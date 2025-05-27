Home>Homeowners Insurance>Alabama

Best Huntsville Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2025)

Allstate, USAA, and State Farm offer the best homeowners insurance policies in Huntsville, Alabama.

Updated

If you’re shopping for homeowners insurance in Huntsville, Alabama, the average annual cost of a standard policy is much cheaper than the state average of $4,317. Huntsville homeowners pay an average of $2,912 annually for $300,000 worth of coverage with a $1,000 deductible, and $2,963 annually for the same coverage amount with a $500 deductible.

Severe thunderstorms, flooding, and tornadoes can occur in Huntsville.[1] Huntsville homeowners don’t experience the same hurricane risks as the state’s coastal cities, which may make your home a lower risk to insure and result in lower premiums.

Here’s what you should know if you’re looking for a home insurance policy in Huntsville.

Quick Facts

  • Allstate, Centauri Specialty, and Cincinnati Insurance are a few of the cheapest home insurance companies in Huntsville.

  • Huntsville has slightly higher average home insurance rates than Birmingham, Auburn, and Montgomery, but much lower rates than Dothan, Enterprise, Mobile, Daphne, and Fairhope.

  • Your deductible amount will affect how much you pay for home insurance. Huntsville homeowners with a lower $500 deductible pay $2,963 annually for a standard policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage.

Best home insurance companies in Huntsville

The best home insurance company for you will depend on your unique needs, home characteristics, budget, and more. You can start your search with three of the best insurance companies in Huntsville below.

Best company for cheap coverage: Allstate

8.9/10
833
$150/mo
$226/mo

Allstate offers some of the most affordable rates for homeowners insurance in Huntsville. If you’re a homeowner seeking cheap coverage, it’s worth getting a home insurance quote from Allstate. The company has quality coverage options, several discounts, and easy claims filing.

Pros

  • Several discounts available

  • Many optional coverages

  • Quotes available online

Cons

  • Above-average number of customer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

  • Below-average rating for customer satisfaction from J.D. Power

  • Fewer local agents than some competitors

Best company for veterans: USAA

9.4/10
880
$226/mo
$327/mo

Nearly 18,000 of Huntsville’s estimated 225,500 people are veterans of the U.S. armed forces. If this includes you, USAA is worth considering for homeowners insurance due to its special offers for members.

This established insurer offers coverage exclusively for people affiliated with the U.S. military, including veterans. USAA also received a high rating for customer satisfaction from J.D. Power.[2]

Pros

  • Standard policy includes replacement cost coverage

  • Transparent about its discount percentages

  • Exclusive moving and home security perks

Cons

  • Exclusively for military members, veterans, and affiliated family members

  • Poor Trustpilot rating

  • No physical agent offices

Best company for customer satisfaction: State Farm

9.3/10
842
$209/mo
$284/mo

Huntsville homeowners looking for a top-notch customer experience may want to consider home insurance from State Farm. This company received high marks for overall customer satisfaction in the 2024 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study.[2] State Farm also has a higher-than-average Insurify Quality (IQ) Score, which measures customer satisfaction and financial health.

Pros

  • Several local agents

  • Can start the quote process online

  • Bundling discount available

Cons

  • Poor Trustpilot rating

  • Some competitors offer lower rates

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Huntsville to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

Cheapest home insurance companies in Huntsville

Allstate, Centauri Specialty, and Cincinnati Insurance are three of the cheapest home insurance companies in Huntsville on average. That said, you should always compare quotes from multiple insurance companies to make sure you find the best coverage at the most affordable price.

Compare average quotes from different insurance companies below. Annual premiums reflect costs for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Allstate$1,659
Centauri Specialty$1,898
Cincinnati Insurance$1,898
Farmers$2,043
Travelers$2,219
Foremost$2,311
Encompass$2,957
State Farm$3,049
Nationwide$3,115
USAA$3,255
Alfa$3,469
Auto-Owners$3,671
Metropolitan$3,770
COUNTRY Financial$6,797

How much is home insurance in Huntsville?

On average, homeowners in Huntsville pay $2,912 per year for a home insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. The same coverage with a $500 deductible costs a bit more annually, at $2,963.

But you could end up paying more or less for home insurance depending on the amount of coverage you need, your past claims history, credit history, and more. Your home’s value, size, age, and condition will also affect how much you pay for coverage.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Alabama

Opting for more coverage for your home will result in higher premiums. That said, you’ll want to align your total dwelling coverage with your home’s value.[3] It’s smart to make sure you have sufficient coverage in the event of significant home damage.

Here’s a look at statewide average annual premiums in Alabama based on coverage limits.

Coverage Limit
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$100,000$2,166
$200,000$3,278
$300,000$4,317
$400,000$5,445
$500,000$6,544

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

You’ll have to pay a deductible before your insurance company covers your claim. Homeowners insurance deductibles of $500 and $1,000 are common. Opting for a higher deductible generally results in lower premiums, and vice versa. Just make sure that you can afford to pay more out of pocket in the event of a claim if you’re considering a higher deductible.

Compare average annual premiums below for policies with $300,000 in dwelling coverage.

Deductible Amount
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$500$2,963
$1,000$2,912

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Alabama

The cost of homeowners insurance can vary depending on your ZIP code within Huntsville, and it also differs in other Alabama cities. Insurers look at factors like weather events, local crime, proximity to public services like police and fire stations, and more when determining your home insurance rate.

This table highlights the average cost of home insurance in other Alabama cities. Annual premiums reflect costs for a home insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

City
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Auburn$2,774
Birmingham$2,601
Daphne$8,148
Dothan$3,558
Enterprise$3,557
Fairhope$8,251
Huntsville$2,912
Madison$2,912
Mobile$5,577
Montgomery$2,873
Tuscaloosa$2,922

What to know about owning a home in Huntsville

The average home value in Huntsville is higher than the average home value in the state of Alabama and significantly higher than in Birmingham, the state’s second-largest city, according to Zillow. Higher property values can lead to higher home insurance costs, which is something to keep in mind if you’re thinking of moving to Huntsville.

Huntsville does have occasional severe weather events, including thunderstorms and tornadoes. If you have concerns about wind damage to your home, it’s important to discuss your coverage with an insurance agent.

While many standard home insurance policies cover wind damage, certain insurers may have exclusions or offer supplemental coverage for homeowners in high-risk areas. Understanding what a potential policy covers and doesn’t cover can help ensure you have enough home protection.

Huntsville home insurance FAQs

The following information can help answer your remaining questions about finding home insurance in Huntsville, Alabama.

  • Home insurance in Huntsville costs around $2,912 annually for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. If you have a $500 deductible for the same amount of coverage, a standard policy costs $2,963 annually. Note that your insurance costs will likely be lower if your home requires less coverage.

  • Allstate, Centauri Specialty, and Cincinnati Insurance offer the cheapest annual premiums, on average, with annual premiums of $1,659, $1,898, and $1,898, respectively. That said, your rates will differ depending on several factors. Discount options will also vary by insurance company. For these reasons, comparing home insurance quotes is essential.

  • The average annual cost of homeowners insurance for a home with $500,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible in Alabama is $6,544. How much you pay for your home insurance policy will depend on how much dwelling coverage you select.

  • The 80% rule states that your home insurance coverage needs to amount to 80% of your home’s replacement value. Otherwise, your home insurance company could deny your claim if a serious weather event or another incident damages your home.

  • No. Insurance companies use two models for home insurance policies: cash value or replacement cost value. Actual cash value policies account for the depreciation of your home and personal property when you make a claim, while replacement cost value policies don’t.

Sources

  1. Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency. "Natural Hazards."
  2. J.D. Power. "Rampant Home Insurance Increases Strain Customer Satisfaction—and Drive Policy Shopping, J.D. Power Finds."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by standard homeowners insurance?."
