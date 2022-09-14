>Seguros de Autos>Tennessee

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Franklin, Tennessee

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Franklin, with a liability quote of $19 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Tennessee

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $88/mes para cobertura total en Tennessee.

The average monthly cost of car insurance in Franklin is $110, which is well below the overall national average of $158.

Franklin is a suburb of Nashville with a relatively small population of about 87,000, which could contribute to its low rates. However, location isn’t the only factor that determines your auto insurance rates. Your age, driving history, and credit tier also play a role. The best way to find cheap rates is to compare quotes from multiple insurers.

Here’s what you need to know about buying car insurance in Franklin.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm, USAA, and GEICO offer the cheapest car insurance rates in Franklin.

  • On average, Franklin drivers with a past incident on their record pay $145 per month for car insurance.

  • Tennessee is an at-fault state, meaning the driver responsible for a car accident must cover the other party’s resulting medical bills and vehicle repairs.[1]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Franklin

State Farm, GEICO, and Auto-Owners are the three cheapest car insurance companies in Franklin. However, the best auto insurance company for you will depend on your driving profile, budget, insurance needs, and more. For example, State Farm is the better option for teen drivers, while Auto-Owners is the best choice for drivers with classic cars.

The average rates below reflect statewide costs in Tennessee.

State Farm4.5$46$22Teen drivers
GEICO4.2$60$29Good drivers
Auto-Owners4.0$63$30Classic car owners
Best insurer for teen drivers: State Farm

If you need to insure a teen driver, State Farm is a great option. Young drivers can save up to 25% by choosing State Farm. Young adults can save by taking advantage of a good student discount, driving training discount, or student-away-at-school discount.

Ventajas

  • Best option for teen drivers

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region

Contras

  • Policies only available through an insurance agent

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

Best insurer for good drivers: GEICO

GEICO is one of the best car insurance policies for Franklin residents with a good driving history. You can save up to 22% on your car insurance by remaining accident-free for five years. You can also earn discounts for wearing your seat belt or taking a defensive driving course.

Ventajas

  • Wide variety of discounts

  • Personalized coverage options

Contras

  • May be more expensive for high-risk drivers

  • Limited in-person service

Best insurer for classic car owners: Auto-Owners

Auto-Owners is the cheapest option for classic or antique vehicle owners. Classic vehicles require personalized coverage, which is why Auto-Owners offers a purchase price guarantee to protect your investment. This means that you’ll receive the agreed-upon value from your insurer in the event of a total loss.

Ventajas

  • Coverage for classic car owners

  • Many available discounts

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region[2]

  • Online quotes not available

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Franklin

Insurance companies consider many factors when determining your car insurance premium, including your age, ZIP code, marital status, and risk level.

Here are five ways to find cheap car insurance in Franklin:

  • Take advantage of discounts. Most car insurance companies offer discounts to help you save money on car insurance. For example, you can save by bundling your auto insurance with homeowners insurance or renters insurance.

  • Increase your deductible. When you file a claim, you’ll pay an out-of-pocket deductible before your insurance kicks in. Raising your deductible is an easy way to save money on your car insurance premiums. Just make sure you’re comfortable paying your deductible amount if you need to file a claim.

  • Adjust your coverage. Review your auto insurance routinely, especially as your situation changes. You may be able to save money by getting rid of coverages you no longer need.

  • Maintain a good credit score. Most insurance companies look at your credit score to help determine your auto insurance premiums. Maintaining good to excellent credit will help you lower your rates.

  • Compare your options. It’s a good idea to shop around and apply for quotes from at least three different insurance companies. You can use an online comparison tool to easily see which companies offer the best rates and auto insurance policies for you.[3]

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Franklin: State Farm

If you cause an auto accident, liability insurance covers damages and injuries for the other driver. But it won’t pay for any damages to your vehicle or injuries you sustain. It provides the minimum level of coverage required in Tennessee.

State Farm offers the cheapest liability-only policies in Franklin, at $19 per month.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm19
USAA23
GEICO25
Auto-Owners26
Travelers26
Erie29
Mile Auto34
Allstate36
Farmers38
Safeco41
Nationwide47
Progressive52
Chubb55
Midvale Home & Auto61
Dairyland62
National General64
State Auto65
Liberty Mutual67
Elephant73
Direct Auto79
GAINSCO89
The General105
Bristol West126
Foremost133
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Franklin: State Farm

Full-coverage insurance provides coverage for you and the other driver if you have a car accident. It includes liability, comprehensive, and collision insurance and is the most robust coverage you can get.

Drivers can find the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Franklin from State Farm, with rates of $40 per month.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm40
USAA48
GEICO52
Auto-Owners55
Erie59
Mile Auto60
Travelers72
Allstate74
Farmers79
Safeco92
Nationwide97
Progressive107
Midvale Home & Auto109
Chubb114
Elephant115
Liberty Mutual141
State Auto145
National General147
Direct Auto170
The General173
Dairyland174
GAINSCO237
Foremost251
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Car insurance requirements in Tennessee

Tennessee state law requires drivers to meet the following minimum coverage requirements:[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

Tennessee drivers can consider adding the following optional coverages for more vehicle protection:

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving history is one of the biggest factors that determines your car insurance rates. If you have a history of traffic violations like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), or at-fault accidents, you can expect to pay more for auto insurance.

On average, Franklin drivers with a past incident pay $98 per month for liability car insurance. In Tennessee, moving traffic violations result in driver’s license points. Having more points on your record can result in higher car insurance costs.[5]

Here’s what you can expect to pay in Franklin for liability car insurance based on your driving history.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm19242531
USAA23293137
GEICO25323440
Auto-Owners26343642
Travelers26343642
Erie29414243
Mile Auto34485157
Allstate36464958
Farmers38485161
Safeco41576066
Nationwide47606476
Progressive52697384
Chubb55717588
Dairyland628285100
National General648288103
Liberty Mutual679297108
Elephant7394100117
Direct Auto79104110127
GAINSCO89111118143
The General105139147169
Bristol West126164170203
Average cost of car insurance by age

Age is another factor affecting your car insurance rates. Teen drivers typically pay the highest rates by driver age. This is largely because young drivers have less experience behind the wheel and a higher crash fatality rate than other age group.

Auto insurance rates generally start to decrease for drivers around age 35. Senior drivers older than 70 tend to see slight increases in rates due to aging-related risk factors.

Here’s what you can expect to pay for insurance based on your age in Franklin.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$254
20s$314
30s$293
40s$248
50s$186
60s$130
70s$97
Franklin car insurance quotes by credit tier

Tennessee law allows insurers to consider your credit-based insurance score. People with excellent or good credit scores typically pay lower insurance rates than drivers with poor credit scores.

Here are the average monthly full-coverage insurance rates for each credit tier in Franklin.

Rates by Credit Tier

Franklin car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for car insurance, you should determine the amount of auto coverage you need. The following information should help you navigate the process of finding cheap car insurance in Franklin.

  • How much is car insurance in Franklin?

    The overall average cost of car insurance in Franklin is $110 per month. On average, Franklin drivers pay $74 for liability coverage and $147 for full-coverage insurance per month.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Franklin?

    With a liability rate of $19 per month, State Farm is the cheapest insurer in Franklin. USAA and GEICO also offer some of the lowest rates in Franklin, with liability rates of $23 and $25.

    The best way to find cheap car insurance is to compare quotes from multiple car insurance companies.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Franklin?

    With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, great coverage offerings, and an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Franklin. Tennessee drivers with coverage from State Farm pay $22 per month for liability insurance and $46 for full-coverage insurance, on average.

    Other top insurers include GEICO and Auto-Owners.

