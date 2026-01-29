Let’s get you startedSign in or create an account to view your personalized quotes.
5 Best Fayetteville Homeowners Insurance Companies (2026)

USAA and Allstate offer the best homeowners insurance policies in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Anna Baluch
Written by Anna Baluch
Photo of an Insurify author
Anna BaluchInsurance Writer

  • 4+ years writing insurance and personal finance content

  • MBA from Roosevelt University

Anna leverages her personal finance and insurance knowledge to create educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions.

Katie Powers
Edited by Katie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Updated

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes.
Homeowners in Fayetteville, North Carolina, pay an annual average of $2,916 for a home insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible, according to Insurify data.

This is higher than the national average cost of $2,544 per year but lower than the North Carolina state average of $3,300 per year for the same amount of coverage. Homeowners in Fayetteville may face higher premiums due to risks posed by hurricanes and other severe weather.

Here’s what you need to know about finding home insurance in Fayetteville.

Quick Facts

  • Unitrin is the cheapest insurance company in Fayetteville.

  • Fayetteville homeowners pay a monthly average of $243 for $300,000 in dwelling coverage with a $1,000 deductible and $263 per month with a $500 deductible.

  • Properties in downtown Fayetteville face major wind risks and moderate flooding risks from hurricanes, tornadoes, and other severe storms.[1] [2]

Best home insurance companies in Fayetteville

A number of reputable home insurance companies sell coverage in Fayetteville. But the best one for you will depend on your budget, desired coverage levels, and personal preferences.

The following five insurers are among the best home insurance companies for homeowners in Fayetteville.

USAA: Best for military homeowners

8/10
A++
$222/mo
$347/mo

Situated near Fort Bragg and Pope Field, Fayetteville has a large military community. If you’re eligible, it’s worth considering buying a home insurance policy from USAA. The company offers standard home insurance coverages and unique benefits for military members.

USAA covers uniforms for active-duty members, waives your deductible if you experience personal property damage or loss due to war, and offers coverage for military equipment.

Pros

  • Affordable rates

  • Unique benefits for military members

  • Standard policy includes replacement cost coverage

Cons

  • Available only to military personnel and their families

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors

  • No physical locations

Allstate: Best for personalized service

8.2/10
A-
$241/mo
$368/mo

Allstate is a good choice if you prefer a personalized customer service experience. The company has several local agents throughout Fayetteville. Beyond personal service, the insurer sells standard and unique home coverages. For example, Allstate has a HostAdvantage policy for home-sharing homeowners and a personal umbrella policy.

You can also get a discount if you’re a recent homebuyer, sign up for auto pay, or equip your home with protective devices.

Pros

  • Quotes available online

  • Offers a bundling discount

  • Sells flood insurance

Cons

  • Can find cheaper rates elsewhere

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating[3]

  • Low Trustpilot rating

Auto-Owners: Best for high-value homes

7.4/10
A++
$300/mo
$482/mo

If you own a high-value property in Fayetteville, Auto-Owners offers several robust coverages.

For example, Auto-Owners has an increased cost endorsement that increases your standard policy by an additional 25% if needed for repairs or replacement. Other coverage options include valuables, appliance seepage or leakage, service line, and boat, ATV, and off-road vehicle protection.

Pros

  • Many available discounts

  • Offers specialty coverages for equipment breakdown, cyber protection, and more

  • Unique add-ons, like ordinance coverage, not offered by other insurers

Cons

  • Must contact agent for a quote

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • Can’t file a claim online

State Farm: Best for wind-mitigation discounts

8.2/10
A++
$79/mo
$113/mo

If your home has wind-mitigation features, such as an impact-resistant roof or hurricane-resistant doors, State Farm may be a solid choice. The company offers wind-mitigation discounts to homeowners in select states, including North Carolina. If you’re interested in coverage, you can get a quote online to begin the process.

Pros

  • Large insurer with financial stability

  • Standard policy includes inflation coverage

  • High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

Cons

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors

  • Low Trustpilot rating

  • Many customer service complaints with the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Travelers: Best for green homes

7.8/10
A++
$201/mo
$315/mo

If your Fayetteville home was built with green materials, you might want to secure green home coverage from Travelers. It offers extra protection to repair or rebuild your home with green materials following a covered loss. Also, if Leadership Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certifies your home as “green,” you may qualify for a discount of up to 5%.

Pros

  • Quotes available online

  • Discounts for new homebuyers

  • 24/7 claims filing

Cons

  • High premiums

  • Poorly rated mobile app

  • Customer complaints about unfair claim denials

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Fayetteville to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

How much is home insurance in Fayetteville?

In Fayetteville, the average annual cost of home insurance for $300,000 in dwelling coverage is $2,916 with a $1,000 deductible and $3,151 with a $500 deductible. This is less expensive than the state averages of $3,300 for a policy with a $1,000 deductible and $3,566 for a $500 deductible.

Keep in mind that home insurance companies base your rates on factors like your coverage amount and deductible, the value of your personal possessions, and the size and construction of your home.[4]

Cheapest home insurance companies in Fayetteville

If you’re in the market for the cheapest home insurance company in Fayetteville, here are several companies that offer affordable policies.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
State Farm$720
Unitrin$792
Travelers$1,632
USAA$1,836
Allstate$1,992
Auto-Owners$2,364
Nationwide$2,496
Erie$4,500
Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Unitrin$924
State Farm$948
Travelers$2,412
USAA$2,664
Allstate$2,892
Auto-Owners$3,600
Nationwide$4,128
Erie$6,252
Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Unitrin$1,176
State Farm$1,356
Travelers$3,780
USAA$4,164
Allstate$4,416
Auto-Owners$5,784
Nationwide$6,924
Erie$9,576
Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Unitrin$1,560
State Farm$1,896
Travelers$5,460
USAA$5,916
Allstate$6,228
Auto-Owners$7,920
Nationwide$10,692
Erie$13,428

How much homeowners insurance do you need in Fayetteville?

The amount of home insurance you need depends on your unique situation and the value of your home. Most policies include dwelling, personal property, liability, and additional living expenses coverage.

Here’s what each coverage type protects and how to determine the right amount of coverage for each of these key home insurance components:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/44aca56dd6/jobs-and-professions-96x96-yellow_013-constructor.svg

    Dwelling

    This protects the physical structure of your home plus any attached structures, like your garage and deck. To estimate how much dwelling coverage you need to rebuild your home at market rates, you can multiply the total square footage of your home by the per-square-foot building costs in Fayetteville. A local real estate or insurance agent or builders association can help you find these figures.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/32ed42213e/personal-property.svg

    Personal property

    Personal property insurance covers your personal belongings, such as your clothing, electronics, and furniture. A home inventory can help you understand how much it may cost to replace your items.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/133faf506f/law-and-justice-96x96-green_010-agreement.svg

    Liability

    Liability insurance may kick in and cover legal fees and damages if someone sustains an injury on your property. Most home insurance policies include at least $100,000 in this coverage, but it’s a good idea to purchase between $300,000 and $500,000 in liability coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/ef16468ce5/buildings-96x96-orange_svg-019-hotel.svg

    Additional living expenses

    ALE, also known as loss of use coverage, can reimburse you for temporary living expenses — such as hotel stays and meals — if your home becomes uninhabitable after a disaster.[5]

What to know about home insurance in Fayetteville, NC

As a Fayetteville resident, it’s important to be aware of risks and natural disasters that might take a toll on your home, such as:

  • Floods: Depending on where you live in Fayetteville, flooding may occur. A standard home insurance policy doesn’t cover flooding, but you can buy flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private insurer.

  • Severe wind: Fayetteville has a major wind risk from hurricanes, tornadoes, and other severe storms, according to impact projections from First Street.[1] Standard home insurance policies typically cover wind damage.

  • Extreme heat: Cumberland County, which includes Fayetteville, can be extremely hot, especially in the summer. Heat waves may damage your property, but home insurance doesn’t typically reimburse you for your damages, as insurance companies view this as normal wear and tear.

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in North Carolina

Your location in North Carolina, down to the ZIP code, affects your home insurance costs. This is because weather patterns, crime rates, and proximity to fire stations vary. For example, if you live in an area with a high flood risk, you’ll likely pay higher premiums.

The table below shows how home insurance quotes in Fayetteville compare to those in other cities in North Carolina. The average annual premiums below reflect costs for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

City
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Asheville$1,812
Hickory$1,872
Winston$1,992
Greensboro$1,992
Charlotte$2,088
Durham$2,160
Raleigh$2,352
Fayetteville$2,916
Wilmington$11,232
Fayetteville homeowners insurance FAQs

Below you’ll find answers to some common questions to guide you as you shop for homeowners insurance in Fayetteville.

  • Homeowners insurance in Wilmington costs an average of $2,916 per year for $300,000 in dwelling coverage with a $1,000 deductible, or $3,151 per year with a $500 deductible, according to Insurify data. Since parts of Fayetteville are susceptible to flooding, you might want to invest in flood insurance from the NFIP or through a private insurance company for an additional cost.

  • Unitrin offers the cheapest average homeowners insurance premiums in Fayetteville, at $77 per month.

  • The best home insurer in Fayetteville depends on your particular property, needs, and preferences. If you’re in the military, USAA might be a good fit. But if you own a high-value home, Auto-Owners may make sense. You should always compare quotes from multiple home insurers.

  • Per the 80% rule, you must insure your home for 80% of its replacement value. If the coverage amount dips below 80%, your home insurance company can reimburse you an amount proportional to the minimum amount you should’ve purchased.[6]

  • The average annual cost of home insurance with $500,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible is $4,572.

    Homeowners insurance quotes for a $500,000 property depend on a number of factors, such as the age of your home, your preferred coverage, and local risk factors. Home insurers base your rates on your home’s replacement cost value, rather than its current market value or purchase price.

  • Yes. Your credit history can play a role in your home insurance rates. In many U.S. states, home insurance companies evaluate credit to predict risk and the likelihood of claims. You may pay lower premiums if you have good to excellent credit.[7]

