Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents that might drive up the cost of car insurance include at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and other traffic violations. In some cases, a driver with one of these incidents on their record might pay hundreds of dollars more each month for car insurance.

Why do drivers with incidents on their record generally pay more? Because insurers view them as riskier drivers who may be more likely to file costly claims in the future. In the sections that follow, you’ll see how individual incident types can affect your insurance rates in Buffalo.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: CSAA

Being hit with a speeding ticket may cost you more than just the court fines and fees. Your car insurance company might bump up your premium as well. That’s because insurers believe a speeding ticket means you’re engaging in risky behavior, which could indicate you’re more likely to be in an accident and file a claim.

Buffalo drivers with speeding tickets see average car insurance rates of $226 per month for full coverage and $147 for liability only. Here, you can see how having a speeding ticket on your record affects the liability-only quotes you’ll receive from insurers.

Insurance Company Clean Record With Ticket CSAA 141 167 Safeco 156 194 Liberty Mutual 207 255 Progressive 245 291 Erie 330 416 Bristol West 408 473

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: CSAA

Your car insurance rates can rise by 10% following an at-fault accident, according to Insurify data. In this case, an insurer might hike your rates to offset the expenses associated with your accident claim. Fortunately, your rates shouldn’t spike as much if you’ve been involved in an accident that someone else caused.

In Buffalo, an at-fault accident can increase monthly car insurance rates to $226 on average for full coverage and $147 for liability-only policies. Here’s a breakdown of monthly quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident in Buffalo.

Insurance Company Clean Record With Accident CSAA 141 177 Safeco 156 203 Liberty Mutual 207 264 Progressive 245 301 Erie 330 421 Bristol West 408 480

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: CSAA

Driving under the influence (DUI) of drugs or alcohol can be dangerous and put a big dent in your budget. Aside from being stuck with potentially thousands of dollars in fines and legal expenses, a DUI conviction could double the amount you pay each month for car insurance. On top of that, a DUI in the state of New York stays on your driving record for 15 years after the date of your conviction.

Lastly, should you be convicted of a DUI, your insurance company may drop you, leaving you to look for a new insurer. Buffalo drivers convicted of driving under the influence can expect average car insurance rates of $266 per month for full coverage and $173 for liability-only coverage. Here’s a look at the quotes you can expect to see in Buffalo with a DUI on your record.