Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with an incident on their record typically pay higher rates than drivers with a clean record. Violations like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and driving under the influence can all cause your premium to increase.

If you have incidents on your record, shopping around can potentially help you find a more affordable insurance policy.

Shop for Car Insurance in Springfield, MA See personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less Código postal Get My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

If you get pulled over for speeding, most Springfield car insurance companies will raise your premium. You won’t see the rate increase until your policy renews, which is when your insurance company re-examines your driving record.

The rate increase after a speeding ticket may depend on a few things, like your insurance company, the severity of the incident, and your driving record. In Massachusetts, drivers with a speeding ticket pay a monthly average of $120 for liability-only insurance and $253 for full coverage. In the table below, you can see which Springfield insurance companies are the cheapest for drivers with a speeding ticket.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Travelers $110 #N/A Midvale Home & Auto $134 $76 Safeco $186 $80 Liberty Mutual $226 $136 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

In most cases, causing an accident will affect your car insurance premium. When your policy renews, your insurance company will recalculate your rate depending on the damages and your previous accident history. If you have accident forgiveness, you might avoid the rate hike, but the accident will still appear on your driving record.

An at-fault accident can raise full coverage rates to a monthly average of $235 for Bay State drivers, versus $209 for drivers with a clean record. These companies have the cheapest car insurance in Springfield for drivers with an at-fault accident.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Travelers $118 #N/A Midvale Home & Auto $143 $82 Safeco $199 $85 Liberty Mutual $241 $145 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence is one of the most serious traffic violations you can have on your record. If you get convicted of a DUI, you can expect your car insurance premium to increase significantly. Some Springfield insurance companies might even terminate your policy or refuse to renew your policy at the end of the coverage period.[3]

While drivers with a DUI often pay the highest car insurance rates, the rate increase after a DUI conviction will depend partly on your insurance company. On average, Massachusetts drivers with a DUI have an overall monthly insurance rate of $204.

The companies below have the cheapest monthly quotes for Springfield drivers with a DUI, based on Insurify rate data.