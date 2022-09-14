>Seguros de Autos>South Carolina

Cheap Auto Insurance in Greenville, South Carolina (2024)

USAA offers the cheapest car insurance in Greenville, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $45 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en South Carolina

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $41/mes para solo responsabilidad y $83/mes para cobertura total en South Carolina.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Nestled in the northwest corner of South Carolina, Greenville doesn't get the kind of severe weather that affects insurance rates in coastal areas of the state. But the city is located in Greenville County, which had the highest number of accidents in 2021, according to the most recent data from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Those factors likely influence Greenville's auto insurance rates, which are on par with state averages. The average cost of car insurance in Greenville is $215 per month for full coverage and $166 monthly for liability-only. By comparison, South Carolina's state averages are $267 and $164, respectively.

Greenville drivers can find cheap car insurance by comparing rates from multiple insurance companies.

Datos Breves

  • USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm offer the cheapest rates for Greenville drivers.

  • On average, Greenville drivers pay $2,581 annually for full-coverage car insurance.

  • South Carolina is one of the most expensive states for car insurance, according to Insurify data.

Best car insurance companies in Greenville

The best auto insurance company will depend on your individual situation and needs.

Here are some of the top insurers in Greenville, based on Insurify data, along with some key pros and cons to consider.

Insurance CompanyBest ForAverage Monthly Quote: Liability OnlyIQ Score
TravelersOverall$944.3
ProgressiveBest value$1093.9
Direct AutoDrivers with multiple vehicles$1283.3
NationwideSenior drivers$824.3
Bristol WestHigh-risk drivers$2082.2
Liberty MutualYoung drivers$1393.8
Best car insurance overall: Travelers

IQ Score
4.3
JD Power
829
Liability Only
$83/mo
Full Coverage
$125/mo

Travelers offers several car insurance options in Greenville, including benefits like accident forgiveness after your first at-fault car accident. Travelers also offers new-car replacement coverage and roadside assistance as add-on options.

Ventajas

  • Discounts for bundling your policy

  • Offers accident forgiveness

Contras

  • Rideshare coverage only available in Colorado and Illinois

  • Below-average J.D. Power rating in the Southeast region[1]

Raymond Gary - April 21, 2024
Verified

Disappointed with the Outcome

We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
Willard - April 13, 2024
Verified

No

Too expensive.
Jeffrey - March 23, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Fast.

Best cheap car insurance in Greenville: Progressive

IQ Score
3.9
JD Power
819
Liability Only
$97/mo
Full Coverage
$152/mo

Progressive may not have the cheapest rates in Greenville, but this insurer does offer affordable coverage. Progressive also offers the Snapshot program, which rewards safe drivers. Progressive is known for its Name Your Price Tool, which allows you to customize coverage based on your budget, as well as its multi-policy, multi-car, long-term customer, and good student discounts.

Ventajas

  • Wide selection of coverage options

  • Telematics-based program may lower your premiums

Contras

  • No advertised discounts for vehicle safety equipment

  • Below-average J.D. Power rating in the Southeast region[1]

Sheri - April 23, 2024
Verified

Great Price Options

I haven't had any issues.
Ellis - April 23, 2024
Verified

Very Good

This is a very good insurance company; they don't try to rob you.
Angie - April 22, 2024
Verified

Expensive

It's getting more expensive every time.

Best car insurance in Greenville for drivers with multiple vehicles: Direct Auto

IQ Score
3.3
A.M. Best
A
Liability Only
$113/mo
Full Coverage
$174/mo

Direct Auto has been around since 1991 and helps customize your insurance coverage based on your needs and offers discounts for savings of up to 25%.

For people with multiple vehicles in their home that need insurance, Direct Auto provides multi-policy discounts to help you insure your vehicles, a motorcycle, and commercial vehicles all under one policy.


Ventajas

  • Multi-policy and multi-car discounts available

  • Offers mobile app for account management

Contras

  • Higher average premiums than competing insurers

  • Gap or rideshare insurance not available

Joshua - April 23, 2024
Verified

I would advise against choosing this insurance company because they overcharge. Despite not having any tickets for over 10 years and being almost 40, my insurance is still almost $400 with them. This is outrageous. They offer no discounts to help me, and they don't seem to care or try to help. They've even increased my insurance rate. You would think it would decrease since I've been with them for more than a year and have had no tickets or incidents.

I would advise against choosing this insurance company because they overcharge. Despite not having any tickets for over 10 years and being almost 40, my insurance is still almost $400 with them. This is outrageous. They offer no discounts to help me, and they don't seem to care or try to help. They've even increased my insurance rate. You would think it would decrease since I've been with them for more than a year and have had no tickets or incidents.
Chudney - April 21, 2024
Verified

Find Insurance Elsewhere If You Can

It's not good! It's very expensive for people who can't get insurance anywhere else. The customer service is poor.
Peter - April 18, 2024
Verified

Total Rip-off

I was very disappointed. I went online and requested a quote for full coverage and was given a quote that I felt was reasonable. I paid the requested down payment and was told that my policy was in place. However, I later received a mail stating that my full coverage had been changed to liability without any prior discussion or consultation about what I might want to do. They just changed it. When I contacted them and asked why it was changed, I was told it was because my 2020 Kia Sportage didn’t have the auto theft upgrade. I told them no one ever asked me about it, but if that was necessary, I had no problem getting it done. I made an appointment and within two days, it was done. I called to notify them and was told I would have to pay again to put full coverage back on, even though remember, that's what I paid for in the first place. It made no sense why I would have to pay to put the collision and comprehensive back on. It was a total rip-off.

Best car insurance in Greenville for senior drivers: Nationwide

IQ Score
4.3
JD Power
815
Liability Only
$73/mo
Full Coverage
$111/mo

Nationwide helps you save money when you bundle your policy with other types of insurance coverage. This company also provides discounts for enrolling in the SmartRide program, allowing you to save up to 40% for driving safely. Seniors who don’t drive as often could also save with the SmartMiles program, which gives you coverage at a flexible monthly rate based on how many miles you drive.


Ventajas

  • SmartMiles program can help lower premiums

  • Higher-than-average J.D. Power rating in Southeast region[1]

Contras

  • Lower customer rating with the BBB

  • Lower J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating than competing insurers[3]

Richard - April 19, 2024
Verified

Overpricing the Customer

They are better than most, but a little pricey.
Janet - April 18, 2024
Verified

Nationwide is a good insurance company, but I'm looking for a cheaper place with the same coverage. My premiums increase every 6 months for no apparent reason. I haven't had any accidents, tickets, DUIs, or anything else. I used to wonder why a policy went to 6 months instead of 12, but I finally figured it out. They can raise your coverage twice in a year, which seems very unfair. I'm retired.

Nationwide is a good insurance company, but I'm looking for a cheaper place with the same coverage. My premiums increase every 6 months for no apparent reason. I haven't had any accidents, tickets, DUIs, or anything else. I used to wonder why a policy went to 6 months instead of 12, but I finally figured it out. They can raise your coverage twice in a year, which seems very unfair. I'm retired.
Antoinette - April 8, 2024
Verified

Nationwide is not on your side

My rate doubled for no apparent reason. I have no tickets and no accidents.

Best car insurance in Greenville for high-risk drivers: Bristol West

IQ Score
2.2
A.M. Best
A
Liability Only
$183/mo
Full Coverage
$305/mo

Bristol West has been around for 45 years and provides drivers with coverage at a reasonable rate, even if they have bad credit or infractions on their driving record.

While its rates aren’t the lowest among the best auto insurers in Greenville, Bristol West can still be a solid option if you have DUIs, speeding tickets, or need an SR-22.


Ventajas

  • Coverage for high-risk drivers

  • Flexible payment options with low insurance down payments

Contras

  • Mobile app claims filing not available

  • Higher rates than other Greenville insurers

Paul - April 21, 2024
Verified

It was inexpensive, but if you were an hour late in making the payment, the policy would get cancelled and you would be charged a $45.00 late fee.

It was inexpensive, but if you were an hour late in making the payment, the policy would get cancelled and you would be charged a $45.00 late fee.
Terence - April 20, 2024
Verified

Poor

Their prices are too high.
Barry - April 1, 2024
Verified

Terrific

Absolutely great.

Best car insurance in Greenville for young drivers: Liberty Mutual

IQ Score
3.8
JD Power
819
Liability Only
$121/mo
Full Coverage
$220/mo

Liberty Mutual offers customized auto insurance options. This insurer offers discounts to students who have a GPA equivalent of B or better. Liberty Mutual also provides discounts for not filing a claim or getting a violation.

Ventajas

  • Customizable insurance plans

  • Offers student-centric discounts

Contras

  • Higher full-coverage rates than other insurers

  • Mixed reviews on customer service and certain app features

Kevin - April 20, 2024
Verified

Affordable Rates

They are cheaper than anyone else. Comparing with other companies, even through your company, seems like a joke.
Christine - April 20, 2024
Verified

I Want to Trust My Insurance Salesman

I hope that Liberty is truthful about their car insurance. They promised that after three months, I would receive mileage credit as I drive less than 50 miles a month.
Gregory - April 18, 2024
Verified

Changing Carriers!!!

Always get prices in writing. My price increased by 60% for no apparent reason. I've had the same vehicle for 2 years and suddenly the prices increased by 60%. I'm definitely switching carriers!!!

How to shop for the best car insurance in Greenville

When shopping for car insurance in Greenville, South Carolina, you’ll need to consider several things:

  • Coverage amount: Decide how much coverage you need, starting with the state’s minimum requirements. South Carolina requires at least $25,000 per person for bodily injury, $50,000 per accident for bodily injury, and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability. South Carolina also requires uninsured motorist coverage at the same liability limits.[1]

  • Customer satisfaction and reviews: Review credible customer satisfaction ratings, such as the IQ Score, as well as reviews and complaints with the Better Business Bureau. This will help you uncover any potential issues you could experience with an insurance company.

  • Rates: Use an insurance-comparison site to gather quotes from at least three different insurers. This will help you compare rates and coverage options to narrow down the best price for your needs. 

  • Communication methods: Check the insurer’s various communication methods, whether you wish to talk to someone by phone, online chat feature, or email. You can also check whether the insurer has customer service agents available during flexible times.

  • Claims experience and process: Does the insurer have a clear claims process that you can start either online or by phone? Many insurers allow you to check the status of your claim online, which can be helpful during the process.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Greenville

Finding the cheapest car insurance in Greenville will depend on some factors outside your control, like your ZIP code, age, and gender.[2] However, you can control other factors to lower your insurance costs over time:

  • Keep a clean driving record and avoid violations.

  • Improve your credit score.

  • Ask your insurer about discounts and safe driver programs.

  • Choose a car that has safety and anti-theft features.

  • Shop around frequently, gather multiple quotes, and switch your car insurance when you can get a lower rate.

Liability-only vs. full-coverage insurance in Greenville

South Carolina requires minimum-liability auto insurance, which helps cover damage to the other person’s vehicle in an accident. Liability insurance also includes bodily injury coverage, which covers the other driver’s (and their passengers’) medical bills due to injuries from an accident. It's typically cheaper than full coverage, but doesn't provide as much financial protection, so you should carefully consider your ability to cover potential out-of-pocket expenses.

Full-coverage insurance refers to a collection of coverages, which includes collision and comprehensive insurance. Collision insurance provides reimbursement for damages to your car after a collision-related event, like an accident, regardless of fault. Comprehensive insurance provides coverage for non-collision events, such as natural disasters, falling objects, theft, and vandalism.[3]

Choosing liability coverage may make sense if you drive an older car that’s worth less than the cost of major repairs. However, you may want a higher level of protection with full-coverage, collision, or comprehensive coverage if you drive a newer car, finance your vehicle with an auto loan, or have a lease agreement.

Here’s a look at the cheapest auto insurance in South Carolina by policy type.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
USAA4573
Auto-Owners4878
State Farm4980
GEICO5386
Safeco67116
Nationwide73111
Allstate77125
State Auto82143
Travelers83125
Progressive97152
Midvale Home & Auto99159
Direct Auto113174
Liberty Mutual121220
Dairyland145309
The General157266
National General167237
AssuranceAmerica179211
Bristol West183305
GAINSCO208362
Estimate your Greenville car insurance costs

South Carolina car insurance rates by driving and accident history

Your driving history will greatly affect your car insurance rates. Drivers with a clean record are more likely to see lower car insurance rates because insurers consider drivers with violations on their records as higher risk.[2]

Speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents can stay on your driving record for several years.

You can still find car insurance at reasonable rates even with infractions on your driving record, but you’ll likely pay more. Here’s a look at average monthly quotes for liability-only car insurance in Greenville based on driving and accident history.

Insurance CompanyClean RecordSpeeding TicketAt-Fault AccidentDUI
USAA45606273
Auto-Owners48656778
State Farm49646680
GEICO53707386
Safeco6796100109
Nationwide7398101119
Allstate77102106126
Travelers83112115135
Progressive97134138158
Direct Auto113154160184
Liberty Mutual121172178197
Dairyland145198203237
The General157216223256
National General167223234273
AssuranceAmerica179252256292
Bristol West183247251299
GAINSCO208269281339
Greenville car insurance quotes by credit tier

Many states allow insurers to factor in your credit score when calculating car insurance rates, and South Carolina is one of these states. Insurers in Greenville can use your credit history to determine the likelihood that you’ll file an insurance claim.[4]

Credit scores above 661 are “good,” and the higher your credit score, the better chance you’ll have of getting a lower car insurance rate.[5]

Insurers consider other factors in addition to credit, so a lower credit score doesn’t always mean you’ll get higher insurance premiums. Still, you can prioritize improving your credit score for a chance at better rates.

Greenville car insurance rates by driver age

Age also affects car insurance rates because insurance companies find that drivers younger than 25 have a higher risk of accidents than older drivers.[2] This added risk leads to increased prices for young drivers.

Here are the average liability-only insurance rates by driver age. While prices are higher for teens and young drivers, the rates start to go down once you turn 25.

Is car insurance more expensive in Greenville?

Car insurance rates vary by city within South Carolina. Rates may vary by city due to factors such as the amount of traffic in the area or the number of accidents. Also, the cost of vehicle repairs in a particular city may vary, and this can affect car insurance rates.[2]

Car insurance in Greenville costs an average of $166 per month for liability-only coverage. This is more than insurance in other South Carolina cities, like Myrtle Beach, but less than cities like Charleston. Here monthly average car insurance rates in different South Carolina cities.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Greenville$215$166
Charleston$300$206
Columbia$273$178
Lancaster$320$185
Myrtle Beach$190$147
Rock Hill$294$193
Greenville car insurance FAQs

Here are answers to more common questions about car insurance in Greenville. You can also read more on the average cost of car insurance in South Carolina and how to shop for car insurance.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Greenville?

    The top three cheapest insurance companies in Greenville are USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm, with liability-only coverage amounts of $45, $48, and $49, respectively. However, each insurer won’t offer the exact same price to everyone. Comparing multiple quotes at once using your own personal information is one of the best ways to find the cheapest car insurance rate for your situation.

  • What are the minimum car insurance requirements in South Carolina?

    In South Carolina, you must have at least $25,000 per person for bodily injury liability, $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability, and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability. You must also purchase these policy limits for uninsured motorist coverage.[1]

    South Carolina requires insurers to offer underinsured motorist coverage, but you’re not required to purchase it.[1]

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Greenville?

    Some of the best insurance companies in Greenville include Progressive and Travelers. These companies have a higher IQ Score and offer lower-than-average rates.

  • Is South Carolina a no-fault state?

    No. South Carolina is an at-fault state. This means if you’re the at-fault driver in an accident, the other driver can file a claim against you for your insurance company to pay for the property and bodily damages.[6]

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

