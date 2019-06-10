Latest Articles

How To Switch Homeowners Insurance Companies

Breaking up is hard to do. But when it comes to changing your homeowners insurance policy, there are a few circumstances that make the switch very worthwhile.

3 min. readMarch 31, 2020
How to Buy Homeowners Insurance in 7 Easy Steps

Shopping for home insurance doesn’t have to be dreadful– follow this guide to buying homeowners insurance in 7 easy steps.

7 min. readMarch 20, 2020
Is Homeowners Insurance Tax-Deductible?

Not everyone’s homeowners insurance is tax-deductible, but there’s lots of other ways to save too.

4 min. readMarch 19, 2020
Best Dog-Friendly Homeowners Insurance Companies: Quotes, Rates

Home insurance shopping doesn’t have to be ruff.

5 min. readFebruary 25, 2020
Home Insurance Coverage Questions: 15 Questions to Ask Home Insurance Agent

Ask yourself and others these vital questions before purchasing a home insurance policy.

7 min. readFebruary 25, 2020
Is Homeowners Insurance Required?

Do you want the short answer or the long one?

7 min. readFebruary 24, 2020
How Much Homeowners Insurance Do You Need?

One of the best ways to protect your investment in your home and the personal property you store there is to have adequate homeowners insurance coverage.

9 min. readFebruary 12, 2020
Does Home Insurance Cover Mold (and When)?

Whether or not homeowners insurance covers mold damage depends on the type of mold and the coverage you choose. Learn how to protect your home against mold damage.

7 min. readSeptember 24, 2019
Airbnb Insurance: What Renters, Hosts, and Guests Need to Know

Can your home function as an Airbnb? And what policies are in place to protect you and your property?

6 min. readJuly 3, 2019
Understanding the 8 Types of Homeowners Insurance

No homeowners policy protects you against every possible threat. So which is truly the best for you?

6 min. readJune 27, 2019
How to Read a Homeowners Insurance Declaration Page

A homeowners insurance declaration page provides important information about your policy, including coverages, limit amounts, deductibles, and premiums.

5 min. readJune 10, 2019
