Everything You Need To Know About Home Loans

We mean everything.

9 min. readMay 28, 2020
Homeowners Insurance Inspection Checklist: DIY Inspection Checklist

Before signing on the dotted line, you must perform a home inspection. Why not get it done by yourself? Here’s a DIY home inspection checklist.

7 min. readMay 28, 2020
How To Buy a Pre-Foreclosure Like a Pro

Pre-foreclosures aren’t as straightforward as they look.

8 min. readMay 27, 2020
Home Storage Do’s and Don’ts

From organization tips to storing paints and chemicals, here’s everything you need to know about smart home storage.

7 min. readMay 26, 2020
Should I Buy a Pre-Foreclosure Home?

Are pre-foreclosures good investments?

5 min. readMay 21, 2020
How To Avoid Foreclosure When You Can’t Pay Your Mortgage

When money gets tight, you need options.

4 min. readMay 18, 2020
House Hunting? Here’s What to Look Out For

Before you sign on the dotted line, you’ve got to inspect every inch of your new house- here’s what to look for when buying a home.

6 min. readMay 15, 2020
Drafting a Family Emergency Plan

Everything you need to know about drafting an emergency preparedness plan to protect you and your family in case of disaster.

7 min. readMay 14, 2020
Top 10 Largest Home Insurance Companies: Consumer Reviews, Rates

Does bigger mean better? Here’s everything you need to know about the ten largest home insurance companies.

5 min. readMay 13, 2020
Best DIY Home Security Systems

From features to prices, here’s everything you need to know about choosing the best DIY home security systems.

7 min. readMay 8, 2020
Best Home Security Systems

Everything you need to know about choosing the best home security system.

5 min. readMay 6, 2020
30 Seasonal Home Maintenance Tasks to Add to Your Personal Checklist

Homeownership is tough, and comes with a never-ending to-do list. Stay on top of your tasks with this home maintenance checklist,.

9 min. readApril 29, 2020
Denied Homeowners Insurance? Guide If You Can’t Get Homeowners Insurance

Learn what to do if your insurance company denies you a home insurance policy and get covered today!

4 min. readApril 29, 2020
How to File a Home Insurance Claim

Every step of the way, from shopping for homeowners insurance to filing your first claim, Insurify has got you covered.

6 min. readApril 23, 2020
How to Lower Your Home Insurance Premium: Factors That Affect Your Homeowners Insurance Rates

What factors are making my home insurance rates increase?

5 min. readApril 1, 2020
