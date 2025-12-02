Carley Clark is a freelance financial writer based in Michigan. She has written for several well-known brands, including Benzinga, CNN Underscored, GOBankingRates, and FinanceBuzz. Carley earned her bachelor’s degree in business from Spring Arbor University in 2018 and later worked as a revenue auditor for a casino before transitioning to writing. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, playing video games, and going for walks with her dog.
Texas has some of the most expensive home insurance premiums in the country. In Beaumont, a policy with $300,000 in coverage and a $1,000 deductible costs an average of $4,776 annually. In comparison, the national average rate for the same coverage amount is $2,532 annually.
Beaumont homeowners face various risks, including hurricanes and flooding.[1] In addition, the city’s crime rate is much higher than the national average.[2] Finally, as home to one of the world’s largest oil refineries, Beaumont faces a real risk of industrial accidents.
Here’s what you should know about comparing home insurance in Beaumont, as well as local risks and how to determine the amount of coverage you need.
In Beaumont, the average home value is $164,404, according to Zillow.[3]
Proximity to petrochemical facilities raises Beaumont’s risk of industrial fires.
Tropical Storm Imelda dropped more than 40 inches of rain in the region, causing widespread flooding in 2019.
Best home insurance companies in Beaumont
The right insurer for you depends on your unique circumstances. While many quality insurers serve Beaumont, the following five are our picks for the best home insurance companies based on affordability, coverage options, and customer satisfaction.
Travelers: Best for hurricane and windstorm damage
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
7.8/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$205/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$343/mo
Beaumont has weathered several major storms over the years — including Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and Tropical Storm Imelda in 2019. Travelers can protect your home from severe weather with wind, lightning, and hail damage coverage.
Travelers partners with Neptune Flood to offer separate flood insurance, including endorsements for basement contents, detached structures, and temporary living expenses. If you don’t qualify for private coverage, Travelers can match you with a National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policy through its InsuraMatch program.
Offers windstorm insurance, covering hurricanes and tornadoes
Affordable premiums
Optional flood insurance and add-ons
Neptune Flood insurance coverage has restrictions
Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
State Farm: Best for affordable coverage
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.2/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$385/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$533/mo
Between high insurance premiums and unpredictable weather, Beaumont homeowners have to strike a careful balance between cost and coverage. State Farm hits that sweet spot, offering some of the most affordable premiums while providing solid protection against Beaumont’s greatest risks.
State Farm’s Personal Price Plan lets you choose your deductible and coverage level to fit your budget. The company also offers several discounts, which help homeowners save even more. You can get discounts for having a home security system, wind- and wildfire-mitigation features on your home, or if you bundle your home insurance.
Affordable premiums
Local agents
Highly rated mobile apps
Fewer discounts than some competitors
Mixed customer reviews
Premiums may increase after claim
Allstate: Best for older homes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.2/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A-
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$617/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$1,003/mo
Many of Beaumont’s owner-occupied homes are more than 45 years old. Aging properties can come with issues like deteriorating roofs, outdated wiring and plumbing, mold, and building materials that are no longer up to code.
Allstate can help you manage these challenges with its replacement cost options. These help pay to rebuild your home at today’s prices — not the depreciated value. You can also add optional water backup coverage and a green improvement endorsement to replace damaged items with energy-efficient upgrades.
Optional endorsements for older homes
Several discounts available
AM Best financial strength rating of Superior (A+)
Older homes may have higher premiums
Not the cheapest insurer
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
USAA: Best for veterans and military families
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$224/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$335/mo
In Beaumont, veterans make up about 7% of the city’s population, according to Census Reporter. USAA offers some of the best homeowners insurance in Beaumont to military members and their families. Its policies include replacement cost coverage by default, along with optional add-ons for water backup, earthquake, and personal injury protection.
USAA also provides exclusive benefits for service members, including a no-deductible option for replacing military gear. Plus, its Wildfire Response program may deploy certified firefighters to help protect your home if wildfires threaten your area.
Replacement cost coverage comes standard
Competitive pricing
Highest J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Membership requirements
Customer service not available on Sunday
Few physical locations
Nationwide: Best for theft and vandalism protection
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.4/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$203/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$313/mo
Beyond severe weather, theft and vandalism are also concerns for Beaumont residents. Nationwide protects your home and belongings from these risks through its standard homeowners policy. It even covers detached garages, sheds, and fences.
You can further customize your policy with replacement costs coverage, which pays to replace stolen or damaged items with new ones of a similar kind and quality. Nationwide also offers extended coverage limits for valuables like jewelry, art, and musical instruments.
Several discounts available, including for home security devices
Optional identity theft protection
Highly rated mobile apps
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Higher premiums than some competitors
Flood coverage available only through NFIP
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Beaumont to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How much is home insurance in Beaumont?
Homeowners insurance in Beaumont costs an average of $382 per month for $300,000 in coverage with a $500 deductible and $398 with a $1,000 deductible. But premiums can vary based on the following factors:[4]
Location
Regional climate risk
Construction type
Home age
Claims history
Coverage limits
Deductible
Credit history
In comparison, the national average homeowners insurance rate for $300,000 in coverage with a $1,000 deductible is $2,532 per year.
Cheapest home insurance companies in Beaumont
While premiums can differ based on several factors, some of the cheapest home insurance companies in Beaumont include the following:
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|Republic Indemnity
|$996
|Nationwide
|$1,668
|Travelers
|$1,692
|USAA
|$1,992
|Foremost
|$2,028
|Farmers
|$2,028
|State Farm
|$3,552
|Mercury
|$4,704
|Allstate
|$4,848
|Chubb
|$9,180
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|Republic Indemnity
|$2,424
|Nationwide
|$3,756
|USAA
|$4,020
|Travelers
|$4,116
|Foremost
|$4,896
|Farmers
|$5,496
|State Farm
|$6,396
|Mercury
|$10,236
|Allstate
|$12,036
|Chubb
|$18,516
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|Republic Indemnity
|$3,528
|Nationwide
|$5,436
|USAA
|$5,652
|Travelers
|$6,096
|Foremost
|$7,224
|Farmers
|$7,992
|State Farm
|$8,652
|Mercury
|$14,952
|Allstate
|$16,644
|Chubb
|$23,952
How much homeowners insurance do you need in Beaumont?
Coverage levels can vary between home insurance policy types, so it’s important to understand what each type includes. A standard homeowners policy covers your home’s structure, your personal property, and your personal liability.
Dwelling coverage
Dwelling coverage protects your home’s structure. Your dwelling coverage limits should match your home’s replacement cost, which is the amount it would take to completely rebuild.
Personal property coverage
Personal property coverage protects your belongings from fire, severe weather, vandalism, and theft. Coverage typically ranges between 50% and 70% of your dwelling coverage limit. It’s a good idea to create a home inventory list to help you determine if you need more protection.
Liability coverage
Personal liability insurance covers medical bills if someone gets hurt in your home and legal fees if they sue you. It also pays if you accidentally damage someone’s property. Limits typically start at $100,000, but experts often recommend a minimum of $300,000.[5]
Additional living expenses coverage
Loss of use coverage reimburses you for temporary housing and meals if you can’t stay in your home after a covered peril, such as a hurricane.
Before purchasing home insurance, check your lender’s insurance requirements to ensure your property has full protection. Your insurance agent can give personalized advice on how much coverage you need.
What to know about home insurance in Beaumont, TX
Beaumont’s location near the Gulf Coast means homeowners can face hurricanes, floods, and heavy rainfall. While standard home insurance coverage includes wind, hail, and lightning, it doesn’t protect against flooding — one of Beaumont’s biggest threats.
If you’re in a flood zone, you may want to consider a separate flood insurance policy through the NFIP or a private insurer, and your lender may require it if your home has a mortgage.
While Beaumont’s refineries and chemical plants follow strict safety standards, they still pose risks. Standard home insurance typically covers structural damage from fires and explosions, but not chemical leaks, pollution, or contamination.
If you live near an industrial site, it��’s worth asking your insurer if it offers specialized insurance products for these risks.
Crime is also a concern in Beaumont. Residents and independent data sources report high crime rates in parts of the city. It’s important to ensure you have enough personal property insurance to replace your belongings if someone steals them.
You might also check that your policy covers detached garages and fences. Most homeowners insurance includes other structures coverage for about 10% of the amount of your dwelling coverage.
Finally, since many homes in Beaumont are older, look for insurance policies that provide replacement cost coverage rather than actual cash value. This extra protection ensures you’ll receive enough to rebuild your home at today’s prices if it’s damaged or destroyed.
Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Texas
Home insurance costs vary widely between cities in Texas, and sometimes even between ZIP codes within the same city. Factors like weather patterns, home age, and whether a property is in a flood zone can all affect your insurance rates.
The table below shows the average annual cost of home insurance in other major Texas cities.
City
Average Annual Premium
|El Paso
|$1,944
|Killeen
|$2,772
|Austin
|$2,784
|San Antonio
|$3,156
|Waco
|$3,528
|McAllen
|$3,756
|Dallas
|$4,368
|Lubbock
|$4,440
|Brownsville
|$4,560
|Beaumont
|$4,776
|Houston
|$5,244
|Corpus Christi
|$6,108
Beaumont homeowners insurance FAQs
For additional information on Beaumont homeowners insurance, see the answers below to frequently asked questions.
The average monthly cost of home insurance in Beaumont is $398 for $300,000 in coverage with a $1,000 deductible, according to Insurify data. Your premium may be higher if you need higher coverage limits or flood insurance.
Republic Indemnity offers some of the most affordable rates in Beaumont, with premiums averaging $122 per month.
The right insurer for you depends on your coverage needs and budget. But Allstate, Progressive, State Farm, Travelers, and USAA are some of the best home insurance companies in Beaumont.
Insurers may use your credit-based insurance score (based on your credit history) to predict the likelihood that you’ll file a claim. A higher score can indicate financial responsibility and less risk, leading to lower insurance rates.
The average annual premium in Beaumont for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible is $4,776. Your actual premium depends on your ZIP code, your home’s building construction, and your coverage preferences.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed rates from more than 180 home insurance companies sourced directly from Insurify’s partner companies and Quadrant Information Services. Rates span all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and quote averages represent the mean price for a given coverage level and geographic area. To ensure data reliability, only insurers meeting minimum quote thresholds were included in the analysis.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for homeowners with no prior claims and good credit with a home construction year of 1980. The default coverage assumptions include:
Default Coverage Assumptions
- Dwelling coverage: $300,000
- Deductible: $1,000
- Personal property limit: $25,000
- Liability limit: $300,000
Additional data points beyond these default values are sourced from Insurify’s proprietary database. Rates are updated monthly.
