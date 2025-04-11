Step 2: Secure a new pet insurance policy

Pet insurance isn’t legally required, so you’re not obligated to have it. But if you want to switch insurers, finding a new one before you cancel your current policy avoids gaps in coverage.

A good first step is to search for pet insurance companies online and read through the companies’ websites to see what they offer. These are some features to look for in a new policy:[3]

Dental coverage

Coverage for preventative and essential services

Coverage for pre-existing conditions

Age limits

Money-back guarantee

Waiting period before you can file claims

Cancellation policy

Once you find a few companies that seem to be a good fit for you and your pet, gather the information you’ll need to get quotes. This includes:

Desired effective date for the new policy

Information about your pet, including its age, species, breed, and medical records

Payment method, such as a credit or debit card number

Now you’re ready to submit quote requests on the companies’ websites. You can also contact the companies by phone to speak with an agent who can prepare a quote and answer any questions you have.

Select a policy after you’ve reviewed and compared the rate quotes.