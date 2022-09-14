>Seguros de Autos>Maryland

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Frederick, Maryland (2024)

USAA is the cheapest car insurance company in Frederick, with monthly liability rates as low as $72.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Maryland

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $105/mes para solo responsabilidad y $154/mes para cobertura total en Maryland.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

When it comes to car insurance prices, ZIP code matters. Frederick drivers are in luck — they spend an average of $160 per month on car insurance — a lot less than the state average of $237. Frederick had only 119 motor vehicle thefts in 2023, and low amounts of vehicle theft can help keep insurance rates low in an area.[1]

Even if you’re already paying affordable rates, comparing quotes from multiple insurers can help you make sure you’re getting the best deal on coverage in Frederick.

Datos Breves

  • Liability-only insurance in Frederick costs an average of $122 per month, and full coverage costs $198 per month.

  • USAA, Safeco, and GEICO charge the lowest monthly premiums for Frederick drivers.

  • Insurance rates in Frederick are on par with the overall national average cost of $158 per month.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Frederick

While snagging a good deal is appealing, selecting the ideal auto insurance company requires considering other factors like coverage types, features, financial stability ratings, and price.

To kickstart your search, here’s a list of some top-rated and budget-friendly car insurance companies in Frederick.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Safeco3.8$162$105Coverage options
USAA4.5$154$105Military members and their families
Clearcover3.2$147$87Cheap rates
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for coverage options: Safeco

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
825
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$73/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$112/mo

Frederick drivers who want to protect themselves with more than a standard liability policy can turn to Safeco, which offers a wide variety of add-ons. From rental car reimbursement to new-vehicle replacement, you can protect whatever car you’re driving. Safeco also offers classic car coverage.

Ventajas

  • Bundling discount available

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent)

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Mid-Atlantic region

  • Limited discounts

Gary - April 13, 2024
Verified

Excellent

A very good auto insurance company.
Tammy - April 8, 2024
Verified

Bad

The underwriter is incompetent. Your staff didn't renew my policy and sent a rude letter stating that I have debris or algae on my roof.
Carol - April 6, 2024
Verified

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

Best insurer for military members and their families: USAA

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$72/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$104/mo

USAA caters its insurance services to military members, veterans, and their families, with competitive rates, customized policies, and savings opportunities that meet their unique needs. With more than 16,000 veterans in Frederick, this company could appeal to many Frederick residents.

Ventajas

  • Specialized military discounts

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Contras

  • No gap insurance

  • Only eligible for membership if you’re a military member, veteran, or immediate family member of one

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Clearcover

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$88/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$144/mo

If your goal is to save money, Clearcover offers some of the cheapest car insurance in Frederick. This digital-first insurer makes filing claims and making payments easy through its mobile app. Clearcover also offers rideshare and alternative transportation insurance, which not all car insurance companies offer.

Ventajas

  • Comparatively affordable rates in Frederick

  • Highly rated mobile app

Contras

  • Available in only 19 states

  • Only offers car insurance, so you can’t bundle policies

Joshua - April 14, 2024
Verified

Loyal Customers Get Raised Rates

They start off with good rates, but after being a loyal customer, they raise the rates even though the value of the vehicles goes down.
Linda - April 7, 2024
Verified

No

The cost is too high considering how little I drive. I haven't had any tickets in 10 years and I'm a senior.
Larry - February 9, 2024
Verified

Excellent

No problems.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Frederick

Auto insurance companies can consider factors beyond your control (like local weather and traffic patterns) when setting insurance rates, but you can take some steps to help lower your rates:[2]

  • Compare quotes. It’s a good idea to request quotes from at least three different car insurance companies so you can get an idea of which can offer you the best rates for the coverage you need.

  • Bundle multiple policies. You can often save some money when you purchase more than one insurance policy (like home insurance and auto insurance) from the same insurance company.

  • Seek discounts. Ask an independent insurance agent or an insurance agent at every Maryland auto insurance company you’re considering about potential discounts for things like safe driving, good student status, or using anti-theft devices.

  • Improve your credit score. In many states, car insurance companies can take your credit history into consideration when setting rates, and drivers with poor credit often end up with higher rates.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Frederick: USAA

Liability car insurance takes care of the damage and injuries you may cause to others during an accident. It covers property damage and medical expenses for others involved, but it doesn’t pay for your own car repairs or medical bills. While this type of auto insurance policy usually satisfies legal requirements, it could leave you accountable for your own vehicle repairs or medical expenses after a car accident.

Some drivers opt for this coverage type because it can be more affordable than full-coverage policies. In Frederick, liability-only car insurance costs an average of $122 per month.

The following table outlines the cheapest average rates for liability policies in Frederick.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA72
Safeco73
GEICO86
Midvale Home & Auto90
Liberty Mutual91
State Farm93
Erie105
Elephant112
Progressive112
Travelers126
CSAA128
Direct Auto133
GAINSCO137
Nationwide157
Allstate166
Bristol West172
State Auto208
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Frederick: USAA

Full-coverage insurance includes liability coverage and also provides collision and comprehensive insurance coverages for your own car damage. Comprehensive coverage is particularly advantageous for drivers with newer or more valuable cars, as it offers protection against theft, at-fault accidents, and natural disasters. If you finance or lease your vehicle, your lender or leasing company will probably require you to have full-coverage car insurance.

Full-coverage insurance is usually more expensive than a liability-only policy, and in Frederick, it costs an average of $198 per month.

Look at the following table to find the lowest average rates for full-coverage policies in Frederick.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA104
Safeco112
GEICO123
State Farm133
Erie151
Liberty Mutual154
Midvale Home & Auto154
Progressive161
CSAA169
Elephant174
Travelers180
Direct Auto187
Nationwide208
Allstate238
State Auto310
GAINSCO360
Bristol West365
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Frederick car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Maryland

All states have their own unique minimum coverage requirements to drive legally. In Maryland, you need to maintain the following amounts of liability coverage:[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$15,000

To protect yourself more thoroughly, you can consider buying the following insurance policies:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    A collision coverage policy pays to repair your vehicle in case of a collision with another vehicle or a stationary object, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage takes care of vehicle damages and loss due to non-collision incidents, such as natural disasters, vandalism, theft, fires, or falling objects.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    A gap insurance policy bridges the financial gap by paying the difference between your auto loan or lease balance and the insurance settlement after a total loss.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for your damages and injuries if a driver without insurance or without enough insurance is responsible for an accident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having an incident on your driving record — like at-fault auto accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions — can increase your insurance rates.[4] Having violations like these can indicate to insurers that you’re at risk of filling future claims, and they offset potential losses by charging higher premiums.

The table below shows how different driving incidents can affect your car insurance rates.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
USAA728893111
Safeco7398103113
GEICO86105111133
Liberty Mutual91121126141
State Farm93112118144
Erie105142146148
Elephant112139146173
Progressive112143150173
Travelers126157164195
CSAA128163174198
Direct Auto133168177206
GAINSCO137164173212
Nationwide157194204243
Allstate166203214257
Bristol West172215221266
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Car insurance rates tend to drop around age 35 as drivers gain more experience and become safer on the road. Teen drivers face the highest insurance rates because of their limited driving experience, increased accident risk, and tendencies toward riskier driving behaviors, making them higher-risk policyholders for insurance companies.

Senior drivers aren’t off the hook either. Around age 70, rates may rise due to factors like potential health issues and slower reaction times.

You can see from the following table how average car insurance rates can ebb and flow by age in Frederick.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$291
20s$220
30s$179
40s$161
50s$144
60s$135
70s$134

Frederick car insurance quotes by credit tier

In most states, insurance companies can use your credit history to help set monthly premiums. Drivers with excellent or good credit pay lower rates than drivers with poor credit.

In Maryland, car insurance companies may consider your credit history when determining the rate for a new policy. But they aren’t allowed to use your credit score to deny your initial application, cancel an existing policy, decline to renew your policy, or increase your premiums during a renewal.[5]

Below, you can see the average monthly rates for car insurance in Frederick based on credit tier:

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Frederick car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Frederick, Maryland, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in Frederick?

    Car insurance in Frederick costs $122 per month for liability-only coverage and $198 for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Frederick?

    USAA has the cheapest car insurance in Frederick, with monthly liability rates of $72. Safeco and GEICO also offer affordable liability coverage, with monthly rates of $73 and $86, respectively.

    But it’s important to compare quotes from multiple insurers because the cheapest company for you depends on multiple factors, including your ZIP code, age, type of car you drive, and coverage levels you choose.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Frederick?

    USAA is the best car insurance company in Frederick. It has an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, a high IQ Score of 4.5 out of 5, and numerous discounts and coverage options. But it’s only available to military members and their families.

    If you aren’t eligible for coverage with USAA, consider Liberty Mutual and Safeco.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. City of Frederick. "Monthly NIBRS Group A Crime Statistics - Year End 2023."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
  3. Maryland Department of Transportation. "Insurance Requirements for Maryland Vehicles."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  5. National Conference of State Legislatures. "States Consider Limits on Insurers’ Use of Consumer Credit Info."

