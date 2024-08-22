GEICO Pet Insurance Reviews: How It Stacks Up (2024)

GEICO pet insurance plans and coverages

GEICO offers a couple of coverage options through Embrace: accident and illness coverage and a wellness plan that covers routine care.

It’s worth noting that Embrace also offers an accident-only plan for pets 15 and older. But if you go through GEICO to purchase coverage, the accident-only plan might not be available to you.

Accident and illness plan

GEICO’s accident and illness plans through Embrace cover any veterinary care required to treat a wide range of unexpected accidents and illnesses, including:

Broken bones

Cancer

Chronic conditions

Dental illness and trauma

Foreign body and toxic ingestion

Genetic and congenital conditions

Orthopedic conditions

Respiratory infections

When your dog or cat needs veterinary care for a covered condition, GEICO will cover hospitalization, surgeries, lab tests, diagnostic tests, biopsies, and even physical therapy and some alternative treatments, like acupuncture and chiropractic. You can also buy additional coverage for exam fees and prescription drugs for an additional premium.

Good to Know Embrace will reimburse you for vet bills from a general veterinarian, specialist, or emergency room up to your annual reimbursement limit.

Wellness Rewards

GEICO offers wellness coverage that you can add to an accident and illness policy through Embrace. Unlike plans from most other pet insurance companies, which have annual caps on specific services, GEICO wellness plans offer an annual reimbursement limit that pet owners can use for a variety of routine care services. The plan allows pet parents to pay over time and save $25 per year.

Covered services include:

Cremation or burial

Grooming

Nutritional supplements

Preventative medications

Spay or neuter surgery

Training

Vaccinations

Wellness exams

What GEICO pet insurance doesn’t cover

GEICO pet insurance policies cover a wide range of accidents and illnesses, but they also have some important exclusions, such as:

Boarding, including medical boarding

Injuries or illnesses due to abuse, neglect, fighting, racing, or professional work

Pre-existing conditions with symptoms that appeared before or during the waiting period, except for curable conditions, which are covered after your pet is symptom-free for 12 months

Preventative care, unless covered under a wellness plan

Some alternative treatments, such as Reiki and massage

Vaccine-preventable illnesses that your pet didn’t receive vaccines for

See your policy for a complete list of treatment exclusions.