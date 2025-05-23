Does Pet Insurance Cover Euthanasia?

When pet insurance covers euthanasia

Accident and illness policies and accident-only policies often cover euthanasia and other end-of-life costs.

But these policies cover only euthanasia that’s veterinarian-recommended for humane reasons and related to an accident or illness that the policy covers. That means most policies won’t cover euthanasia for a chronic pre-existing condition.

Some pet insurance companies, like Embrace, Trupanion, and Pumpkin, include euthanasia coverage with a standard policy. Other insurers, like AKC Pet Insurance, offer the coverage as an add-on for an additional premium.

Some insurers cover euthanasia under a standard accident and illness plan and offer an add-on that covers additional items related to your pet’s passing. For example, Lemonade covers euthanasia under its base policy but also offers an add-on for other end-of-life expenses. And Embrace offers a wellness plan that includes reimbursement for cremation.

Coverage details also vary from one insurer to the next. Some companies cover only the cost of euthanizing your pet, while others cover other end-of-life services, including:

Cremation

Burial

Commemorative items

While Lemonade’s end-of-life and remembrance add-on costs extra and is limited to $500 in coverage, it offers some unique benefits. It covers euthanasia for pre-existing conditions when recommended by a veterinarian, and it covers a comprehensive array of commemorative items, including:

Urns for your pet’s remains

Paw prints

Framed pictures of your pet

Digital photo storage

Commemorative tattoos

The package doesn’t cover funeral or burial costs, though. Pumpkin is another good option for comprehensive end-of-life coverage, as the company includes coverage for euthanasia, cremation, and burial with every accident and illness policy.

When pet insurance doesn’t cover euthanasia

In some cases, your pet insurance policy may not cover euthanasia. Common restrictions include: