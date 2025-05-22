Does Pet Insurance Cover Surgery?

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.
Jessica has been a contributor at Insurify since July 2023.
7+ years in content creation and management
5+ years in insurance and personal finance content
Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.
If a car hits your pet while crossing the street or your pet swallows a random object, it might require surgery. Pet insurance can help minimize the cost of surgery, depending on the type of plan you have and the reason your pet needs surgery.
Here’s what you need to know about pet insurance surgery coverage.
Pet insurance plans that cover surgery
Two types of pet insurance may cover surgery for your pet: accident-only and accident and illness policies.
Accident-only insurance: An accident-only policy covers the cost of medical expenses associated with a covered accident. This can include surgeries needed to treat a broken bone or injuries due to a car hitting your pet.
Accident and illness insurance: Sometimes called full-coverage pet insurance, this type of policy is more comprehensive than accident-only insurance. In addition to coverage for accidents, it also covers diseases and associated treatments, which could include surgery.
Covered surgeries
Surgeries that pet insurance typically covers include those that result from an accident. This could happen if your pet swallows an object and requires surgery to remove it or if a car hits your dog and it requires surgery. Accident and illness insurance will often cover surgeries related to an illness, such as the removal of a tumor.
Surgeries that aren’t covered
Surgeries that plans don’t usually cover include elective surgeries, such as spaying or neutering your pet. If you want coverage for this surgery, you can look into a wellness plan.
Most pet insurance policies also don’t cover surgeries related to a pre-existing condition.[1] [2]
How pet surgery coverage works
If your pet requires surgery, the costs can add up quickly. For a covered surgery, your pet insurance will reimburse you for some of the expenses. The exact amount will depend on your deductible and co-insurance, also known as copayment.
Your deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket before your insurance company will cover the rest of the claim. Co-insurance is the amount of a claim you’re responsible for after you pay your deductible. For instance, if your co-insurance is 20%, your insurance company is responsible for paying the other 80%.
Let’s look at how much your insurance company will pay for a surgery that costs $1,000 with a $200 deductible and 80% reimbursement rate:
$1,000 – $200 = $800
$800 × 0.80 = $640
Your insurance company will cover $640, and you’ll pay the $200 deductible and $160 co-insurance.
Common types of pet surgeries
These are some of the most common types of pet surgeries:[3] [4]
Spaying and neutering: Accident-only and accident and illness plans usually don’t cover spay/neuter surgery, but some wellness plans provide coverage.
Torn ACL: Cruciate ligament repair surgery is also common. This is a surgery to repair the ligament that stabilizes your pet’s knee. Pet insurance will usually cover this surgery if the injury wasn’t the result of a pre-existing condition.
Tumor removal: The removal of cancerous and benign masses is another common surgery, and an accident and illness plan generally covers it.
Foreign object removal: It’s not unusual for a pet to eat something other than its food. Sometimes, it requires surgery to remove the foreign object from the pet’s stomach or intestine. Pet insurance generally covers this.
Fracture repair: If a car hits your pet or it breaks a bone while playing, it might require fracture repair surgery. This is typically covered if the surgery is the result of an accident.
Dental surgery: Surgical tooth extractions required because of an infected or fractured tooth are also common in pets. If your pet needs dental surgery due to an accident, it’s typically covered.
How much does surgery cost without pet insurance?
The cost of pet surgery can vary significantly between pet insurance companies based on factors such as where you’re located, the age and size of your pet, and the type of surgery your pet needs.
The table below provides the average costs of common types of surgery without pet insurance.
Type of Surgery
Average Cost for Dogs
Average Cost for Cats
|Spaying or neutering
|$120–$500
|$80–$120
|Mass removal
|$500–$5,000
|$500–$2,500
|Intestinal obstruction surgery
|$3,000–$7,000
|$1,500–$4,500
|Fractures and orthopedic procedures
|$1,000–$7,500
|$2,000–$5,000
|Tooth extraction (per tooth)
|$50–$2,500
|$50–$750
Remember, an accident-only or accident and illness policy typically won’t cover spaying and neutering your pet. Some optional wellness plans do cover this type of surgery.
How to file a pet insurance claim for surgery
If your pet requires surgery and you need to file a claim, follow these steps:
1. Pay for surgery
Take your pet to a veterinarian for surgery and then pay for its care. Some insurance companies require you to take your pet to a vet that’s in their network, so make sure you confirm where you can go.
2. Submit a claim
Submit your claim to your insurance company, online or using your insurer’s app. Typically, you have to include your receipt and your pet’s medical record.
3. Wait for a decision
Depending on your insurer, your claim may be approved instantly or in a few days or weeks.
4. Get paid
If your pet insurance company approves your claim, it’ll reimburse you for the agreed-upon amount, minus your deductible and co-insurance.
Is pet insurance coverage for surgery worth it?
Whether pet insurance for surgery is worth it will depend on your wants and needs. If you don’t have savings to deal with a hefty vet bill, you might feel that getting coverage is worth it. Similarly, if you have a highly active pet that tends to have regular accidents, surgery coverage could help minimize your vet bills.
For indoor pets or those that seem to stay out of trouble, you might decide it’s not worth the extra cost.
When deciding whether coverage for surgery is worth it, remember that any surgery related to your pet’s pre-existing condition won’t receive coverage.
Pet insurance and surgery FAQs
If you still have questions about pet insurance and surgery costs, check out the following answers to some of our most frequently asked questions.
How does pet insurance work for surgery?
If your pet requires surgery for a covered accident or illness, you typically take your pet to the vet, pay the surgery bill, and then submit your claim to your insurance company. If your insurer approves your claim, it’ll reimburse you for the covered portion of the surgery bill.
How do you know if insurance covers your pet’s surgery?
The best way to know if your insurance covers your pet’s surgery is to ask. What your insurance covers will depend on the type of insurance you have and should be outlined in the details of your policy document.
How can you save money on pet surgery?
Purchasing a pet insurance policy can help you save money if your pet requires surgery related to a covered injury or illness. Your insurer will reimburse a large portion of the covered surgery, saving you money in the long run.
What surgeries does pet insurance not cover?
Pet insurance typically doesn’t cover elective surgeries, such as spaying or neutering your pet, or surgeries related to a pre-existing condition.
What if you can’t afford surgery for your dog?
If you can’t afford the cost of surgery for your dog, see if you can negotiate a payment plan with your vet. You can apply for a financing option through a company such as CareCredit. You can also consider crowdfunding to get the money you need to help your pet or see if any pet charities in your area can provide assistance.
