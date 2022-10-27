Headshot of Chase Gardner

Chase Gardner is a data journalist at Insurify. He informs readers on major developments in the auto and home industries through research into driver behavior, homeownership tendencies, cost of living trends, and more. He received a bachelor’s degree with concentrations in Environmental & Urban Studies and Statistics from the University of Chicago. Chase’s work has been cited in MSN, Yahoo News, The Street, and dozens of local news outlets across the country.

  • Driver Behavior
  • Real Estate
  • Cost of Living
  • Auto Insurance
  • University of Chicago — B.A., Environmental & Urban Studies and Statistics
2022 Auto Insurance Trends Report

Who’s Paying More for Coverage

Leer: 3 min.14 de octubre de 2022
How Much It Costs to Own a Car in 2022: A State-by-State Breakdown

Owning a car in 2022 is certainly not cheap. Here's how much drivers spend on insurance, taxes, gas, and maintenance in every state.

Leer: 12 min.2 de septiembre de 2022
These Are the Best Cities for New Graduates in 2022

New graduates will love these cities, which offer the best prospects for affordability, employment, entertainment, and more in 2022.

Leer: 9 min.11 de agosto de 2022
These 10 States Have the Most Street Racers in 2022

Street racing may seem showy, but it's incredibly dangerous driving behavior. These 10 states have the most street racers in 2022, and the list might surprise.

Leer: 8 min.4 de agosto de 2022
Where Gas Prices Have Risen the Most in 2022 — And Where They’re Starting to Fall

Gas prices are soaring in 2022, but have recently fallen from their peak. Here’s where drivers are paying the most year over year and where they're saving now.

Leer: 6 min.2 de agosto de 2022
These Are the Worst Cities for Commuters in 2022

These cities have the worst commutes in 2022. Challenges include lengthy trips, busy roads, and high rates of dangerous driving behavior.

Leer: 7 min.19 de julio de 2022

10 States with the Most Car Accidents in 2022

Drivers get into accidents everywhere in the U.S., but motorists in these 10 states are more likely to cause a crash than those in the rest of the country.

Leer: 8 min.22 de agosto de 2022
Car Models with the Most Speeding Tickets (2021)

These cars’ drivers have the most speeding violations in 2021.

Leer: 8 min.20 de septiembre de 2021
10 States with the Best Drivers in 2022

These 10 states are home to the best drivers in 2022, bucking a recent trend of increased dangerous driving behavior across America.

Leer: 6 min.24 de junio de 2022