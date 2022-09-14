Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Car insurance companies generally check your driving record, available on file with the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles, when you apply for a policy. If the insurer finds an incident on your report — such as a speeding ticket, DUI, or at-fault accident — it may charge you more for a policy or even decline you coverage altogether.[5]

Here are the cheapest Greensboro car insurance companies for each incident, based on Insurify data, to help you find the best coverage.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Speeding was a factor in about one out of every three car-accident-related deaths in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.[6] Because speeding can be fatal, insurers charge higher rates for people with a demonstrated history of speeding.

But you may not see a high increase in your rates after a speeding ticket in Greensboro compared to other infractions. Greensboro drivers with a speeding ticket pay $93 per month for liability coverage and $152 for full coverage, on average.

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies after a speeding ticket in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Erie 41 59 Nationwide 41 55 GEICO 45 59 Liberty Mutual 45 64 Safeco 49 70 Travelers 50 67 Direct Auto 51 69 Dairyland 52 71 Allstate 54 71 Progressive 56 77 National General 66 88 State Farm 66 86

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

An at-fault accident on your record will likely increase your rates, unless you included accident forgiveness in your auto insurance policy.[5] After an at-fault accident, your risk for another accident increases, and insurers offset your high-risk driver status by raising your premiums.

Liability insurance costs an average of $98 per month for drivers in Greensboro with an accident. The table below shows the average rates insurers charge Greensboro drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Erie 41 62 Nationwide 41 58 GEICO 45 64 Liberty Mutual 45 68 Safeco 49 75 Travelers 50 71 Direct Auto 51 74 Dairyland 52 75 Allstate 54 76 Progressive 56 82 National General 66 95 State Farm 66 92

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence is one of the most serious driving offenses, and 3,848 people died in crashes involving an impaired driver between 2009 and 2018, according to 2020 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.[7] Because of the high risk of loss, drivers with a DUI typically experience the highest rates out of any driver profile. It can be tough in this situation to even find coverage, meaning you might have to resort to an expensive policy from a specialty high-risk insurance company.

Greensboro drivers with a DUI pay an average of $112 per month for minimum-coverage policies. That price jumps to $183 per month for full coverage.

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Greensboro for drivers with a DUI on their record.