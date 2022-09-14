Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en North Carolina
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $36/mes para solo responsabilidad y $63/mes para cobertura total en North Carolina.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Greensboro drivers pay an overall average of $82 per month for car insurance. This is similar to the statewide average of $82 per month and much lower than the nationwide average of $158 per month. Greensboro doesn’t experience severe weather as much as coastal North Carolina cities, which could partly explain its lower rates.
Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and finding affordable car insurance in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Datos Breves
The North Carolina Rate Bureau helps keep car insurance prices more affordable compared to other states.[1]
Midvale Home & Auto, Erie, and Nationwide have the cheapest car insurance in Greensboro.
Liability insurance in Greensboro costs $62 per month, and full coverage costs $101 per month, on average.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Greensboro
Car insurance is very affordable across the board in Greensboro compared to the rest of the country. Even so, a few companies emerged as offering especially cheap car insurance, according to Insurify data.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Direct Auto
3.3
$106
$52
High-risk drivers
Erie
4.4
$63
$41
Young drivers
Nationwide
4.3
$69
$41
Full coverage
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
3.3
A.M. Best
A
Liability Only
$51/mo
Full Coverage
$101/mo
Direct Auto specializes in high-risk drivers, offering coverage to people even if they have a spotty driving record. Plus, it advertises low down payments and flexible payment schedules, so drivers without credit cards or checking accounts can still pay their premiums.
Ventajas
25% active military discount
Offers SR-22 certification for drivers with previous infractions
Contras
High complaint volume with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
I would advise against choosing this insurance company because they overcharge. Despite not having any tickets for over 10 years and being almost 40, my insurance is still almost $400 with them. This is outrageous. They offer no discounts to help me, and they don't seem to care or try to help. They've even increased my insurance rate. You would think it would decrease since I've been with them for more than a year and have had no tickets or incidents.
Chudney - April 21, 2024
Verified
Find Insurance Elsewhere If You Can
It's not good! It's very expensive for people who can't get insurance anywhere else. The customer service is poor.
Peter - April 18, 2024
Verified
Total Rip-off
I was very disappointed. I went online and requested a quote for full coverage and was given a quote that I felt was reasonable. I paid the requested down payment and was told that my policy was in place. However, I later received a mail stating that my full coverage had been changed to liability without any prior discussion or consultation about what I might want to do. They just changed it. When I contacted them and asked why it was changed, I was told it was because my 2020 Kia Sportage didn’t have the auto theft upgrade. I told them no one ever asked me about it, but if that was necessary, I had no problem getting it done. I made an appointment and within two days, it was done. I called to notify them and was told I would have to pay again to put full coverage back on, even though remember, that's what I paid for in the first place. It made no sense why I would have to pay to put the collision and comprehensive back on. It was a total rip-off.
4.4
JD Power
870
Liability Only
$41/mo
Full Coverage
$61/mo
Erie is touted as one of the best car insurance companies for customer service, as it consistently earns above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings. Its special rate lock product can help keep insurance costs low over time.
Ventajas
Second-best J.D. Power rating for customer satisfaction[2]
4.3
JD Power
815
A.M. Best
A+
Full Coverage
$65/mo
Nationwide is the seventh-largest insurer in the country and one of the most-recognized insurance brands. Drivers can add cost-saving products, like vanishing deductible, physical damage deductible waiver, and accident forgiveness, to their Nationwide policies for ultimate protection.
Nationwide is a good insurance company, but I'm looking for a cheaper place with the same coverage. My premiums increase every 6 months for no apparent reason. I haven't had any accidents, tickets, DUIs, or anything else. I used to wonder why a policy went to 6 months instead of 12, but I finally figured it out. They can raise your coverage twice in a year, which seems very unfair. I'm retired.
Antoinette - April 8, 2024
Verified
Nationwide is not on your side
My rate doubled for no apparent reason. I have no tickets and no accidents.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Greensboro
“The best way to ensure customers get the right amount of coverage for the lowest price is to have a discussion regarding their risk profile,” says Carla Bluitt, agency owner of the Bluitt & Associates Agency in Greensboro. This includes things like the type of car you’re driving, how many drivers there are, what their driving histories look like, and more.
“After this discussion, we can shop their coverage to a variety of insurance carriers we work with to obtain the lowest price possible with the appropriate amount of coverage,” she says.
Working with an independent insurance agency that provides personal one-on-one guidance in navigating the car insurance world can be a good idea for Greensboro drivers. But you can still find cheap car insurance with these tips:
Ask about discounts. Look for insurers that offer a wide range of discount options, especially ones that might be relevant for you.
Increase your deductible. Choose the plan with the highest deductible you can afford to pay out of pocket, since this typically comes with lower premiums.
Review your policy. Consider whether you need to carry full coverage on older cars, especially if you’d be able to pay to replace them after a total loss.
Shop for quotes. Get quotes from multiple companies with the same coverage levels to find the best rates for your needs.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Greensboro
Liability rates start at $36 per month
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Greensboro: Midvale Home & Auto
North Carolina requires all drivers to purchase a minimum level of liability insurance coverage for each car. It’s important to note that minimum liability coverage only provides payouts to otherpeople if you injure someone else or damage their property. It doesn’t do anything to protect you or your car. But because it’s such a bare-bones auto insurance policy type, it’s generally cheaper than policies with additional coverages.
Liability insurance in Greensboro costs an average of $62 per month. Here are the cheapest insurers in Greensboro for liability-only insurance.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto
36
Erie
41
Nationwide
41
GEICO
45
Liberty Mutual
45
State Auto
48
Safeco
49
Travelers
50
Direct Auto
51
Dairyland
52
Allstate
54
Progressive
56
National General
66
State Farm
66
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Greensboro: Erie
“Full coverage” isn’t an exact term, but it generally means purchasing comprehensive and collision coverages, which pay for damages to your car, regardless of fault. If you’re paying off a car loan or lease, most lenders require you to purchase a full-coverage policy, but it’s your choice whether to keep the coverage or drop it once you pay off your loan.
Greensboro drivers pay a monthly average of $101 for full coverage.
If you’re interested in full-coverage car insurance, check out the insurers with the lowest rates for this type of policy in Greensboro.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Erie
61
Nationwide
65
Midvale Home & Auto
68
GEICO
70
Travelers
74
Allstate
83
Progressive
85
Safeco
87
State Auto
92
State Farm
100
Direct Auto
101
Liberty Mutual
118
National General
124
Dairyland
308
Car insurance requirements in North Carolina
North Carolina is a tort liability state — also called an at-fault state — meaning you have the right to sue other drivers who injure you or damage your property if they cause a collision, and vice versa.[3] North Carolina requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance to pay for damages and injuries they cause.
Here’s how much liability car insurance you need to legally drive in Greensboro:[4]
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
A minimum liability-only policy offers the best rate in most cases, but it won’t give you a full range of protection. Here are some other common types of car insurance coverages that you might consider adding, depending on your situation:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance pays for damage to your car if you hit another vehicle or an object, like a mailbox or pole.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance pays for damage to your car from non-accident sources, such as falling tree limbs, riots, or even animal-car collisions.
Medical payments/personal injury protection (PIP) coverage
Medical payments coverage pays for medical bills (and other expenses, in PIP’s case) for you and your passengers if you’re involved in a collision.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Car insurance companies generally check your driving record, available on file with the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles, when you apply for a policy. If the insurer finds an incident on your report — such as a speeding ticket, DUI, or at-fault accident— it may charge you more for a policy or even decline you coverage altogether.[5]
Here are the cheapest Greensboro car insurance companies for each incident, based on Insurify data, to help you find the best coverage.
Shop for Car Insurance in Greensboro, NC
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Speeding was a factor in about one out of every three car-accident-related deaths in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.[6] Because speeding can be fatal, insurers charge higher rates for people with a demonstrated history of speeding.
But you may not see a high increase in your rates after a speeding ticket in Greensboro compared to other infractions. Greensboro drivers with a speeding ticket pay $93 per month for liability coverage and $152 for full coverage, on average.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies after a speeding ticket in the city.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Erie
41
59
Nationwide
41
55
GEICO
45
59
Liberty Mutual
45
64
Safeco
49
70
Travelers
50
67
Direct Auto
51
69
Dairyland
52
71
Allstate
54
71
Progressive
56
77
National General
66
88
State Farm
66
86
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
An at-fault accident on your record will likely increase your rates, unless you included accident forgiveness in your auto insurance policy.[5] After an at-fault accident, your risk for another accident increases, and insurers offset your high-risk driver status by raising your premiums.
Liability insurance costs an average of $98 per month for drivers in Greensboro with an accident. The table below shows the average rates insurers charge Greensboro drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Erie
41
62
Nationwide
41
58
GEICO
45
64
Liberty Mutual
45
68
Safeco
49
75
Travelers
50
71
Direct Auto
51
74
Dairyland
52
75
Allstate
54
76
Progressive
56
82
National General
66
95
State Farm
66
92
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Driving under the influence is one of the most serious driving offenses, and 3,848 people died in crashes involving an impaired driver between 2009 and 2018, according to 2020 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.[7] Because of the high risk of loss, drivers with a DUI typically experience the highest rates out of any driver profile. It can be tough in this situation to even find coverage, meaning you might have to resort to an expensive policy from a specialty high-risk insurance company.
Greensboro drivers with a DUI pay an average of $112 per month for minimum-coverage policies. That price jumps to $183 per month for full coverage.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Greensboro for drivers with a DUI on their record.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Erie
41
63
Nationwide
41
69
GEICO
45
76
Liberty Mutual
45
76
Safeco
49
82
Travelers
50
84
Direct Auto
51
86
Dairyland
52
87
Allstate
54
91
Progressive
56
94
National General
66
111
State Farm
66
111
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Car insurance companies also factor your age into account, as it can affect your likelihood of getting into an accident. Rates tend to go down after age 35 as you get more experience. But by the time you reach age 70, rates may start to increase again due to decreased reaction times, eyesight, and hearing capabilities.[8]
Despite this, senior drivers in Greensboro pay low average rates for car insurance compared to young drivers. Liability insurance costs an average of $52 per month for senior drivers in Greensboro.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in the city for senior drivers.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Nationwide
31
50
Erie
32
47
GEICO
36
56
Liberty Mutual
37
98
Direct Auto
40
79
Travelers
40
59
Progressive
41
62
Safeco
42
75
Dairyland
43
252
Allstate
44
68
State Farm
52
78
National General
54
102
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teenagers, on the other hand, have very sharp physical skills but very little experience driving. Teenagers are often at much higher risk of getting into an accident for this reason, and that’s why insurance companies charge younger drivers higher premiums.[9]
Teen drivers in Greensboro pay monthly averages of $97 for liability coverage and $157 for full coverage.
But teens still have plenty of options to find affordable coverage. You can stay on your parents’ insurance plan for a few years, drive a car with higher safety ratings, and look for student-centric discounts.
Here are the car insurance companies in Greensboro with the cheapest rates for teen drivers.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
GEICO
66
103
Nationwide
66
104
Erie
70
105
Liberty Mutual
71
186
Dairyland
79
467
Safeco
82
146
Travelers
85
125
Direct Auto
88
173
Allstate
89
137
Progressive
95
144
State Farm
106
161
National General
118
222
Here’s how much insurers charge Greensboro residents, on average, according to their credit tier:
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Greensboro?
“Comparatively speaking, automobile insurance in North Carolina is less expensive than the rest of the country,” says Bluitt. There can be a few reasons for this.
“North Carolina is one of the few states that has a bureau to administer property and casualty rates for automobile insurance.” This helps keep prices low since the state government needs to approve rate increases.
“Fortunately, we are not a coastal territory, so we are less prone to major weather-related factors such as hurricanes but not immune,” says Bluitt. “We think of the tornado that impacted East Greensboro in 2018, and although not common, we do see storms that do have an impact with falling trees, driving conditions, and more.”
More cities in North Carolina
Greensboro car insurance rates run about average for the state, according to Insurify data. Some of the more densely populated cities and ZIP codes in North Carolina, like Charlotte, have higher car insurance costs than Greensboro.
The average cost of car insurance in Greensboro is $62 per month for liability-only policies and $101 per month for full-coverage policies, according to Insurify data.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Greensboro?
Midvale Home & Auto has the cheapest car insurance in Greensboro, with monthly liability rates as low as $36. Erie and Nationwide also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $41 and $41.
But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.
What are the best car insurance companies in Greensboro?
The best car insurance companies in Greensboro are Erie and State Farm. These insurers have high Insurify Quality Scores, excellent J.D. Power ratings in the southeast region, and strong AM Best financial strength ratings.
What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Greensboro?
Your age, driving history, vehicle, and ZIP code affect the cost of your car insurance in Greensboro. Furthermore, the city’s accident and car theft rates, plus severe weather occurrences, can influence how much Greensboro residents pay for car insurance.[9]
How much car insurance do you need in North Carolina?
North Carolina requires drivers to carry 30/60/25 minimum liability insurance limits. This translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability, plus $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[4]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.