Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Maryland
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $105/mes para solo responsabilidad y $154/mes para cobertura total en Maryland.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Columbia drivers pay $166 per month for liability insurance. This is comparable to the Maryland state average of $173 per month but much higher than the national average of $104 per month.
Maryland requires drivers to carry higher amounts of minimum car insurance than many other states, which likely contributes to the expensive insurance costs in the state.
Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Columbia, including how to compare quotes and coverage options from multiple companies.
Datos Breves
USAA, Safeco, and GEICO have the cheapest average liability insurance rates in Columbia.
Columbia drivers pay $286 per month for full-coverage car insurance. For comparison, full-coverage insurance in Maryland costs $302 per month on average.
In addition to standard liability insurance, Maryland requires drivers to purchase minimum amounts of uninsured motorist bodily injury and property damage coverage.[1]
Best car insurance companies in Columbia
The best car insurance company depends on your financial situation and coverage needs. Before you compare insurers, consider how you use your car — how often you drive, how many miles you drive, and any other drivers you need to list on your policy. All these factors can affect which features and coverage types are best for you.
The following are three of the best insurers that sell auto policies in Columbia. Each insurer is best for certain drivers. The quotes below reflect statewide insurance costs in Maryland.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best for
GEICO
4.2
$183
$125
Cheap rates
State Farm
4.5
$199
$135
Teen drivers
Erie
4.4
$225
$153
High-mileage drivers
4.2
JD Power
835
Liability Only
$121/mo
Full Coverage
$174/mo
GEICO is one of the largest car insurers in the U.S., and it sells a variety of policy types. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. The company has an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, which is the highest possible rating.
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$131/mo
Full Coverage
$188/mo
State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years and insures various vehicle types, including cars, motorcycles, RVs, and boats. It also sells life, home, health, and business insurance. State Farm received an above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Mid-Atlantic region.
Ventajas
Good student discount allows for savings of up to 25%
Steer Clear program offers discounts to young drivers who complete training
Contras
Anti-theft device discount not available in Maryland
Many complaints from customers on third-party review sites
4.4
JD Power
870
Liability Only
$148/mo
Full Coverage
$213/mo
Erie is a major regional insurer that sells policies in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Founded in 1925, it sells various insurance products, including car, homeowners, renters, life, and business insurance. J.D. Power gave Erie the top customer satisfaction rating in the Mid-Atlantic region.
Ventajas
Rate Lock feature allows you to keep your rate until you make specific changes to your policy
Diminishing deductibles and accident forgiveness available
Contras
People report difficulties using the mobile app
No online claims filing
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Columbia
The rates insurance companies quote you for car insurance depend on many factors, including your car’s safety record and cost to repair, your credit history, age, gender, ZIP code, and whether you have any incidents on your driving record.
While some variables might be out of your control, you can still take steps to find a low rate, including:
Sign up for usage-based insurance. Some insurers offer telematics programs that track your driving habits and may give you a discount if you demonstrate safe habits on the road.
Buy only the coverage you need. Ensure you aren’t paying twice for coverage you already have through another policy, like your health insurance.
Bundle policies. Many insurers offer discounts to drivers who buy both their auto and home insurance with them.
Look for up-front premium discounts. Some insurers charge a lower rate if you pay your entire premium in a lump sum instead of making multiple payments during the term.
See if you’re eligible for a group plan. Your premium could be lower if you buy a policy through a professional association or your employer.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Columbia
Liability quotes in Columbia start at $102/mo
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Columbia: USAA
Liability-only car insurance protects you after a car accident. If you must pay for damage to someone else’s car or their medical treatment, a liability policy can help cover some of what you owe. Liability coverage doesn’t help pay to repair your vehicle if it’s damaged and doesn’t help with your own medical costs if you’re injured.[2]
On average, Columbia drivers pay $166 per month for liability-only coverage.
The following insurers offer some of the most affordable liability policies in Columbia, Maryland.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
102
Safeco
103
GEICO
121
Midvale Home & Auto
127
Liberty Mutual
129
State Farm
131
Erie
148
Elephant
158
Progressive
158
Travelers
178
CSAA
180
Direct Auto
188
Nationwide
221
Allstate
235
State Auto
294
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Columbia: USAA
Full-coverage car insurance includes liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage, providing broader protection than a liability-only policy. Collision coverage reimburses you if you hit another vehicle or object and sustain damage. Comprehensive coverage protects you in case some event other than a collision damages your car and in case of theft.[2]
On average, Columbia drivers pay $286 per month for full coverage.
If you have a new vehicle, you might need a full-coverage policy to lessen the financial effect if anything happens to it. Below are some of the cheapest full-coverage options for Columbia drivers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
146
Safeco
158
GEICO
174
State Farm
188
Erie
213
Liberty Mutual
217
Midvale Home & Auto
217
Progressive
227
CSAA
239
Elephant
246
Travelers
254
Direct Auto
264
Nationwide
294
Allstate
337
State Auto
437
Car insurance requirements in Maryland
Maryland requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance and to show proof of insurance when registering a vehicle. You can face fines of up to $2,500 per vehicle per year if you drive without insurance in this state.[1]
Below is the minimum amount of coverage needed to comply with Maryland law.
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person
$60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$15,000
Uninsured/underinsured bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person
$60,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist property damage liability
$15,000
Maryland also requires insurers to offer you $2,500 of personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. This pays for medical bills and some lost income if you’re in an accident. You can decline it, which could make sense if your health insurance already provides sufficient coverage and you aren’t interested in protection against lost earnings.[3]
The state insurance requirements are just the minimum amounts you must carry. You may want to buy higher levels of coverage or some of these optional coverage types:
Comprehensive coverage
This compensates you if your car is damaged, stolen, or destroyed by events other than crashes, and most lenders require it if you have an auto loan.
Collision coverage
If you’re in an accident, this coverage pays to repair the damage or pays your car’s value if it’s destroyed. Lenders also typically require it.
Medical payments coverage
This pays healthcare costs if you or your passengers are injured in an accident.
Rental reimbursement coverage
This pays for a rental car while you repair your car after an event covered by your comprehensive insurance.
Transportation expense coverage
This compensates you for other costs of going from one place to another, like bus fares, if you need to repair your car after an event covered by your comprehensive policy.
Towing and labor coverage
This add-on pays to tow your car if you need to take it to an auto body shop.
Mechanical breakdown coverage
This offsets the cost of repairs if you experience a mechanical problem.
Cheapest car insurance for Columbia drivers with an incident
Insurers will quote you higher rates if you have an incident on your driving record. Incidents include at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and other moving violations, and they can lead to higher premiums because insurance companies view you as a riskier driver. The average cost of car insurance for Columbia drivers with a past incident is $218 per month for liability coverage and $375 for full coverage.
How much an incident affects rates depends on the specific violation and how the insurer calculates rates. You can generally expect to pay higher premiums for three to five years following an incident.[4]
Shop for Car Insurance in Columbia, MD
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA
Speeding is a risk for insurers because it can cause crashes. Keep in mind that speeding affects your rates even if you received it in another state. If you were cited for speeding in Delaware, for example, that could show up on your Maryland driving record and result in higher quotes.
Find some of the most affordable monthly quotes for drivers in Columbia with a speeding ticket below. On average, drivers with a speeding ticket in Columbia pay $217 per month for liability coverage and $374 for full coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
USAA
102
125
Safeco
103
138
GEICO
121
148
Liberty Mutual
129
171
State Farm
131
158
Erie
148
200
Elephant
158
195
Progressive
158
202
Travelers
178
222
CSAA
180
229
Direct Auto
188
238
Nationwide
221
274
Allstate
235
287
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA
How much an accident raises your rates depends on how serious it is. A small fender bender may not have a large effect, but a crash that totals a car could lead to dramatically higher premiums. The average cost of auto coverage for Columbia drivers with a past accident pay $223 per month for liability coverage and $384 for full-coverage insurance.
Here are some of the cheapest average monthly quotes for drivers in Columbia with a past at-fault accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
USAA
102
131
Safeco
103
145
GEICO
121
156
Liberty Mutual
129
179
State Farm
131
167
Erie
148
205
Elephant
158
206
Progressive
158
211
Travelers
178
232
CSAA
180
245
Direct Auto
188
250
Nationwide
221
287
Allstate
235
302
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA
A DUI is a very serious driving offense, and having this incident on your record can raise your car insurance rates by hundreds of dollars a month.
If you have a DUI on your record, you may find a more affordable rate if you look for discounts that don’t depend on your driving record. Consider bundling your auto coverage with homeowners insurance to get a multi-policy discount, or check for discounts on safety features in your car.
On average, Columbia drivers with a DUI pay $256 per month for liability coverage and $441 for full-coverage insurance. Below, you can find some of the lowest average monthly quotes for Columbia drivers with a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
USAA
102
158
Safeco
103
159
GEICO
121
187
Liberty Mutual
129
199
State Farm
131
203
Erie
148
209
Elephant
158
244
Progressive
158
244
Travelers
178
275
CSAA
180
278
Direct Auto
188
291
Nationwide
221
342
Allstate
235
363
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: USAA
Average car insurance rates are typically high for young adults and decrease around when drivers turn 35. Drivers generally start to see rising rates again around age 75. Seniors are often safer drivers than their younger counterparts, but they typically have slower reflexes, increasing risk, so insurers charge higher rates to account for this increased risk.
Here are the cheapest average monthly quotes for senior drivers in Columbia. The average cost of coverage for senior drivers in the city is $125 per month for liability insurance and $286 for full-coverage insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
USAA
78
112
Safeco
84
129
GEICO
92
132
State Farm
97
139
Liberty Mutual
101
170
Erie
108
155
Progressive
109
156
Elephant
119
185
CSAA
132
176
Travelers
134
191
Direct Auto
139
195
Nationwide
159
211
Allstate
181
260
Cheapest car insurance for teens: USAA
Car insurance rates for teens are generally much higher than for adults. Teens have less driving experience than older motorists and are more likely to be involved in an accident. Teens can save on car insurance rates if they can stay on their parents’ insurance policy and drive a relatively cheap car to insure.
It can help to look for discounts for good grades or passing a safe driving course. Teens might also want to look into a high-deductible insurance policy to keep premiums lower until they can establish a responsible driving record and qualify for better rates.[5]
On average, teen drivers in Columbia pay $255 per month for liability coverage and $286 for full coverage. Below are the average rates per month for teen drivers in Columbia.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
USAA
157
224
Safeco
172
264
GEICO
177
254
Liberty Mutual
202
341
State Farm
209
300
Elephant
243
378
Erie
253
364
Progressive
265
381
CSAA
282
374
Travelers
300
428
Direct Auto
321
450
Nationwide
352
469
Allstate
385
553
Columbia car insurance quotes by credit tier
Insurers in Maryland can use your credit-based insurance score when determining your car insurance premium.[6] Insurance companies consider drivers with excellent or good credit history less likely to file claims as drivers with poor credit history, so they tend to quote lower rates to those with better scores. Keeping your credit report spotless could save you money on premiums.
The following are average monthly quotes for full-coverage car insurance in Columbia by credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Columbia?
On average, car insurance in Columbia costs $166 per month for liability insurance and $286 for full-coverage insurance, which is more affordable than the Maryland average of $173 for liability and $302 for full coverage. Columbia car insurance, however, is more expensive than the national average of $104 per month for liability coverage and $213 for full coverage.
Rates differ by city in part because some locations experience more claims than others. For example, drivers might get into more accidents or have their cars stolen more often in a bustling city than in a quiet suburb or small town.[7] That might help explain why car insurance is cheaper in Columbia than in nearby Baltimore.
More cities in Maryland
Compare the average liability and full-coverage insurance costs in other major cities in Maryland below.
Columbia, Maryland, car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be a challenge. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best auto insurance in Columbia.
How much is car insurance in Columbia?
Columbia drivers pay an average of $286 per month for full-coverage insurance and $166 for liability coverage. Your unique rate will depend on your insurer, age, driving record, credit history, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, and more.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Columbia?
USAA has the cheapest liability insurance in Columbia, with an average rate of $102 per month. Safeco and GEICO also have cheap rates on average, with respective liability insurance rates of $103 and $121 per month. The best way to find cheap car insurance is to compare quotes from multiple insurers.
What are the best car insurance companies in Columbia?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.2 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), GEICO is the best car insurance company in Columbia. On average, Maryland drivers with coverage from State Farm pay $135 per month for liability coverage and $199 for full coverage. Other top Columbia insurers include State Farm and Erie.
How much car insurance do you need in Maryland?
Maryland drivers must carry $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability insurance and $15,000 in property damage liability coverage. Drivers must also carry the following limits for uninsured motorist coverage: $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury coverage and $15,000 for property damage coverage.
Is Maryland a no-fault state?
No. Maryland isn’t a no-fault state. It’s an at-fault state, meaning the driver responsible for the accident will be liable for any damages.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.