¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en New Mexico
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $62/mes para cobertura total en New Mexico.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance in New Mexico costs an average of $70 per month for liability coverage and $193 for full-coverage car insurance, which is less expensive than the U.S. national average of $104 for liability and $213 for full coverage. You can find the cheapest coverage for you by comparing quotes from multiple insurers in New Mexico.
New Mexico has the fifth-lowest population density in the U.S. and isn’t prone to many natural disasters, which may help keep car insurance costs down.[1] Areas with low population densities typically benefit from less traffic congestion and a lower risk of car accidents.
Here’s what you need to know about finding car insurance in New Mexico.
Datos Breves
Drivers in New Mexico pay lower average rates than in nearby states like Oklahoma and Texas.
Because New Mexico is an at-fault state, the driver who caused the car accident must cover the other driver’s resulting medical bills and vehicle damage.[2]
Drivers in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho have the highest average car insurance prices in New Mexico.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in New Mexico
What’s the average cost of car insurance in New Mexico?
One of the most significant indicators of how much you’ll pay for car insurance in New Mexico is the type of policy you buy. New Mexico residents shell out an overall average of $1,577 yearly, or $131 monthly, for car insurance. Breaking it down by coverage level, liability insurance coverage is $70 per month, while a full-coverage policy is $193 per month, on average.
Liability insurance covers the other driver’s medical expenses and vehicle repairs if you cause an accident, and full-coverage insurance extends coverage to your own vehicle.[3] Though New Mexico doesn’t require full-coverage insurance, it’s a good idea to consider buying it for vehicle protection.
Here are the average quotes for liability and full-coverage insurance policies in New Mexico from top insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
State Farm
32
62
USAA
38
75
GEICO
39
77
Midvale Home & Auto
58
123
Hallmark
58
153
The General
61
149
Allstate
63
122
Progressive
67
131
Safeco
70
129
Dairyland
75
177
Farmers
75
146
Nationwide
76
149
GAINSCO
82
196
Bristol West
91
258
Foremost
102
239
Liberty Mutual
110
219
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average New Mexico car insurance rates by city
Car insurance rates don’t only vary by state. Different cities within the same state also see price variations due to various factors like population density, crime rates, accident statistics, and weather patterns in a particular ZIP code.
New Mexico drivers can find some of the lowest rates in Clovis and Hobbs, both of which offer rates well below the state average. Albuquerque tops the list for the most expensive area to buy car insurance.
Here are the average car insurance rates in New Mexico by city.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average New Mexico car insurance rates by age
Insurers factor in your age when determining your car insurance quote. Teen drivers have less experience and pay the most out of all the age groups. Drivers younger than 25 still face high rates. Drivers between the ages of 20 and 24 caused the most accidents in New Mexico in 2021, according to the New Mexico Traffic Crash Annual Report.[4]
Middle-aged drivers benefit from more time behind the wheel and earn some of the best deals for auto coverage. Senior drivers typically face slightly increased rates around age 70 due to aging-related risk factors.
Here are the average monthly rates for New Mexico drivers by age group.
Age
Average Monthly Quote
Teens
$321
20s
$211
30s
$161
40s
$144
50s
$127
60s
$112
70s
$118
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
How gender affects car insurance rates in New Mexico
Gender and age influence your car insurance premiums. Rates usually decrease with age, but men may pay more than women for auto coverage because they present a higher risk as drivers. In 2021, men in New Mexico had 24% more vehicle accidents than women and were more than twice as likely to die in a crash.
Compare average car insurance rates by age and gender below.
Age
Male
Female
16
$353
$289
35
$169
$153
50
$129
$124
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in New Mexico
Your driving record has a significant effect on your car insurance premium because insurers use it to assess the levels of risk you pose. Having traffic violations on your record will result in higher rates. Drivers with clean records pay the lowest average rates for coverage, while drivers with a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or DUI face higher insurance rates.
Of the fatal accidents in New Mexico in 2021, speeding caused 10%, and driving under the influence (DUI) resulted in 12% of them, according to the New Mexico Traffic Crash Annual Report.
On average, New Mexico drivers with a past driving incident pay $181 per month for car insurance. The severity of your offense will influence how much you pay for coverage. Here are the average rates for coverage by driving record.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average New Mexico car insurance rates by marital status
Your marital status can influence your car insurance rates in New Mexico. Insurance companies see married people as more stable and less likely to take risks behind the wheel, leading to fewer claims and cheaper policies. It isn’t a huge difference, but single drivers pay in New Mexico pay a bit more for coverage than their married peers.
Compare average quotes by marital status below.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Married
$68
$166
Single
$70
$172
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Average New Mexico car insurance rates by credit tier
The Personal Insurance Credit Information Act (PICIA) requires New Mexico insurers to follow strict requirements when using credit scores as a factor in car insurance quotes. Credit can’t be the only factor to deny or cancel coverage, but insurers use it to measure reliability and potential risk.[5]
Maintaining your credit score is one of the best ways to lower insurance costs. Drivers with good or excellent credit typically earn lower rates than people with poor credit. Compare average New Mexico car insurance rates by credit tier below.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Excellent
$62
$152
Good
$69
$169
Fair
$76
$186
Poor
$110
$270
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
New Mexico car insurance FAQs
Before you start shopping around for car insurance in New Mexico, you should decide how much auto coverage you need. The following questions should help answer your remaining questions about New Mexico car insurance.
What is the average cost of car insurance in New Mexico?
Car insurance costs an average of $131 in New Mexico. However, average premiums vary by coverage type. Full coverage typically costs around $193 per month, but liability coverage is $70. Age is also a factor, and young drivers often pay the most.
What is the cheapest car insurance in New Mexico?
New Mexico residents can find the cheapest monthly average premiums from State Farm, USAA, and GEICO. The companies offer liability rates of $32, $38, and $39 per month, respectively. To find the cheapest car insurance companies in New Mexico, you should compare quotes from several auto insurers.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in New Mexico?
Yes. Car insurance rates vary by ZIP code, city, and county in New Mexico. Location influences insurance premiums because of differences in traffic density, crime rates, and weather patterns.
What are the best auto insurance companies in New Mexico?
State Farm is the best car insurance company in New Mexico, with an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), customizable coverage options, and a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5. State Farm policyholders in New Mexico pay $62 per month for full coverage and $32 for liability coverage, on average. Other top insurers include USAA and GEICO.
What are the car insurance requirements in New Mexico?
New Mexico drivers must carry a minimum coverage amount to operate their vehicle legally. To meet New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division minimum requirements, drivers must have at least $25,000 for bodily injury liability for one person, $50,000 for bodily injury per accident, and $10,000 for property damage.[6]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
