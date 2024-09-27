Costs of owning a Bernese mountain dog

The costs of owning any pet, including a Bernese mountain dog, don’t stop when you bring the puppy home. Instead, that’s the beginning of ongoing costs to take care of your dog for the rest of its hopefully long life.

The table below summarizes some of the ownership costs you might pay.

Category ▲ ▼ Estimated Costs ▲ ▼ Vaccinations and vet visits $100–$300 per year Food and supplies $1,000–$1,400+ per year Grooming and maintenance $75–$160 per month Pet insurance $70+ per month

Vaccination and vet visits

Vaccination schedules start when your pet is a puppy. But you’ll need to keep up with the necessary shots for the rest of your dog’s life. In the first few months, you’ll spend at least $300 on shots. After that, ongoing shots cost between $100 and $200 or more per year.[3] If you have a wellness plan on your pet insurance policy, that would help pay for vaccine costs and routine vet visits.

In addition to shots, you’ll take your pet to the vet for routine checkups and standard procedures. Spaying or neutering are common procedures that could run between $350 and $1,500, but you may be able to find it for cheaper through assistance programs.

Food and supplies

When you first bring your pup home, you’ll have some essentials to buy. These initial costs might include a harness, leash, food bowls, crates, beds, and an identification tag. Depending on your tastes, this shopping spree could cost you $100 or more.

Beyond the basics, you’ll need to feed your pet. Bernese mountain dogs eat between three and five cups of food per day. Although the price of feeding this large dog varies based on the quality of the dog food you choose, it’s not uncommon to spend around $80 per month. You might spend more or less based on the type of food you choose.

Other necessary supplies include your pet’s heartworm medication, which generally costs a few hundred dollars per year.

Grooming and maintenance

Depending on your preferences and your dog’s fur, you’ll likely need to have your Bernese mountain dog groomed regularly. Generally, it’s a good idea to see the groomer once every four to eight weeks.[4] It may cost between $75 and $160 each visit. Additionally, you’ll need at-home grooming materials to keep your pup’s coat matt-free and manage shedding. A brush costs as low as $10 or as high as $50.

Beyond grooming, other maintenance costs crop up with pets. For example, you might need to build a better fence, drop them off at a boarding facility when you leave town, or hire a dog trainer to help you work through training quirks. All these costs can add up quickly.

Pet insurance

Pet insurance for a Bernese mountain dog costs around $70 per month. Depending on the policy you choose, pet insurance may cover emergency vet visits and accident care. Some plans even include coverage for preventive and routine care.

If you go to the vet unexpectedly, pet insurance can help you pay for major expenses that might otherwise feel out of reach. Since an emergency vet visit can cost thousands of dollars, this up-front monthly cost might provide peace of mind.

If you can handle the monthly costs of pet insurance, it might be worth paying for. That’s especially true if you don’t have an emergency fund to cover surprise vet bills.