How To Find Out If You Live In A Flood Zone

How to read the FEMA flood map

When reading a FEMA flood map, you need to know four different types of FEMA flood zones so you can determine how at risk your home is for flooding.[2]

Moderate-to-low-risk areas

If you live in a moderate-to-low-risk area and your community participates in the NFIP, then all property owners and renters in that zone have the option to purchase flood insurance. Relevant zones include B and X (shaded) and C and X (unshaded).

High-risk areas

Mandatory flood insurance is actually a requirement for property owners in the following high-risk zones: A, AE, A1-30, AH, AO, AR, and A99.

High-risk ­coastal areas

High-risk flood zones are separated into coastal and noncoastal zones. Coastal zones that have mandatory flood insurance requirements include V, VE, and V1-30.

Undetermined risk areas

Zone D is considered to be a location that has possible flood hazards, but those hazards are undetermined. No flood hazard analysis has been conducted in those areas. Flood insurance is optional, and rates represent the uncertainty of flood risk.