Should I Buy a House? What Home Buyers Need to Know

Buying a home may be the largest financial investment in your lifetime. Are you ready?

6 min. readOctober 20, 2020
Types of Homeowners Insurance: Which One Do You Need?

Eight different types of homeowners insurance are available, each meeting various coverage needs. Learn more about them.

12 min. readOctober 20, 2020
You’ve Been Cancelled: State by State Guide to Mid-Term Cancellations

Here’s your guide to rules regarding mid-term insurance cancellations from state to state.

2 min. readOctober 16, 2020
Best Homeowners Insurance on 300k Home: Quotes, Average Cost

Insuring a home doesn’t have to be difficult. Compare quotes to get sufficient homeowners insurance coverage for your home- no matter the value, everyone can get a good deal.

7 min. readOctober 15, 2020
What Are Perils in Insurance?

For homeowners insurance, a peril is a specific circumstance or event that causes property damage. Perils in insurance are either named or open.

4 min. readOctober 15, 2020
Well Water vs. City Water: Which Is Best for You?

Well water vs. city water. What’s the best choice for you? Do you even have a choice? Let’s find out.

7 min. readOctober 14, 2020
How Does Renting Out a Room Affect My Home Insurance?

Everything you need to know about renting out a spare room in your house and what it means for your home insurance premium.

4 min. readOctober 14, 2020
Fireplace Safety and Prevention Tips for Homeowners

Fireplaces keep our homes cozy and warm during the winter months. But they can be a risk to your home. Fireplace safety is an important step in responsible homeownership.

6 min. readOctober 14, 2020
Escrow Shortage: What Is It and How Do You Pay It Off? 

When an escrow balance falls below a minimum required level, there’s an escrow shortage. Find out what this means for you.

6 min. readOctober 13, 2020
Hosting for the Holidays? Protect Your Party from Liquor Liability

Everything you need to know about social host and liquor liability laws in your state.

7 min. readOctober 6, 2020
Landscaping Improvements and Home Insurance: Is It Covered?

Everything you need to know about landscaping improvements and homeowners insurance.

7 min. readOctober 5, 2020
Why Does the Age of My House Affect Home Insurance Premiums?

Older houses may require more unique coverage options. Newer homes may be eligible for discounts. How will the age of your home affect what you pay in homeowners insurance?

9 min. readOctober 5, 2020
Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Tree Removal?

Downed tree? In order to get the most coverage from your home insurance company, know the risks of old trees on your property before it’s too late. Let us walk you through everything you need to know about tree removal and homeowners insurance.

10 min. readOctober 5, 2020
Does Home Insurance Cover Civil Unrest, Riots, and Looting?

Knowing the ins-and-outs of your unique home insurance policy can leave you better prepared for unexpected damage caused by civil unrest or protests.

4 min. readSeptember 29, 2020
Home Buying 101: Best Questions to Ask When Buying a House

Don’t forget to ask these questions before singing on the dotted line.

12 min. readSeptember 29, 2020
