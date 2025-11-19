8+ years writing about insurance, taxes, and personal finance
Certified public accountant
Janet applies her experience in personal finance, taxes, and accounting to make complex financial topics accessible. Her byline has appeared on numerous web media.
Featured in
7+ years in content creation and management
5+ years in insurance and personal finance content
Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.
Featured in
Updated
Table of contents
If you own a home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, you want to protect it from risks like storms, house fires, and vandalism. A homeowners insurance policy in Winston-Salem with $300,000 in dwelling coverage costs an average of $172 per month, Insurify data shows.
Winston-Salem has some of the highest property crime rates in North Carolina, and homeowners can face damage from storms, hurricanes, and tornadoes. That makes having homeowners insurance essential for financial security and peace of mind.
The average cost of homeowners insurance in Winston-Salem is $2,064 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage.
Home insurance in Winston-Salem is much cheaper than the statewide average of $3,444 per year for a $300,000 dwelling coverage policy.
A standard homeowners insurance policy doesn’t cover flood damage, so you may want to consider a separate policy or endorsement.
Best home insurance companies in Winston-Salem
Many reputable insurance companies serve homeowners in Winston-Salem. The best insurance company for you depends on your home’s characteristics, your budget, and other risk factors. Below are five insurance companies worth considering as you shop for coverage.
Lititz Mutual Group: Best for tight budgets
Lititz Mutual Group is the lowest-cost insurer in North Carolina, according to Insurify data. But its lowest rates are likely available only to homeowners with clean claims histories.
The company is smaller than many on our list and offers a limited range of products. But despite its size, you may be able to save money on your homeowners insurance by going with this lesser-known company.
AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent)
Several agents in Winston-Salem area
Below-average number of customer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Limited information on available coverages and discounts
Must work with an agent to get coverage
Doesn’t offer auto insurance
State Farm: Best for local agent access
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.2/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A++
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$43/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$63/mo
State Farm has a strong local agent presence in the Winston-Salem area and offers a balance of affordable rates, broad coverage options, and strong customer service. Having a local agent can simplify customizing coverages and accessing claims support after wind or storm damage — an important consideration in a state that tends to see hurricane landfalls.
Good combination of policy options and add-ons
Bundling discount available
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Policies may have higher deductibles in high-risk areas
No live chat customer service
Fewer discounts than some competitors
USAA: Best for military households
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A++
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$147/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$221/mo
USAA has a reputation for offering affordable coverage and excellent customer service. But it’s only available to military members and their families. If you’re a veteran or active-duty family in Winston-Salem, USAA may offer the home insurance coverage you need at an affordable price.
Highest J.D. Power customer satisfaction ranking
Identity theft coverage included
Replacement cost coverage comes standard
Available only to military members and veterans
Above-average number of complaints with NAIC
No agents in North Carolina
North Carolina Farm Bureau: Best for homeowners in rural areas
North Carolina Farm Bureau caters specifically to North Carolina residents — especially those in farming and rural communities. While it might not be the right fit for homeowners in Winston-Salem’s urban areas, it could offer affordable coverage for people in surrounding rural areas.
Some of the lowest average rates in North Carolina
Membership benefits include discounts on several products and services
AM Best financial strength rating of A- (Excellent)
Limited information available online
$25 annual membership fee
No J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Allstate: Best for customized policies and endorsements
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.2/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A-
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$124/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$183/mo
Allstate stands out when you want more flexibility in coverage and endorsements. While its rates are about average in North Carolina, Winston-Salem homeowners who want tailored protection for older homes or short-term rentals may want to consider Allstate.
Many optional coverages and endorsements
Many discount opportunities
Special program for short-term or vacation rental homes
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Above-average number of complaints with NAIC
Discount availability varies by location
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Winston-Salem to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How much is home insurance in Winston-Salem?
The average cost of homeowners insurance in Winston-Salem is $2,064 per year, which is much lower than the statewide average of $3,444 per year.
Rates depend on several factors, including your home’s age, location, and replacement value. The deductible you select and your credit also play a part.
Another way to reduce your premiums is by buying a home that’s close to a fire hydrant and in a community with a professional fire department. You can also benefit if your home has updated electrical, heating, and plumbing systems and is built to withstand extreme weather. These factors can lower your premiums by 5%–15%, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I).[1]
Cheapest home insurance companies in Winston-Salem
Home insurance premiums can vary widely based on your coverage level, location, and insurance company. The table below shows some of the cheapest home insurance companies in Winston-Salem for homes with $250,000, $500,000, and $750,000 in dwelling coverage.
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|State Farm
|$384
|Unitrin
|$552
|Allstate
|$1,104
|Travelers
|$1,104
|USAA
|$1,152
|Nationwide
|$1,656
|Auto-Owners
|$1,692
|Erie
|$2,856
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|State Farm
|$756
|Unitrin
|$816
|Allstate
|$2,196
|Travelers
|$2,544
|USAA
|$2,652
|Auto-Owners
|$4,152
|Nationwide
|$4,548
|Erie
|$6,048
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|State Farm
|$1,068
|Unitrin
|$1,080
|Allstate
|$3,096
|Travelers
|$3,684
|USAA
|$3,756
|Auto-Owners
|$5,700
|Nationwide
|$7,032
|Erie
|$8,484
How much homeowners insurance do you need in Winston-Salem?
Deciding how much homeowners insurance you need starts with understanding what your policy covers. Policies typically include:[2]
Dwelling coverage: Dwelling insurance pays to repair or rebuild your home. The cost to rebuild can vary depending on materials, neighborhood, and market conditions. A good rule of thumb is to insure your home for its replacement cost, not its market value, since market value includes the land.
Personal property coverage: Personal property coverage pays to replace belongings. Your personal property coverage limit is usually 50%–70% of the dwelling limit.
Liability coverage: Liability insurance pays for injuries or property damage to others. You should have at least $300,000–$500,000 in liability coverage, although you may want higher limits if you own significant assets.
Additional living expenses coverage: Loss of use coverage helps pay for temporary housing if your home becomes unlivable. To determine this amount, think about how much it would cost you to stay in a hotel or dine out while your home is being repaired.
To estimate your home’s replacement cost, multiply the total square footage of your home by local, per-square-foot building costs. You can usually get this figure from a local real estate agent or builder.[3]
What to know about home insurance in Winston-Salem, NC
Homeowners in Winston-Salem face a mix of urban and environmental risks that can affect property values and the cost of insurance:
Population density
The city’s growing population and steady increase in home prices result in higher rebuilding costs, which, in turn, increase insurance premiums.
Severe weather
Weather risks are another factor that affects the cost of homeowners insurance. While Winston-Salem doesn’t sit on the coast, wind and rain from hurricanes and hail from severe thunderstorms can cause roof and siding damage. A standard homeowners insurance policy includes coverage for these types of claims.
Floods
A standard homeowners insurance policy doesn’t cover flooding. If your home lies in a high-risk flood zone or near a creek, you may want to buy flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private insurance company.
Wildfires
Wildfire risk is generally low in Winston-Salem. But tree damage during storms is a possibility, so discuss your coverage for additional structures and debris removal. You may also want water backup coverage — especially if you live in an older neighborhood with aging plumbing.
Average cost of home insurance in other cities in North Carolina
Home insurance rates vary across North Carolina (and even between ZIP codes in the same city) due to factors like proximity to the coast, local crime rates, and distance from fire stations. For example, homeowners in Fayetteville may pay more for homeowners insurance because they’re closer to the coast and have a greater risk of hurricane exposure than an inland city like Greensboro.
City
Average Annual Premium: With $300,000 in Dwelling Coverage
|Asheville
|$1,860
|Hickory
|$1,932
|Winston
|$2,064
|Greensboro
|$2,076
|Charlotte
|$2,172
|Durham
|$2,244
|Raleigh
|$2,424
|Fayetteville
|$3,048
|Wilmington
|$11,760
Winston-Salem homeowners insurance FAQs
If you’re shopping for home insurance in Winston-Salem, the additional information below can help as you research your coverage options.
Home insurance in Winston-Salem averages $172 per month for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.
Optional coverages like flood insurance or water backup can raise the cost, as can higher limits for personal property like jewelry, antiques, and artwork. But they might be necessary based on your location and risk factors.
State Farm offers some of the lowest rates in North Carolina, with average premiums of $43 per month. Your exact premium will vary depending on your home’s age, size, location, and construction.
The best insurance company for you depends on your needs and unique situation. But Lititz Mutual Group, State Farm, USAA, North Carolina Farm Bureau, and Allstate stand out for their balance of affordability, strong financial ratings, and coverage options. They’re good places to start your search.
For a North Carolina home with $400,000 in dwelling coverage, the average homeowners insurance premium is $4,440 per year. But your deductible, credit history, discounts, and other factors affect the amount you’ll pay.
Insurance companies in North Carolina are allowed to use credit-based insurance scores to help predict risk. In general, having a higher credit score can lower your premiums, while poor credit can result in higher rates.[4]
