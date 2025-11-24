Over 5 years of experience in financial writing
Certified in financial planning by Boston University
Erin is a writer and journalist specializing in personal finance. With more than five years of experience, Erin has covered topics such as credit cards, mortgages, insurance, and more.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Updated
Table of contents
Although it’s not near the coast, Ocala, Florida, is at risk for severe wind and flooding. This is reflected in its home insurance costs. Homeowners in Ocala pay an average of $3,516 annually for $300,000 in dwelling coverage with a $1,000 deductible. This is considerably higher than the national annual average of $2,532.
To ensure your Ocala home has the right coverage, it’s crucial to identify the best companies and compare home insurance quotes.
Homeowners in Ocala pay an average of $1,700 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $500 deductible.
On average, Ocala receives just less than 51 inches of rain per year, which can lead to flash flooding.
Home insurance doesn’t cover flooding, so you’ll need to buy a separate flood insurance policy to protect your Ocala home.
Best home insurance companies in Ocala
Ocala homeowners have plenty of quality home insurance companies to choose from. Whether you’re looking for excellent customer service, the cheapest coverage, or the most policy options, you can find a company that suits your needs.
There’s no single best insurance company for everyone — the right company for you depends on your situation and needs. We’ve chosen the following five insurance companies in Ocala based on price, customer satisfaction, coverage, and available discounts.
Amica: Best for customer satisfaction
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
|8.2/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A+
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$116/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$176/mo
Amica may be the best homeowners insurance company for you if customer service is a top priority. The company received the highest customer satisfaction score from J.D. Power. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index also shows that Amica gets fewer complaints than expected.
Amica offers many coverage options and discounts, such as extended replacement cost coverage. This can help Ocala homeowners rebuild their homes if building costs exceed policy limits. With Amica’s bundling discount, you can save up to 30% when you buy home insurance and add an auto, umbrella, or life insurance policy.
Highest J.D. Power customer satisfaction score
Generous bundling discount
Few complaints with the NAIC
Quotes not available online in some areas
No agents in Ocala
Dividends available, but not in every state
State Farm: Best for affordable rates
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.2/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A++
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$388/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$540/mo
State Farm is the largest home insurance company in the country by market share.[1] Its large national footprint allows it to offer some of the most affordable rates in Florida. State Farm also offers a wind-mitigation discount when you take steps to protect your Ocala home from high winds.
Along with its low prices, State Farm consistently ranks among the top companies in J.D. Power customer satisfaction studies. With the company’s large network of local insurance agents, you can get hands-on, personalized service when needed.
Highly rated app makes policy management easier
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Many local agents
Fewer available discounts than some competitors
Relatively few add-on coverages
Quotes not available online in some areas
Chubb: Best for flood insurance
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|7.8/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A++
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$337/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$553/mo
Chubb stands out for offering private flood insurance. With policies available for up to $15 million in property coverage, Chubb’s coverage is significantly higher than what the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) offers.[2]
The company’s flood insurance pays to rebuild your house and replace your personal property without deducting for depreciation. It also pays up to $7,500 for temporary living expenses if your home is uninhabitable after a covered flood. Chubb also has various discounts, including those for having a renovated house, storm shutters, and protective devices.
Many discounts available
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Highest claims satisfaction rating from J.D. Power
Quotes not available online
Fewer customizable coverage options
Premiums may be higher than average
Stillwater: Best for coverages and discounts
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|NR
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
|Not rated
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A-
Stillwater is a smaller company in the insurance industry, but since it has agents in Ocala, it’s worth considering. Along with standard homeowners insurance, it offers several discounts and many optional coverages to enhance your policy.
Some of Stillwater’s many add-ons include personal property replacement, water backup, and animal liability coverage. The company also offers several discounts, which you can get for things like purchasing a new home, living in a gated community, upgrading your home’s major systems, installing a security system, or buying multiple policies.
Many coverage options to choose from
Many available discounts
Several local agents in Ocala
High number of complaints with the NAIC
Not ranked byJ.D. Power for customer satisfaction
Some discounts may not be available in Florida
Citizens Property Insurance Corporation: Best for people who don’t qualify for other coverage
Citizens Property Insurance Corporation is a not-for-profit company that offers property insurance to people who are unable to obtain coverage through the private market. While it has higher rates and less comprehensive policies than other companies, Citizens offers a handful of optional coverages and discounts for Ocala homeowners.
An important condition of Citizens is its depopulation program. The program matches customers with private insurers that offer premiums within 20% of their Citizens rate. Coverage with the new insurer starts when the current Citizens policy term ends.
Coverage for homeowners who can’t get it elsewhere
Few complaints with the NAIC
Many agents in Ocala
Few optional coverages
Higher premiums than most companies
Can’t get a quote or buy coverage online
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Ocala to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How much is home insurance in Ocala?
The average cost of homeowners insurance in Ocala is $3,516 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible, Insurify data shows. Premiums can vary significantly depending on the coverage and type of homeowners insurance you choose, so it’s worth shopping around before buying a policy.[3]
Additionally, factors like your home’s characteristics and location, as well as your coverage selections, deductible, and insurance claims history, can all affect your premiums.
Cheapest home insurance companies in Ocala
Home insurance costs in Ocala vary widely from one company to the next. The table below shows some of the cheapest insurers for Ocala homeowners. While these rates may differ from the quotes you receive, the information can serve as a valuable starting point to help you shop for coverage.
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|Chubb
|$2,736
|Allstate
|$3,108
|State Farm
|$3,600
|Nationwide
|$5,004
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|Allstate
|$5,136
|State Farm
|$6,480
|Chubb
|$6,636
|Nationwide
|$10,896
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|Allstate
|$6,900
|State Farm
|$8,736
|Chubb
|$9,576
|Nationwide
|$15,384
The state of home insurance in Florida
Florida is facing a home insurance crisis. As the most expensive state in the country for homeowners insurance, Florida’s average annual costs are likely to exceed $15,000 by the end of the year.
One of the most obvious perils Florida residents face is hurricanes. More than half of the state’s counties are at a relatively high or very high risk of hurricane damage, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). For this reason, many companies have either left the state or become insolvent.
Severe weather risks combined with fewer insurers likely contribute to Florida’s higher premiums. In turn, homeowners may find it harder to get the coverage they need.
How much homeowners insurance do you need in Ocala?
Homeowners insurance isn’t legally required in the same way that car insurance is, but you still need it. Lenders require borrowers to have hazard insurance as long as the home’s mortgage isn’t paid off.
Additionally, major property damage from losses like a hurricane or fire can be financially crippling, so it’s essential to have adequate coverage.
Along with covering your dwelling, homeowners insurance policies typically cover personal liability, other structures, personal belongings inside your home, and additional living expenses.[4]
Experts generally recommend insuring your home for at least 80% of its replacement cost. While your home’s square footage can serve as a general guide for estimating replacement cost, it doesn’t account for all factors. Your home’s construction, location, and any special features may increase your insurance costs.
What to know about home insurance in Ocala, FL
Ocala is located in Marion County, which has a relatively high hurricane risk, according to FEMA. Ocala residents need to consider this risk when buying insurance — especially since hurricane insurance may have a separate deductible.
Flooding is also prevalent in Florida and is a risk that homeowners insurance doesn’t cover. Flood insurance policies are available through the NFIP and some private insurers, including some on this list.
While flood insurance isn’t required for every homeowner, lenders often require it for homes in flood zones, particularly people with government-backed mortgages.
Home insurance coverage for hurricanes and flooding
Homeowners insurance doesn’t cover flooding from hurricanes, but it does cover wind damage, even if it’s the result of a hurricane. Some insurers charge a separate, higher deductible for these claims, especially in high-risk states like Florida. This deductible takes effect when a hurricane or tropical storm is officially named.[5]
When shopping for homeowners insurance in Ocala, it’s important to ensure that you have the coverage types you need. Together, comprehensive home insurance and flood insurance protect your home from both windstorms and flooding.
How to get home insurance in Ocala
Follow these steps to get home insurance in Ocala:
1. Gather your home’s details
You’ll need to know your home’s age, square footage, roof materials, and any distinctive features it has, among other things.
2. Decide on your coverage needs
Consider how much protection you need, as well as any optional insurance coverages you want to add.
3. Compare quotes
Don’t buy a policy without shopping around. Use an insurance-comparison site or the quote tool on several insurers’ websites to get quotes. This step ensures you get the best deal.
4. Turn to the last resort, if needed
A Fair Access to Insurance Requirements (FAIR) Plan is a state-managed insurance plan for homeowners unable to get coverage elsewhere. Citizens Property Insurance Corporation handles Florida’s FAIR Plan policies.
5. Buy your policy
Once you’ve narrowed down your options and have chosen the best policy (or you’ve found that Citizens is the only available option), make your purchase. Take note of your policy’s effective date so you know when your coverage starts.
Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Florida
Homeowners insurance rates differ from city to city and even across different ZIP codes within the same city, depending on various risk factors.
For example, some areas have higher crime rates, more extreme weather patterns, or better access to fire departments. In Florida specifically, areas at greater risk of hurricanes might have more expensive policy premiums.
The table below shows the average cost of home insurance in several different Florida cities.
City
Average Annual Premium: With $300,000 in Dwelling Coverage
|Tallahassee
|$3,156
|Gainesville
|$3,180
|Ocala
|$3,516
|Jacksonville
|$3,600
|Deltona
|$4,596
|Orlando
|$4,608
|Lakeland
|$4,716
|Tampa
|$5,460
|Crestview
|$5,556
|Palm Bay
|$6,276
|North Port
|$6,492
|Pensacola
|$6,636
|Cape Coral
|$7,716
|Naples
|$9,228
|Port Saint Lucie
|$11,880
|Miami
|$13,740
|Key West
|$20,172
Ocala homeowners insurance FAQs
For more information on buying homeowners insurance in Ocala, see the answers to frequently asked questions below.
Home insurance in Ocala costs an average of $293 per month for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible, Insurify data shows. This rate doesn’t include flood insurance, which is a separate purchase. Certain home characteristics, such as unique building materials or specialty finishes, can also lead to more expensive premiums.
Allstate has some of the cheapest homeowners insurance rates in Ocala, with an average monthly premium of $311 for a policy with $300,000 in coverage and a $1,000 deductible. Because many factors affect insurance rates, a different company’s rates might be cheaper for you.
No single insurance company is best for everyone in Ocala. Because each home and homeowner has different needs, it’s important to shop around for a company that suits you. Amica, State Farm, Chubb, Stillwater, and Citizens are our top picks.
It’s becoming increasingly difficult to get homeowners insurance in Florida for two reasons. First, premiums are rising quickly, making coverage unaffordable for some homeowners. Second, many companies have either gone out of business or stopped offering policies in the state, leaving locals with fewer options.
Many factors affect your home insurance premiums. These include your location within the city (such as your neighborhood crime rate or proximity to the fire department), your home’s age and condition, your coverage selection and deductible, and your claims history.
Yes. It’s standard for insurance companies in Florida to apply a separate hurricane deductible for named hurricanes. State law requires insurance companies to offer several deductible options: $500, or 2%, 5%, or 10% of the dwelling coverage limits.[6]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed rates from more than 180 home insurance companies sourced directly from Insurify’s partner companies and Quadrant Information Services. Rates span all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and quote averages represent the mean price for a given coverage level and geographic area. To ensure data reliability, only insurers meeting minimum quote thresholds were included in the analysis.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for homeowners with no prior claims and good credit with a home construction year of 1980. The default coverage assumptions include:
Default Coverage Assumptions
- Dwelling coverage: $300,000
- Deductible: $1,000
- Personal property limit: $25,000
- Liability limit: $300,000
Additional data points beyond these default values are sourced from Insurify’s proprietary database. Rates are updated monthly.
