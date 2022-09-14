>Seguros de Autos>Pennsylvania

Cheapest Auto Insurance in York, Pennsylvania (2024)

Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance in York, with rates starting at $50 per month.

Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Pennsylvania

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $72/mes para cobertura total en Pennsylvania.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

If you live in York, you’re in an excellent position for cheap car insurance rates. The average monthly premium here is just $133. That’s less than the national average of $158. York County, despite its low rates, has a high number of car accidents compared to other parts of the state and ranks third for traffic-related deaths.[1]

Here’s what you should know about the auto insurance market in York, as well as ways you can reduce your expenses as much as possible.

Datos Breves

  • Mile Auto, State Farm, and Foremost offer the lowest rates in York.

  • Drivers in York pay an average of $2,159 per year for a full-coverage insurance policy.

  • You can choose full or limited tort coverage to personalize your auto policy.

Cheapest car insurance companies in York

Your search for affordable auto insurance is about more than grabbing the cheapest deal. It’s about finding a plan that fits your individual needs and lifestyle. Drivers have different circumstances, cars, and driving habits, and your coverage should reflect that. 

The best way to find the right coverage for you is to compare quotes from several insurers. As you begin your search, keep these three in mind. Their statewide quotes for full and liability coverage are included below.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Foremost3.5$163$59Liability-only coverage
Erie4.4$119$64Commuters
State Farm4.5$103$55Young drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Foremost

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$146/mo

Pennsylvania is home to more than 9 million licensed drivers.[2] And as you join them, you want to do so affordably. Foremost stands out by offering some of the most affordable rates among York car insurance companies. It also has 28 local agents in the area.

Ventajas

  • Towing and roadside service

  • Rideshare driver coverage available

  • Backed by Farmers Insurance

Contras

  • Doesn’t provide quotes online

  • Missing common vehicle safety discounts

  • Mixed reviews about mobile app

Best insurer for commuters: Erie Insurance

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
870
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$60/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$109/mo

York drivers spend an average of 27 minutes traveling to work, according to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania.[3] If you’re among them, consider Erie Insurance. The insurance agency has 24 agents in York, with locations throughout the city, and offers a slew of policy options to make your driving and the costs associated with it a little more enjoyable.

Ventajas

  • Diminishing deductible option

  • Higher policy limits available

  • Personalize policy with discounts and coverage types

Contras

  • Poor reviews for mobile app

  • Low rating for customer service, according to the Better Business Bureau

  • History of complaints, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

Best insurer for young drivers: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$52/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$94/mo

If you’re one of the more than 900,000 Pennsylvania drivers who are younger than 25, State Farm could be especially appealing to you. Young drivers in York pay $214 on average for coverage. However, the average cost with State Farm for York drivers is just $90 per month for liability coverage. You also have access to 25 local State Farm insurance agents for personalized service.

Ventajas

  • One of the cheapest car insurance companies in York

  • Discounts for driver training, being a good student, and being away at college

  • Rideshare driver coverage available

Contras

  • No gap insurance coverage

  • Must purchase a policy from a local agent

  • Can be more expensive for drivers with an incident on their record

How to get the cheapest car insurance in York

Cheap car insurance is tricky to find because so many factors are at play. Your driving history, vehicle type, and even ZIP code can all influence your premium. Each insurance company weighs these details differently. Here are some ways you can save money:

  • Bundle up. Combine multiple insurance policies, like car and home insurance, to get a bundling discount for better rates.

  • Drive safely. Keep a clean driving record to qualify for the lowest premiums.

  • Choose a higher deductible. Agreeing to pay a higher deductible can lower your car insurance bill.

  • Ask for discounts. Always ask your insurer what discounts you may qualify for.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in York: Mile Auto

Liability-only car insurance is the most basic level of coverage available. It helps pay for the other person’s injuries and damages in an accident you cause. It also meets Pennsylvania’s minimum auto insurance requirements. However, the protection doesn’t extend to your car. It’s cheaper than other coverages, making it a good option if cost is your primary consideration.

Mile Auto offers the best insurance rates for liability coverage in York, with rates of just $50 per month.

The table below offers average monthly quotes for other York insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto50
State Farm52
Foremost54
Erie60
National General61
Auto-Owners65
Safeco67
Midvale Home & Auto77
Travelers78
GEICO81
Progressive81
The General90
Allstate91
Plymouth Rock95
Direct Auto96
Liberty Mutual97
Dairyland103
Nationwide103
USAA106
State Auto109
Bristol West122
Chubb122
CSAA160
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in York: Mile Auto

Liability insurance takes care of the other person when you cause an accident, while full coverage also looks out for your car. It’s a good option if your car is newer or you’re still paying it off. You may also want to consider upgrading to full coverage if you spend a lot of time on the road since you may need full coverage before adding towing coverage.

Mile Auto stands out for budget-friendly full-coverage insurance, with monthly rates of $67, and you can compare other insurers in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto67
State Farm94
Erie109
Travelers111
Safeco112
Auto-Owners117
Plymouth Rock128
Midvale Home & Auto130
Nationwide135
Liberty Mutual141
Foremost146
GEICO146
Progressive147
Direct Auto154
Allstate165
State Auto182
National General188
CSAA192
USAA192
The General211
Chubb222
Infinity223
Bristol West226
Dairyland242
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your York car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania requires drivers to carry a 15/30/5 auto insurance policy.[4] Policies must also include a minimum of $5,000 in medical benefits. If you fail to maintain these standards and let your car insurance lapse, you could lose your vehicle registration privileges for three months.

The state of Pennsylvania also gives you the option to choose full or limited tort coverage. Limited tort policies are cheaper, but they don’t let you claim pain and suffering in most cases. However, you can recover any medical expenses you paid.[5]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability$5,000

The coverages above meet the state minimum. However, if you’re looking to enhance your coverage, a variety of options are available, including:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage helps pay for injuries if you’re hit by someone who lacks insurance or if the person who hits you doesn’t have enough insurance to cover the associated costs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/b7c4ec9291/respect.svg

    Funeral benefit

    This covers funeral costs if you or a family member dies in an auto accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/c822f20cb3/billing-related.svg

    Income loss

    If you can’t work because of accident injuries, this helps cover some lost pay.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays to fix your car if it gets damaged. If you have a car loan or lease, your bank or lender might require this coverage type.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers car theft and damage from things like fire, floods, or hitting an animal. Also, your lender will usually require it if you have a loan or lease.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement

    Rental reimbursement coverage helps pay for the cost of a rental car if yours is being fixed due to covered damage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Towing coverage

    Towing coverage helps with costs if your car needs to be towed. You might need a policy with comprehensive or collision coverage to add this.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    If your car is totaled, gap insurance pays the difference between your car’s value and what you still owe on it.

Pennsylvania Assigned Risk Plan

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/e0873d69d8/states_pennsylvania.svg

Assigned Risk Plan

If you’re struggling to get car insurance because of a spotty driving record or another reason, auto insurance coverage from the Pennsylvania Assigned Risk Plan might be the right choice. The state requires every Pennsylvania car insurance company to be a part of this plan.

You can contact an agent or broker to apply for coverage, and they’ll submit your application. You don’t get the option to select which insurance company to use, but coverage can begin immediately.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have an incident on your record, it means you’ve had a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, DUI, or another moving violation. Incidents signal to insurers that your driving behavior is riskier, and you’ll likely pay higher premiums because of it.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how each incident type can affect your rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Foremost

In Pennsylvania, speeding causes the greatest number of car accidents and traffic fatalities.[1] With that in mind, it’s no surprise that speeding tickets on your record can drive up auto insurance premiums. In fact, drivers with a speeding ticket on their record pay an average monthly premium of $164.

Below, you’ll see the average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket from several York auto insurance companies, compared to drivers with a clean record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto5066
State Farm5261
Erie6079
National General6173
Auto-Owners6580
Safeco6787
Travelers7894
GEICO8196
Progressive81100
The General90111
Allstate91108
Direct Auto96118
Liberty Mutual97125
Dairyland103127
Nationwide103124
USAA106126
Bristol West122148
Chubb122147
CSAA160197
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Foremost

Insurers face additional liability and claim costs from at-fault accidents. The increased risk leads companies to charge higher premiums. Although York County has the fewest reported car crashes in the state, it ranked third for the most traffic-related deaths, according to the 2022 Pennsylvania Crash Facts and Statistics report from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.[1]

The average monthly premium for drivers in York with an accident on their record is $178.

The following table provides an overview of average quotes for drivers with and without an at-fault accident in York.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Mile Auto5072
State Farm5266
Erie6083
National General6180
Auto-Owners6585
Safeco6794
Travelers78102
GEICO81104
Progressive81108
The General90120
Allstate91117
Direct Auto96128
Liberty Mutual97134
Dairyland103136
Nationwide103134
USAA106136
Bristol West122157
Chubb122158
CSAA160218
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A DUI is a serious incident that can affect your insurance rates dramatically. If you’re found guilty of driving under the influence, your insurer might cancel or refuse to renew your policy altogether. Even if you keep your insurer, you’ll see a significant jump in your auto insurance bill.

Drivers with a DUI on their record pay an average of $205 per month for coverage in York.

To see the different average prices for a York driver with a clean record compared to one with a DUI, consider the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Mile Auto5080
State Farm5280
Foremost5483
Erie6085
National General6194
Auto-Owners65100
Safeco67104
Travelers78121
GEICO81125
Progressive81125
The General90139
Allstate91141
Plymouth Rock95147
Direct Auto96148
Liberty Mutual97150
Dairyland103159
Nationwide103159
USAA106164
Bristol West122189
Chubb122189
CSAA160247
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto

As of 2022, more than 900,000 drivers in Pennsylvania are age 75 and older.[1] Of the accidents that this demographic had in 2022, 22% were single-car accidents, and an alarming 78% were multi-car accidents, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.[1] The increased crash risk is one reason drivers see rising car insurance rates around age 70.

York area seniors pay an average of $96 per month for car insurance, and you can check out low-cost insurers in the table below to get the best deal.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Mile Auto3648
State Farm3868
Erie4378
National General46143
Auto-Owners4887
Progressive5499
Safeco5490
Travelers5882
GEICO60108
Allstate69125
Direct Auto69111
The General69162
Nationwide7295
Liberty Mutual75108
Dairyland78183
USAA79144
Chubb83151
Bristol West92170
CSAA115138
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

A hefty car insurance bill often overshadows the thrill of getting a driver’s license as a teen. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reports that in 2022, young drivers were in nearly 25,000 crashes, 65% of which were multi-vehicle crashes.[1]

Teens have little experience behind the wheel. Combine that with youthful impulsiveness and peer pressure, and it all leads to riskier driving choices.

To ease the financial burden of high insurance costs, teens can remain on their parents’ insurance policy, choose a vehicle that gets high marks for safety, and improve their grades to qualify for a good student discount.

Teens pay an average of $214 per month for car insurance in York. Below, you’ll see a quote comparison for teens from various insurers to help you find the right coverage for you.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm85153
Foremost92249
Mile Auto92124
Auto-Owners103185
Erie105190
National General111342
Safeco114191
GEICO121219
Travelers134191
The General137321
Progressive139252
Allstate153277
Liberty Mutual156227
Dairyland159373
Plymouth Rock162218
Direct Auto167268
USAA167302
Nationwide168220
Bristol West193358
Chubb216393
CSAA256308
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

York car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance companies review your credit history when setting your premiums. However, though companies can weigh credit information differently, it’s in your best interest to have a higher credit score.

Insurity data shows that drivers with excellent or good credit in York can save an average of up to $1,200 every year compared to drivers with poor credit.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in York?

Car insurance rates vary across Pennsylvania. Even identical policies can have different price tags based on location. At $133 per month, York has some of the cheapest car insurance in the state, and it’s also cheaper than the national average of $158.

More cities in Pennsylvania

How does York compare to other cities in Pennsylvania? The table below shows you average monthly quotes for liability and full coverage in cities across the Keystone State.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Allentown$87$231
Bethlehem$96$220
Erie$98$166
Harrisburg$94$183
Lancaster$82$171
Philadelphia$156$343
Pittsburgh$94$210
Reading$101$219
Wilkes-Barre$96$180
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

York car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in York, PA, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in York?

    The average rate for car insurance in York is $133 per month. The average rate for liability coverage is $86, and the average rate for full coverage is $180.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in York?

    Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance in York, at a rate of $50 per month. Other cheap insurers include State Farm and Foremost, with monthly liability-only rates of $52 and $54, respectively.

    But these insurers may not be the cheapest for you. That’s why it’s always important to compare quotes to find the best insurance policy for your needs.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in York?

    Foremost Signature, Erie Insurance, and State Farm rank as three of the best insurance companies for York drivers. Each of these insurers has earned high marks for their customer service, low prices, or financial stability. As you compare quotes from several insurers, you should consider adding these three to your list.

  • What is the average cost of car insurance per month in Pennsylvania?

    The average rate for car insurance in Pennsylvania is $143 per month. The average rate for full coverage is $194 per month, and the average rate for liability coverage is $92.

  • What is the minimum auto insurance required in PA?

    Pennsylvania requires drivers to carry a 15/30/5 auto insurance policy. That means $15,000 in bodily injury coverage per person, $30,000 in bodily injury coverage per accident, and $5,000 for property damage. Policies must also include a minimum of $5,000 in medical benefits.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. "PENNSYLVANIA CRASH FACTS & STATISTICS."
  2. PennDOT Driver & Vehicle Services. "Pennsylvania Driver Statistics."
  3. Center for Rural Pennsylvania. "Average Commute Time to Work."
  4. PennDOT Driver & Vehicle Services. "Insurance Overview Financial Responsibility."
  5. Pennsylvania Insurance Department. "Automobile Insurance Guide."
