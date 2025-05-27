Does Pet Insurance Cover BOAS Surgery?

Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Table of contents
There’s no doubt about it: French Bulldogs are adorable. With their big eyes and squished faces, they’re among the most popular breeds in the country.
But that cuteness comes at a cost — they’re brachycephalic, or short-headed, a trait that gives them their distinctive appearance. It can cause them to develop brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome (BOAS), and they may need BOAS surgery to improve their ability to breathe.
BOAS surgery can be expensive; the procedures cost anywhere from $1,000 to $2,000. Some pet insurance policies cover BOAS surgery. But whether your plan will cover your pet’s procedure depends on when your pet is diagnosed, your policy type, and the pet insurance company you choose.
What is BOAS surgery and how does it work?
Brachycephalic pets have shortened snouts or muzzles. Due to their physical structure, they may have nostrils that are too narrow or the soft palate may obstruct their throat, making it difficult for them to get enough air.
Some of the most common brachycephalic dog breeds include pugs, French bulldogs, shih tzus, and boxers.
Pets suspected of having BOAS are evaluated and diagnosed through physical veterinary exams, X-rays, CT scans, and endoscopies. In some cases, you can manage the condition by watching your dog’s weight, limiting exercise, and using a harness rather than a collar.[1] But if the pet’s condition is more severe, it’ll likely need BOAS surgery.
Types of BOAS surgery
Depending on the animal, the issue affecting its breathing, and the severity of its condition, BOAS surgery can take several forms:[2]
Stenotic nares: With stenotic nares, the pet’s nostrils are too narrow. To address this problem, the veterinarian will remove a small part of the nose to widen the nasal openings and allow for more airflow.
Elongated soft palate: If the soft palate is too long — it can sometimes reach the animal’s throat — surgery can trim the excess tissue.
Everted laryngeal saccules: If the small structures in the throat expand and obstruct airways, surgery trims back the tissue.
When pet insurance covers BOAS surgery
Pet insurance often covers BOAS surgery, but whether your specific policy covers it depends on several factors:
Type of coverage
In general, BOAS is labeled as an illness, so it’s usually only covered under accident and illness policies. Accident-only policies won’t cover BOAS procedures. On average, accident and illness policies cost about $750 per year for dogs.[3]
Pet insurance company
Some insurers specifically exclude treatments for hereditary and congenital illnesses and conditions, including BOAS. For example, Nationwide lists BOAS as a common congenital disorder or developmental defect, and the insurer doesn’t cover procedures for these conditions.
Timing
When you purchase pet insurance, any illnesses or accidents are subject to waiting periods, which usually range from 10 to 30 days from the policy’s effective date.[4] If your pet is diagnosed with BOAS after the waiting period, your insurer will cover treatment.
Pre-existing condition
Pet insurance policies don’t cover pre-existing conditions. If your pet is diagnosed or is believed to have had a condition before your policy was in place, it’s considered a pre-existing condition, and the insurer will deny any related claims.
When pet insurance doesn’t cover BOAS surgery
Although pet insurance can help with the cost, BOAS surgery isn’t always covered. Your pet may be excluded in the following circumstances:
You have accident-only coverage. If your policy is only for accidents, your insurer will exclude coverage for BOAS.
Your pet has a pre-existing condition or is diagnosed during the waiting period. Pets that have BOAS prior to their policy’s effective date or that are diagnosed during the waiting period won’t be eligible for coverage for BOAS procedures.
Your insurer excludes it. Some companies exclude congenital or developmental disorders like BOAS.
How much does BOAS surgery cost without pet insurance?
The cost of BOAS surgery depends on the type of procedure needed, the animal’s age, size, veterinarian, and location. Below are typical ranges for the most common procedures:
Low End
High End
|Stenotic nares
|$620
|$1,187
|Elongated soft palate
|$1,217
|$1,728
|Everted laryngeal saccules
|$1,787
|$2,046
Depending on the location and severity of the case, the cost can be much higher. Some clinics charge as much as $4,000 for BOAS surgery.
In some cases, the animal may need more than one type of procedure; for example, it may need both surgery for an elongated soft palate as well as stenotic nares. If your pet needs multiple procedures, the price can increase significantly.
Due to the high cost of BOAS surgery, pet insurance can be incredibly useful. For example, say you owned a French bulldog that needed surgery for everted laryngeal saccules, and your vet quoted you $2,000 for surgery.
You have an existing pet insurance policy that’ll cover the procedure; your policy provides 90% reimbursement with a $500 deductible. With this policy, your insurance company would reimburse you for 90% of the remaining $1,500 cost, or $1,350, covering a substantial amount of the surgery. Combined with your deductible, your share of the expense would be $650.
Compare out-of-pocket costs for BOAS surgery with and without pet insurance in the table below.
Cost Without Pet Insurance
Cost With Pet Insurance
|Total veterinary bill
|$2,000
|$2,000
|Deductible
|N/A
|$500
|Reimbursement percentage
|N/A
|90% ($1,350)
|Total out-of-pocket cost
|$2,000
|$650
Symptoms of BOAS in dogs
If a dog has BOAS, it may show symptoms like:
Snoring or wheezing
Difficulty exercising
Labored breathing
Gagging when drinking or eating
Loud open-mouth breathing
Difficulty handling heat
If your pet shows those symptoms, it’s wise to take your dog to the vet for a physical exam and to discuss potential tests and options.
How to file a pet insurance claim for BOAS surgery
With most insurance companies, you pay for your pet’s care up front, then submit a claim for reimbursement. To file a pet insurance claim for BOAS surgery, follow these steps:
1. Contact your insurance company
Some insurance companies allow you to submit a claim online or through a mobile app. The company will ask you for details about your pet’s treatment, including the veterinarian’s name, the date of the procedure, and the procedure’s cost.
2. Collect documentation
The insurance company will need a copy of your invoice and payment receipt, as well as medical records. If it’s your first claim, you may have to submit your dog�’s medical records from the past 12 months.
3. Wait for reimbursement
If your insurer approves your claim, it will notify you and send your payment. Depending on the insurer, you may receive a check, or it may send your reimbursement amount via electronic transfer to your bank account.
Is BOAS surgery worth it?
BOAS surgery can be beneficial, but not in every case. BOAS surgery may be worth it in the following scenarios:
Your pet is young. The younger your pet is, the more effective BOAS surgery will be. Generally, pets under 2 years of age have the best outcomes.
Your pet can’t enjoy normal activities. If BOAS makes it difficult for your pet to go on walks, play, or eat and drink normally, BOAS surgery may help improve its quality of life.
Your dog is in otherwise good health. BOAS surgery does have risks. Dogs that are otherwise healthy have a better prognosis.
BOAS surgery may not be worth the cost in the following situations:
Your dog is older. Middle-aged and senior dogs have a tougher time recovering from surgery, with a higher risk of death.[5]
Your dog has a mild case. If your dog has a mild case, you may be able to manage the condition by watching your pet’s weight and limiting its activity.
Your dog is sensitive to anesthesia or prone to other complications. Some animals are sensitive to anesthesia or have other risk factors that make surgery more difficult. If that’s the case, your vet may advise you to skip surgery.
Pet insurance and BOAS surgery FAQs
If you’re considering BOAS surgery for your dog, the following information can help you make an informed decision.
Does pet insurance cover brachycephalic surgery?
It depends. If you have a pet insurance policy that covers accidents and illnesses, your policy may cover BOAS surgery. But accident-only policies won’t provide coverage, and some insurers exclude treatments for brachycephalic conditions.
What insurance covers BOAS surgery?
For pet insurance that covers BOAS surgery, you’ll need an accident and illness or major medical policy. BOAS is considered an illness, and some insurers don’t cover it, so check your policy’s list of exclusions.
How much does BOAS surgery cost for dogs?
BOAS surgery varies by the procedure, location, and veterinarian, but the cost generally ranges from $1,000 to $3,500.
How much is palate surgery for a French bulldog?
On average, surgery to repair an elongated soft palate for a French bulldog is about $1,700, but some clinics charge anywhere from $300 to $4,500.
Is BOAS surgery worth it?
BOAS surgery can be well worth the cost, particularly for younger dogs, because it can improve your dog’s quality of life, reduce the risk of breathing issues and heat stroke, and make it easier for your pet to go for walks and enjoy physical exercise. And if BOAS surgery is completed early in your dog’s life, it can even improve its life expectancy.[6]
