Table of contents
The average cost of home insurance in Wilmington, North Carolina, is $11,996 per year for a $300,000 dwelling policy with a $1,000 deductible. Wilmington is a coastal city with high risks of flooding.[1] If your home is in a flood zone, you may want to purchase a separate flood insurance policy to bolster your home’s protection.
Here’s what you need to know about finding home insurance in Wilmington.
Wilmington has a high flood risk, with nearly 30% homes at risk of flooding in 2025.[2]
State Farm, Travelers, and USAA are the cheapest home insurers in Wilmington.
On average, Wilmington homeowners pay $1,000 per month for home insurance with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible and $1,100 for coverage with a $500 deductible.
Best home insurance companies in Wilmington
You have plenty of good home insurance companies to choose from in Wilmington. The best company for you depends on your home, budget, and coverage needs.
That said, some companies stand out above the rest. Here are five of the best home insurance companies in Wilmington, based on average premiums, coverage options, discounts, J.D. Power scores, Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, and other key factors.
State Farm: Best overall
|8.2/10
|A++
|$300,000 Dwelling
|$492/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
|$632/mo
State Farm is one of the best all-around home insurance companies in Wilmington and the largest U.S. home insurance company by market share. The insurer offers affordable rates and has the financial stability to pay out claims. Though it doesn’t offer as many discounts as some other insurers, it’s a solid company with numerous coverages and many local agents.
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating[3]
Affordable rates
Local agents
Flood insurance not available
Fewer add-ons than some competitors
Offers inflation coverage
Travelers: Best for flood insurance
|7.8/10
|A++
|$300,000 Dwelling
|$478/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
|$739/mo
Travelers is an excellent choice for private flood insurance. The insurer partners with Neptune Flood to offer flood insurance for homeowners in flood-prone areas. Not many insurers offer private flood insurance, so if you can’t get coverage or don’t want to go through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), Travelers is a good option.
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Various coverage options
Can file claims online
Fewer discounts than some other insurers
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score
Low Trustpilot rating
North Carolina Farm Bureau: Best for high-risk homes
North Carolina Farm Bureau offers coverage for Wilmington homeowners with high-risk homes. The insurer is local to the area, so agents understand the risks that high winds and flooding pose for Wilmington homeowners. It offers various surplus lines and specialty insurance products that can be useful when insuring high-risk homes.
Local agents and service
Various coverages and add-ons
Mobile app for convenient policy access
Low Trustpilot rating
Have to contact a local agent to buy coverage
May not be the cheapest insurer
Coastal Contractors Insurance Agency: Best for local coverage
Coastal Contractors Insurance Agency provides customizable, local coverage for Wilmington homeowners. The insurer works with several companies, including Chubb, to underwrite coverage.
Coastal Contractors is a smaller, lesser-known company than some larger insurers, and it doesn’t have ratings from AM Best or J.D. Power. But it has a 5-star rating on Google, with many customers raving about positive service experiences.
Local agents
Customizable coverage
Offers flood insurance
No AM Best financial strength rating
Limited add-on coverages
May not be the cheapest insurer
USAA: Best for military members, veterans, and their families
|8/10
|A++
|$300,000 Dwelling
|$688/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
|$1,058/mo
USAA is the best home insurance company for active military members, their families, and the roughly 6,000 veterans living in Wilmington. The insurer offers various exclusive home insurance coverages and discounts to its members. For example, USAA includes replacement cost coverage in all standard policies.
Can file claims online
Exclusive benefits
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Not available to everyone
Often more expensive than standard insurers
Flood insurance not available
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Wilmington to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How much is home insurance in Wilmington?
The average annual cost of home insurance in Wilmington is $11,996 per year for a $300,000 dwelling policy with a $1,000 deductible and $13,195 per year for a policy with a $500 deductible.
For comparison, the statewide average in North Carolina for the same coverage is $3,513 per year for a policy with a $1,000 deductible and $3,864 per year for a policy with a $500 deductible.
The primary factors that influence the cost of your home insurance are the location of your home, its risk of flooding, age, coverage amount, and even your credit history.
Cheapest home insurance companies in Wilmington
Take a look at the table below to see some of the cheapest home insurance companies in Wilmington. You can compare average rates by dwelling coverage amount.
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|Travelers
|$3,888
|State Farm
|$4,596
|Allstate
|$5,196
|USAA
|$5,712
|Unitrin
|$5,748
|Auto-Owners
|$7,344
|Erie
|$13,536
|Nationwide
|$18,396
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|State Farm
|$7,584
|Travelers
|$8,868
|Allstate
|$11,280
|USAA
|$12,696
|Unitrin
|$13,500
|Auto-Owners
|$17,856
|Erie
|$32,352
|Nationwide
|$46,176
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|State Farm
|$9,936
|Travelers
|$12,792
|Allstate
|$16,032
|USAA
|$17,952
|Unitrin
|$19,452
|Auto-Owners
|$24,372
|Erie
|$45,360
|Nationwide
|$72,876
How much homeowners insurance do you need in Wilmington?
How much homeowners insurance you need in Wilmington depends on a few factors, such as your home’s condition and age, your area’s specific risks, and your home’s value. For example, Wilmington homeowners face risks from hurricanes, flooding, and coastal storms — all of which can affect the type and amount of coverage you need.
Home insurance policies typically include dwelling, personal property, liability, and loss of use coverage. Each of these coverages protects a different aspect of your home, its contents, and your liability.[4]
Here’s what you need to know about each coverage type:
Dwelling
Determine the amount of dwelling coverage you need based on the cost to rebuild your home. You can estimate this number by multiplying the total square footage of your home by the per-square-foot building costs in your area. Make sure to include the cost of detached structures, like garages and sheds, when calculating this number.
Personal property
Personal property coverage typically covers 50% to 70% of your dwelling amount. It protects your personal belongings, such as furniture, clothing, and other personal items.
Liability
Liability coverage protects you from financial damages if someone has an accident and incurs an injury on your property. Many homeowners purchase $300,000 in liability coverage, but you can buy more if you have many assets.
Loss of use
Loss of use coverage pays for living expenses if a covered event makes your home uninhabitable.
What to know about home insurance in Wilmington, NC
As homeowners in a coastal town, residents of Wilmington face unique challenges. Homes in the area are at a greater risk of damage from hurricanes, wind, and flooding. Standard home insurance covers wind damage, but it won’t cover flood damage.
To protect against flood damage, you’ll need to buy a separate flood insurance policy altogether. You can secure flood insurance through the NFIP or a private insurer.[5]
You may also need to have a separate hurricane deductible for hurricane damage in North Carolina. These deductibles are higher than standard deductibles and shift some more of the risk to you from your insurer in hurricane-prone areas. You’ll need to pay this before your insurer begins to cover damages.[6]
Wilmington homes may also experience corrosion and mold more frequently than homes located inland. Standard home insurance may not cover this type of damage if it’s unrelated to a covered peril. It’s worth exploring add-on coverages if you have concerns about this type of damage.
Average cost of home insurance in other cities in North Carolina
The cost of home insurance can vary by city and ZIP code in North Carolina. Every area and home has different risks, such as proximity to the coast, varying crime and vandalism rates, and the distance to a fire station. All these reasons and more can affect your home insurance rates.
Below, you can see how home insurance costs vary by city in North Carolina.
City
Average Annual Premium: With $300,000 in Dwelling Coverage
|Asheville
|$1,860
|Winston
|$2,064
|Greensboro
|$2,076
|Charlotte
|$2,172
|Durham
|$2,244
|Raleigh
|$2,424
|Fayetteville
|$3,048
|Wilmington
|$11,760
Wilmington homeowners insurance FAQs
If you’re shopping for home insurance in Wilmington, the additional information below can help as you research your coverage options.
The average monthly cost of home insurance in Wilmington is $1,000 for a $300,000 dwelling policy and a $1,000 deductible. You may also want to consider purchasing a separate flood insurance policy, given Wilmington’s coastal proximity. Adding flood insurance will increase your overall home insurance costs.
The cheapest homeowners insurance company in Wilmington is Travelers, with an average monthly rate of $478 for a $300,000 dwelling policy with a $1,000 deductible. You should compare quotes from several insurers to find the cheapest coverage for your home.
Wilmington doesn’t have a single best home insurance company for every homeowner, but a few companies stand out above the rest. State Farm, Allstate, and USAA are all excellent home insurers to consider in Wilmington.
The 80% rule is an insurance industry standard that recommends homeowners insure their homes for at least 80% of the replacement cost. Many insurers require homeowners to meet this threshold before providing coverage.
The average annual cost of home insurance for a Wilmington home with $500,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible is $18,863. For comparison, the average cost is $5,459 in North Carolina and $3,844 nationwide. How much you’ll pay for home insurance on a $500,000 house depends on various factors, including your home’s age, your area’s material costs, and even your credit history.
Your credit history affects your insurance rates because insurance companies factor it into a credit-based insurance score to determine the likelihood that you’ll file a claim. Insurers may associate higher credit scores with reliability, which can result in lower home insurance costs.
