Is temporary car insurance available in Georgia?

You can get a short-term car insurance policy in Georgia, but it isn’t easy.

“Temporary car insurance is a rare form of coverage that can be very difficult to find because it is not offered by most standard auto insurers,” says Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute.

Additionally, most short-term insurance companies aren’t reputable. “Insurance professionals [should] warn consumers to be wary about scams from companies that advertise temporary insurance (such as 7-day and 30-day plans), as the level of coverage provided may not be adequate," advises Friedlander.

Because insurers often can’t justify the risk of providing short-term coverage, most policies last six or 12 months. But you still have a few options if you need a temporary policy.

Hugo Insurance is a relatively new company that offers policies for terms as short as three days. The company doesn’t require a down payment and provides policies for three or seven days, one month, or six months.

Getting nonowner car insurance in Georgia

You can get car insurance through a nonowners policy if you don’t own a car. It provides you with liability coverage while driving someone else’s car. You may also have the option to purchase additional coverages, depending on your policy.

Liability coverage pays for bodily injury and property damage you cause another person.

For example, you might buy nonowner car insurance if you need proof of insurance to apply for a driver’s license; if you’re renting a car and the rental company requires you to have liability coverage; if you frequently borrow a friend’s car; or if you need SR-22 insurance.

Good to Know Nonowner insurance can also help you avoid a gap in insurance coverage while you’re in between vehicles.

Canceling your policy early in Georgia

“Because temporary car insurance can be difficult to find, insurance professionals recommend you purchase a six-month policy from a standard insurer and cancel the policy early if you only need it for a temporary period,” says Friedlander.

Before canceling your coverage, review your policy documents to check for specific requirements or penalties. Some insurers may charge cancellation fees. Then, contact your insurance company directly to cancel and make sure you have your policy number available. Ask about any balances owed or potential refunds if you prepaid your premiums.

Keep in mind that Georgia requires drivers to maintain a minimum amount of insurance coverage on their vehicles.[1] You can lose your car registration, face criminal charges, and even have your vehicle impounded if you drive without insurance. To avoid any gaps in coverage, you’ll need to buy a new policy before canceling your current one.

If you don’t plan to continue driving, you may not need a new policy. However, the Georgia Department of Revenue recommends canceling your vehicle registration before canceling your insurance coverage to avoid fines and penalties.[2]

Getting car insurance for a rental car in Georgia

You don’t usually need to use your car insurance policy when renting a vehicle from a car rental company, as your policy will typically cover the rental car with the same coverage limits and deductibles as it would your personal auto.[3] Make sure to understand what the rental policy covers, though, as it may not be as comprehensive as your own.

Many credit cards offer car rental insurance if you use them to pay for the rental. Check your card’s details. If it includes rental insurance, you may not need to purchase additional coverage.

If you don’t have rental insurance, rental car companies offer options to ensure you’re covered in case of a claim. Buying coverage can help protect you from expensive out-of-pocket costs, such as rental car repair or replacement costs, and liability damage expenses if you’re responsible for an accident.