It can cost several thousand dollars to purchase a Bernese mountain dog from a trustworthy breeder. While the purchase price might seem steep, that’s the tip of the iceberg on pet ownership costs.
Bernese mountain dogs attract many prospective pet parents who fall in love with this breed. Their family-friendly nature and attractive looks make these dogs a great option for families and playful owners.
Keep reading to explore more about Bernese mountain dog ownership costs.
Country of origin: Switzerland
Adult weight: 70–115 pounds
Adult height: 23–27.5 inches
Coat colors: Black, with brown and white markings
Personality traits: Easy to train, good with children, relatively playful
Life expectancy: 7–10 years
Source: American Kennel Club
How much does a Bernese mountain dog cost?
A Bernese mountain dog puppy may cost between $1,000 and $5,000. Despite the expensive price, the good-naturedness of these pets could make it worth it for some families.
These gentle giants tend to be affectionate to their family members, according to the American Kennel Club.[1] They also get along great with other dogs and young children. Although there’s plenty of shedding involved, these dogs are relatively easy to train. With a limited protective streak, these dogs are usually easy-going with newcomers and up to play whenever.
Berners were originally bred as farm dogs, which means they often need plenty of exercise and time outside. In fact, the Bernese Mountain Dog Club of America recommends giving these pets at least 30 minutes a day of activity, and running around in a small backyard might not cut it for a happy life. The large size of this dog makes it an especially big decision to bring home this bundle of joy.[2]
Bernese mountain dogs can weigh up to 115 pounds, and they generally live between seven and 10 years.
Costs of owning a Bernese mountain dog
The costs of owning any pet, including a Bernese mountain dog, don’t stop when you bring the puppy home. Instead, that’s the beginning of ongoing costs to take care of your dog for the rest of its hopefully long life.
The table below summarizes some of the ownership costs you might pay.
|Vaccinations and vet visits
|$100–$300 per year
|Food and supplies
|$1,000–$1,400+ per year
|Grooming and maintenance
|$75–$160 per month
|Pet insurance
|$70+ per month
Vaccination and vet visits
Vaccination schedules start when your pet is a puppy. But you’ll need to keep up with the necessary shots for the rest of your dog’s life. In the first few months, you’ll spend at least $300 on shots. After that, ongoing shots cost between $100 and $200 or more per year.[3] If you have a wellness plan on your pet insurance policy, that would help pay for vaccine costs and routine vet visits.
In addition to shots, you’ll take your pet to the vet for routine checkups and standard procedures. Spaying or neutering are common procedures that could run between $350 and $1,500, but you may be able to find it for cheaper through assistance programs.
Food and supplies
When you first bring your pup home, you’ll have some essentials to buy. These initial costs might include a harness, leash, food bowls, crates, beds, and an identification tag. Depending on your tastes, this shopping spree could cost you $100 or more.
Beyond the basics, you’ll need to feed your pet. Bernese mountain dogs eat between three and five cups of food per day. Although the price of feeding this large dog varies based on the quality of the dog food you choose, it’s not uncommon to spend around $80 per month. You might spend more or less based on the type of food you choose.
Other necessary supplies include your pet’s heartworm medication, which generally costs a few hundred dollars per year.
Grooming and maintenance
Depending on your preferences and your dog’s fur, you’ll likely need to have your Bernese mountain dog groomed regularly. Generally, it’s a good idea to see the groomer once every four to eight weeks.[4] It may cost between $75 and $160 each visit. Additionally, you’ll need at-home grooming materials to keep your pup’s coat matt-free and manage shedding. A brush costs as low as $10 or as high as $50.
Beyond grooming, other maintenance costs crop up with pets. For example, you might need to build a better fence, drop them off at a boarding facility when you leave town, or hire a dog trainer to help you work through training quirks. All these costs can add up quickly.
Pet insurance
Pet insurance for a Bernese mountain dog costs around $70 per month. Depending on the policy you choose, pet insurance may cover emergency vet visits and accident care. Some plans even include coverage for preventive and routine care.
If you go to the vet unexpectedly, pet insurance can help you pay for major expenses that might otherwise feel out of reach. Since an emergency vet visit can cost thousands of dollars, this up-front monthly cost might provide peace of mind.
If you can handle the monthly costs of pet insurance, it might be worth paying for. That’s especially true if you don’t have an emergency fund to cover surprise vet bills.
Factors influencing the price of a Bernese mountain dog
Beyond the ongoing costs of owning a dog, potential pet parents seeking a Bernese should expect to shell out for the initial purchase. Although the price for acquiring a Bernese mountain dog varies, spending several thousand dollars isn’t uncommon due to the high demand for these adorable pups.
Here are the factors affecting how much a Bernese mountain dog costs.
Where you purchase from
First and foremost, where you choose to purchase your furry friend affects the price significantly. A certified and trustworthy breeder comes with the highest price tag. Depending on the situation, you could easily pay between $1,000 and $5,000 or more for a Bernese mountain dog pup.
On the other end of the spectrum, adopting a Bernese mountain dog from a shelter is the most affordable option. Generally, adoption fees cost a few hundred dollars or less to adopt a pet.
Coat color
Bernese mountain dogs generally have black coats with brown and white markings, which doesn’t leave too much room for variation.
But some Bernese mountain dogs are born with unique eye colors, like light blue. In general, pups with unique eye coloration will be more expensive.
Age and gender
Young Bernese mountain dogs fetch higher prices than older dogs. Older dogs are more likely to have health issues compared to puppies. Although some pet parents prefer males to females, and vice versa, male and female pups are similarly priced.
Common health issues in Bernese mountain dogs
Although Bernese mountain dogs are generally healthy pets, they’re susceptible to certain health issues. Pet insurance doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions, so it’s important to enroll your Bernese in a plan before any health issues pop up.
Below is a look at the common health issues in this breed:[5]
Gastric dilation-volvulus: This is a type of severe bloat that happens in some large breeds, including Bernese mountain dogs.
Hip dysplasia: Like most large dogs, Bernese mountain dogs are susceptible to this joint pain. If possible, keep your dog lean to help prevent this painful condition.
Elbow dysplasia: If the elbow joint develops abnormally, this can cause pain later in life for Bernese mountain dogs.
Cancer: Bernese mountain dogs are susceptible to some types of cancers, including histiocytic sarcoma.
Comparing costs: Bernese mountain dog vs. other breeds
Bernese mountain dog prices are on par with similar breeds. The table below highlights the different price tags from this dog breed and other various dog breeds.
|Bernese mountain dog
|$1,000–$5,000+
|Greater Swiss mountain dog
|$3,000–$3,500+
|Entlebucher mountain dog
|$500–$2,200+
|Anatolian shepherd
|$900–$2,200+
|Newfoundland
|$2,000–$2,600+
Bernese mountain dog FAQs
Bernese mountain dogs are great pets but are also a big financial investment. If you still have questions about Bernese mountain dogs, check out the additional information below.
What is the average price of a Bernese mountain dog?
These dogs are relatively expensive. If working with a high-quality breeder, you could easily pay between $1,000 and $5,000 or more for a Bernese mountain dog pup. But if you find one at a shelter, you’ll pay significantly less.
What color Bernese mountain dog is most expensive?
While Berners don’t have any coat color variations, they can have unique eye colors. Bernese mountain dogs with unique eye colorations like blue are typically the most expensive.
Are Bernese mountain dogs good pets?
Yes. Bernese mountain dogs tend to make good pets due to their calm and good-natured temperament. Many of these dogs are affectionate with their family, good with other dogs, and playful.
What’s included in the price when purchasing a Bernese mountain dog puppy from a breeder?
When purchasing a Bernese mountain dog from a responsible breeder, the costs generally include health checks, feeding, and careful watching of the puppy during its first weeks. If the parent dogs are professional show dogs, this will also increase the price. But since every breeder is different, it’s important to ask the breeder about what’s included before finalizing the deal.
