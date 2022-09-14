>Seguros de Autos>Wyoming

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Cheyenne, Wyoming (2024)

Safeco offers the cheapest car insurance in Cheyenne, with rates starting at $42 per month.

Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Wyoming

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $77/mes para cobertura total en Wyoming.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The average monthly premium for car insurance in Cheyenne is $69 for a liability-only policy and $181 for full coverage. These rates are more expensive than the state averages, possibly due to Cheyenne’s significant population density and higher crash rates. The good news is you can still find cheap car insurance in Cheyenne.

As you start your search for new car insurance in Cheyenne, here’s what you need to know.

Datos Breves

  • Safeco offers the cheapest car insurance in Cheyenne, with liability-only rates starting at $42 per month.

  • Cheyenne residents can also find affordable auto policies with Progressive and Dairyland.

  • People with good credit histories pay lower car insurance rates than people with poor credit.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Cheyenne

The coverage rates you receive depend on many factors, including your location, ZIP code, driving history, credit, type of vehicle, and preferred coverage levels. Comparing quotes from several insurers is the best way to find the most affordable policy for you.

As you start your search, you may want to explore Safeco, Progressive, and Dairyland, three car insurance companies with lower rates for Cheyenne residents.

Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Safeco3.8$123$42Local agents
Progressive3.9$115$46Young drivers
Dairyland3.3$150$53Drivers with a DUI
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for local insurance agents: Safeco

3.8
825
$35/mo
$124/mo

If you like the idea of working with a local agent, Safeco should be on your radar. This insurer has local agents throughout the Cheyenne area. Safeco offers other perks besides local service, including diminishing deductibles for safe drivers and the Guaranteed Repair Network for auto repair service.

Ventajas

  • Offers the lowest liability-only rates in Cheyenne

  • Diminishing deductibles available for safe drivers

Contras

  • Limited discounts available

  • Below-average customer satisfaction ratings for auto insurance claims

Gary - April 13, 2024
Verified

Excellent

A very good auto insurance company.
Tammy - April 8, 2024
Verified

Bad

The underwriter is incompetent. Your staff didn't renew my policy and sent a rude letter stating that I have debris or algae on my roof.
Carol - April 6, 2024
Verified

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

Best insurer for young drivers: Progressive

3.9
819
$81/mo
$143/mo

Cheyenne is home to numerous young drivers who attend schools such as East High School, Central High School, and Laramie County Community College. If you’re the parent of one of these students in Cheyenne, you may be able to land a great deal on an auto policy with Progressive. Progressive offers a variety of car insurance discounts that can apply to students, including a good student discount, distant student discount, and teen driver discount.

Ventajas

  • A+ financial strength rating from AM Best[1]

  • Multiple discounts advertised

Contras

  • No anti-theft device discount

  • Snapshot telematics program can increase rates for some drivers

Sheri - April 23, 2024
Verified

Great Price Options

I haven't had any issues.
Ellis - April 23, 2024
Verified

Very Good

This is a very good insurance company; they don't try to rob you.
Angie - April 22, 2024
Verified

Expensive

It's getting more expensive every time.

Best insurer for drivers with DUIs: Dairyland

3.3
A+
$52/mo
$146/mo

There were 655 alcohol-related crashes in Laramie County in 2021, according to the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police.[2] If you’ve been convicted of a DUI in Cheyenne and need to file an SR-22, Dairyland may be a good option. Dairyland can take care of your SR-22 form for free and offers more affordable rates than many other insurers.

Ventajas

  • No filing fees for SR-22 insurance

  • Many excellent customer reviews

Contras

  • Has more complaints than other smaller insurers[3]

  • Limited add-ons advertised

Laura - April 15, 2024
Verified

Ok

Very good
Michael - April 13, 2024
Verified

Avoid Dairyland Insurance

Consider going somewhere other than Dairyland. Their demands for insurance coverage are outrageous.
Melvin - April 11, 2024
Verified

Expensive Rates!

I'm not a policy holder, but my partner/spouse is a policy holder with Dairyland. I think the way they handle their financial end of things, particularly with monthly billing, could be improved. They don't seem to be very savvy in helping their customers save money on their policies. I know there are other car insurance companies out there that offer much lower monthly rates. Additionally, this company doesn't seem to comply very well with reporting to the DMV, as we keep receiving letters threatening to suspend our driver's license if we don't pay the premiums. However, we have been paying, as reflected in our bank statements. I believe Dairyland needs to listen more to their customers' needs and be clearer in their policy motives.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Cheyenne

Factors like your age, driving record, marital status, and credit history play a role in your car insurance costs. Some of these factors are outside of your control, but you can do some things to set yourself up for lower rates:

  • Shop around. Request quotes from at least three different insurance companies. Then, compare rates and policies to zero in on the most affordable option.

  • Bundle. If you need another type of insurance policy, like home insurance or renters insurance, you may save some money by bundling it with your auto policy.

  • Explore discounts. Many car insurers offer a variety of discounts to policyholders. These may include a loyalty discount, a good student discount, and an anti-theft device discount.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Cheyenne: Safeco

Wyoming law requires drivers to carry at least liability car insurance. This type of policy covers the other party’s property damage and medical bills in an accident you cause. However, liability coverage doesn’t provide any compensation for your losses. Because of this, it’s typically the cheapest type of coverage available.

The average rate for liability-only insurance in Cheyenne is $69 per month.

Here’s a look at the auto insurance companies offering the lowest rates for liability coverage in Cheyenne.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco35
Dairyland52
Bristol West83
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Cheyenne: Progressive

Full-coverage car insurance usually includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. While it’s more expensive than minimum liability insurance, it can give you additional protection while on the road. A full-coverage policy is also generally required if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle.

The average rate for full-coverage insurance in Cheyenne is $181 per month.

The table below shows the most affordable auto insurers in the city for full-coverage insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco124
Dairyland146
Midvale Home & Auto164
Bristol West240
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Cheyenne car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Wyoming

Wyoming is an at-fault or tort state, meaning the driver liable for an accident must pay for the property damage and medical expenses of the other parties. This can be done through their auto insurer or out of pocket. Drivers in the state must also show proof of insurance or face hefty fines and other consequences.

To drive legally in Wyoming, you need car insurance that meets or exceeds the following requirements:[4] 

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$20,000 per accident

While these levels meet state-minimum requirements, you may wish to pursue some optional coverages to avoid high out-of-pocket costs in different situations. These coverages can include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance can cover expenses if your vehicle sustains damage in non-collision events, such as vandalism, theft, and harsh weather conditions.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance can pay to repair or replace your vehicle if you’re in an accident with another driver or stationary object, no matter who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    MedPay coverage

    Medical payments coverage pays for some of the medical bills for you and your passengers after an accident, regardless of who’s responsible.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you if you get into an accident with a driver who doesn’t have sufficient car insurance coverage or has no coverage at all. This type of coverage is automatically included in Wyoming policies but can be rejected in writing.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs are all examples of incidents that can increase your car insurance rates or cause you to lose coverage altogether.

If you have an incident on your record, insurance companies generally perceive you as a high-risk driver who’s more likely to file a claim. That’s why Cheyenne drivers with clean records typically pay lower premiums.

Here’s a look at the insurance companies offering the cheapest average car insurance quotes in Cheyenne based on driving history.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Safeco35535257
Dairyland52757385
Bristol West83118114135
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Your age can have a significant effect on your car insurance costs. Teen drivers and young adults pay the most for car insurance coverage due to their limited driving experience and increased propensity for risky driving behaviors.

Fortunately, average premiums tend to decrease around age 35 before increasing again around age 70. This is the result of physical and mental impairments senior drivers often face, including poor vision and slower reflexes.

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance quotes for Cheyenne residents by age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$301
20s$226
30s$162
40s$154
50s$129
60s$114
70s$132
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheyenne car insurance quotes by credit tier

Wyoming, like most states, allows car insurance companies to factor a person’s credit history into the underwriting process. This means drivers with good credit generally lock in lower rates than people with poor credit histories.

The table below shows average premiums for Cheyenne drivers based on credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheyenne car insurance FAQs

If you still have questions about how to find the most affordable car insurance in Cheyenne, the following answers to some frequently asked questions can help.

  • How much is car insurance in Cheyenne?

    The average monthly premium for car insurance in Cheyenne is $69 for a liability-only policy and $181 for full coverage. These rates exceed Wyoming’s statewide averages, likely due to Cheyenne’s increased population density.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Cheyenne?

    Safeco offers the cheapest liability-only rates in Cheyenne, at $42 per month. Progressive offers the most affordable full-coverage rates, at $115 per month. Keep in mind the most affordable insurer for you may be another company. That’s why it’s always important to compare rates from several companies before choosing the right insurer for you.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Cheyenne?

    Safeco, Progressive, and Dairyland have been identified as three of the top insurers in Cheyenne. Safeco and Progressive routinely offer the lowest rates for liability only and full coverage, respectively. Meanwhile, Dairyland remains an affordable option for drivers with past incidents on their record.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. AM Best. "A.M. Best Affirms Ratings of The Progressive Corporation and Its Subsidiaries."
  2. Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police. "Alcohol and Crime in Wyoming."
  3. Better Business Bureau. "Dairyland Insurance."
  4. Wyoming Department of Transporation. "Frequently Asked Questions."
