Washington To Elect First New State Insurance Commissioner in Over 20 Years

What’s next? Meet the candidates

The non-partisan primary election for Washington’s insurance commissioner is on Aug. 6. Eight candidates are running.

Washington uses a top-two primary system, so the two candidates with the most votes in the primary will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.

Here’s what you should know about each candidate on the primary ballot:

Bill Boyd, a Democrat, owns Boyd Insurance Brokerage in Spokane and has 30 years of experience working in the insurance industry. His policy focuses include lowering auto and home insurance costs and privatizing Washington’s workers’ compensation system.

Chris Chung, running as a Democrat, is a pharmacist who owns Chung Pharmacy in Lakewood.

A Washington state senator since 2017, Republican Phil Fortunato of Auburn told The Spokesman-Review he’d work to support property rights and Second Amendment protection groups if elected to the office. He supports privatized health insurance systems.

Based in Seattle, Jonathan Hendrix has 30 years of experience in the health insurance space, primarily at an executive level and most recently at Premera Blue Cross of Washington. Running without a declared party, Hendrix’s campaign website includes three priorities: affordability, choices in the market, and customer experience.

Patty Kuderer, a Democrat in Bellevue, has been a state senator since 2017. She’s running for insurance commissioner with a focus on universal health care, access to reproductive care, gun insurance, climate change insurance for homeowners and businesses, and more.

Justin Murta, a Libertarian, is a senior vice president at Acrisure, an insurance brokerage. On his Facebook page, Murta claims to have 20 years of experience in the insurance industry and says he will focus on making insurance more affordable if elected.

John Pestinger, a Democrat in Seattle, is a project manager at the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner, where he deals with insurance regulation. He also has past experience in the insurance industry and told The Spokesman-Review that not making changes and stabilizing the insurance market can help bring rates down.

Tim Verzal, a retired auto body mechanic from Eatonville, is running as an independent. Verzal told The Spokesman-Review that he’s running because he’s come across many who can’t afford expensive insurance premiums and is tired of officials in the government permitting insurers to charge higher rates.