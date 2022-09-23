Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Kansas
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $45/mes para solo responsabilidad y $108/mes para cobertura total en Kansas.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The average cost of car insurance for Kansas drivers is $182 per month for full coverage and $77 per month for minimum coverage. Drivers in Kansas benefit from lower rates than the national averages of $213 per month for full coverage and $104 per month for liability-only coverage. You can find the cheapest rates by comparing quotes from multiple insurers.
Kansas drivers may earn low average rates for a few reasons. With a low frequency of accidents compared to other states, most Kansas drivers don’t drive like they’re at the Kansas Speedway. The state also has a low rate of insurance fraud, which helps keep costs down for everyone.[1]
Here’s what you need to know about the cost of car insurance in Kansas.
Datos Breves
The three cheapest car insurance companies in Kansas on average are Safeco, Midvale Home & Auto, and Dairyland.
Kansas is a no-fault state that requires drivers to purchase liability coverage, personal injury protection, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.
Kansas City residents pay some of the highest car insurance rates in the state, with average rates of $91 per month for liability coverage and $207 for full-coverage insurance.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Kansas?
Most car insurance policies fall into one of two categories: minimum coverage or full coverage. The state of Kansas sets minimum requirements that drivers must meet to drive legally. This includes a blend of liability, personal injury protection, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.[2] Minimum coverage is generally the cheapest insurance option.
Lenders typically require drivers to purchase a full-coverage policy if they have a car loan or lease because it offers added protection for their vehicle. Even though it comes with higher rates, you should consider buying this optional coverage.[3]
Below, you can find average quotes from different insurance companies for liability and full-coverage auto insurance policies in Kansas.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Safeco
50
108
Midvale Home & Auto
64
118
Dairyland
66
181
Liberty Mutual
71
176
National General
81
180
CSAA
88
163
Bristol West
89
247
Direct Auto
92
185
The General
98
213
Average Kansas car insurance rates by city
A lot of factors influence the cost of car insurance, including your city and ZIP code. Urban areas often have higher rates of car accidents and crime than suburban and rural areas, which increases the average cost of coverage for everyone living there.[4]
The most expensive cities in Kansas for car insurance are Kansas City and Wichita. Compare the average quotes for coverage in Kansas by city.
Average Kansas car insurance rates by age
Your age is one of the most significant factors that influence the cost of car insurance. Young drivers typically pay the highest rates due to a lack of driving experience, but many insurers offer an abundance of specific discounts for teen drivers for earning good grades or leaving their car with family while away at college.
Average rates tend to go down with each passing year as Kansas drivers gain more experience on the road, up to a point. For senior drivers age 70 and older, average rates tend to increase due to aging-related risk factors that can cause more accidents.[5]
Rates by Age
How gender affects car insurance rates in Kansas
Men typically pay higher car insurance rates than women due to a statistically greater likelihood of filing claims. Despite some concerns about gender discrimination in pricing, most states in the U.S. — including the state of Kansas — still allow it.
Insurance companies often consider gender and age together. Younger teenage boys, for example, tend to present more risk than teenage girls. The difference in cost by gender typically decreases with age, but men still pay higher average rates.
Compare car insurance quotes by age and gender in Kansas below.
Age
Male
Female
16
$355
$291
35
$170
$153
50
$130
$125
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Kansas
Your driving record is one of the main factors that affect how much you pay for car insurance, so driving safely will help you earn lower rates. Not only do good drivers pay the lowest rates, but they also file fewer claims — meaning they save money on deductible costs as well.
Kansas drivers with a history of traffic violations will face higher price increases with each serious infraction. On average, Kansas drivers with an incident on their record pay $174 per month for car insurance.
Below, you can find the average costs of car insurance in Kansas by driving record.
Average Kansas car insurance rates by marital status
Your marital status doesn’t have as much of an effect on the cost of car insurance as other factors, but it can still influence costs. As with gender, insurers may view your marital status as a useful predictor of your likelihood of filing a claim. Married Kansas drivers tend to earn lower average rates than their single peers.
Here are the average car insurance quotes in Kansas by marital status.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Single
$79
$173
Married
$75
$167
What is the average cost of car insurance in Kansas?
The average annual cost of car insurance in Kansas is $1,553, which comes out to $129 per month. On average, Kansas drivers pay $77 per month for liability coverage and $182 for full-coverage car insurance.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Kansas?
Safeco offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Kansas for minimum coverage, with a rate of $50 per month. Midvale Home & Auto is the second-cheapest insurer, with a rate of $64 for liability coverage. The third-cheapest insurer in Kansas is Dairyland, which has a liability insurance rate of $66 per month.
Is car insurance more expensive in Kansas?
With an overall average rate of $129 per month, Kansas drivers generally pay less than the overall national average of $158.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Kansas?
With a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.2 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and numerous coverage options, Travelers is one of the best car insurance companies in Kansas. State Auto and Liberty Mutual are also top insurers in Kansas.
What are the car insurance requirements in Kansas?
Kansas drivers must purchase several types of coverage: bodily injury liability ($25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident), property damage liability ($25,000 per accident), personal injury protection, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.