely have to upload a copy of your receipt and your pet’s medical records.
Wait for approval. Your pet insurance company may decide to approve or deny your claim instantly or within a few weeks.
Receive reimbursement. Most insurers will pay the agreed-upon percentage of your costs, minus your outstanding deductible.
Ways to save on prescription food costs
Prescription pet food costs can add up quickly. Here are a few ways you can potentially save on food costs:
Shop around
Prescription food is typically available from veterinary offices, pet stores, and online retailers that sell prescription veterinary medicines. Compare prices at a few different places to see where you can get your pet’s food for the cheapest price.
Ask for samples or coupons
Sometimes manufacturers give vets samples or coupons. Check with your vet to see if free samples or discount options are available.
Switch brands
While only a handful of pet-food manufacturers sell prescription food, most make products that treat similar issues, so you may be able to save by switching.
Change food type
Different types of prescription food may cost less. For instance, dry food may be cheaper than wet. But check with your vet first, since some treatment plans may have specific requirements about wet versus dry food.
Buy in bulk
You may be able to save by buying a bigger bag of dry food or a larger quantity of cans.
Sign up for a subscription
Online retailers often offer up savings when you sign up to have your order shipped automatically. You’ll have to put down a payment method, but you can usually cancel anytime.
Pet insurance and prescription food FAQs
Understanding your pet insurance can help you determine what coverage you need and how to file a claim. The following information can help answer your remaining questions about pet insurance and prescription pet food.
Why do some pet insurance plans cover prescription food while others don’t?
Pet insurers each set their own coverage rules and exclusions. If you have an accident or illness plan, your coverage may include prescription food costs. Wellness and accident-only plans, on the other hand, don’t generally cover prescription food.
Can you get a reimbursement for prescription pet food if your vet recommends it?
Sometimes. Coverage for prescription food depends on the type of plan you have and your insurer. So if your policy lists prescription food as an exclusion, you won’t receive reimbursement for the cost, even if your vet recommends it.
If you switch pet insurance companies, will your new insurer cover your pet’s prescription food?
Possibly. If your new insurance policy doesn’t cover prescription food or the associated medical condition, it likely won’t cover the food. Waiting periods and deductibles may also apply.
Is there a maximum limit to how much pet insurance will pay for a pet’s prescription food?
It depends. Coverage limits vary by pet insurance companies. Your policy’s schedule of benefits should outline the specifics. Check your policy documents or ask your agent about any limits that may apply.
Does pet insurance cover supplements?
Like prescription food, some pet insurance companies and plans will cover supplements. But coverage may be limited to certain types of supplements and capped at a specific maximum reimbursement amount.
Sources
- National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "A Regulator's Guide to Pet Insurance."
- petMD. "Should You Feed Your Dog a Veterinary Dog Food? Here's When It's a Good Idea."
- TuftsNow. "Why do veterinarians prescribe certain diets, such as gastrointestinal-friendly food, and why does it cost so much?."
Sarah Archambault enjoys helping people figure out how to manage their finances and credit. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans. Her work has been featured on Credit Karma, Experian, LendingClub, Sound Dollar and USA Today Blueprint. She also writes for national insurers, banks and financial institutions like Aetna, MassMutual, Stripe, and UnitedHealthcare.
Sarah has been a contributor at Insurify since December 2022.
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in