CSAA offers the cheapest car insurance in Buffalo, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $141 per month.
Actualizado el 24 de abril de 2024
Back in the early 1900s, Buffalo was a hub for auto manufacturing. Around that same time, the earliest car insurance policies were being sold in the U.S. — at a cost undoubtedly much lower than the average $166 per month modern-day Buffalo motorists face. Queen City drivers pay rates that are, on average, higher than New York state average auto insurance costs.
Buffalo had more than 8,000 traffic accidents in 2022, according to New York state data.[1] Nearly 30% of those occurred on roads that were wet, slushy, snow-covered, or icy. Due to its location near Lake Erie, Buffalo is among the snowiest cities in the U.S. Bad weather can lead to more accidents in an area, which in turn helps increase auto insurance costs.
Buffalo drivers are most likely to find cheap rates with CSAA, Safeco, and Liberty Mutual.
Buffalo's average car insurance rates are higher than the New York state averages of $169 for full coverage and $145
for liability.
The city received more than 133 inches of snow last winter, according to the National Weather Service.[2]
Best car insurance companies in Buffalo
The auto insurance company that best fits your needs depends on your situation. For instance, one insurer might offer better rates for someone with a bad driving record than another insurer does. Or you might find that a certain insurer provides attractive discounts that others don’t have.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
CSAA
3.5
$201
$140
Low rates
Safeco
3.8
$195
$157
Policy customization
Liberty Mutual
3.8
$280
$201
Discounts
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
3.5
JD Power
815
Liability Only
$141/mo
Full Coverage
$202/mo
CSAA is a regional insurer, serving New York and 15 other states. The company offers auto, homeowners, and other types of insurance to members of AAA. With rates that are significantly lower than some competitors, CSAA may be a good, cheap option for AAA members or anyone willing to join AAA.
3.8
JD Power
825
Liability Only
$156/mo
Full Coverage
$215/mo
While it’s owned by Liberty Mutual, Safeco is its own company. Founded in 1923, Safeco offers auto insurance as well as coverage for your home, motorcycle, identity, boat, and more. Safeco is well known for its customizable plan options that let you add new vehicles or rental car reimbursement, as well as roadside assistance, to your existing plan.
Ventajas
Diminishing deductible and accident forgiveness perks
Plenty of customization options
Contras
Online quotes aren’t available
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores[3]
3.8
JD Power
819
Liability Only
$207/mo
Full Coverage
$288/mo
Liberty Mutual was founded in 1912 and today is the fifth-largest property and casualty insurer in the world. It also ranks 86th on the Fortune 100. Liberty Mutual offers both personal and commercial insurance lines as well as mutual investments. Its auto coverage is augmented by numerous discounts, including student away, good student, early shopper, military, and homeowner discounts.
Ventajas
Comprehensive suite of digital tools
A (Excellent) rating for financial stability from A.M. Best
Contras
Airbag and defensive driving discounts aren’t available
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Buffalo
The rate you pay for car insurance depends on several factors, including your:
Driving record: Bad drivers tend to pay more for coverage than good drivers.
Age: Drivers younger than 25 and in their 60s and beyond usually pay more than other drivers do.
Gender: Men generally pay more than women because they’re viewed as riskier drivers.
Type of car: If you drive a car that’s expensive to repair, is prone to theft, or has a poor safety record, it’ll probably cost more to insure.
Geographic location: Coverage for a motorist in a ZIP code known for car thefts, vehicle vandalism, and car accidents might cost more than coverage for someone in a safer area.
Here are four tips for finding cheap car insurance in Buffalo:
Compare online quotes from several car insurance companies in the area.
Consider raising your deductible. This will lower your premium because you’re taking on more of the up-front risk yourself. Just be sure you don’t set your deductible so high you can’t afford to pay it should you need to file a claim.
Bundle your car insurance with another coverage (such as homeowners insurance) from the same company.
Ask about discounts, including those for maintaining a good driving record or completing a defensive driving course.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Buffalo: CSAA
Liability-only car insurance covers injuries to another person and damage to another person’s car in an accident that you cause. This might include bodily injury, property damage, personal injury protection (PIP), uninsured/underinsured motorist, and medical payments coverage.
Below, you can see a list of the most affordable liability-only insurance company quotes in Buffalo.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
CSAA
141
Safeco
156
Liberty Mutual
207
Midvale Home & Auto
232
Progressive
245
Erie
330
Bristol West
408
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Buffalo: CSAA
Full-coverage car insurance features liability, comprehensive, and collision coverages. In New York, and in most other states, motorists must carry some form of liability insurance. Comprehensive and collision are optional, but if you bought or leased your car, your lender might require both types of coverage.
Here’s a collection of the lowest average monthly quotes for full coverage in Buffalo.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
CSAA
202
Safeco
215
Midvale Home & Auto
280
Liberty Mutual
288
Progressive
360
Bristol West
464
Erie
485
Car insurance requirements in New York
New York requires motorists to carry two types of auto liability coverage — bodily injury liability and property damage liability — along with PIP and uninsured motorist coverage to meet the state’s minimum requirements.[5]
Here’s a closer look at what those coverage levels include.
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 for bodily injury and $50,000 for death of one person
$50,000 for bodily injury and $100,000 for death of two or more people in an accident
Property damage liability
$10,000 for property damage per accident
Personal injury protection (PIP)
$50,000 per person per accident
Uninsured motorist
$25,000 for bodily injury and $50,000 for death of one person
$50,000 for bodily injury and $100,000 for death of two or more people in an accident
It’s also important to note that Loretta Worters, vice president of media relations for the Insurance Information Institute, says the state’s liability limits are “woefully inadequate” in today’s lawsuit-heavy environment. She says the institute recommends that motorists carry liability coverage with limits of $100,000 and $300,000 for bodily injury and $100,000 for property damage.
From there, you may want to think about optional coverages. Types of optional coverage available in New York include:
Comprehensive coverage
No matter who’s at fault, this covers damage to your car from a crash with another vehicle/object or when your car overturns.
Collision coverage
Regardless of who’s at fault, this coverage pays for losses not caused by a crash, such as theft, fire damage, and flood damage.
Additional PIP coverage
This raises the dollar limit for no-fault benefits, which cover claims you file with your car insurance company regardless of fault.
Why do drivers with incidents on their record generally pay more? Because insurers view them as riskier drivers who may be more likely to file costly claims in the future. In the sections that follow, you’ll see how individual incident types can affect your insurance rates in Buffalo.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: CSAA
Being hit with a speeding ticket may cost you more than just the court fines and fees. Your car insurance company might bump up your premium as well. That’s because insurers believe a speeding ticket means you’re engaging in risky behavior, which could indicate you’re more likely to be in an accident and file a claim.
Buffalo drivers with speeding tickets see average car insurance rates of $226 per month for full coverage and $147 for liability only. Here, you can see how having a speeding ticket on your record affects the liability-only quotes you’ll receive from insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Ticket
CSAA
141
167
Safeco
156
194
Liberty Mutual
207
255
Progressive
245
291
Erie
330
416
Bristol West
408
473
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: CSAA
Your car insurance rates can rise by 10% following an at-fault accident, according to Insurify data. In this case, an insurer might hike your rates to offset the expenses associated with your accident claim. Fortunately, your rates shouldn’t spike as much if you’ve been involved in an accident that someone else caused.
In Buffalo, an at-fault accident can increase monthly car insurance rates to $226 on average for full coverage and $147 for liability-only policies. Here’s a breakdown of monthly quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident in Buffalo.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Accident
CSAA
141
177
Safeco
156
203
Liberty Mutual
207
264
Progressive
245
301
Erie
330
421
Bristol West
408
480
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: CSAA
Driving under the influence (DUI) of drugs or alcohol can be dangerous and put a big dent in your budget. Aside from being stuck with potentially thousands of dollars in fines and legal expenses, a DUI conviction could double the amount you pay each month for car insurance. On top of that, a DUI in the state of New York stays on your driving record for 15 years after the date of your conviction.
Lastly, should you be convicted of a DUI, your insurance company may drop you, leaving you to look for a new insurer. Buffalo drivers convicted of driving under the influence can expect average car insurance rates of $266 per month for full coverage and $173 for liability-only coverage. Here’s a look at the quotes you can expect to see in Buffalo with a DUI on your record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With DUI
CSAA
141
203
Safeco
156
224
Liberty Mutual
207
297
Progressive
245
352
Erie
330
429
Bristol West
408
586
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: CSAA
Middle-aged drivers generallypay less for car insurance than younger drivers because they’re more experienced and statistically less likely to engage in risky behavior. However, while rates typically go down from age 25 into the 60s, they may rise again once drivers reach their 70s or 80s. This is because drivers in this age group tend to get into more accidents on a per-mile basis, due in part to delayed reaction speed. They also might suffer more devastating injuries in a crash.
Car insurance for Buffalo seniors averages $163 per month for full coverage and $106 for liability. Below is a collection of the most affordable insurance quotes for seniors in the Buffalo area.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
CSAA
108
155
Safeco
132
182
Liberty Mutual
169
235
Progressive
176
258
Erie
250
367
Bristol West
326
370
Parents trying to save money on their teen driver’s insurance should:
Compare quotes from several insurance companies.
Look into discounts for earning good grades in school and help their teen work to qualify for them.
Bundle car insurance with other coverage from the same company, such as homeowners insurance.
Keep the teen driver on their existing policy rather than putting the teen on a separate policy.
Buffalo teens can expect average car insurance rates of $362 per month for full coverage and $236 for liability. Here’s a look at the most affordable insurance quotes for teens in Buffalo.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
CSAA
239
343
Safeco
281
387
Liberty Mutual
352
490
Progressive
443
651
Erie
607
892
Bristol West
684
778
Buffalo car insurance quotes by credit tier
New York allows car insurers to use credit-based insurance scores as part of their rate-setting process. Insurers say these scores help predict whether a driver will file a claim.
Because of their credit-based insurance score, someone with a poor credit score might pay more for car insurance than someone with an excellent or good credit score. Insurify data shows a Buffalo driver with poor credit pays about 100% more per month for car insurance than one with excellent credit does.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Buffalo?
Car insurance in Buffalo is more expensive than the average cost of car insurance for the state of New York, but still less than the national average. In Buffalo, the average monthly costs are $201 for full coverage and $131 for liability, which is higher than the New York averages of $169 and $145.
But Buffalo drivers still have lower average rates than costs at the national level. Nationally, full-coverage car insurance averages $213 per month and liability-only coverage averages $104.
More cities in New York
Location significantly affects the cost of car insurance among cities in the same state. Here are average monthly rates in some other New York cities.
Buffalo car insurance FAQs
If you still have questions about car insurance in Buffalo, the answers below can help.
How much is car insurance in Buffalo?
Car insurance in Buffalo averages $201 per month for full coverage and $131 for liability-only policies. Your actual rate may be higher or lower than average depending on your individual rating factors including your age, gender, and driving history.
Which companies have the cheapest car insurance rates in Buffalo?
CSAA is the cheapest insurer for Buffalo drivers, offering minimum coverage as low as $141 per month. Buffalo drivers can also find affordable coverage with the city's second- and third-cheapest insurers, Safeco and Liberty Mutual, which offer liability rates starting at $156 and $207 per month, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Buffalo?
CSAA, Safeco, and Liberty Mutual are among the best insurers in Buffalo. All three offer competitive rates, solid financial strength and multiple ways for policyholders to save money.
Is car insurance cheaper in Buffalo?
Car insurance in Buffalo is a mixed bag. While insurance rates in the city are less expensive than the national average, they’re higher than the New York state averages. Buffalo's severe weather, heavy snowfall, and high accident rates likely contribute to its higher car insurance costs.
Do you need additional insurance if you drive to Canada?
No. Reciprocal laws govern car insurance in the United States and Canada. This means if you drive to Canada and are in an accident, your standard insurance policy will cover you just as it would if you were in the United States.
