5 Best Stockton Homeowners Insurance Companies (2025)

Amica and Allstate offer some of the best homeowners insurance policies in Stockton, California.

Excellent
Sarah Sharkey
Written bySarah Sharkey
Sarah Sharkey
Sarah SharkeyInsurance Writer

  • 7+ years writing insurance and personal finance content

  • Contributor to top media, including USA Today

A passionate personal finance advocate, Sarah’s writing has graced the pages of many of the personal finance and insurance industries’ top web publications.

Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Updated

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners.
The average cost of a homeowners insurance policy in Stockton is $1,694 annually for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible, according to Insurify data. The area is prone to earthquakes, but standard home insurance policies typically don’t cover earthquakes without an add-on.[1] You may pay more if you add this coverage to better protect your home.

Here’s what you should know about finding home insurance in Stockton.

Quick Facts

  • Stockton homes also face a moderate risk of wildfire.[2] Home insurance typically covers wildfires, but some California homeowner insurance policies have a separate wildfire deductible.

  • You’ll typically pay more for coverage if you have a high-value home. The average annual cost to insure a California home with $500,000 in dwelling coverage is $2,855.

  • Stockton homes face a minor risk of flooding.[3] Home insurance doesn’t cover flooding, but you can purchase a separate flood insurance policy for protection.

Best home insurance companies in Stockton

Many companies offer high-quality home insurance to Stockton homeowners. The best insurance company for you will depend on your coverage needs, budget, and home characteristics. 

The five insurers below stand out as the best and are a great place to start your search.

Amica: Best for customer satisfaction

IQ Score
8.2/10
A.M. Best
A+
$300,000 Dwelling
$116/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
$176/mo

Amica has a reputation for financial stability and top-tier customer satisfaction. It earned J.D. Power’s top customer satisfaction ranking.[4] Amica also offers many ways to save on coverage, including the option to purchase a dividend policy that could return up to 20% of your premium.

Pros

  • Top-tier J.D. Power customer satisfaction ranking

  • 24/7 claims assistance

  • Offers a dividend policy option

Cons

  • More expensive than some insurers

  • May need to work with an agent to finalize your quote

  • Limited digital tools

Chubb: Best for high-value homes

IQ Score
7.8/10
A.M. Best
A++
$300,000 Dwelling
$130/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
$190/mo

Chubb specializes in providing coverage for high-net-worth homeowners with high-end homes, which are prevalent in Stockton. Beyond baseline coverage, homeowners can access many useful add-on coverages, like in-home appraisal, blanket coverage, wildfire defense services, and replacement cost cash-out coverage.

Even within the company’s standard coverage, you’ll find perks that many insurers don’t offer, like tree removal and lock replacement coverage.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • Has wildfire defense services and in-home appraisals

  • Coverage for high-end valuables

Cons

  • Not always the cheapest insurer

  • Limited discounts

  • Can’t finalize a quote online

USAA: Best for veterans

IQ Score
8/10
A.M. Best
A++
$300,000 Dwelling
$81/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
$111/mo

USAA is an excellent insurer for the thousands of veterans who call Stockton home. The company offers home insurance to active-duty military, veterans, and their families. Its top-tier customer service and robust financial stability make it a great choice for many homeowners.

Pros

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • Affordable rates

  • Bundling opportunities

Cons

  • Available only to people with qualifying military connections

  • Poor Trustpilot rating

  • No physical locations in Stockton or elsewhere

Farmers: Best for discounts

discountsFarmers logoFarmers

IQ Score
8.4/10
A.M. Best
A
$300,000 Dwelling
$75/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
$115/mo

Farmers offers Stockton homeowners solid insurance options at relatively affordable price points. The company offers robust coverage and provides extensive discount opportunities to help you save on coverage. A few discounts that might come in handy include bundling, home safety, green certifications, and up-front payment discounts.

Pros

  • Ample discount opportunities

  • Relatively affordable rates

  • Extended replacement cost add-on

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • Above-average number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

  • Poor Trustpilot rating

Allstate: Best for affordable rates

IQ Score
8.2/10
A.M. Best
A-
$300,000 Dwelling
$90/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
$145/mo

Allstate offers California homeowners relatively affordable rates. Additionally, the insurer has nine home insurance discounts, which can help you potentially save more on coverage. Allstate also has useful coverage add-ons, like personal umbrella, home-sharing, flood, and earthquake insurance.

Pros

  • Affordable rates

  • Can finalize a quote online

  • Has earthquake insurance

Cons

  • Slightly below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • Poor Trustpilot rating

  • Above-average number of NAIC complaints

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Stockton to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

How much is home insurance in Stockton?

The average cost of homeowners insurance in Stockton is $1,694 per year for $300,000 in coverage with a $1,000 deductible, according to Insurify data. For a policy with a $500 deductible, the average annual cost is slightly higher, at $1,863.

For comparison, the California state average is $1,837 for coverage with a $1,000 deductible and $2,020 for a policy with a $500 deductible.

Cheapest home insurance companies in Stockton

Although the right insurance company varies based on your situation, some companies consistently offer cheap rates to Stockton homeowners. Explore the cheapest home insurance companies in the table below.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
CSAA$612
Farmers$648
Pacific Specialty$696
Auto Club$744
Allstate$756
Cse$756
USAA$780
Capital Insurance Group$828
Grange$852
State Farm$864
Mercury$960
Travelers$984
Nationwide$1,044
Chubb$1,056
AIG$1,248
Encompass$1,260
Foremost$1,404
Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
CSAA$1,320
USAA$1,332
Farmers$1,380
Cse$1,416
Capital Insurance Group$1,704
Pacific Specialty$1,704
Allstate$1,740
Mercury$1,800
State Farm$1,860
Auto Club$1,920
Grange$1,980
Travelers$2,076
Nationwide$2,232
Chubb$2,280
AIG$2,832
Encompass$2,964
Foremost$3,744
Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
CSAA$1,812
USAA$1,968
Cse$1,968
Farmers$1,992
Capital Insurance Group$2,508
Allstate$2,568
Mercury$2,580
Pacific Specialty$2,640
State Farm$2,676
Grange$2,880
Auto Club$2,940
Chubb$3,132
Travelers$3,216
Nationwide$3,324
Encompass$4,452
AIG$4,524
Foremost$6,024

How much homeowners insurance do you need in Stockton?

When you purchase a homeowners insurance policy in Stockton, obtaining the appropriate amount of coverage is critical.

Here’s how much of each coverage type you should consider purchasing:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/88cafa9580/law-and-justice-96x96-yellow_027-dossier.svg

    Dwelling coverage

    While your mortgage lender may set a minimum dwelling coverage requirement, consider getting extended replacement cost coverage to help rebuild your home based on current market rates for labor and materials.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/8055843166/car-service-96x96-orange_040-garage.svg

    Other structures

    If you have other structures, such as a shed or gazebo, make sure you have enough coverage to rebuild them after a covered event.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/32ed42213e/personal-property.svg

    Personal belongings

    Most policies have personal property coverage with limits of 50%–70% of your dwelling coverage in the event of damage or loss. Some homeowners opt to get enough coverage to replace all their personal property after an incident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/b022eb76ef/buildings-96x96-green_svg-013-hotel.svg

    Loss of use

    Most policies include some level of loss of use coverage, which can help pay for comfortable accommodations if necessary during repairs or a rebuild.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/df30ef509c/dog.svg

    Liability coverage

    Most home insurance policies include at least $100,000 in liability coverage. But if you have unique risks, like regular pool parties or a dog, you should consider higher liability coverage limits.[5]

What to know about home insurance in Stockton, CA

If you own a home in Stockton, it’s helpful to familiarize yourself with the unique risks homes in your area face. The following risks can affect your homeowners insurance rates:

  • Earthquakes: Earthquakes are possible in Stockton. But standard home insurance policies typically exclude damage from earthquakes. If you’d like to protect yourself from the financial fallout of an earthquake, consider purchasing a separate earthquake insurance policy.

  • Wildfires: Stockton has a moderate risk of wildfires, which puts your home at risk. Luckily, most standard home insurance policies cover damage from wildfires.

  • High heat index: Stockton occasionally experiences a high heat index, especially during the summer months. With higher temperatures comes an increased risk of damage to your home. Most insurers file this under normal wear and tear, so you could be on the hook for any heat-related damages.

  • Flooding: Heavy rainfall events increased significantly in California last year. Unfortunately, heavy rains can cause flooding, which home insurance doesn’t cover. If you want protection from flood damage, consider buying supplemental flood insurance from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private insurer.

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in California

Where you live in California can affect your home insurance quote. Location-specific factors, such as weather patterns, ZIP codes, and vandalism rates, can affect home insurance costs.[6]

In the table below, you can see how insurance rates in California vary by city. The average premiums below reflect costs for policies with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 7 at 12:00 PM PDT
City
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
San Jose$1,692
Santa Rosa$1,692
Vallejo$1,764
Modesto$1,776
Salinas$1,824
Bakersfield$1,896
Sacramento$1,908
San Francisco$1,908
Visalia$1,944
Stockton$1,992
San Diego$2,028
Oxnard$2,040
Santa Maria$2,064
Fresno$2,220
Riverside$2,328
Los Angeles$3,048

Stockton homeowners insurance FAQs

The following information can help answer your remaining questions about Stockton home insurance.

  • The average annual cost of home insurance in Stockton for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible is $1,694. For coverage with a $500 deductible, the average annual cost of coverage is $1,863. The amount you pay for coverage will depend on your home characteristics, budget, location, and more.

  • CSAA offers the cheapest homeowners insurance in Stockton, with an average monthly cost of $72.

  • Some of the best home insurance companies in Stockton include USAA, Amica, Farmers, Allstate, and Chubb. The best home insurer for you will depend on your specific coverage needs and other factors. For example, Amica is the best insurer for customer satisfaction, USAA is the best for veterans, and Chubb is the best for high-value homes.

  • On average, California home insurance for a policy with $500,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible costs $2,602 per year.

  • Your location, the age of your home, your coverage amount, your proximity to a fire department, and your deductible can all affect your home insurance costs.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed rates from more than 180 home insurance companies sourced directly from Insurify’s partner companies and Quadrant Information Services. Rates span all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and quote averages represent the mean price for a given coverage level and geographic area. To ensure data reliability, only insurers meeting minimum quote thresholds were included in the analysis.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for homeowners with no prior claims and good credit with a home construction year of 1980. The default coverage assumptions include:

Default Coverage Assumptions

  • Dwelling coverage: $300,000
  • Deductible: $1,000
  • Personal property limit: $25,000
  • Liability limit: $300,000

Additional data points beyond these default values are sourced from Insurify’s proprietary database. Rates are updated monthly.

Sources

  1. Allstate. "Earthquake insurance: Protecting your home and assets."
  2. First Street. "Does Stockton have Wildfire Risk?."
  3. First Street. "Stockton Flooding Risk."
  4. J.D. Power. "Homeowners Insurance Premium Increases Threaten Customer Loyalty, Long-Term Profitability, J.D. Power Finds."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by standard homeowners insurance?."
  6. Insurance Information Institute. "Home buyer's insurance guide."
