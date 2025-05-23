Does Pet Insurance Cover Euthanasia?

5+ years in auto insurance and personal finance writing
Featured in top personal finance publications
Lindsay is a widely published creator of auto insurance content. She also specializes in real estate, banking, credit cards, and other personal finance topics.
Featured in
7+ years in content creation and management
5+ years in insurance and personal finance content
Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.
Featured in
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Saying goodbye to a beloved pet is one of life’s greatest challenges, and the last thing you want to worry about is the cost of the procedure.
Pet insurance reimburses you when your pet needs veterinary care for an accident or illness.[1] While primarily designed to keep your pet healthy, many comprehensive policies also include coverage for euthanasia and end-of-life expenses. But you should be aware of a few caveats.
When pet insurance covers euthanasia
Accident and illness policies and accident-only policies often cover euthanasia and other end-of-life costs.
But these policies cover only euthanasia that’s veterinarian-recommended for humane reasons and related to an accident or illness that the policy covers. That means most policies won’t cover euthanasia for a chronic pre-existing condition.
Some pet insurance companies, like Embrace, Trupanion, and Pumpkin, include euthanasia coverage with a standard policy. Other insurers, like AKC Pet Insurance, offer the coverage as an add-on for an additional premium.
Some insurers cover euthanasia under a standard accident and illness plan and offer an add-on that covers additional items related to your pet’s passing. For example, Lemonade covers euthanasia under its base policy but also offers an add-on for other end-of-life expenses. And Embrace offers a wellness plan that includes reimbursement for cremation.
Coverage details also vary from one insurer to the next. Some companies cover only the cost of euthanizing your pet, while others cover other end-of-life services, including:
Cremation
Burial
Commemorative items
While Lemonade’s end-of-life and remembrance add-on costs extra and is limited to $500 in coverage, it offers some unique benefits. It covers euthanasia for pre-existing conditions when recommended by a veterinarian, and it covers a comprehensive array of commemorative items, including:
Urns for your pet’s remains
Paw prints
Framed pictures of your pet
Digital photo storage
Commemorative tattoos
The package doesn’t cover funeral or burial costs, though. Pumpkin is another good option for comprehensive end-of-life coverage, as the company includes coverage for euthanasia, cremation, and burial with every accident and illness policy.
When pet insurance doesn’t cover euthanasia
In some cases, your pet insurance policy may not cover euthanasia. Common restrictions include:
Conditions your policy doesn’t cover: Most policies won’t cover euthanasia for conditions the policy doesn’t cover, like incurable pre-existing conditions or aging. If your policy doesn’t cover congenital or hereditary conditions, it also won’t cover euthanasia if your vet recommends it for those conditions.
Euthanasia your vet doesn’t recommend: Most policies cover euthanasia only if a licensed veterinarian decides it’s the most humane course of action.
Expenses your policy excludes: If euthanasia is listed as an exclusion in your policy or available only as an add-on that you didn’t purchase, your insurer won’t reimburse you for the expense.
How much does euthanasia cost without pet insurance?
The cost to euthanize your cat or dog at a veterinary clinic typically ranges from $25 to $244, and at-home euthanasia services range from $225 to $886.[2] [3] But your costs can vary depending on the provider type, the location of the procedure, and your pet’s unique health needs. The cost of veterinary care in your state also affects the total price.
Cremation costs vary as well. Communal cremation is cheapest, starting at $45, while private cremation costs can sometimes exceed $450 for dogs.[4] Burial in a pet cemetery may cost even more, depending on your pet’s size, your location, and the type of burial.[5]
The table below shows average price ranges for end-of-life services.
Type of Service
Typical Cost
|Euthanasia at a veterinary clinic
|$25–$244
|At-home euthanasia services
|$225–$886
|Private cremation
|$100–$450
|Urn
|$50–$500
|Burial
|$400–$4,000
Other ways to cover your pet’s end-of-life care
If you don’t have pet insurance, you have a few other ways you can pay for your pet’s end-of-life care, including:
Low-cost options
If you can’t afford to euthanize your pet at home or in your vet’s office, consider your local humane society, animal shelters, or charity organizations, which offer low-cost euthanasia and communal cremation.
Savings
If you have some money in a savings account, you can use it to pay for your pet’s end-of-life care. Adjust your budget to replenish your savings for future emergencies.
Crowdfunding
Crowdfunding allows you to collect small contributions from your friends and family. You can use an online platform like GoFundMe or a pet-specific fundraising platform like Waggle to start a campaign for your pet.
Scratchpay
If your vet partners with Scratchpay, you can apply for a payment plan. You may even qualify for a 0% APR, and you can check your options without damaging your credit.
CareCredit
CareCredit is a credit card you can use at more than 270,000 medical and veterinary providers. If approved for the card, you can use it to pay for euthanasia at a participating vet. If your pet’s end-of-life costs exceed $200, you may qualify for promotional financing options.
How to file a pet insurance claim for euthanasia
If you need to file a pet insurance claim for euthanasia, you’ll typically follow these steps:
Say goodbye to your pet. Don’t worry about insurance during the final moments with your pet. Unless your insurance company offers direct vet pay, you’ll pay for the procedure first and file a claim after the fact.
Check the claims deadline on your policy. Depending on your insurer and your state, you may have six months to file a claim. If you don’t need reimbursement right away, this can give you time to grieve.
Submit your claim. When you’re ready, file a claim with your pet insurance company. Most insurers allow you to upload your paid invoice for euthanasia through an online portal or mobile app. You may also need to provide your pet’s medical records or other documents your insurer requests.
Wait for reimbursement. If your insurer gives an estimated timeline, follow up once the window has passed if you still haven’t received the funds.
Grieving a pet
There’s no right way to grieve the loss of a pet. If you feel overwhelmed by sorrow, you might start by trying some of the coping strategies that work for other pet parents.[6] [7]
Give yourself grace. Allow yourself plenty of time to rest and give yourself permission to cry. If you have a self-care routine that you find helpful, use it.
Talk to someone. Reach out to a friend, attend a support group, or schedule a session with a grief counselor.
Focus on your best memories. It’s natural to focus on your pet’s suffering during its final days, but your furry friend filled your life with happy memories. Look through old photos and spend time recalling your happiest moments with your pet.
Memorialize your pet. Find a ritual that helps you grieve and honor your pet, whether that’s planting a tree, getting a tattoo, commissioning a pet portrait, writing an obituary, scattering your pet’s ashes, building a shrine, or engaging in a religious practice.
Wait to get a new pet. Your pet is irreplaceable, so don’t get a new pet before you’ve had the time to mourn. When you feel ready, you can visit a local animal shelter or volunteer with a rescue organization and assess whether it’s time to welcome a new pet into your home.
Pet insurance and euthanasia FAQs
If you still have questions about pet insurance and euthanasia coverage, the additional information below can help.
What do most vets charge for euthanasia?
Primary care vets typically charge between $125 and $250 for euthanasia, but you may pay more in expensive urban areas like New York City. Urgent care clinics and at-home euthanasia services charge more.
Does pet insurance cover cremation costs?
It depends. Some pet insurance companies cover cremation in their standard accident and illness policies or through an add-on. Pumpkin is one of the few pet insurance companies to offer cremation and burial coverage with every policy. Other companies, like Lemonade and Figo, offer cremation coverage through an optional add-on.
Does pet insurance cover pet memorials?
Very few pet insurers cover pet memorials, but Lemonade offers an optional package that covers certain end-of-life commemorative items.
Does Pets Best Insurance cover euthanasia?
Yes. Pets Best covers euthanasia with all accident and illness plans.
Does Nationwide pet insurance cover euthanasia?
Yes. Some Nationwide pet insurance plans cover humane euthanasia along with cremation and burial expenses.
Does Embrace pet insurance cover euthanasia?
Yes. Embrace accident and illness policies include euthanasia for conditions the policy covers. The company’s Wellness Rewards program offers additional end-of-life benefits.
Sources
- Insurance Information Institute. "Facts about pet insurance."
- CareCredit. "How Much Does a Cat Cost? Breaking Down Expenses."
- CareCredit. "How Much Does It Cost to Euthanize a Dog?."
- CareCredit. "Unraveling the Expenses of Pet Cremation."
- Furever Memorials. "How Much Does A Pet Burial Cost? (Data From 15 Pet Cemeteries)."
- Humane World for Animals. "How to cope with the death of your pet."
- National Public Radio. "Losing a pet is hard. Here's how to cope."
Lindsay Frankel is a content writer specializing in personal finance and auto insurance topics. Her work has been featured in publications such as LendingTree, The Balance, Coverage.com, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and FinanceBuzz.
Lindsay has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
7+ years in content creation and management
5+ years in insurance and personal finance content
Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.
Featured in