Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Springfield, Massachusetts (2024)

GEICO has some of the cheapest car insurance in Springfield, but your exact premium will depend on a variety of personal factors.

Actualizado el 24 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

The average car insurance policy in Springfield, Massachusetts, costs $100 per month, which is comparable to the average Massachusetts rate of $154.

Springfield is the third-largest city in Massachusetts, with a dense population of drivers. In 2021, Springfield had some of the highest fatal accident rates in the Bay State,[1] which may have an effect on the cost of car insurance.

However, car insurance rates depend on a variety of personal and policy-related factors. You might pay more or less than Springfield’s average based on your situation.

Datos Breves

  • Springfield drivers pay $111 per month for full coverage and $89 per month for liability-only coverage, on average.

  • Teen drivers usually pay the highest car insurance premiums in Springfield.

  • Drivers in Springfield must carry personal injury protection (PIP) coverage to meet the state’s no-fault insurance requirements.

Best car insurance companies in Springfield

Springfield drivers have many options for auto insurance, but each company has pros and cons. The best car insurance company for you will depend on your individual situation and unique coverage needs. Here are a few of the best car insurance companies in Springfield.

Best insurer for cheap rates: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$119/mo

A highly recognizable name in car insurance, GEICO is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. The company started out as the Government Employees Insurance Company, serving U.S. government workers and military personnel. In addition to auto insurance, GEICO sells homeowner, flood, life, business, and identity protection insurance, among other products.

AM Best gave GEICO its highest rating for financial stability and credit. However, GEICO has nearly twice as many complaints as expected for a company of its size on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Consumer Complaints Index.

Ventajas

  • Good rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers

  • Accident forgiveness available

Contras

  • High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs

  • No rideshare or new car replacement coverage

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for coverage options: Amica

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
862
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$177/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$290/mo

Amica Mutual Insurance Company launched in 1907, making it the oldest mutual insurer offering car insurance in the U.S. Amica offers auto, homeowners, personal excess liability, and marine insurance. As a mutual company, Amica distributes dividends to policyholders rather than shareholders. The company has an A+ rating from AM Best for financial stability and credit. Amica offers numerous discounts to help drivers save and flexible coverage options, including gap insurance, roadside assistance, and rental reimbursement.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in New England

  • Offers multiple discounts and coverage options

Contras

  • Higher-than-average rates for drivers with traffic violations

  • Limited number of local offices

Read our Amica review
John - March 4, 2024
Verified

Average

The service is good, but the premiums are higher.
Janie - January 28, 2024
Verified

Rates Always Going Up

I've been a customer for years, yet every year my rates are raised! I'm paying double what other companies charge!!

Best insurer for discounts: Travelers

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$66/mo

Travelers has been in business for more than 165 years. Today, the company sells auto insurance, homeowners, renters, flood, pet, and other types of insurance. In addition to liability and full-coverage car insurance, Travelers offers gap insurance, rental car reimbursement, roadside assistance, rideshare insurance, new car replacement coverage, and more. Policyholders can save with a number of discounts, including for bundling multiple policies, safe driving, paying in full, student discounts, and more.

Travelers has fewer complaints than expected on the NAIC Consumer Complaints Index, and AM Best gave the company an A++ financial strength rating.

Ventajas

  • Accident forgiveness available

  • Robust coverage selections and discounts

Contras

  • Rideshare coverage only available in Colorado and Illinois

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in New England

Read our Travelers review
Raymond Gary - April 21, 2024
Verified

Disappointed with the Outcome

We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
Willard - April 13, 2024
Verified

No

Too expensive.
Jeffrey - March 23, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Fast.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Springfield

Liability-only car insurance is the minimum amount of car insurance the state requires. In Springfield, liability-only car insurance includes bodily injury and property damage liability insurance, personal injury protection (PIP), and uninsured motorist bodily injury liability insurance.[2]

A minimum-coverage policy is the cheapest car insurance you can get. However, the cost of liability-only car insurance will depend on several factors, including your insurer. In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, drivers pay a monthly average of $99 for liability coverage.

These companies have the cheapest liability-only insurance in Springfield.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto$57
Safeco$59
Liberty Mutual$102
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Springfield

Full-coverage car insurance provides higher levels of protection than a minimum-coverage policy. In addition to liability and PIP, it includes collision and comprehensive insurance, which pay for your vehicle’s repairs after an at-fault accident, a hit-and-run, and non-collision damage, such as hail, floods, fire, and theft.

For some drivers in Springfield, full coverage is optional. But if you lease or finance your vehicle, your lender will probably require you to have full coverage. If you own your vehicle outright, having full coverage can still be beneficial. Without it, you’ll pay for most car repairs out of pocket.

On average, Massachusetts drivers pay $209 per month for full coverage. In the table below, you can see which car insurance companies in Springfield have the cheapest full-coverage insurance quotes.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$82
Midvale Home & Auto$100
Safeco$139
Liberty Mutual$168
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Car insurance requirements in Massachusetts

Car insurance is a legal requirement for all vehicle owners in Massachusetts. Because Massachusetts is a choice no-fault state, you must carry PIP, which covers your medical bills after an accident, regardless of which driver was responsible.

Additionally, you must carry a minimum amount of liability insurance and uninsured motorist bodily injury liability coverage.[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
  • $20,000 per person
  • $40,000 per accident
Property damage liability
  • $5,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury liability
  • $20,000 per person
  • $40,000 per accident
Personal injury protection
  • $8,000 per person, per accident

In addition to the minimum coverage requirements, many drivers can also benefit from optional policies. Here are some car insurance endorsements that you might consider adding for extra protection:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/31bb162db0/accident-forgiveness.svg

    Accident forgiveness

    Though not all insurance companies offer this, accident forgiveness waives your first minor accident so it doesn’t affect your premium.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance

    Roadside assistance pays for basic roadside repairs, like flat tire changes, fuel delivery, and towing up to a certain distance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    If you lease or finance your car and it gets totaled, gap insurance pays the difference between your car’s value and what you owe the lender.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with an incident on their record typically pay higher rates than drivers with a clean record. Violations like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and driving under the influence can all cause your premium to increase.

If you have incidents on your record, shopping around can potentially help you find a more affordable insurance policy.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

If you get pulled over for speeding, most Springfield car insurance companies will raise your premium. You won’t see the rate increase until your policy renews, which is when your insurance company re-examines your driving record.

The rate increase after a speeding ticket may depend on a few things, like your insurance company, the severity of the incident, and your driving record. In Massachusetts, drivers with a speeding ticket pay a monthly average of $120 for liability-only insurance and $253 for full coverage. In the table below, you can see which Springfield insurance companies are the cheapest for drivers with a speeding ticket.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Travelers$110#N/A
Midvale Home & Auto$134$76
Safeco$186$80
Liberty Mutual$226$136
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

In most cases, causing an accident will affect your car insurance premium. When your policy renews, your insurance company will recalculate your rate depending on the damages and your previous accident history. If you have accident forgiveness, you might avoid the rate hike, but the accident will still appear on your driving record.

An at-fault accident can raise full coverage rates to a monthly average of $235 for Bay State drivers, versus $209 for drivers with a clean record. These companies have the cheapest car insurance in Springfield for drivers with an at-fault accident.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Travelers$118#N/A
Midvale Home & Auto$143$82
Safeco$199$85
Liberty Mutual$241$145
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence is one of the most serious traffic violations you can have on your record. If you get convicted of a DUI, you can expect your car insurance premium to increase significantly. Some Springfield insurance companies might even terminate your policy or refuse to renew your policy at the end of the coverage period.[3]

While drivers with a DUI often pay the highest car insurance rates, the rate increase after a DUI conviction will depend partly on your insurance company. On average, Massachusetts drivers with a DUI have an overall monthly insurance rate of $204. 

The companies below have the cheapest monthly quotes for Springfield drivers with a DUI, based on Insurify rate data.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Travelers$128#N/A
Midvale Home & Auto$155$88
Safeco$216$92
Liberty Mutual$261$158
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Age is one of the factors that affect the cost of car insurance. Senior drivers pay higher rates than middle-aged drivers, on average. In most cases, car insurance rates decrease around age 35 and increase around age 75. Shopping around for new car insurance quotes before age 75 could help you lock in the best rates.

Senior drivers in Massachusetts pay an overall average of $129 per month for car insurance. In the table below, you can see which car insurance companies have the cheapest monthly quotes for seniors in Springfield.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Travelers$58#N/A
Midvale Home & Auto$70$40
Safeco$97$42
Liberty Mutual$118$71
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

Car insurance premiums are generally the highest for teenagers. Young drivers who are newly licensed have higher accident rates than older drivers and are more likely to make critical driving errors that lead to serious crashes.[4]

To reduce your car insurance rate, many insurance companies offer discounts for good students and insuring a vehicle with certain safety features. Young adults can also save money on car insurance by staying insured on their parents’ policies.

Massachusetts teens pay, on average, $356 for full coverage and $168 for liability-only insurance. These companies have the cheapest car insurance for teen drivers.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Travelers$152#N/A
Midvale Home & Auto$185$105
Safeco$257$110
Liberty Mutual$312$188
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Springfield

Springfield car insurance rates are different for every person, depending on age, driving record, insurance company, and other factors. But you have a variety of ways to reduce your premium and get cheap car insurance in Springfield:[5]

  • Choose higher deductibles. For policies that require a deductible, like collision insurance, choosing a higher deductible will result in a lower monthly premium. Just make sure you’re comfortable paying the deductible amount out of pocket if you need to file a claim.

  • Bundle your policies. Most insurance companies will give you a discount for bundling two policies, like car insurance and homeowners insurance.

  • Maintain a clean driving record. People with good driving records usually pay the cheapest rates. Avoiding tickets, accidents, and insurance claims will help you maintain a low rate.

  • Compare quotes. Car insurance companies charge different rates for the same coverage types and limits. Comparing quotes from a few insurers will help you find the lowest rate for your situation.

Is car insurance more expensive in Springfield?

Drivers in Springfield pay less than the average American for car insurance. In the U.S., the average full-coverage policy costs $172 per month and the average liability-only policy costs $106. To compare, the average rates in Springfield are $111 per month for full coverage and $89 per month for liability-only coverage.

More cities in Massachusetts

Your location has a big influence on the cost of your car insurance policy. Factors like population density, the number of uninsured drivers, accident rates, and vehicle theft rates can all affect car insurance prices in different ZIP codes.

For example, the average cost of car insurance in Somerville is 26% lower than the average rate in Springfield. On the other hand, drivers in Worcester pay 21% more for car insurance than drivers in Springfield.

Below, you can see the average car insurance quotes in some other Massachusetts cities and how they compare to Springfield.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to Springfield
Lowell$1131%
New Bedford$1208%
Quincy$98-12%
Somerville$82-26%
Worcester$13421%
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Springfield car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Springfield, the additional information below may help as you research your coverage options. You can also check out Insurify’s guide on how to shop for car insurance.

  • How much is car insurance in Springfield, MA?

    Car insurance in Springfield costs an average of $89 per month for liability-only coverage and $111 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Springfield?

    Amica, GEICO, and Travelers are some of the best car insurance companies in Springfield. They have low rates, relatively high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, and strong financial strength ratings from AM Best. But the best insurer for you will depend on many factors, including your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and more.

  • How much car insurance do you need in Massachusetts?

    To drive legally in Massachusetts, you need to have the following coverages:

    • $20,000 per person and $40,000 per accident for bodily injury liability

    • $5,000 per accident for property damage liability

    • $20,000 per person and $40,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury liability

    • $8,000 per person, per accident for personal injury protection

  • Is Massachusetts a no-fault state?

    Massachusetts is a choice no-fault state. Drivers can choose either a no-fault auto insurance policy or a traditional tort liability policy.[6]

  • Does Massachusetts use credit-based insurance scores?

    No. Massachusetts state law prohibits insurers from using credit information or credit-based insurance scores when determining car insurance rates.[7]

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Boston 25 News. "12 Massachusetts communities saw over half of state’s fatal auto pedestrian crashes in 2021."
  2. Mass.gov. "Understanding Auto Insurance."
  3. Mass.gov. "Massachusetts Consumer Bill of Rights for Automobile Insurance."
  4. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
  6. Insurance Information Institute. "Background on: No-fault auto insurance."
  7. National Conference of State Legislatures. "States Consider Limits on Insurers’ Use of Consumer Credit Info."
