Cheapest Auto Insurance in Rio Rancho, New Mexico (2024)

State Farm is the cheapest car insurance company in Rio Rancho for liability coverage. Its rates start at $37 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en New Mexico

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $62/mes para cobertura total en New Mexico.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The overall average cost of car insurance in Rio Rancho is $151 per month, which is more than the state’s overall average of $131 per month.

The city’s more expensive average rates may be because of its proximity to Albuquerque, which has more than a half-million residents, and its claim as one of the fastest-growing communities in the Southwest.[1] [2]

Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and finding cheap auto insurance policies in Rio Rancho.

Datos Breves

  • The average cost of car insurance in Rio Rancho is $89 per month for liability-only policies and $212 per month for full coverage.

  • State Farm is the cheapest full-coverage car insurance company in Rio Rancho, with a monthly rate of $71.

  • Car insurance companies in New Mexico can consider your credit score and history when determining your premiums.[3]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Rio Rancho

Rio Rancho drivers have many car insurance companies to consider, each with different coverage options and discounts. The best car insurance companies in Rio Rancho offer affordable rates, quality customer service, and plenty of customizable coverages. It’s important to shop around to find the best deal for your specific needs.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the best and cheapest car insurance companies in Rio Rancho.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.5$62$32Young drivers
USAA4.5$75$38Military members and families
GEICO4.2$77$39Discounts
Best insurer for young drivers: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$37/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$71/mo

State Farm offers various products such as auto, home, business, pet, and life insurance. State Farm provides a few different ways for young adults to save money on auto insurance, including good student, driver training, and student away-at-school discounts. Plus, its SteerClear program can help safe drivers younger than 25 earn more discounts on their car insurance.

Ventajas

  • Multiple discounts for young drivers

  • Large network of insurance agents

Contras

  • Can’t get a quote online

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military members and families: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$43/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$86/mo

USAA offers military members and their family members insurance, banking, and investing products. While only former and active military members and their families are eligible, USAA customers can benefit from a variety of coverage and discounts, including a discount for garaging their car on a military base and an annual mileage discount.

Ventajas

  • Discounts for military members

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Contras

  • Restrictive membership requirements

  • Gap insurance not available

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$45/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$88/mo

GEICO insurance offerings include auto, condo insurance, home insurance, renters insurance, flood, travel, and life insurance. GEICO shines with its wide selection of discounts, including good driver, defensive driving, multiple vehicles, and anti-theft system discounts. You may also be able to reduce your rates if you work for the federal government or military.

Ventajas

  • Highly rated mobile app

  • Cheaper rates than some competitors

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southwest

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Rio Rancho

Auto insurance prices can vary depending on different factors, such as local crime rates, driving history, age, credit score, and marital status. Insurers weigh these factors differently, which is why it’s a good idea to compare quotes from different companies.

Here are some ways to find affordable insurance in Rio Rancho:

  • Increase your deductible. Increasing the deductible on your auto policy may help lower your monthly payments. Make sure you can afford the deductible if you file a claim.

  • Reconsider your coverage. Reducing your coverage may help you get cheap insurance. For example, if you drive an older, paid-off car, you may want to consider switching to a liability-only car insurance policy.

  • Bundle insurance policies. Many insurance companies offer a discount when you buy one or more policies with the company, such as your auto and home insurance policies.

  • Compare quotes. Use a quote-comparison platform to gather multiple quotes and compare them at once. This can help you narrow down which car insurance company offers you the best rates for the coverage you want.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Rio Rancho: State Farm

New Mexico requires all drivers to purchase liability insurance, which helps cover the damages from a car accident you cause. It doesn’t pay for your damages or injuries.

Liability insurance in Rio Rancho costs $89 per month, on average. The table below shows other cheap liability insurers in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm37
USAA43
GEICO45
Hallmark64
Midvale Home & Auto66
The General70
Allstate72
Progressive77
Safeco82
Dairyland85
Farmers86
Nationwide87
GAINSCO93
Bristol West105
Foremost113
Liberty Mutual122
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Rio Rancho: State Farm

Drivers who want broader protection can buy full-coverage car insurance, which typically includes comprehensive, collision, and liability insurance. Full coverage may be worth considering for drivers with new vehicles that would be expensive to repair or replace. But because it has more protection, it usually costs more: an average of $212 per month in Rio Rancho.

Compare some of the lowest average rates for full-coverage car insurance in Rio Rancho below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm71
USAA86
GEICO88
Midvale Home & Auto137
Allstate140
Progressive150
Safeco151
Farmers167
Nationwide170
The General172
Hallmark180
Dairyland198
GAINSCO222
Liberty Mutual246
Foremost280
Bristol West297
Estimate your Rio Rancho car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in New Mexico

Drivers in New Mexico must purchase liability insurance. New Mexico law follows a fault-based insurance system, which means the driver who causes a car accident is financially responsible for the other parties’ losses.[4]

Here are the specific insurance coverage requirements in New Mexico:[5]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$10,000 per accident

New Mexico drivers who want more protection from potential damages and injuries can consider the following additional coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance helps cover vehicle repairs or replacement for non-collision events, such as theft, vandalism, falling objects, and severe weather.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance covers your vehicle’s damages if you hit a stationary object or another vehicle, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap insurance covers the difference between your auto loan balance and insurance settlement in the event of a total loss.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    Rental reimbursement coverage pays for a rental car while your vehicle is in the shop for repairs under a covered claim.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/38dc81ba93/drive-1.svg

    New-car replacement coverage

    If you total a brand-new vehicle, new-car replacement insurance pays to replace your vehicle with one of the same make and model.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have an incident like an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, driving under the influence (DUI) conviction, or other moving violation on your driving record, it can be challenging to find cheap car insurance. Insurance companies perceive drivers with these incidents to be a higher insurance risk than drivers with a clean record and adjust rates accordingly.

With a clean driving record, Rio Rancho drivers pay an average of $89 per month for liability insurance. But that average increases to $127 per month with a speeding ticket, $138 per month after an accident, and $156 per month after a DUI.

Compare the cost of liability-only insurance for drivers with a clean record versus drivers with a past incident below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm37475161
USAA43556071
GEICO45586374
The General7093101116
Allstate7292100119
Progressive77103111127
Safeco82114124135
Dairyland85113121140
Farmers86110120142
Nationwide87113122144
GAINSCO93117127154
Bristol West105137146173
Liberty Mutual122169182201
Average cost of car insurance by age

In addition to ZIP code, gender, and vehicle type, age is one of the most important factors insurers look at when determining car insurance rates. Rates generally decrease around age 35 and increase around age 70 because older drivers are more vulnerable to injuries in car accidents.[6] Teen drivers pay the most expensive car insurance premiums due to their lack of driving experience and high accident rates.[7]

The table below includes the average monthly car insurance quotes for various age groups in Rio Rancho.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$396
20s$272
30s$190
40s$181
50s$152
60s$136
70s$160
Rio Rancho car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurers in Rio Rancho are allowed to consider your credit history when setting rates.[3] Insurance companies use credit histories to predict the likelihood that someone will file claims. Drivers with good credit scores may pay cheaper rates, because insurers perceive them as lower risk, while drivers with bad credit may pay higher rates due to perceived increased risk.

Here are the average monthly full-coverage car insurance quotes by credit tier for Rio Rancho drivers.

Rates by Credit Tier

Rio Rancho car insurance FAQs

Here’s what you need to know about car insurance for bad drivers, and check out the answers to common questions about auto coverage in Rio Rancho below.

  • How much is car insurance in Rio Rancho?

    The average cost of car insurance in Rio Rancho is $89 a month for liability-only policies and $212 for full coverage.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Rio Rancho?

    State Farm, USAA, and GEICO are the cheapest car insurance companies in Rio Rancho, with liability rates of $37, $43, and $45 per month, respectively.

    But the cheapest company for someone else may not be the cheapest for you. It’s important to compare rates from multiple companies to find the one that offers you the best deal.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Rio Rancho?

    Some of the best insurance companies in Rio Rancho that Insurify identified include State Farm, USAA, and GEICO. These companies have high IQ Scores, solid AM Best financial ratings, and relatively cheap rates for drivers in Rio Rancho.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. U.S. Census Bureau. "QuickFacts: Albuquerque city, New Mexico; Rio Rancho city, New Mexico."
  2. Rio Rancho. "Community Overview."
  3. Justia. "NM Stat § 59A-17A-4 (2021)."
  4. Nolo. "New Mexico Auto Insurance Laws and Requirements."
  5. New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division. "Insurance."
  6. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Fatality Facts 2021: Older people."
  7. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Fatality Facts 2021: Teenagers."

