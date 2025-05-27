Does Pet Insurance Cover BOAS Surgery?

How much does BOAS surgery cost without pet insurance?

The cost of BOAS surgery depends on the type of procedure needed, the animal’s age, size, veterinarian, and location. Below are typical ranges for the most common procedures:

Low End High End Stenotic nares $620 $1,187 Elongated soft palate $1,217 $1,728 Everted laryngeal saccules $1,787 $2,046 *Rates are based on listed pricing from seven veterinary clinics in four states.

Depending on the location and severity of the case, the cost can be much higher. Some clinics charge as much as $4,000 for BOAS surgery.

In some cases, the animal may need more than one type of procedure; for example, it may need both surgery for an elongated soft palate as well as stenotic nares. If your pet needs multiple procedures, the price can increase significantly.

Due to the high cost of BOAS surgery, pet insurance can be incredibly useful. For example, say you owned a French bulldog that needed surgery for everted laryngeal saccules, and your vet quoted you $2,000 for surgery.

You have an existing pet insurance policy that’ll cover the procedure; your policy provides 90% reimbursement with a $500 deductible. With this policy, your insurance company would reimburse you for 90% of the remaining $1,500 cost, or $1,350, covering a substantial amount of the surgery. Combined with your deductible, your share of the expense would be $650.

Compare out-of-pocket costs for BOAS surgery with and without pet insurance in the table below.