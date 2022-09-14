Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Pennsylvania
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $72/mes para cobertura total en Pennsylvania.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
If you live in York, you’re in an excellent position for cheap car insurance rates. The average monthly premium here is just $133. That’s less than the national average of $158. York County, despite its low rates, has a high number of car accidents compared to other parts of the state and ranks third for traffic-related deaths.[1]
Here’s what you should know about the auto insurance market in York, as well as ways you can reduce your expenses as much as possible.
Datos Breves
Mile Auto, State Farm, and Foremost offer the lowest rates in York.
Drivers in York pay an average of $2,159 per year for a full-coverage insurance policy.
You can choose full or limited tort coverage to personalize your auto policy.
Cheapest car insurance companies in York
Your search for affordable auto insurance is about more than grabbing the cheapest deal. It’s about finding a plan that fits your individual needs and lifestyle. Drivers have different circumstances, cars, and driving habits, and your coverage should reflect that.
The best way to find the right coverage for you is to compare quotes from several insurers. As you begin your search, keep these three in mind. Their statewide quotes for full and liability coverage are included below.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Foremost
3.5
$163
$59
Liability-only coverage
Erie
4.4
$119
$64
Commuters
State Farm
4.5
$103
$55
Young drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Foremost
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$146/mo
Pennsylvania is home to more than 9 million licensed drivers.[2] And as you join them, you want to do so affordably. Foremost stands out by offering some of the most affordable rates among York car insurance companies. It also has 28 local agents in the area.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
870
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$60/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$109/mo
York drivers spend an average of 27 minutes traveling to work, according to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania.[3] If you’re among them, consider Erie Insurance. The insurance agency has 24 agents in York, with locations throughout the city, and offers a slew of policy options to make your driving and the costs associated with it a little more enjoyable.
Ventajas
Diminishing deductible option
Higher policy limits available
Personalize policy with discounts and coverage types
Contras
Poor reviews for mobile app
Low rating for customer service, according to the Better Business Bureau
History of complaints, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$52/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$94/mo
If you’re one of the more than 900,000 Pennsylvania drivers who are younger than 25, State Farm could be especially appealing to you. Young drivers in York pay $214 on average for coverage. However, the average cost with State Farm for York drivers is just $90 per month for liability coverage. You also have access to 25 local State Farm insurance agents for personalized service.
Ventajas
One of the cheapest car insurance companies in York
Discounts for driver training, being a good student, and being away at college
Rideshare driver coverage available
Contras
No gap insurance coverage
Must purchase a policy from a local agent
Can be more expensive for drivers with an incident on their record
How to get the cheapest car insurance in York
Cheap car insurance is tricky to find because so many factors are at play. Your driving history, vehicle type, and even ZIP code can all influence your premium. Each insurance company weighs these details differently. Here are some ways you can save money:
Bundle up. Combine multiple insurance policies, like car and home insurance, to get a bundling discount for better rates.
Drive safely. Keep a clean driving record to qualify for the lowest premiums.
Choose a higher deductible. Agreeing to pay a higher deductible can lower your car insurance bill.
Ask for discounts. Always ask your insurer what discounts you may qualify for.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in York, Pennsylvania
Liability rates start as low as $50 per month
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in York: Mile Auto
Liability-only car insurance is the most basic level of coverage available. It helps pay for the other person’s injuries and damages in an accident you cause. It also meets Pennsylvania’s minimum auto insurance requirements. However, the protection doesn’t extend to your car. It’s cheaper than other coverages, making it a good option if cost is your primary consideration.
Mile Auto offers the best insurance rates for liability coverage in York, with rates of just $50 per month.
The table below offers average monthly quotes for other York insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
50
State Farm
52
Foremost
54
Erie
60
National General
61
Auto-Owners
65
Safeco
67
Midvale Home & Auto
77
Travelers
78
GEICO
81
Progressive
81
The General
90
Allstate
91
Plymouth Rock
95
Direct Auto
96
Liberty Mutual
97
Dairyland
103
Nationwide
103
USAA
106
State Auto
109
Bristol West
122
Chubb
122
CSAA
160
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in York: Mile Auto
Liability insurance takes care of the other person when you cause an accident, while full coverage also looks out for your car. It’s a good option if your car is newer or you’re still paying it off. You may also want to consider upgrading to full coverage if you spend a lot of time on the road since you may need full coverage before adding towing coverage.
Mile Auto stands out for budget-friendly full-coverage insurance, with monthly rates of $67, and you can compare other insurers in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
67
State Farm
94
Erie
109
Travelers
111
Safeco
112
Auto-Owners
117
Plymouth Rock
128
Midvale Home & Auto
130
Nationwide
135
Liberty Mutual
141
Foremost
146
GEICO
146
Progressive
147
Direct Auto
154
Allstate
165
State Auto
182
National General
188
CSAA
192
USAA
192
The General
211
Chubb
222
Infinity
223
Bristol West
226
Dairyland
242
Car insurance requirements in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania requires drivers to carry a 15/30/5 auto insurance policy.[4] Policies must also include a minimum of $5,000 in medical benefits. If you fail to maintain these standards and let your car insurance lapse, you could lose your vehicle registration privileges for three months.
The state of Pennsylvania also gives you the option to choose full or limited tort coverage. Limited tort policies are cheaper, but they don’t let you claim pain and suffering in most cases. However, you can recover any medical expenses you paid.[5]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$5,000
The coverages above meet the state minimum. However, if you’re looking to enhance your coverage, a variety of options are available, including:
This covers funeral costs if you or a family member dies in an auto accident.
Income loss
If you can’t work because of accident injuries, this helps cover some lost pay.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays to fix your car if it gets damaged. If you have a car loan or lease, your bank or lender might require this coverage type.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance covers car theft and damage from things like fire, floods, or hitting an animal. Also, your lender will usually require it if you have a loan or lease.
Rental reimbursement
Rental reimbursement coverage helps pay for the cost of a rental car if yours is being fixed due to covered damage.
Towing coverage
Towing coverage helps with costs if your car needs to be towed. You might need a policy with comprehensive or collision coverage to add this.
Gap coverage
If your car is totaled, gap insurance pays the difference between your car’s value and what you still owe on it.
Pennsylvania Assigned Risk Plan
Assigned Risk Plan
If you’re struggling to get car insurance because of a spotty driving record or another reason, auto insurance coverage from the Pennsylvania Assigned Risk Plan might be the right choice. The state requires every Pennsylvania car insurance company to be a part of this plan.
You can contact an agent or broker to apply for coverage, and they’ll submit your application. You don’t get the option to select which insurance company to use, but coverage can begin immediately.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
If you have an incident on your record, it means you’ve had a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, DUI, or another moving violation. Incidents signal to insurers that your driving behavior is riskier, and you’ll likely pay higher premiums because of it.
In the sections that follow, you’ll see how each incident type can affect your rates.
Shop for Car Insurance in York, PA
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Foremost
In Pennsylvania, speeding causes the greatest number of car accidents and traffic fatalities.[1] With that in mind, it’s no surprise that speeding tickets on your record can drive up auto insurance premiums. In fact, drivers with a speeding ticket on their record pay an average monthly premium of $164.
Below, you’ll see the average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket from several York auto insurance companies, compared to drivers with a clean record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto
50
66
State Farm
52
61
Erie
60
79
National General
61
73
Auto-Owners
65
80
Safeco
67
87
Travelers
78
94
GEICO
81
96
Progressive
81
100
The General
90
111
Allstate
91
108
Direct Auto
96
118
Liberty Mutual
97
125
Dairyland
103
127
Nationwide
103
124
USAA
106
126
Bristol West
122
148
Chubb
122
147
CSAA
160
197
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Foremost
Insurers face additional liability and claim costs from at-fault accidents. The increased risk leads companies to charge higher premiums. Although York County has the fewest reported car crashes in the state, it ranked third for the most traffic-related deaths, according to the 2022 Pennsylvania Crash Facts and Statistics report from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.[1]
The average monthly premium for drivers in York with an accident on their record is $178.
The following table provides an overview of average quotes for drivers with and without an at-fault accident in York.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Mile Auto
50
72
State Farm
52
66
Erie
60
83
National General
61
80
Auto-Owners
65
85
Safeco
67
94
Travelers
78
102
GEICO
81
104
Progressive
81
108
The General
90
120
Allstate
91
117
Direct Auto
96
128
Liberty Mutual
97
134
Dairyland
103
136
Nationwide
103
134
USAA
106
136
Bristol West
122
157
Chubb
122
158
CSAA
160
218
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
A DUI is a serious incident that can affect your insurance rates dramatically. If you’re found guilty of driving under the influence, your insurer might cancel or refuse to renew your policy altogether. Even if you keep your insurer, you’ll see a significant jump in your auto insurance bill.
Drivers with a DUI on their record pay an average of $205 per month for coverage in York.
To see the different average prices for a York driver with a clean record compared to one with a DUI, consider the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Mile Auto
50
80
State Farm
52
80
Foremost
54
83
Erie
60
85
National General
61
94
Auto-Owners
65
100
Safeco
67
104
Travelers
78
121
GEICO
81
125
Progressive
81
125
The General
90
139
Allstate
91
141
Plymouth Rock
95
147
Direct Auto
96
148
Liberty Mutual
97
150
Dairyland
103
159
Nationwide
103
159
USAA
106
164
Bristol West
122
189
Chubb
122
189
CSAA
160
247
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto
As of 2022, more than 900,000 drivers in Pennsylvania are age 75 and older.[1] Of the accidents that this demographic had in 2022, 22% were single-car accidents, and an alarming 78% were multi-car accidents, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.[1] The increased crash risk is one reason drivers see rising car insurance rates around age 70.
York area seniors pay an average of $96 per month for car insurance, and you can check out low-cost insurers in the table below to get the best deal.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Mile Auto
36
48
State Farm
38
68
Erie
43
78
National General
46
143
Auto-Owners
48
87
Progressive
54
99
Safeco
54
90
Travelers
58
82
GEICO
60
108
Allstate
69
125
Direct Auto
69
111
The General
69
162
Nationwide
72
95
Liberty Mutual
75
108
Dairyland
78
183
USAA
79
144
Chubb
83
151
Bristol West
92
170
CSAA
115
138
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
A hefty car insurance bill often overshadows the thrill of getting a driver’s license as a teen. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reports that in 2022, young drivers were in nearly 25,000 crashes, 65% of which were multi-vehicle crashes.[1]
Teens have little experience behind the wheel. Combine that with youthful impulsiveness and peer pressure, and it all leads to riskier driving choices.
To ease the financial burden of high insurance costs, teens can remain on their parents’ insurance policy, choose a vehicle that gets high marks for safety, and improve their grades to qualify for a good student discount.
Teens pay an average of $214 per month for car insurance in York. Below, you’ll see a quote comparison for teens from various insurers to help you find the right coverage for you.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
85
153
Foremost
92
249
Mile Auto
92
124
Auto-Owners
103
185
Erie
105
190
National General
111
342
Safeco
114
191
GEICO
121
219
Travelers
134
191
The General
137
321
Progressive
139
252
Allstate
153
277
Liberty Mutual
156
227
Dairyland
159
373
Plymouth Rock
162
218
Direct Auto
167
268
USAA
167
302
Nationwide
168
220
Bristol West
193
358
Chubb
216
393
CSAA
256
308
Find Car Insurance in York
York car insurance quotes by credit tier
Insurance companies review your credit history when setting your premiums. However, though companies can weigh credit information differently, it’s in your best interest to have a higher credit score.
Is car insurance more expensive in York?
Car insurance rates vary across Pennsylvania. Even identical policies can have different price tags based on location. At $133 per month, York has some of the cheapest car insurance in the state, and it’s also cheaper than the national average of $158.
How does York compare to other cities in Pennsylvania? The table below shows you average monthly quotes for liability and full coverage in cities across the Keystone State.
York car insurance FAQs
If you’re shopping for car insurance in York, PA, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.
How much is car insurance in York?
The average rate for car insurance in York is $133 per month. The average rate for liability coverage is $86, and the average rate for full coverage is $180.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in York?
Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance in York, at a rate of $50 per month. Other cheap insurers include State Farm and Foremost, with monthly liability-only rates of $52 and $54, respectively.
But these insurers may not be the cheapest for you. That’s why it’s always important to compare quotes to find the best insurance policy for your needs.
What are the best car insurance companies in York?
Foremost Signature, Erie Insurance, and State Farm rank as three of the best insurance companies for York drivers. Each of these insurers has earned high marks for their customer service, low prices, or financial stability. As you compare quotes from several insurers, you should consider adding these three to your list.
What is the average cost of car insurance per month in Pennsylvania?
The average rate for car insurance in Pennsylvania is $143 per month. The average rate for full coverage is $194 per month, and the average rate for liability coverage is $92.
What is the minimum auto insurance required in PA?
Pennsylvania requires drivers to carry a 15/30/5 auto insurance policy. That means $15,000 in bodily injury coverage per person, $30,000 in bodily injury coverage per accident, and $5,000 for property damage. Policies must also include a minimum of $5,000 in medical benefits.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
