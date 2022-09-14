Cheapest car insurance for Columbia drivers with an incident

Insurers will quote you higher rates if you have an incident on your driving record. Incidents include at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and other moving violations, and they can lead to higher premiums because insurance companies view you as a riskier driver. The average cost of car insurance for Columbia drivers with a past incident is $218 per month for liability coverage and $375 for full coverage.

How much an incident affects rates depends on the specific violation and how the insurer calculates rates. You can generally expect to pay higher premiums for three to five years following an incident.[4]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

Speeding is a risk for insurers because it can cause crashes. Keep in mind that speeding affects your rates even if you received it in another state. If you were cited for speeding in Delaware, for example, that could show up on your Maryland driving record and result in higher quotes.

Find some of the most affordable monthly quotes for drivers in Columbia with a speeding ticket below. On average, drivers with a speeding ticket in Columbia pay $217 per month for liability coverage and $374 for full coverage.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket USAA 102 125 Safeco 103 138 GEICO 121 148 Liberty Mutual 129 171 State Farm 131 158 Erie 148 200 Elephant 158 195 Progressive 158 202 Travelers 178 222 CSAA 180 229 Direct Auto 188 238 Nationwide 221 274 Allstate 235 287

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

How much an accident raises your rates depends on how serious it is. A small fender bender may not have a large effect, but a crash that totals a car could lead to dramatically higher premiums. The average cost of auto coverage for Columbia drivers with a past accident pay $223 per month for liability coverage and $384 for full-coverage insurance.

Here are some of the cheapest average monthly quotes for drivers in Columbia with a past at-fault accident.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident USAA 102 131 Safeco 103 145 GEICO 121 156 Liberty Mutual 129 179 State Farm 131 167 Erie 148 205 Elephant 158 206 Progressive 158 211 Travelers 178 232 CSAA 180 245 Direct Auto 188 250 Nationwide 221 287 Allstate 235 302

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

A DUI is a very serious driving offense, and having this incident on your record can raise your car insurance rates by hundreds of dollars a month.

If you have a DUI on your record, you may find a more affordable rate if you look for discounts that don’t depend on your driving record. Consider bundling your auto coverage with homeowners insurance to get a multi-policy discount, or check for discounts on safety features in your car.

On average, Columbia drivers with a DUI pay $256 per month for liability coverage and $441 for full-coverage insurance. Below, you can find some of the lowest average monthly quotes for Columbia drivers with a DUI.