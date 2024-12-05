Home>Pet Insurance

The 10 Most Popular Dog Breeds to Insure: Americans Love Chihuahuas and Pit Bulls

Among the top 10 breeds, pet insurance for a French bulldog costs the most, at an average of $1,035 annually.

Cassie Sheets
Written byCassie Sheets
Cassie Sheets
Cassie SheetsData Journalist

  • 9 years writing data-driven content

  • Lifestyle contributor to 30+ local news sites

Cassie Sheets has a background in home and garden and real estate content. At Insurify, she translates industry jargon into insights that empower insurance buyers.

Featured in

media logomedia logo
Ashley Cox
Edited byAshley Cox
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxSenior Managing Editor

  • 7+ years in content creation and management

  • 5+ years in insurance and personal finance content

Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Published December 5, 2024 at 11:00 AM PST

Dogs have always had a special place in the family structure. Recently, as more adults have put off or decided to permanently forgo having children, a closer relationship has emerged between pet owners and their loyal companions.

“Man’s best friend” now joins playgroups and daycare, celebrates birthdays in style, and regularly attends doctor’s appointments. In essence, they’ve become a surrogate child, or “fur baby.” This change in family structure comes with added investment in dogs’ health and well-being. But certain dog breeds are seeing more investment in their health than others.

Insurify identified the top 10 dog breeds being insured in America with data from its pet insurance partner, Fletch. The most popular breeds to insure range from Pomeranians to pit bulls, but the tiny Chihuahua is the top dog.

Pet insurance costs for the most common breeds also vary widely. Among the top 10 breeds, the French bulldog costs the most to insure — at an average of $1,035 annually compared to the national average of $700 — according to Fletch and Insurify data. Coverage for a Chihuahua costs just $636 annually.

Key Takeaways

  • Six of America’s 10 most popular dog breeds are more expensive to insure than the national average premium of $700 per year.

  • Mixed-breed dogs are 17% cheaper to insure than purebred dogs, at $687 versus $825 annually.

  • People in Victorian times bred most of the dogs we recognize today, selecting for traits like shorter legs or an even temperament. Within the last 150 years, more than 400 types of distinct dog breeds have emerged.

The 10 most commonly insured dog breeds in America

1. Chihuahua

  • Average annual dog insurance premium: $636

  • Most common pet name: Princess

  • Average lifespan: 14–16 years

The Chihuahua is America’s favorite dog breed to insure, representing 5.9% of dogs quoted for insurance, according to Insurify and Fletch data. The pint-sized pups are the smallest breed that the American Kennel Club (AKC) registers. Chihuahuas can live into their late teens, longer than larger dogs, making them excellent long-term companions.[1]

The breed is prone to eye problems, obesity, knee issues, dental disease, and heart disease, but Chihuahuas have lower-than-average pet insurance costs. Veterinarians price anesthesia by weight, so surgery costs less for small dogs than for large breeds.

2. Pit bull

  • Average annual dog insurance premium: $929

  • Most common pet name: Blue

  • Average lifespan: 9–13 years

Pit bulls, which comprise 4.9% of American dogs quoted for insurance, are “extremely human-driven” and “companions to the core,” says Sara Ondrako, a certified canine behavior professional and founder of the American Pit Bull Foundation. These dogs have a tough reputation, but adopters seeking a guard dog should look elsewhere, says Ondrako.

Pit bulls’ common health conditions include orthopedic disorders, skin cancer, hyperthyroidism, and cataracts, explaining their higher-than-average insurance costs.

“Cataract surgery is an option in many affected dogs, with an estimated cost of $3,000 to $5,000,” says Dr. Jennifer Stokes, a VESPECON veterinary specialist.

3. German shepherd

  • Average annual dog insurance premium: $742

  • Most common pet name: Bear

  • Average lifespan: 7–10 years

German shepherds are loyal guardians and make up 3.6% of quotes for American dog owners seeking insurance. The active breed is typically good with young children, according to the AKC. German shepherds need regular exercise to stay out of trouble, but they enjoy training and are commonly employed as working dogs.

German shepherds are vulnerable to several health issues, including hip and elbow dysplasia, paralyzing degenerative myelopathy, and gastric dilatation-volvulus (GDV), which can be fatal, according to PetMD. The breed has slightly higher-than-average pet insurance rates, and unfortunately for owners, home insurers often exclude German shepherds from coverage.

4. Shih Tzu

  • Average annual dog insurance premium: $691

  • Most common pet name: Bella

  • Average lifespan: 10–18 years

The Shih Tzu is the fourth most popular dog in America to insure, accounting for 3.5% of insurance quotes in the U.S. The lovable lap dog doesn’t need a lot of exercise, according to the AKC, making it a perfect companion for owners who might otherwise be pulled along by larger dogs on walks. Like many toy breeds, Shih Tzus have a longer lifespan: 10 to 18 years.

Unfortunately, they’re prone to some significant health problems, including hip dysplasia, eye problems, ear disorders, dental disease, and gastrointestinal diseases. Standard pet insurance policies cover many of these problems, but they typically omit dental coverage unless pet owners purchase it specifically.

5. Labrador retriever (tied for 5th)

  • Average annual dog insurance premium: $920

  • Most common pet name: Finn

  • Average lifespan: 11–13 years

Labrador retrievers make up 3% of dogs in the U.S. whose owners want to protect them with insurance, according to pet insurance data from Fletch. The playful, affectionate, and outgoing breed is a popular family dog. Labrador retrievers need a lot of exercise and love channeling their energy into play and agility training.[2] Labs also channel their high drive as search-and-rescue, bomb detection, or service dogs.

Labs have higher odds of developing a dozen different disorders compared to other dogs, according to research published in the National Library of Medicine. Their adorable, floppy ears and love of the water can lead to frequent ear infections. Labrador retrievers are also prone to dysplasia of the hip, elbow, and tricuspid heart valve. Certain types of aggressive cancer, retinal atrophy that leads to blindness, and exercise-induced collapse are common health issues for labs.

6. Yorkshire terrier (tied for 5th)

  • Average annual dog insurance premium: $669

  • Most common pet name: Bella

  • Average lifespan: 11–15 years

Yorkshire terriers, or Yorkies, tied for No. 5 with labrador retrievers, accounting for 3% of dogs whose owners are proactively preparing to take lifesaving measures by insuring their pets. Yorkies aren’t a low-maintenance breed. Their hair needs to be brushed daily and washed weekly, according to the AKC, but it has the benefit of being hypoallergenic.

Yorkies pack big personalities and lots of energy in their small bodies, making them friendly and easy to train. But they also have a predisposition to some serious health issues. Kneecap dislocations, cataracts, chronic dry eye, and dental disease are common in Yorkshire terriers. They’re also at elevated risk of low blood sugar.

7. French bulldog

  • Average annual dog insurance premium: $1,035

  • Most common pet name: Stella

  • Average lifespan: 10–12 years

French bulldogs, which make up 2.9% of dogs in America quoted for insurance, don’t require much outdoor exercise, so they adapt well to life in urban areas, according to the AKC. The most popular dog in the U.S. since 2022, Frenchies are “people pleasers at heart,” despite a tendency to be stubborn, the AKC reports.

The French bulldog’s short snout makes it vulnerable to brachycephalic airway syndrome, which can cause difficulty breathing, especially in extreme heat. In severe cases, the disorder can cause airway collapse.

Hip dysplasia and patellar luxation are also common, but the breed is particularly susceptible to back, spine, and disc issues. Frenchies are also more likely than other breeds to suffer from a blood clotting disorder that can lead to nosebleeds and bleeding gums.

8. Golden retriever

  • Average annual dog insurance premium: $831

  • Most common pet name: Cooper

  • Average lifespan: 10–12 years

Golden retrievers, which make up 1.9% of dogs quoted for insurance, descended from hunting dogs and are happiest when they have a job to do. Obedience and agility training, daily exercise, and play can channel a golden retriever’s energy so they’re not left to entertain themselves by chewing up the couch cushions.

Golden retrievers tend to tolerate repetition better than labradors and are slightly smaller, according to the AKC.

Although goldens have fewer health problems than some other popular breeds, pet parents should watch out for skin issues, like hot spots and dermatitis. Golden retrievers may also be prone to hypothyroidism, which leads to weight gain and lower energy levels, heart problems, and certain types of canine cancers.

9. Dachshund

  • Average annual dog insurance premium: $699

  • Most common pet name: Bella

  • Average lifespan: 12–16 years

The hot-dog-shaped dachshund is the ninth most popular dog breed in America, making up 1.6% of all dogs quoted for insurance, according to Fletch and Insurify data. Though dachshunds are small, they’re bred to be hunters and need regular exercise to build strength and protect their backs.

Their characteristic long back is the dachshund’s biggest risk, and intervertebral disc disease is one of the breed’s most common ailments. And while it’s usually a big-dog problem, bloat — a dangerous condition that can cut off blood flow to organs — is also a concern for dachshunds due to their deep chests.

10. Pomeranian

  • Average annual dog insurance premium: $771

  • Most common pet name: Bella

  • Average lifespan: 12–16 years

Pomeranians are the 10th most popular dog breed to insure, with 1.3% of pet owners seeking insurance quotes. Pomeranians weigh in at 7 pounds or less, according to AKC breed standards, making them a good choice for city and suburban dog owners. The tiny dogs are inquisitive and lively, and they enjoy running and playing when they’re not curled up on their owners’ laps.

At $771 annually, the average pet insurance premium for Pomeranians is 10% higher than the national average. Pomeranians are prone to many health issues that affect other breeds, like luxating patellas, hypothyroidism, and hypoglycemia. But they may also develop seizures or be born with alopecia X, a skin disease that causes the usually fluffy pups to permanently lose their fur.

What determines a dog’s insurance premium?

A dog’s breed is just one of multiple factors that determine the cost of insuring it. Your pup’s age, the deductible and reimbursement levels you choose, and the cost of veterinary care in your location also influence pet insurance costs. The good news is research shows that purebred dogs aren’t really prone to more health issues than mixed-breed dogs.

A team of researchers from eight U.S. universities surveyed the owners of 27,541 companion dogs. They found that purebred dogs weren’t any more prone to medical conditions than mutts were. In fact, a higher percentage of owners of purebred dogs than mixed-breed dogs reported their pets had no medical conditions at all.[3]

Methodology

Dog insurance costs reflect average premiums based on quotes from Insurify’s pet insurance partner, Fletch. Insurify’s data science team determined the most popular dog breeds in America by counting the dominant breed indicated on pet insurance applications. Insurify excluded unknown mixed breeds from the count.

The AKC doesn’t officially recognize pit bulls as a breed, so Insurify counted applications for American pit bull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers, and Staffordshire bull terriers, which fall under the pit bull umbrella, for this ranking.

Pit bull advocacy groups may include Staffordshire bull terriers and American bully dogs under the pit bull umbrella (and landlords likely would, too) — but some bull terrier and bully owners insist their dogs are distinct breeds, so Insurify counted them separately for this list. That distinction is important to owners because many apartments and HOAs ban pit bulls.

The AKC doesn’t recognize pit bulls as a breed because it’s an umbrella term for several breeds, including the American pit bull terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, and American Staffordshire bull terrier. American bullies sometimes fall under that umbrella, but Insurify counted them separately since they’re often crossed with mastiffs and their pit bull status is debatable.

Sources

  1. American Kennel Club. "How Long Do Dogs Live?."
  2. American Kennel Club. "Is the Labrador Retriever a Good Fit For You?."
  3. Frontiers in Veterinary Science. "Lifetime prevalence of owner-reported medical conditions in the 25 most common dog breeds in the Dog Aging Project pack."
