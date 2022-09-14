Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have an incident on your record, it means you’ve had a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, DUI, or another moving violation. Incidents signal to insurers that your driving behavior is riskier, and you’ll likely pay higher premiums because of it.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how each incident type can affect your rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Foremost

In Pennsylvania, speeding causes the greatest number of car accidents and traffic fatalities.[1] With that in mind, it’s no surprise that speeding tickets on your record can drive up auto insurance premiums. In fact, drivers with a speeding ticket on their record pay an average monthly premium of $164.

Below, you’ll see the average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket from several York auto insurance companies, compared to drivers with a clean record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Mile Auto 50 66 State Farm 52 61 Erie 60 79 National General 61 73 Auto-Owners 65 80 Safeco 67 87 Travelers 78 94 GEICO 81 96 Progressive 81 100 The General 90 111 Allstate 91 108 Direct Auto 96 118 Liberty Mutual 97 125 Dairyland 103 127 Nationwide 103 124 USAA 106 126 Bristol West 122 148 Chubb 122 147 CSAA 160 197 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Foremost

Insurers face additional liability and claim costs from at-fault accidents. The increased risk leads companies to charge higher premiums. Although York County has the fewest reported car crashes in the state, it ranked third for the most traffic-related deaths, according to the 2022 Pennsylvania Crash Facts and Statistics report from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.[1]

The average monthly premium for drivers in York with an accident on their record is $178.

The following table provides an overview of average quotes for drivers with and without an at-fault accident in York.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Mile Auto 50 72 State Farm 52 66 Erie 60 83 National General 61 80 Auto-Owners 65 85 Safeco 67 94 Travelers 78 102 GEICO 81 104 Progressive 81 108 The General 90 120 Allstate 91 117 Direct Auto 96 128 Liberty Mutual 97 134 Dairyland 103 136 Nationwide 103 134 USAA 106 136 Bristol West 122 157 Chubb 122 158 CSAA 160 218 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A DUI is a serious incident that can affect your insurance rates dramatically. If you’re found guilty of driving under the influence, your insurer might cancel or refuse to renew your policy altogether. Even if you keep your insurer, you’ll see a significant jump in your auto insurance bill.

Drivers with a DUI on their record pay an average of $205 per month for coverage in York.

To see the different average prices for a York driver with a clean record compared to one with a DUI, consider the table below.