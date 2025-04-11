Licensed Realtor with 10+ years in personal finance content
Table of contents
Pumpkin pet insurance can help pet owners save money on vet bills, but you might decide later that it’s not the right choice for you. Perhaps it doesn’t provide enough coverage to justify the cost or you think a different policy might better meet your needs.
You can cancel your Pumpkin pet insurance at any time by emailing, calling, or writing the company with your cancellation request and its effective date.
Pumpkin cancellation policy
You can cancel your Pumpkin accident and illness coverage at any time. But you’ll have to review your policy to find out how, as the company’s website doesn’t provide that information.[1]
You won’t have to pay a fee to cancel, but you’ll have to email, call, or write to Pumpkin to let the company know when you want the cancellation to take effect. As the policy explains, the date has to be a future date. You can’t cancel retroactively.
Pumpkin’s terms and conditions vary by state. Contact the company’s customer service department with questions about your specific policy. It’s important to note that canceling your pet insurance plan automatically cancels your Preventive Essentials plan.
Follow the steps below to cancel your Pumpkin pet insurance policy.
Step 1: Compare pet insurance quotes
Insurance companies consider many factors when they set your pet insurance rates. Factors include:[2]
Type of pet, such as dog or cat
Breed and associated health issues
Age of the pet
Your location
Insurance coverages you select
Deductible
Discounts you qualify for
Because of the number of variables that influence rates, premiums differ from one pet insurer to the next. This is an important fact to keep in mind if cost has prompted you to cancel your Pumpkin pet insurance policy. Comparing pet insurance quotes from several different companies can save you money without compromising your pet’s health.
Step 2: Secure a new pet insurance policy
Pet insurance isn’t legally required, so you’re not obligated to have it. But if you want to switch insurers, finding a new one before you cancel your current policy avoids gaps in coverage.
A good first step is to search for pet insurance companies online and read through the companies’ websites to see what they offer. These are some features to look for in a new policy:[3]
Dental coverage
Coverage for preventative and essential services
Coverage for pre-existing conditions
Age limits
Money-back guarantee
Waiting period before you can file claims
Cancellation policy
Once you find a few companies that seem to be a good fit for you and your pet, gather the information you’ll need to get quotes. This includes:
Desired effective date for the new policy
Information about your pet, including its age, species, breed, and medical records
Payment method, such as a credit or debit card number
Now you’re ready to submit quote requests on the companies’ websites. You can also contact the companies by phone to speak with an agent who can prepare a quote and answer any questions you have.
Select a policy after you’ve reviewed and compared the rate quotes.
Step 3: Cancel your Pumpkin policy
To cancel your Pumpkin policy, email, call, or write to the company to tell it you want to cancel and on what date you’d like your cancellation to go into effect. Be sure to name a date that leaves time for Pumpkin to receive and process your cancellation request.
If you have a Preventive Essentials plan, Pumpkin will cancel it when it cancels your insurance policy.
Step 4: Follow up on your refund
If you’ve already paid premiums for any period that follows your cancellation date, Pumpkin will refund your money minus claim reimbursements and deductibles.
Canceling your policy within 30 days of its effective date automatically entitles you to a refund as long as Pumpkin hasn’t reimbursed covered expenses or applied them to your deductible. If it has, you’ll receive a prorated refund.
That deadline is 15 days for Maine residents and within the first year for New York residents.
Canceling Pumpkin pet insurance FAQs
Pet insurance provides peace of mind, but any number of situations might prompt you to cancel your Pumpkin pet policy. Fortunately, the process is fairly simple.
Can you cancel your Pumpkin policy at any time?
Yes. You can cancel Pumpkin pet insurance whenever you want. Just email, call, or write the company to tell it you want to cancel your pet policy and provide a future date for the cancellation to take effect.
Can you cancel Pumpkin pet insurance online?
No. Pumpkin provides three ways to cancel your pet insurance: email, phone, or postal mail.
Does Pumpkin charge a cancellation fee?
No. You won’t have to pay a fee to cancel your Pumpkin pet insurance policy.
Do you get money back if you cancel your Pumpkin pet insurance policy?
It’s possible. You’ll receive a refund if you cancel Pumpkin pet insurance within the first 30 days (15 days in Maine or during the first year in New York) for a refund of the cancellation month’s premium. After that, you’ll be refunded any premiums you paid — prorated for claims, if applicable — for periods following the cancellation date.
How can you confirm your Pumpkin pet insurance policy is canceled?
You can view your account by logging in on the Pumpkin website. Alternatively, you can call the company for confirmation on or after the cancellation date.
