5 Best Beaumont Homeowners Insurance Companies (2025)

Allstate, Progressive, and State Farm offer some of the best homeowners insurance policies in Beaumont, Texas.

Carley Clark is a freelance financial writer based in Michigan. She has written for several well-known brands, including Benzinga, CNN Underscored, GOBankingRates, and FinanceBuzz. Carley earned her bachelors degree in business from Spring Arbor University in 2018 and later worked as a revenue auditor for a casino before transitioning to writing. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, playing video games, and going for walks with her dog. 

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she's worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners.
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Texas has some of the most expensive home insurance premiums in the country. In Beaumont, a policy with $300,000 in coverage and a $1,000 deductible costs an average of $4,776 annually. In comparison, the national average rate for the same coverage amount is $2,532 annually.

Beaumont homeowners face various risks, including hurricanes and flooding.[1] In addition, the city’s crime rate is much higher than the national average.[2] Finally, as home to one of the world’s largest oil refineries, Beaumont faces a real risk of industrial accidents.

Here’s what you should know about comparing home insurance in Beaumont, as well as local risks and how to determine the amount of coverage you need.

Quick Facts

  • In Beaumont, the average home value is $164,404, according to Zillow.[3]

  • Proximity to petrochemical facilities raises Beaumont’s risk of industrial fires.

  • Tropical Storm Imelda dropped more than 40 inches of rain in the region, causing widespread flooding in 2019.

Best home insurance companies in Beaumont

The right insurer for you depends on your unique circumstances. While many quality insurers serve Beaumont, the following five are our picks for the best home insurance companies based on affordability, coverage options, and customer satisfaction.

Travelers: Best for hurricane and windstorm damage

IQ Score
7.8/10
A.M. Best
A++
$300,000 Dwelling
$205/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
$343/mo

Beaumont has weathered several major storms over the years — including Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and Tropical Storm Imelda in 2019. Travelers can protect your home from severe weather with wind, lightning, and hail damage coverage.

Travelers partners with Neptune Flood to offer separate flood insurance, including endorsements for basement contents, detached structures, and temporary living expenses. If you don’t qualify for private coverage, Travelers can match you with a National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policy through its InsuraMatch program.

Pros

  • Offers windstorm insurance, covering hurricanes and tornadoes

  • Affordable premiums

  • Optional flood insurance and add-ons

Cons

  • Neptune Flood insurance coverage has restrictions

  • Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

State Farm: Best for affordable coverage

IQ Score
8.2/10
A.M. Best
A++
$300,000 Dwelling
$385/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
$533/mo

Between high insurance premiums and unpredictable weather, Beaumont homeowners have to strike a careful balance between cost and coverage. State Farm hits that sweet spot, offering some of the most affordable premiums while providing solid protection against Beaumont’s greatest risks.

State Farm’s Personal Price Plan lets you choose your deductible and coverage level to fit your budget. The company also offers several discounts, which help homeowners save even more. You can get discounts for having a home security system, wind- and wildfire-mitigation features on your home, or if you bundle your home insurance.

Pros

  • Affordable premiums

  • Local agents

  • Highly rated mobile apps

Cons

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors

  • Mixed customer reviews

  • Premiums may increase after claim

Allstate: Best for older homes

IQ Score
8.2/10
A.M. Best
A-
$300,000 Dwelling
$617/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
$1,003/mo

Many of Beaumont’s owner-occupied homes are more than 45 years old. Aging properties can come with issues like deteriorating roofs, outdated wiring and plumbing, mold, and building materials that are no longer up to code.

Allstate can help you manage these challenges with its replacement cost options. These help pay to rebuild your home at today’s prices — not the depreciated value. You can also add optional water backup coverage and a green improvement endorsement to replace damaged items with energy-efficient upgrades.

Pros

  • Optional endorsements for older homes

  • Several discounts available

  • AM Best financial strength rating of Superior (A+)

Cons

  • Older homes may have higher premiums

  • Not the cheapest insurer

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

USAA: Best for veterans and military families

IQ Score
8/10
A.M. Best
A++
$300,000 Dwelling
$224/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
$335/mo

In Beaumont, veterans make up about 7% of the city’s population, according to Census Reporter. USAA offers some of the best homeowners insurance in Beaumont to military members and their families. Its policies include replacement cost coverage by default, along with optional add-ons for water backup, earthquake, and personal injury protection.

USAA also provides exclusive benefits for service members, including a no-deductible option for replacing military gear. Plus, its Wildfire Response program may deploy certified firefighters to help protect your home if wildfires threaten your area.

Pros

  • Replacement cost coverage comes standard

  • Competitive pricing

  • Highest J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

Cons

  • Membership requirements

  • Customer service not available on Sunday

  • Few physical locations

Nationwide: Best for theft and vandalism protection

IQ Score
8.4/10
A.M. Best
A+
$300,000 Dwelling
$203/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
$313/mo

Beyond severe weather, theft and vandalism are also concerns for Beaumont residents. Nationwide protects your home and belongings from these risks through its standard homeowners policy. It even covers detached garages, sheds, and fences.

You can further customize your policy with replacement costs coverage, which pays to replace stolen or damaged items with new ones of a similar kind and quality. Nationwide also offers extended coverage limits for valuables like jewelry, art, and musical instruments.

Pros

  • Several discounts available, including for home security devices

  • Optional identity theft protection

  • Highly rated mobile apps

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • Higher premiums than some competitors

  • Flood coverage available only through NFIP

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Beaumont to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

How much is home insurance in Beaumont?

Homeowners insurance in Beaumont costs an average of $382 per month for $300,000 in coverage with a $500 deductible and $398 with a $1,000 deductible. But premiums can vary based on the following factors:[4]

  • Location

  • Regional climate risk

  • Construction type

  • Home age

  • Claims history

  • Coverage limits

  • Deductible

  • Credit history

In comparison, the national average homeowners insurance rate for $300,000 in coverage with a $1,000 deductible is $2,532 per year.

Find Home Insurance in Beaumont, Texas

Cheapest home insurance companies in Beaumont

While premiums can differ based on several factors, some of the cheapest home insurance companies in Beaumont include the following:

Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
Republic Indemnity$996
Nationwide$1,668
Travelers$1,692
USAA$1,992
Foremost$2,028
Farmers$2,028
State Farm$3,552
Mercury$4,704
Allstate$4,848
Chubb$9,180
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
Republic Indemnity$2,424
Nationwide$3,756
USAA$4,020
Travelers$4,116
Foremost$4,896
Farmers$5,496
State Farm$6,396
Mercury$10,236
Allstate$12,036
Chubb$18,516
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
Republic Indemnity$3,528
Nationwide$5,436
USAA$5,652
Travelers$6,096
Foremost$7,224
Farmers$7,992
State Farm$8,652
Mercury$14,952
Allstate$16,644
Chubb$23,952

How much homeowners insurance do you need in Beaumont?

Coverage levels can vary between home insurance policy types, so it’s important to understand what each type includes. A standard homeowners policy covers your home’s structure, your personal property, and your personal liability.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/aadb4752ff/house-rental-96x96-green_050-budget.svg

    Dwelling coverage

    Dwelling coverage protects your home’s structure. Your dwelling coverage limits should match your home’s replacement cost, which is the amount it would take to completely rebuild.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/32ed42213e/personal-property.svg

    Personal property coverage

    Personal property coverage protects your belongings from fire, severe weather, vandalism, and theft. Coverage typically ranges between 50% and 70% of your dwelling coverage limit. It’s a good idea to create a home inventory list to help you determine if you need more protection.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/ee0f1a4393/law-and-justice-96x96-yellow_027-dossier.svg

    Liability coverage

    Personal liability insurance covers medical bills if someone gets hurt in your home and legal fees if they sue you. It also pays if you accidentally damage someone’s property. Limits typically start at $100,000, but experts often recommend a minimum of $300,000.[5]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/ef16468ce5/buildings-96x96-orange_svg-019-hotel.svg

    Additional living expenses coverage

    Loss of use coverage reimburses you for temporary housing and meals if you can’t stay in your home after a covered peril, such as a hurricane.

Before purchasing home insurance, check your lender’s insurance requirements to ensure your property has full protection. Your insurance agent can give personalized advice on how much coverage you need.

What to know about home insurance in Beaumont, TX

Beaumont’s location near the Gulf Coast means homeowners can face hurricanes, floods, and heavy rainfall. While standard home insurance coverage includes wind, hail, and lightning, it doesn’t protect against flooding — one of Beaumont’s biggest threats.

If you’re in a flood zone, you may want to consider a separate flood insurance policy through the NFIP or a private insurer, and your lender may require it if your home has a mortgage.

While Beaumont’s refineries and chemical plants follow strict safety standards, they still pose risks. Standard home insurance typically covers structural damage from fires and explosions, but not chemical leaks, pollution, or contamination.

If you live near an industrial site, it’s worth asking your insurer if it offers specialized insurance products for these risks.

Crime is also a concern in Beaumont. Residents and independent data sources report high crime rates in parts of the city. It’s important to ensure you have enough personal property insurance to replace your belongings if someone steals them.

You might also check that your policy covers detached garages and fences. Most homeowners insurance includes other structures coverage for about 10% of the amount of your dwelling coverage.

Finally, since many homes in Beaumont are older, look for insurance policies that provide replacement cost coverage rather than actual cash value. This extra protection ensures you’ll receive enough to rebuild your home at today’s prices if it’s damaged or destroyed.

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Texas

Home insurance costs vary widely between cities in Texas, and sometimes even between ZIP codes within the same city. Factors like weather patterns, home age, and whether a property is in a flood zone can all affect your insurance rates.

The table below shows the average annual cost of home insurance in other major Texas cities.

City
Average Annual Premium
El Paso$1,944
Killeen$2,772
Austin$2,784
San Antonio$3,156
Waco$3,528
McAllen$3,756
Dallas$4,368
Lubbock$4,440
Brownsville$4,560
Beaumont$4,776
Houston$5,244
Corpus Christi$6,108

Beaumont homeowners insurance FAQs

For additional information on Beaumont homeowners insurance, see the answers below to frequently asked questions.

  • The average monthly cost of home insurance in Beaumont is $398 for $300,000 in coverage with a $1,000 deductible, according to Insurify data. Your premium may be higher if you need higher coverage limits or flood insurance.

  • Republic Indemnity offers some of the most affordable rates in Beaumont, with premiums averaging $122 per month.

  • The right insurer for you depends on your coverage needs and budget. But Allstate, Progressive, State Farm, Travelers, and USAA are some of the best home insurance companies in Beaumont.

  • Insurers may use your credit-based insurance score (based on your credit history) to predict the likelihood that you’ll file a claim. A higher score can indicate financial responsibility and less risk, leading to lower insurance rates.

  • The average annual premium in Beaumont for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible is $4,776. Your actual premium depends on your ZIP code, your home’s building construction, and your coverage preferences.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed rates from more than 180 home insurance companies sourced directly from Insurify’s partner companies and Quadrant Information Services. Rates span all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and quote averages represent the mean price for a given coverage level and geographic area. To ensure data reliability, only insurers meeting minimum quote thresholds were included in the analysis.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for homeowners with no prior claims and good credit with a home construction year of 1980. The default coverage assumptions include:

Default Coverage Assumptions

  • Dwelling coverage: $300,000
  • Deductible: $1,000
  • Personal property limit: $25,000
  • Liability limit: $300,000

Additional data points beyond these default values are sourced from Insurify’s proprietary database. Rates are updated monthly.

Related articles

Sources

  1. University of Texas at Austin. "Climate Resilience on the Texas Gulf Coast: Science Rooted in Local Wisdom."
  2. CrimeGrade.org. "The Safest and Most Dangerous Places in Beaumont, TX: Crime Maps and Statistics."
  3. Zillow. "Beaumont, TX Housing Market."
  4. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "Why Are My Insurance Premiums Increasing?."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "How much homeowners insurance do I need?."
Carley Clark is a freelance financial writer based in Michigan. She has written for several well-known brands, including Benzinga, CNN Underscored, GOBankingRates, and FinanceBuzz. Carley earned her bachelors degree in business from Spring Arbor University in 2018 and later worked as a revenue auditor for a casino before transitioning to writing. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, playing video games, and going for walks with her dog. 

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she's worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

