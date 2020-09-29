Buying a home may be the largest financial investment in your lifetime. Are you ready?
Eight different types of homeowners insurance are available, each meeting various coverage needs. Learn more about them.
Here’s your guide to rules regarding mid-term insurance cancellations from state to state.
Insuring a home doesn’t have to be difficult. Compare quotes to get sufficient homeowners insurance coverage for your home- no matter the value, everyone can get a good deal.
For homeowners insurance, a peril is a specific circumstance or event that causes property damage. Perils in insurance are either named or open.
Well water vs. city water. What’s the best choice for you? Do you even have a choice? Let’s find out.
Everything you need to know about renting out a spare room in your house and what it means for your home insurance premium.
Fireplaces keep our homes cozy and warm during the winter months. But they can be a risk to your home. Fireplace safety is an important step in responsible homeownership.
When an escrow balance falls below a minimum required level, there’s an escrow shortage. Find out what this means for you.
Everything you need to know about social host and liquor liability laws in your state.
Everything you need to know about landscaping improvements and homeowners insurance.
Older houses may require more unique coverage options. Newer homes may be eligible for discounts. How will the age of your home affect what you pay in homeowners insurance?
Downed tree? In order to get the most coverage from your home insurance company, know the risks of old trees on your property before it’s too late. Let us walk you through everything you need to know about tree removal and homeowners insurance.
Knowing the ins-and-outs of your unique home insurance policy can leave you better prepared for unexpected damage caused by civil unrest or protests.
Don’t forget to ask these questions before singing on the dotted line.