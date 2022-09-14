>Seguros de Autos>Massachusetts

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Somerville, Massachusetts (2024)

With a monthly liability-only rate of $39, Midvale Home & Auto is the cheapest car insurance company in Somerville.

Actualizado el 24 de abril de 2024

The average monthly cost of car insurance in Somerville is $84, which is lower than the state average of $154 and the national average of $158. 

The relatively low insurance rate in Somerville may be attributed to less driving in the area. Only about one-third of Somerville residents drive to work, which means fewer cars on the road and a lower risk of accidents.

But every car insurance company has a different way of setting rates, so the amount you pay will depend on your age, marital status, driving history, coverage needs, and other factors. That means it’s still important to compare car insurance rates with several companies.

Datos Breves

  • Liability-only insurance costs Somerville drivers an average of $71 per month, and full coverage costs $96 per month.

  • Midvale Home & Auto, Safeco, and Liberty Mutual are the cheapest car insurance companies in Somerville.

  • Insurers in Massachusetts can’t consider your credit history when determining rates, underwriting policies, or renewing coverage.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Somerville

While it’s possible to find cheap car insurance in Somerville, the best car insurance company for you is the one that meets your unique needs. For example, you might want to look for military discounts or get coverage that other insurance companies don’t offer.

Whatever your needs, you can find the best insurer for you by getting quotes from several insurance companies and comparing the price as well as the coverage.

Here’s a brief look at three of the top insurers in Somerville. The rates shown in the table below are for Massachusetts.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Midvale Home & Auto3.2$108$68Cheap rates
Safeco3.8$157$85Safe drivers
Liberty Mutual3.8$272$121Bundling
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Midvale Home & Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.7
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$39/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$62/mo

Midvale Home & Auto offers Somerville drivers affordable options for both liability-only and full-coverage policies. Drivers can save even more by taking advantage of Midvale’s nine advertised discounts, including a multi-vehicle discount, bundling two or more insurance policies, and the Steer Into Savings discount for drivers who switch to Midvale from another insurer.

Ventajas

  • Gap insurance available

  • Roadside assistance available

Contras

  • Lower IQ Score than some insurers

  • Above-average number of complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

Best insurer for safe drivers: Safeco

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
825
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$48/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$89/mo

Safeco offers a program, RightTrack, in which an app observes your driving habits and rewards you for driving safely. You’ll instantly receive a 10% discount for enrolling and savings of up to 30% when you complete the program over 90 days. You may also automatically receive 2.5% of your policy premium in cash back if you remain claims-free over a six-month period.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating for claims handling

  • Discount for safe driving

Contras

  • Limited number of available discounts

  • Not available in every state

Read our Safeco review
Gary - April 13, 2024
Verified

Excellent

A very good auto insurance company.
Tammy - April 8, 2024
Verified

Bad

The underwriter is incompetent. Your staff didn't renew my policy and sent a rude letter stating that I have debris or algae on my roof.
Carol - April 6, 2024
Verified

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

Best insurer for bundling: Liberty Mutual

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$67/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$113/mo

You can find many different coverage options with Liberty Mutual, including insurance for cars, homes, businesses, pets, and more. And if you bundle your auto insurance with any other type of policy with Liberty Mutual, you can save on your premium. For example, the insurer says new customers who bundle their auto and home insurance can save nearly $950 per year. The company also advertises more than a dozen discounts.

Ventajas

  • Accident forgiveness and gap coverage available

  • Offers temporary Mexico car insurance coverage

Contras

  • Below-average rating for claims handling by J.D. Power

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in New England

Read our Liberty Mutual review
Kevin - April 20, 2024
Verified

Affordable Rates

They are cheaper than anyone else. Comparing with other companies, even through your company, seems like a joke.
Christine - April 20, 2024
Verified

I Want to Trust My Insurance Salesman

I hope that Liberty is truthful about their car insurance. They promised that after three months, I would receive mileage credit as I drive less than 50 miles a month.
Gregory - April 18, 2024
Verified

Changing Carriers!!!

Always get prices in writing. My price increased by 60% for no apparent reason. I've had the same vehicle for 2 years and suddenly the prices increased by 60%. I'm definitely switching carriers!!!

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Somerville

To find the cheapest car insurance in Somerville, it may help to know what factors insurers look at. Your driving record and the car you drive heavily influence your premium rate, but so do characteristics like your age, gender, marital status, and ZIP code.

Here are some tips to help you find cheap car insurance in Somerville:[1]

  • Compare car insurance quotes. Because rates can vary among insurers, it’s a good idea to review quotes from multiple companies. Comparison shopping can help you find the coverage you need at the best price available to you.

  • Adjust your coverage amount. About one-third of Somerville residents commute by public transportation and may drive infrequently. If you do, you have a lower chance of getting into an accident, and you may be fine with less coverage. You can save by increasing your deductible, dropping comprehensive or collision coverage, or lowering your liability amounts.

  • Consider a telematics program. Many insurance companies use telematics programs, which require you to install a device in your car or use an app that tracks your driving behavior. If you demonstrate safe driving habits, you could save up to 30% off your auto insurance policy, depending on the insurer.

  • Maintain a clean driving record. Insurers generally consider you to be a safe driver when you avoid speeding tickets, DUIs, and at-fault accidents. This lowers risk for the insurance company, so it may offer you lower premiums.

  • Ask about discounts. Your insurance company may offer discounts for things like driving safely, receiving good grades, or bundling your auto coverage with another type of insurance policy with that company. These discounts could help you save, so ask your insurer to see what you might qualify for.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Somerville: Midvale Home & Auto

If you cause a car accident, liability-only car insurance will cover the other party’s medical bills and the costs of repairing or replacing their property.

However, car insurance requirements differ in Massachusetts because it’s a no-fault state. Massachusetts drivers must carry liability insurance in addition to personal injury protection (PIP), which pays for the policyholder’s medical expenses after an accident, no matter who’s at fault.

You also must carry uninsured motorist insurance, which pays for your property damage if you’re in an accident with an at-fault driver without coverage.[2]

Liability-only car insurance in Somerville costs an average of $71 per month. The following insurers offer the cheapest liability-only car insurance in Somerville.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto39
Safeco48
Liberty Mutual67
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Somerville: Travelers

Full-coverage car insurance typically refers to a policy that contains collision and comprehensive coverage on top of the state’s minimum liability coverage.

Collision coverage pays for your injuries and your car’s repair bills when you’re in an accident with another car or object, while comprehensive coverage pays for your car repairs after non-collision events, like theft or falling objects.

Full-coverage insurance in Somerville costs $96 per month, on average. The following insurers offer the cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Somerville.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers44
Midvale Home & Auto62
Safeco89
Liberty Mutual113
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Somerville car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is a no-fault state, which means your insurance company covers your medical costs following an accident, regardless of who caused it. But if you’re at fault, your liability coverage will pay for the other party’s costs.

Because the Bay State follows no-fault rules, all drivers must carry bodily injury liability, property damage liability, personal injury protection, and uninsured motorist coverage.

The minimum requirements for each of these coverages are below.[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$20,000 per person / $40,000 per accident
Property damage liability$5,000 per accident 
Personal injury protection (PIP)$8,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$20,000 per person / $40,000 per accident

While the following coverages are optional in the state of Massachusetts, you might want to consider them for more protection:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Each insurer may offer different services, but roadside assistance usually covers towing, jump-starts, flat-tire changes, and more for policyholders.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    If your car needs repairs after you file a covered claim, this coverage pays for a rental car, up to a daily limit.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Regardless of fault, collision insurance pays to repair or replace your car after you’re in a collision with another vehicle or object.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If your car is damaged in a non-collision incident, such as theft or severe weather, comprehensive insurance pays to repair or replace your vehicle.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap insurance pays the difference between what you owe on a car loan and the current value of your car if it’s totaled in an accident. It might be a good idea to buy this type of coverage if you lease or finance your car.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having a traffic violation on your record is more than just an inconvenience — it can also cause your car insurance rates to increase.[3] Insurers generally consider you a higher risk when you have a speeding ticket, driving under the influence violation, or an at-fault accident on your record, and they’ll take that into consideration when pricing your policy at renewal.

But you can still find car insurance at an affordable price even if you don’t have a spotless driving record. The table below shows how different driving incidents can affect your car insurance rates.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Safeco48626269
Liberty Mutual67858696
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Car insurance rates are highest for young drivers because they’re more likely to be involved in car accidents and are easily distracted on the roads.[4] Rates start decreasing around age 35 and decline steadily over a few decades. But premiums go up for senior drivers around age 70, when the risk of an accident rises again.[5]

The table below shows average monthly quotes for Somerville drivers by age group.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$290
20s$146
30s$108
40s$113
50s$82
60s$85
70s$74
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Somerville car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Somerville, MA, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in Somerville?

    Liability-only insurance in Somerville costs an average of $71 per month, and full coverage costs $96 per month, according to Insurify data.

  • Can insurance companies in Massachusetts use credit scores to set rates?

    No. In Massachusetts, car insurance companies can’t use credit scores to set rates, underwrite a new policy, or renew an existing policy.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Somerville?

    Midvale Home & Auto has the cheapest car insurance in Somerville, with a monthly liability-only rate of $39. Other affordable insurers include Safeco and Liberty Mutual, with monthly liability-only rates of $48 and $67, respectively.

    But the cheapest car insurance company for you will depend on multiple factors, including your age, ZIP code, driving record, and chosen coverage levels.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Somerville?

    Liberty Mutual is one of the best car insurance companies in Somerville. It has an IQ Score of 3.8 out of 5, an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from AM Best, and multiple coverage options.

    Other top insurers in Somerville include Midvale Home & Auto and Safeco.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
  2. Massachusetts Division of Insurance. "Basics of Auto Insurance."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Driver and Passenger Safety."
  5. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Older Adult Drivers."

