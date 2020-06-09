Latest Articles

Insurify's insurance experts guide you through the basics of home insurance.

How to Buy a House for the First Time

How to Buy a House for the First Time

Everything you need to know about the home buying process.

4 min. readAugust 4, 2020
How to Find a Legitimate Work from Home Job

How to Find a Legitimate Work from Home Job

Working from home can help you save money on your monthly home insurance premiums- is it the right choice for you?

5 min. readJuly 13, 2020
What Does Contingent Mean?

What Does Contingent Mean?

Contingencies: your best friend or worst annoyance.

3 min. readJuly 10, 2020
How Much Money Do You Need to Buy a House?

How Much Money Do You Need to Buy a House?

Because it’s way more than your down payment.

5 min. readJuly 10, 2020
How to Avoid Foreclosure and Save Money

How to Avoid Foreclosure and Save Money

Is it possible? Yes, it’s possible.

6 min. readJuly 10, 2020
How to Find Your Home’s Protection Class and ISO Ratings

How to Find Your Home’s Protection Class and ISO Ratings

Everything you need to know about figuring out your home’s protection class.

6 min. readJune 29, 2020
Can I Buy a House with Bad Credit?

Can I Buy a House with Bad Credit?

Best practices for bad credit home loans

6 min. readJune 29, 2020
Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Water Damage?

Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Water Damage?

A standard homeowners insurance policy usually covers sudden and internal water damage but not flooding. Learn more.

7 min. readJune 26, 2020
Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Roof Leaks?

Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Roof Leaks?

Is that roof leak covered? You may want to double-check. Everything you need to know about homeowners insurance and roof leaks.

4 min. readJune 26, 2020
Safety Tips For Super Airbnb Hosts

Safety Tips For Super Airbnb Hosts

Everything you need to know about protecting yourself and your property as an Airbnb Host, all while providing an amazing experience for guests.

3 min. readJune 22, 2020
4 Mistakes Veteran and Military Home Buyers Make

4 Mistakes Veteran and Military Home Buyers Make

Because costly mistakes should be a thing of the past.

6 min. readJune 19, 2020
How to Get The Most Out of Your Home Insurance Claim

How to Get The Most Out of Your Home Insurance Claim

Your guide to getting the most out of your home insurance claim.

4 min. readJune 17, 2020
Selecting a Home Insurance Deductible

Selecting a Home Insurance Deductible

Everything you need to know about selecting a homeowners insurance deductible.

5 min. readJune 12, 2020
What Is a Home Insurance Binder?

What Is a Home Insurance Binder?

Trust Us: You Need One

2 min. readJune 9, 2020
Preparing for a Home Insurance Inspection

Preparing for a Home Insurance Inspection

Everything you need to know about home insurance inspections.

4 min. readJune 9, 2020
1234567891011121314