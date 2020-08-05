Latest Articles

Insurify's insurance experts guide you through the basics of home insurance.

The Homeowner’s Guide to Wind Mitigation

Everything you need to know about wind mitigation.

3 min. readSeptember 16, 2020
What is Replacement Cost Coverage and How Does it Work?

Everything you need to know about replacement cost and your homeowners insurance policy.

4 min. readSeptember 16, 2020
Reduce Your Taxes and Save on Home Insurance With These Little-Known Deductions

A little strapped for cash this year? You may be missing out on home insurance discounts and tax deductions that you’re eligible for. Find out how today.

5 min. readSeptember 16, 2020
Granny Pods for Your Family Home: What You Need to Know

Granny pod tiny homes can be a perfect solution for mothers-in-law or other relatives. Let’s see if it’s a good option for you and your family.

8 min. readSeptember 14, 2020
What is a 4-Point Inspection? Cost, Guide for Homeowners

A 4-point inspection could save you big bucks in the long run. Find out if it’s the right choice for you.

3 min. readSeptember 14, 2020
Is Actual Cash Value What You Need?

Everything you need to know about actual cash value, what it means for you after destruction in your home.

6 min. readSeptember 14, 2020
How to Get Anonymous Home Insurance Quotes Online the Easy Way

Great home insurance coverage should be affordable. Here’s how to secure home insurance quotes without identifying yourself.

7 min. readSeptember 4, 2020
Lead Certification and Home Insurance: What You Need to Know

Does home insurance cover lead certification? Here’s everything you need to know.

4 min. readAugust 25, 2020
Catastrophe Savings Accounts

Be prepared for tomorrow, today. A catastrophe savings account is worth it.

5 min. readAugust 24, 2020
How the Florida Homestead Exemption Works

Everything you need to know about how the Florida Homestead Exemption works, if you’re eligible, and what you may be able to get out of the program.

5 min. readAugust 24, 2020
How to Find the Best Homeowners Insurance

Homeownership is a major step towards financial wellbeing and achieving the American Dream. But what’s a homeowner to do when insuring their new house breaks the bank? Shop around for home insurance, that’s what Insurify is here for.

7 min. readAugust 14, 2020
Best Smart Home Devices and Hubs for Home Automation

Ever wonder what it’s like living in the future? Well, with these smart home devices, you don’t have to imagine any longer. What will you do with these smart home technologies?

7 min. readAugust 12, 2020
How to Refinance Your Mortgage

How do you know if it’s the right time to refinance your mortgage? Is the trouble worth it? Let’s find out.

5 min. readAugust 12, 2020
Asbestos in Your Home: Everything You Need to Know

Do you think your home may have an asbestos problem? Here’s what to look out for and who to call if you discover the toxic substance.

7 min. readAugust 10, 2020
Home Loan Calculator: How It Works and What to Look For

How much house can you afford? Where do you begin to calculate your home loan? Let’s start from step one- and we’ll be here for you throughout the entire process. st

4 min. readAugust 5, 2020
