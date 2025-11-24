7+ years writing insurance and personal finance content
The average cost of a homeowners insurance policy in Stockton is $1,694 annually for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible, according to Insurify data. The area is prone to earthquakes, but standard home insurance policies typically don’t cover earthquakes without an add-on.[1] You may pay more if you add this coverage to better protect your home.
Here’s what you should know about finding home insurance in Stockton.
Stockton homes also face a moderate risk of wildfire.[2] Home insurance typically covers wildfires, but some California homeowner insurance policies have a separate wildfire deductible.
You’ll typically pay more for coverage if you have a high-value home. The average annual cost to insure a California home with $500,000 in dwelling coverage is $2,855.
Stockton homes face a minor risk of flooding.[3] Home insurance doesn’t cover flooding, but you can purchase a separate flood insurance policy for protection.
Best home insurance companies in Stockton
Many companies offer high-quality home insurance to Stockton homeowners. The best insurance company for you will depend on your coverage needs, budget, and home characteristics.
The five insurers below stand out as the best and are a great place to start your search.
Amica: Best for customer satisfaction
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.2/10
|A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A+
|$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$116/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$176/mo
Amica has a reputation for financial stability and top-tier customer satisfaction. It earned J.D. Power’s top customer satisfaction ranking.[4] Amica also offers many ways to save on coverage, including the option to purchase a dividend policy that could return up to 20% of your premium.
Top-tier J.D. Power customer satisfaction ranking
24/7 claims assistance
Offers a dividend policy option
More expensive than some insurers
May need to work with an agent to finalize your quote
Limited digital tools
Chubb: Best for high-value homes
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|7.8/10
|A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A++
|$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$130/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$190/mo
Chubb specializes in providing coverage for high-net-worth homeowners with high-end homes, which are prevalent in Stockton. Beyond baseline coverage, homeowners can access many useful add-on coverages, like in-home appraisal, blanket coverage, wildfire defense services, and replacement cost cash-out coverage.
Even within the company’s standard coverage, you’ll find perks that many insurers don’t offer, like tree removal and lock replacement coverage.
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Has wildfire defense services and in-home appraisals
Coverage for high-end valuables
Not always the cheapest insurer
Limited discounts
Can’t finalize a quote online
USAA: Best for veterans
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8/10
|A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A++
|$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$81/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$111/mo
USAA is an excellent insurer for the thousands of veterans who call Stockton home. The company offers home insurance to active-duty military, veterans, and their families. Its top-tier customer service and robust financial stability make it a great choice for many homeowners.
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Affordable rates
Bundling opportunities
Available only to people with qualifying military connections
Poor Trustpilot rating
No physical locations in Stockton or elsewhere
Farmers: Best for discounts
discountsFarmers
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.4/10
|A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A
|$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$75/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$115/mo
Farmers offers Stockton homeowners solid insurance options at relatively affordable price points. The company offers robust coverage and provides extensive discount opportunities to help you save on coverage. A few discounts that might come in handy include bundling, home safety, green certifications, and up-front payment discounts.
Ample discount opportunities
Relatively affordable rates
Extended replacement cost add-on
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Above-average number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Poor Trustpilot rating
Allstate: Best for affordable rates
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.2/10
|A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A-
|$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$90/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$145/mo
Allstate offers California homeowners relatively affordable rates. Additionally, the insurer has nine home insurance discounts, which can help you potentially save more on coverage. Allstate also has useful coverage add-ons, like personal umbrella, home-sharing, flood, and earthquake insurance.
Affordable rates
Can finalize a quote online
Has earthquake insurance
Slightly below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Poor Trustpilot rating
Above-average number of NAIC complaints
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Stockton to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How much is home insurance in Stockton?
The average cost of homeowners insurance in Stockton is $1,694 per year for $300,000 in coverage with a $1,000 deductible, according to Insurify data. For a policy with a $500 deductible, the average annual cost is slightly higher, at $1,863.
For comparison, the California state average is $1,837 for coverage with a $1,000 deductible and $2,020 for a policy with a $500 deductible.
Cheapest home insurance companies in Stockton
Although the right insurance company varies based on your situation, some companies consistently offer cheap rates to Stockton homeowners. Explore the cheapest home insurance companies in the table below.
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|CSAA
|$612
|Farmers
|$648
|Pacific Specialty
|$696
|Auto Club
|$744
|Allstate
|$756
|Cse
|$756
|USAA
|$780
|Capital Insurance Group
|$828
|Grange
|$852
|State Farm
|$864
|Mercury
|$960
|Travelers
|$984
|Nationwide
|$1,044
|Chubb
|$1,056
|AIG
|$1,248
|Encompass
|$1,260
|Foremost
|$1,404
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|CSAA
|$1,320
|USAA
|$1,332
|Farmers
|$1,380
|Cse
|$1,416
|Capital Insurance Group
|$1,704
|Pacific Specialty
|$1,704
|Allstate
|$1,740
|Mercury
|$1,800
|State Farm
|$1,860
|Auto Club
|$1,920
|Grange
|$1,980
|Travelers
|$2,076
|Nationwide
|$2,232
|Chubb
|$2,280
|AIG
|$2,832
|Encompass
|$2,964
|Foremost
|$3,744
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|CSAA
|$1,812
|USAA
|$1,968
|Cse
|$1,968
|Farmers
|$1,992
|Capital Insurance Group
|$2,508
|Allstate
|$2,568
|Mercury
|$2,580
|Pacific Specialty
|$2,640
|State Farm
|$2,676
|Grange
|$2,880
|Auto Club
|$2,940
|Chubb
|$3,132
|Travelers
|$3,216
|Nationwide
|$3,324
|Encompass
|$4,452
|AIG
|$4,524
|Foremost
|$6,024
How much homeowners insurance do you need in Stockton?
When you purchase a homeowners insurance policy in Stockton, obtaining the appropriate amount of coverage is critical.
Here’s how much of each coverage type you should consider purchasing:
Dwelling coverage
While your mortgage lender may set a minimum dwelling coverage requirement, consider getting extended replacement cost coverage to help rebuild your home based on current market rates for labor and materials.
Other structures
If you have other structures, such as a shed or gazebo, make sure you have enough coverage to rebuild them after a covered event.
Personal belongings
Most policies have personal property coverage with limits of 50%–70% of your dwelling coverage in the event of damage or loss. Some homeowners opt to get enough coverage to replace all their personal property after an incident.
Loss of use
Most policies include some level of loss of use coverage, which can help pay for comfortable accommodations if necessary during repairs or a rebuild.
Liability coverage
Most home insurance policies include at least $100,000 in liability coverage. But if you have unique risks, like regular pool parties or a dog, you should consider higher liability coverage limits.[5]
What to know about home insurance in Stockton, CA
If you own a home in Stockton, it’s helpful to familiarize yourself with the unique risks homes in your area face. The following risks can affect your homeowners insurance rates:
Earthquakes: Earthquakes are possible in Stockton. But standard home insurance policies typically exclude damage from earthquakes. If you’d like to protect yourself from the financial fallout of an earthquake, consider purchasing a separate earthquake insurance policy.
Wildfires: Stockton has a moderate risk of wildfires, which puts your home at risk. Luckily, most standard home insurance policies cover damage from wildfires.
High heat index: Stockton occasionally experiences a high heat index, especially during the summer months. With higher temperatures comes an increased risk of damage to your home. Most insurers file this under normal wear and tear, so you could be on the hook for any heat-related damages.
Flooding: Heavy rainfall events increased significantly in California last year. Unfortunately, heavy rains can cause flooding, which home insurance doesn’t cover. If you want protection from flood damage, consider buying supplemental flood insurance from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private insurer.
Average cost of home insurance in other cities in California
Where you live in California can affect your home insurance quote. Location-specific factors, such as weather patterns, ZIP codes, and vandalism rates, can affect home insurance costs.[6]
In the table below, you can see how insurance rates in California vary by city. The average premiums below reflect costs for policies with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.
City
Average Annual Premium
|San Jose
|$1,692
|Santa Rosa
|$1,692
|Vallejo
|$1,764
|Modesto
|$1,776
|Salinas
|$1,824
|Bakersfield
|$1,896
|Sacramento
|$1,908
|San Francisco
|$1,908
|Visalia
|$1,944
|Stockton
|$1,992
|San Diego
|$2,028
|Oxnard
|$2,040
|Santa Maria
|$2,064
|Fresno
|$2,220
|Riverside
|$2,328
|Los Angeles
|$3,048
Stockton homeowners insurance FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about Stockton home insurance.
The average annual cost of home insurance in Stockton for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible is $1,694. For coverage with a $500 deductible, the average annual cost of coverage is $1,863. The amount you pay for coverage will depend on your home characteristics, budget, location, and more.
CSAA offers the cheapest homeowners insurance in Stockton, with an average monthly cost of $72.
Some of the best home insurance companies in Stockton include USAA, Amica, Farmers, Allstate, and Chubb. The best home insurer for you will depend on your specific coverage needs and other factors. For example, Amica is the best insurer for customer satisfaction, USAA is the best for veterans, and Chubb is the best for high-value homes.
On average, California home insurance for a policy with $500,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible costs $2,602 per year.
Your location, the age of your home, your coverage amount, your proximity to a fire department, and your deductible can all affect your home insurance costs.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed rates from more than 180 home insurance companies sourced directly from Insurify’s partner companies and Quadrant Information Services. Rates span all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and quote averages represent the mean price for a given coverage level and geographic area. To ensure data reliability, only insurers meeting minimum quote thresholds were included in the analysis.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for homeowners with no prior claims and good credit with a home construction year of 1980. The default coverage assumptions include:
Default Coverage Assumptions
- Dwelling coverage: $300,000
- Deductible: $1,000
- Personal property limit: $25,000
- Liability limit: $300,000
Additional data points beyond these default values are sourced from Insurify’s proprietary database. Rates are updated monthly.
