Healthy Paws vs. ASPCA: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

How Healthy Paws and ASPCA compare

Both ASPCA Insurance and Healthy Paws have strengths and weaknesses. The following sections compare Healthy Paws and ASPCA pet insurance based on cost, discounts, policy types, exclusions, and other features.

Cost of pet insurance

The average cost of Healthy Paws pet insurance is $44 per month for dogs and $21 for cats. In contrast, ASPCA pet insurance costs $31 per month for dogs and $16 for cats.

Your pet insurance premium will depend on many factors, like your location, your pet’s age, plan type, coverage limit, and deductible.[3]

Some pet insurance companies offer discounts. For instance, ASPCA customers can save 10% when they insure more than one pet. Healthy Paws doesn’t advertise any discounts on its website.

Coverages and plan features

The ASPCA has three pet insurance plans: accident and illness, accident only, and two optional wellness plans. The wellness plans cover preventative care, including annual exams, routine dental care, and vaccinations. Healthy Paws has only an accident and illness plan.

ASPCA Insurance and Healthy Paws both offer accident and illness policies with similar coverage. These policies cover cancer, hereditary conditions, emergency care, surgery, hospitalization, prescription medication, rehabilitation, and alternative treatments.

With Healthy Paws, you can choose from several reimbursement percentage options: 50%, 60%, 70%, 80%, and 90%. You can also pick a deductible between $100 and $1,000. The company doesn’t have annual maximums or lifetime payouts.

ASPCA Insurance offers reimbursement rates of 70%, 80%, and 90%, with deductibles ranging from $100 to $500. You can also choose your annual coverage limit from $2,500 to unlimited.

Both insurers’ plans have waiting periods before benefits start. The ASPCA has a 14-day waiting period for accidents and illnesses. But it covers preventive care the day your plan starts if you add wellness coverage.

Meanwhile, Healthy Paws has a 15-day waiting period for accidents and illnesses.

The table below compares the additional features of ASPCA Insurance and Healthy Paws.

Feature Healthy Paws ASPCA Mobile app Yes Yes Mobile claims-filing Yes Yes Direct vet pay Yes, with prior approval No 24/7 pet helpline No Yes Online policy management Yes Yes Live customer support Yes, by phone Yes, by phone

Policy exclusions

Like most pet insurers, Healthy Paws and ASPCA Insurance plans have exclusions. Neither company covers the following:

Pre-existing conditions

Cosmetic procedures

Breeding and pregnancy

Boarding

Grooming

ASPCA’s accident and illness policy pays for certain expenses that Healthy Paws excludes. For example, ASPCA’s Complete Coverage plan covers the vet exam fee for an emergency visit as well as behavioral treatment.

ASPCA doesn’t have an upper age limit for enrollment. In contrast, Healthy Paws accepts only pets younger than 14.

Claims process

Filing claims is easy with both Healthy Paws and ASPCA Insurance. Each company lets you upload a picture of your invoice and submit it online or through a mobile app. While Healthy Paws’ claims process is entirely digital, ASPCA also accepts claims via mail, email, and fax.

The most significant difference is the time each company requires to process claims. Healthy Paws says it reimburses most pet insurance claims within two days. In comparison, ASPCA Insurance says it aims to pay claims in less than 30 days.

Another benefit Healthy Paws offers is direct vet payments. If you’re expecting an expensive vet bill for surgery or another costly procedure, you can request a direct payment before the vet provides treatment. It’s important to note that direct payment approval doesn’t guarantee coverage.

Customer reviews

Healthy Paws and ASPCA pet insurance both have a rating of 3.6 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot. While Healthy Paws has 2,700 customer reviews, ASPCA Insurance has more than 6,300.

Many Healthy Paws customers are satisfied with the efficient claims process, friendly customer service agents, and peace of mind their plan provides. But many people also complained about significant rate increases that made their coverage unaffordable.

ASPCA Insurance customers have similarly positive reviews about fast claim processing and caring customer representatives. But an equal number of pet parents also had issues with denied claims, even for services and prescriptions that their plans supposedly covered.