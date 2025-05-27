How much is home insurance in Huntsville?

On average, homeowners in Huntsville pay $2,912 per year for a home insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. The same coverage with a $500 deductible costs a bit more annually, at $2,963.

But you could end up paying more or less for home insurance depending on the amount of coverage you need, your past claims history, credit history, and more. Your home’s value, size, age, and condition will also affect how much you pay for coverage.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Alabama

Opting for more coverage for your home will result in higher premiums. That said, you’ll want to align your total dwelling coverage with your home’s value.[3] It’s smart to make sure you have sufficient coverage in the event of significant home damage.

Here’s a look at statewide average annual premiums in Alabama based on coverage limits.

Coverage Limit Average Annual Premium $100,000 $2,166 $200,000 $3,278 $300,000 $4,317 $400,000 $5,445 $500,000 $6,544

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

You’ll have to pay a deductible before your insurance company covers your claim. Homeowners insurance deductibles of $500 and $1,000 are common. Opting for a higher deductible generally results in lower premiums, and vice versa. Just make sure that you can afford to pay more out of pocket in the event of a claim if you’re considering a higher deductible.

Compare average annual premiums below for policies with $300,000 in dwelling coverage.

Deductible Amount Average Annual Premium $500 $2,963 $1,000 $2,912

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Alabama

The cost of homeowners insurance can vary depending on your ZIP code within Huntsville, and it also differs in other Alabama cities. Insurers look at factors like weather events, local crime, proximity to public services like police and fire stations, and more when determining your home insurance rate.

This table highlights the average cost of home insurance in other Alabama cities. Annual premiums reflect costs for a home insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

City Average Annual Premium Auburn $2,774 Birmingham $2,601 Daphne $8,148 Dothan $3,558 Enterprise $3,557 Fairhope $8,251 Huntsville $2,912 Madison $2,912 Mobile $5,577 Montgomery $2,873 Tuscaloosa $2,922