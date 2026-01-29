4+ years writing insurance and personal finance content
MBA from Roosevelt University
Anna leverages her personal finance and insurance knowledge to create educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions.
Featured in
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Homeowners in Fayetteville, North Carolina, pay an annual average of $2,916 for a home insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible, according to Insurify data.
This is higher than the national average cost of $2,544 per year but lower than the North Carolina state average of $3,300 per year for the same amount of coverage. Homeowners in Fayetteville may face higher premiums due to risks posed by hurricanes and other severe weather.
Here’s what you need to know about finding home insurance in Fayetteville.
Unitrin is the cheapest insurance company in Fayetteville.
Fayetteville homeowners pay a monthly average of $243 for $300,000 in dwelling coverage with a $1,000 deductible and $263 per month with a $500 deductible.
Properties in downtown Fayetteville face major wind risks and moderate flooding risks from hurricanes, tornadoes, and other severe storms.[1] [2]
Best home insurance companies in Fayetteville
A number of reputable home insurance companies sell coverage in Fayetteville. But the best one for you will depend on your budget, desired coverage levels, and personal preferences.
The following five insurers are among the best home insurance companies for homeowners in Fayetteville.
USAA: Best for military homeowners
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8/10
|A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A++
|$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$222/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$347/mo
Situated near Fort Bragg and Pope Field, Fayetteville has a large military community. If you’re eligible, it’s worth considering buying a home insurance policy from USAA. The company offers standard home insurance coverages and unique benefits for military members.
USAA covers uniforms for active-duty members, waives your deductible if you experience personal property damage or loss due to war, and offers coverage for military equipment.
Affordable rates
Unique benefits for military members
Standard policy includes replacement cost coverage
Available only to military personnel and their families
Fewer discounts than some competitors
No physical locations
Allstate: Best for personalized service
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.2/10
|A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A-
|$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$241/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$368/mo
Allstate is a good choice if you prefer a personalized customer service experience. The company has several local agents throughout Fayetteville. Beyond personal service, the insurer sells standard and unique home coverages. For example, Allstate has a HostAdvantage policy for home-sharing homeowners and a personal umbrella policy.
You can also get a discount if you’re a recent homebuyer, sign up for auto pay, or equip your home with protective devices.
Quotes available online
Offers a bundling discount
Sells flood insurance
Can find cheaper rates elsewhere
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating[3]
Low Trustpilot rating
Auto-Owners: Best for high-value homes
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|7.4/10
|A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A++
|$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$300/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$482/mo
If you own a high-value property in Fayetteville, Auto-Owners offers several robust coverages.
For example, Auto-Owners has an increased cost endorsement that increases your standard policy by an additional 25% if needed for repairs or replacement. Other coverage options include valuables, appliance seepage or leakage, service line, and boat, ATV, and off-road vehicle protection.
Many available discounts
Offers specialty coverages for equipment breakdown, cyber protection, and more
Unique add-ons, like ordinance coverage, not offered by other insurers
Must contact agent for a quote
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Can’t file a claim online
State Farm: Best for wind-mitigation discounts
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.2/10
|A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A++
|$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$79/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$113/mo
If your home has wind-mitigation features, such as an impact-resistant roof or hurricane-resistant doors, State Farm may be a solid choice. The company offers wind-mitigation discounts to homeowners in select states, including North Carolina. If you’re interested in coverage, you can get a quote online to begin the process.
Large insurer with financial stability
Standard policy includes inflation coverage
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Fewer discounts than some competitors
Low Trustpilot rating
Many customer service complaints with the Better Business Bureau (BBB)
Travelers: Best for green homes
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|7.8/10
|A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A++
|$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$201/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$315/mo
If your Fayetteville home was built with green materials, you might want to secure green home coverage from Travelers. It offers extra protection to repair or rebuild your home with green materials following a covered loss. Also, if Leadership Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certifies your home as “green,” you may qualify for a discount of up to 5%.
Quotes available online
Discounts for new homebuyers
24/7 claims filing
High premiums
Poorly rated mobile app
Customer complaints about unfair claim denials
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Fayetteville to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How much is home insurance in Fayetteville?
In Fayetteville, the average annual cost of home insurance for $300,000 in dwelling coverage is $2,916 with a $1,000 deductible and $3,151 with a $500 deductible. This is less expensive than the state averages of $3,300 for a policy with a $1,000 deductible and $3,566 for a $500 deductible.
Keep in mind that home insurance companies base your rates on factors like your coverage amount and deductible, the value of your personal possessions, and the size and construction of your home.[4]
Shop for Home Insurance in Fayetteville, NC
See quotes from top Insurify partners in minutes
Cheapest home insurance companies in Fayetteville
If you’re in the market for the cheapest home insurance company in Fayetteville, here are several companies that offer affordable policies.
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|State Farm
|$720
|Unitrin
|$792
|Travelers
|$1,632
|USAA
|$1,836
|Allstate
|$1,992
|Auto-Owners
|$2,364
|Nationwide
|$2,496
|Erie
|$4,500
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|Unitrin
|$924
|State Farm
|$948
|Travelers
|$2,412
|USAA
|$2,664
|Allstate
|$2,892
|Auto-Owners
|$3,600
|Nationwide
|$4,128
|Erie
|$6,252
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|Unitrin
|$1,176
|State Farm
|$1,356
|Travelers
|$3,780
|USAA
|$4,164
|Allstate
|$4,416
|Auto-Owners
|$5,784
|Nationwide
|$6,924
|Erie
|$9,576
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|Unitrin
|$1,560
|State Farm
|$1,896
|Travelers
|$5,460
|USAA
|$5,916
|Allstate
|$6,228
|Auto-Owners
|$7,920
|Nationwide
|$10,692
|Erie
|$13,428
How much homeowners insurance do you need in Fayetteville?
The amount of home insurance you need depends on your unique situation and the value of your home. Most policies include dwelling, personal property, liability, and additional living expenses coverage.
Here’s what each coverage type protects and how to determine the right amount of coverage for each of these key home insurance components:
Dwelling
This protects the physical structure of your home plus any attached structures, like your garage and deck. To estimate how much dwelling coverage you need to rebuild your home at market rates, you can multiply the total square footage of your home by the per-square-foot building costs in Fayetteville. A local real estate or insurance agent or builders association can help you find these figures.
Personal property
Personal property insurance covers your personal belongings, such as your clothing, electronics, and furniture. A home inventory can help you understand how much it may cost to replace your items.
Liability
Liability insurance may kick in and cover legal fees and damages if someone sustains an injury on your property. Most home insurance policies include at least $100,000 in this coverage, but it’s a good idea to purchase between $300,000 and $500,000 in liability coverage.
Additional living expenses
ALE, also known as loss of use coverage, can reimburse you for temporary living expenses — such as hotel stays and meals — if your home becomes uninhabitable after a disaster.[5]
What to know about home insurance in Fayetteville, NC
As a Fayetteville resident, it’s important to be aware of risks and natural disasters that might take a toll on your home, such as:
Floods: Depending on where you live in Fayetteville, flooding may occur. A standard home insurance policy doesn’t cover flooding, but you can buy flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private insurer.
Severe wind: Fayetteville has a major wind risk from hurricanes, tornadoes, and other severe storms, according to impact projections from First Street.[1] Standard home insurance policies typically cover wind damage.
Extreme heat: Cumberland County, which includes Fayetteville, can be extremely hot, especially in the summer. Heat waves may damage your property, but home insurance doesn’t typically reimburse you for your damages, as insurance companies view this as normal wear and tear.
Find Cheap Home Insurance in Fayetteville
See quotes from top insurers in minutes
Average cost of home insurance in other cities in North Carolina
Your location in North Carolina, down to the ZIP code, affects your home insurance costs. This is because weather patterns, crime rates, and proximity to fire stations vary. For example, if you live in an area with a high flood risk, you’ll likely pay higher premiums.
The table below shows how home insurance quotes in Fayetteville compare to those in other cities in North Carolina. The average annual premiums below reflect costs for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.
City
Average Annual Premium
|Asheville
|$1,812
|Hickory
|$1,872
|Winston
|$1,992
|Greensboro
|$1,992
|Charlotte
|$2,088
|Durham
|$2,160
|Raleigh
|$2,352
|Fayetteville
|$2,916
|Wilmington
|$11,232
Fayetteville homeowners insurance FAQs
Below you’ll find answers to some common questions to guide you as you shop for homeowners insurance in Fayetteville.
Homeowners insurance in Wilmington costs an average of $2,916 per year for $300,000 in dwelling coverage with a $1,000 deductible, or $3,151 per year with a $500 deductible, according to Insurify data. Since parts of Fayetteville are susceptible to flooding, you might want to invest in flood insurance from the NFIP or through a private insurance company for an additional cost.
Unitrin offers the cheapest average homeowners insurance premiums in Fayetteville, at $77 per month.
The best home insurer in Fayetteville depends on your particular property, needs, and preferences. If you’re in the military, USAA might be a good fit. But if you own a high-value home, Auto-Owners may make sense. You should always compare quotes from multiple home insurers.
Per the 80% rule, you must insure your home for 80% of its replacement value. If the coverage amount dips below 80%, your home insurance company can reimburse you an amount proportional to the minimum amount you should’ve purchased.[6]
The average annual cost of home insurance with $500,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible is $4,572.
Homeowners insurance quotes for a $500,000 property depend on a number of factors, such as the age of your home, your preferred coverage, and local risk factors. Home insurers base your rates on your home’s replacement cost value, rather than its current market value or purchase price.
Yes. Your credit history can play a role in your home insurance rates. In many U.S. states, home insurance companies evaluate credit to predict risk and the likelihood of claims. You may pay lower premiums if you have good to excellent credit.[7]
Sources
- First Street. "Does Downtown Fayetteville have Wind Risk?."
- First Street. "Downtown Fayetteville Flooding Risk."
- J.D. Power. "Homeowners Insurance Premium Increases Threaten Customer Loyalty, Long-Term Profitability, J.D. Power Finds."
- Insurance Information Institute. "How much homeowners insurance do I need?."
- Insurance Information Institute. "Homeowners Insurance Basics."
- National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "A Consumer's Guide to Home Insurance."
- National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores."
Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.
Anna has been a contributor at Insurify since December 2022.
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in