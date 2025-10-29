Healthy Paws vs. ASPCA: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

5+ years writing insurance and personal finance topics
Table of contents
Healthy Paws and ASPCA are two popular pet insurance companies. Healthy Paws has no maximum annual or lifetime payouts but offers only one type of policy.[1] In contrast, ASPCA Pet Health Insurance has multiple policy types, including two optional wellness plans.[2]
Before choosing a pet insurance company, it’s important to consider pricing, customer service, discounts, plans, and other factors. Here’s what you should know about Healthy Paws versus ASPCA to help you decide which pet insurance company is better for your needs.
The ASPCA’s accident and illness policy has fewer exclusions than Healthy Paws’ policy.
Healthy Paws offers direct vet payments with pre-approval.
ASPCA Insurance offers a 10% multi-pet discount.
Healthy Paws vs. ASPCA: The verdict
ASPCA Insurance is the clear winner when it comes to policy options. The company offers accident-only and accident and illness policies, plus two optional wellness plans that cover preventive care. Healthy Paws offers only an accident and illness plan, with some coverage limitations.
But Healthy Paws has one significant advantage — no annual maximum or lifetime insurance payouts. That means Healthy Paws will cover the full amount of your pet’s qualifying veterinary expenses, with no cap.
If fast claim reimbursement is a priority, we recommend Healthy Paws. The company’s website reports processing most claims in just two days. In comparison, ASPCA Insurance’s website says it pays claims in 30 days or less.
Healthy Paws vs. ASPCA
Reimbursement %
50%–90%
Reimbursement %
70%–90%
Payout limits
Unlimited
Payout limits
$2,500–Unlimited
Deductibles
$250–$1,000
Deductibles
$100–$500
Curable pre-existing conditionsNot covered
Curable pre-existing conditionsCovered
Healthy Paws
Healthy Paws has sold pet insurance since 2009. In 2024, Chubb acquired the company and now underwrites Healthy Paws’ pet insurance plans.
Unlimited annual coverage with no caps
Flexible reimbursement rates and deductibles
Quick claims processing
Premiums can be higher, especially for senior dogs
Limited coverage for certain conditions
No wellness or preventive care options
ASPCA
ASPCA Pet Insurance is one of the oldest pet insurers in the U.S., starting in 2006. It’s the exclusive pet insurance partner of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
One of the few pet insurance companies that include horses
Covers behavioral issues and alternative therapies
Offers a 10% multi-pet discount
Mobile app usability issues reported
Annual coverage of more than $10,000 requires contacting the insurer directly
14-day waiting period for accident and illness coverage
How Healthy Paws and ASPCA compare
Both ASPCA Insurance and Healthy Paws have strengths and weaknesses. The following sections compare Healthy Paws and ASPCA pet insurance based on cost, discounts, policy types, exclusions, and other features.
Cost of pet insurance
The average cost of Healthy Paws pet insurance is $44 per month for dogs and $21 for cats. In contrast, ASPCA pet insurance costs $31 per month for dogs and $16 for cats.
Your pet insurance premium will depend on many factors, like your location, your pet’s age, plan type, coverage limit, and deductible.[3]
Some pet insurance companies offer discounts. For instance, ASPCA customers can save 10% when they insure more than one pet. Healthy Paws doesn’t advertise any discounts on its website.
Coverages and plan features
The ASPCA has three pet insurance plans: accident and illness, accident only, and two optional wellness plans. The wellness plans cover preventative care, including annual exams, routine dental care, and vaccinations. Healthy Paws has only an accident and illness plan.
ASPCA Insurance and Healthy Paws both offer accident and illness policies with similar coverage. These policies cover cancer, hereditary conditions, emergency care, surgery, hospitalization, prescription medication, rehabilitation, and alternative treatments.
With Healthy Paws, you can choose from several reimbursement percentage options: 50%, 60%, 70%, 80%, and 90%. You can also pick a deductible between $100 and $1,000. The company doesn’t have annual maximums or lifetime payouts.
ASPCA Insurance offers reimbursement rates of 70%, 80%, and 90%, with deductibles ranging from $100 to $500. You can also choose your annual coverage limit from $2,500 to unlimited.
Both insurers’ plans have waiting periods before benefits start. The ASPCA has a 14-day waiting period for accidents and illnesses. But it covers preventive care the day your plan starts if you add wellness coverage.
Meanwhile, Healthy Paws has a 15-day waiting period for accidents and illnesses.
The table below compares the additional features of ASPCA Insurance and Healthy Paws.
Feature
Healthy Paws
ASPCA
|Mobile app
|Yes
|Yes
|Mobile claims-filing
|Yes
|Yes
|Direct vet pay
|Yes, with prior approval
|No
|24/7 pet helpline
|No
|Yes
|Online policy management
|Yes
|Yes
|Live customer support
|Yes, by phone
|Yes, by phone
Policy exclusions
Like most pet insurers, Healthy Paws and ASPCA Insurance plans have exclusions. Neither company covers the following:
Cosmetic procedures
Breeding and pregnancy
Boarding
Grooming
ASPCA’s accident and illness policy pays for certain expenses that Healthy Paws excludes. For example, ASPCA’s Complete Coverage plan covers the vet exam fee for an emergency visit as well as behavioral treatment.
ASPCA doesn’t have an upper age limit for enrollment. In contrast, Healthy Paws accepts only pets younger than 14.
Claims process
Filing claims is easy with both Healthy Paws and ASPCA Insurance. Each company lets you upload a picture of your invoice and submit it online or through a mobile app. While Healthy Paws’ claims process is entirely digital, ASPCA also accepts claims via mail, email, and fax.
The most significant difference is the time each company requires to process claims. Healthy Paws says it reimburses most pet insurance claims within two days. In comparison, ASPCA Insurance says it aims to pay claims in less than 30 days.
Another benefit Healthy Paws offers is direct vet payments. If you’re expecting an expensive vet bill for surgery or another costly procedure, you can request a direct payment before the vet provides treatment. It’s important to note that direct payment approval doesn’t guarantee coverage.
Customer reviews
Healthy Paws and ASPCA pet insurance both have a rating of 3.6 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot. While Healthy Paws has 2,700 customer reviews, ASPCA Insurance has more than 6,300.
Many Healthy Paws customers are satisfied with the efficient claims process, friendly customer service agents, and peace of mind their plan provides. But many people also complained about significant rate increases that made their coverage unaffordable.
ASPCA Insurance customers have similarly positive reviews about fast claim processing and caring customer representatives. But an equal number of pet parents also had issues with denied claims, even for services and prescriptions that their plans supposedly covered.
Healthy Paws vs. ASPCA FAQs
For more information on Healthy Paws and ASPCA pet insurance, see below for answers to frequently asked questions about the companies.
Is Healthy Paws better than ASPCA pet insurance?
Healthy Paws has features like direct vet pay, no annual or lifetime maximums, and fast claim processing. But ASPCA Insurance has more plans, fewer exclusions, a multi-pet discount, and a vet helpline. For these reasons, ASPCA pet insurance is our pick.
What are the main differences between Healthy Paws and ASPCA?
The main difference between Healthy Paws and ASPCA is coverage. ASPCA Insurance has three available plans — accident and illness, accident only, and two wellness plans — whereas Healthy Paws has only an accident and illness plan.
Unlike Healthy Paws, the ASPCA has no upper age restrictions for enrollment. It can also cover behavioral therapy and vet exam fees, which Healthy Paws excludes.
Does Healthy Paws cover dental cleaning?
No. Healthy Paws won’t cover routine dental cleaning because it doesn’t offer a wellness plan. But the company will pay for dental illnesses and emergencies, like a chipped tooth.
Do most vets accept ASPCA pet insurance?
Yes. Most vets accept ASPCA pet insurance. You can visit any licensed veterinarian in the U.S. or Canada and receive reimbursement for qualifying expenses. To find a vet that accepts ASPCA pet insurance in your area, you can use the vet clinic finder tool on the company’s website.
