The 10 Most Popular Dog Breeds to Insure: Americans Love Chihuahuas and Pit Bulls

Dogs have always had a special place in the family structure. Recently, as more adults have put off or decided to permanently forgo having children, a closer relationship has emerged between pet owners and their loyal companions.

“Man’s best friend” now joins playgroups and daycare, celebrates birthdays in style, and regularly attends doctor’s appointments. In essence, they’ve become a surrogate child, or “fur baby.” This change in family structure comes with added investment in dogs’ health and well-being. But certain dog breeds are seeing more investment in their health than others.

Insurify identified the top 10 dog breeds being insured in America with data from its pet insurance partner, Fletch. The most popular breeds to insure range from Pomeranians to pit bulls, but the tiny Chihuahua is the top dog.

Pet insurance costs for the most common breeds also vary widely. Among the top 10 breeds, the French bulldog costs the most to insure — at an average of $1,035 annually compared to the national average of $700 — according to Fletch and Insurify data. Coverage for a Chihuahua costs just $636 annually.

Key Takeaways