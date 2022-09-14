>Seguros de Autos>West Virginia

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Parkersburg, West Virginia (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Parkersburg, with rates starting at $30 per month.

Amy Beardsley
Escrito porAmy Beardsley
Amy BeardsleyEscritora de seguros

Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en West Virginia

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $54/mes para cobertura total en West Virginia.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

In Parkersburg, West Virginia, residents generally pay about $117 per month for car insurance. This is slightly less than the national average of $158. This more affordable rate is likely due to Parkersburg’s mostly rural setting and the low number of uninsured drivers.[1] Additionally, the Parkersburg Police Department noted fewer reported crimes in 2023 than in 2022, further reducing insurance costs.[2]

However, while costs are already lower in Parkersburg, you can reduce your insurance costs even more. Here’s how.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm offers the cheapest liability coverage in Parkersburg, at $30 per month.

  • West Virginia allows insurers to review your credit history when setting rates during the underwriting process.

  • West Virginia has a two-year lawsuit deadline and a modified comparative fault rule.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Parkersburg

You have multiple options when choosing an auto insurance company in Parkersburg, and the best way to find the most affordable insurance for you is to compare quotes from several insurers.

Among all insurers in the city, State Farm, USAA, and Erie often stand out as the cheapest. Here’s an overview of each company to see if it’s the right fit for you. You’ll also find their statewide average quotes for full-coverage and liability-only car insurance.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$54$33Young drivers
USAA4.5$65$40Military members
Erie4.4$65$40Collision coverage
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for young drivers: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$30/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$49/mo

West Virginia has more than 117,000 drivers who are younger than 25.[3] Consider State Farm’s Steer Clear program if you’re one of them. The app can qualify you for a discount of up to 15% and help you improve your driving skills. State Farm also has a local presence, with five agents in Parkersburg to offer personalized service to manage your insurance policy.

Ventajas

  • Often offers the cheapest rates for liability and full coverage in Parkersburg

  • Multiple student and young driver discounts to lower premiums

  • High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

Contras

  • 13 NAIC complaints in West Virginia filed in 2022

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • May not be affordable for drivers with poor credit

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military members: USAA

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$37/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$59/mo

If you’re one of the thousands of veterans living in Wood County, consider USAA auto coverage. It’s one of the top 10 insurance companies in the U.S. and consistently earns the top spot in overall customer satisfaction from J.D. Power. You’ll find several policy options and discount opportunities, making it a great choice for veterans looking for quality coverage.

Ventajas

  • Customizable coverage with various policy options

  • A++ financial strength from AM Best

  • Retains more than 96% of customers

Contras

  • Only available to military members and their families

  • No physical insurance agency locations

  • Doesn’t offer 24/7 customer service by telephone

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for collision coverage: Erie

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
870
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$37/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$60/mo

Even the safest drivers can have a car accident, and crashes are quite common in West Virginia.[4] Fortunately, Erie can make the experience less stressful. J.D. Power gives the company’s claims process a high rating. You can also get benefits like first accident forgiveness and easy car replacement coverage to get back on the road quickly.

Ventajas

  • Six Parkersburg agents for personalized service

  • High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • No NAIC complaints in West Virginia filed in 2022

Contras

  • Limited discounts compared to other insurers

  • Mobile app has low customer reviews

  • No usage-based coverage option

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Parkersburg

To get affordable premiums on car insurance in Parkersburg, it’s crucial to understand the factors that influence rates. Insurers look at your driving history, vehicle type, coverage amount, and personal information like age, gender, marital status, and ZIP code.

Here are a few strategies to help you find the cheapest car insurance year after year:

  • Compare insurance quotes from different companies. Looking at different rates will help you get the best deal.

  • Ask about discounts. Insurers can offer different discounts, including savings for new customers. Asking may help you find a discount you didn’t know existed.

  • Keep your credit score high. Auto insurers can review your credit history when determining your quote. A higher credit score can often lead to lower rates.

  • Maintain a clean driving record. A driving record free of violations can qualify you for lower car insurance rates.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Parkersburg: State Farm

Liability-only car insurance is crucial for covering bodily injuries and property damage you may cause to others in an auto accident. However, it’s important to remember that minimum coverage doesn’t extend to your or your passengers’ injuries or damage to your vehicle.

The average rate for liability-only car insurance in Parkersburg is $83 per month. The table below shows the insurance companies that offer the lowest rates, along with their average monthly quotes.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm30
Erie37
USAA37
GEICO55
Liberty Mutual62
Progressive66
Clearcover69
Nationwide69
Allstate77
Direct Auto77
Dairyland80
Midvale Home & Auto85
Foremost89
CSAA101
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Parkersburg: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance offers more of a safety net than liability-only insurance. It includes liability, comprehensive, and collision coverages to protect your vehicle from accidents, theft, vandalism, and other incidents beyond third-party liability. The added protection is helpful if you drive a new, leased, or financed vehicle.

The average rate for liability-only car insurance in Parkersburg is $150 per month. Here, you can see the average cost from various Parkersburg insurance companies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm49
USAA59
Erie60
GEICO90
Progressive107
Nationwide113
State Auto124
Allstate125
Clearcover126
Liberty Mutual139
Midvale Home & Auto144
Direct Auto159
CSAA184
Foremost218
Dairyland219
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Parkersburg car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in West Virginia

If you’re in a traffic accident, you need to know what the state requires. First, understand that West Virginia has a two-year deadline for filing car accident lawsuits.[5] West Virginia drivers must also be aware of the “modified comparative fault” rule. This means you can only get financial compensation if you’re less responsible for the accident than the other person involved.

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) uses a real-time program to verify insurance at vehicle registration, during traffic incidents, and monthly for all registered vehicles.[6] Your policy must have uninsured motorist coverage and meet the minimum insurance coverage levels below:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist property damage$25,000

While the table above provides insight into your minimum requirements, you can obtain coverage that exceeds these limits. If you’re looking for additional insurance protection, you may want to consider the following optional coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision and comprehensive coverage

    Collision and comprehensive coverage pay for repairs to your vehicle in case of accidents (collision) or non-collision incidents, like theft or natural disasters (comprehensive).

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you if you’re in an accident caused by a driver who doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough insurance to cover your damages and medical expenses.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage helps with medical expenses for you and your passengers, regardless of who’s at fault in an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap insurance covers the difference between what your totaled or stolen car is currently worth and the amount you still owe on your loan.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/26eb27a188/rideshare-coverage.svg

    Rideshare coverage

    Rideshare insurance provides additional protection beyond personal auto insurance and the coverage provided by the rideshare company.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Towing and labor coverage

    Towing and labor coverage offers assistance with towing and labor costs in case your vehicle breaks down.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental car coverage

    Rental car coverage pays for the cost of a rental car while your vehicle undergoes repairs after an insured incident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers who have incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence, or other traffic violations on their driving record can expect higher car insurance rates. Insurance companies assess your driving history when setting rates. Incidents on your record can label you as a high-risk driver, implying you’re more likely to have a future accident or claim.

The average rate for liability-only car insurance with an at-fault accident on your record in Parkersburg is $132 per month. Drivers with a speeding ticket can expect to pay about $138 per month, and rates climb to $149 if you have a DUI on your record.

In the table below, you can see how quotes from top insurers fluctuate based on your driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm30424250
Erie37575657
USAA37525262
GEICO55777892
Liberty Mutual629394104
Progressive669696110
Clearcover69104115115
Nationwide699898115
Allstate77108109129
Direct Auto77111112129
Dairyland80116115134
CSAA101147150169
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Age significantly affects car insurance rates. Teens and drivers younger than 25 often face the highest premiums due to their inexperience and higher accident risk. Rates typically become much more affordable once you’re in your 30s. However, they start to climb again once you reach the age of 70 as reduced faculties increase your risk of being involved in an accident.

The following table shows the average rate for car insurance across different ages.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$367
20s$229
30s$169
40s$152
50s$129
60s$121
70s$133
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Parkersburg car insurance quotes by credit tier

In West Virginia, auto insurers can legally consider your credit history when setting quotes. Excellent or good credit indicates financial reliability and often leads to lower insurance costs. Poor credit suggests a higher risk for insurers, driving up your rates. Maintaining good credit can help you pay less for coverage.

As you’ll see in the table below, credit scores play a crucial role in your car insurance costs.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Parkersburg car insurance FAQs

If you’re looking for more information to help you find the best car insurance rates in Parkersburg, consult the answers below.

  • How much is car insurance in Parkersburg?

    The average monthly rate for car insurance in Parkersburg is $117. This is slightly less than the national average of $158. The average rate for liability-only coverage is $83, and the average monthly rate for full coverage is $150.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Parkersburg?

    State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Parkersburg, at $30 per month. Erie and USAA also offer cheap car insurance in the area, at $37 and $37 per month, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Parkersburg?

    Erie Insurance, State Farm, and USAA rank as three of the top insurers in Parkersburg. All three offer competitive rates in the area, and each has been recognized for its customer service, number of discounts, customer satisfaction scores, and financial stability.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "Facts + Statistics: Uninsured motorists."
  2. The Parkersburg News and Sentinel. "Just the Facts: Parkersburg Police chief discusses 2022 crime stats."
  3. U.S. Department of Transportation. "Licensed Drivers, by state, gender, and age group."
  4. IIHS. "Fatality Facts 2021 State by state."
  5. NOLO. "West Virginia Car Accident Laws."
  6. West Virginia DMV. "Consumer Insurance Information."
Amy Beardsley
Amy BeardsleyEscritora de seguros

Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.

