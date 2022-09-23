Amy es una escritora de marketing de contenido quien especializa en finanzas personales y tecnología. Con una formación en el sector legal, tiene un talento de transformar temas complejos en contenido fácil de entender. Cuando no está escribiendo, a ella le gusta leer y jugar a los juegos de mesa con su familia. Puede aprender más sobre Amy al visitar amybeardsley.com.
Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Georgia
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $38/mes para solo responsabilidad y $67/mes para cobertura total en Georgia.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Temporary car insurance in Georgia can be a solution for drivers who only need short-term policies. It can also come in handy if you need to rent a car or borrow a vehicle from a friend or family member. But you’ll want to be careful when choosing a short-term car insurance company, as some may not be reliable.
Most standard car insurance companies don’t offer true short-term policies, with the minimum policy length typically being six months. Here’s how to find reliable insurers offering six-month policies in Georgia.
Datos Breves
Most reliable car insurance companies offer policies for a minimum of six months.
Georgia law requires drivers to continuously maintain some form of car insurance.
Nonowner car insurance is a good alternative to temporary car insurance.
Is temporary car insurance available in Georgia?
You can get a short-term car insurance policy in Georgia, but it isn’t easy.
“Temporary car insurance is a rare form of coverage that can be very difficult to find because it is not offered by most standard auto insurers,” says Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute.
Additionally, most short-term insurance companies aren’t reputable. “Insurance professionals [should] warn consumers to be wary about scams from companies that advertise temporary insurance (such as 7-day and 30-day plans), as the level of coverage provided may not be adequate," advises Friedlander.
Because insurers often can’t justify the risk of providing short-term coverage, most policies last six or 12 months. But you still have a few options if you need a temporary policy.
Hugo Insurance is a relatively new company that offers policies for terms as short as three days. The company doesn’t require a down payment and provides policies for three or seven days, one month, or six months.
Getting nonowner car insurance in Georgia
You can get car insurance through a nonowners policy if you don’t own a car. It provides you with liability coverage while driving someone else’s car. You may also have the option to purchase additional coverages, depending on your policy.
Liability coverage pays for bodily injury and property damage you cause another person.
For example, you might buy nonowner car insurance if you need proof of insurance to apply for a driver’s license; if you’re renting a car and the rental company requires you to have liability coverage; if you frequently borrow a friend’s car; or if you need SR-22 insurance.
Good to Know
Nonowner insurance can also help you avoid a gap in insurance coverage while you’re in between vehicles.
Canceling your policy early in Georgia
“Because temporary car insurance can be difficult to find, insurance professionals recommend you purchase a six-month policy from a standard insurer and cancel the policy early if you only need it for a temporary period,” says Friedlander.
Before canceling your coverage, review your policy documents to check for specific requirements or penalties. Some insurers may charge cancellation fees. Then, contact your insurance company directly to cancel and make sure you have your policy number available. Ask about any balances owed or potential refunds if you prepaid your premiums.
Keep in mind that Georgia requires drivers to maintain a minimum amount of insurance coverage on their vehicles.[1] You can lose your car registration, face criminal charges, and even have your vehicle impounded if you drive without insurance. To avoid any gaps in coverage, you’ll need to buy a new policy before canceling your current one.
If you don’t plan to continue driving, you may not need a new policy. However, the Georgia Department of Revenue recommends canceling your vehicle registration before canceling your insurance coverage to avoid fines and penalties.[2]
Getting car insurance for a rental car in Georgia
You don’t usually need to use your car insurance policy when renting a vehicle from a car rental company, as your policy will typically cover the rental car with the same coverage limits and deductibles as it would your personal auto.[3] Make sure to understand what the rental policy covers, though, as it may not be as comprehensive as your own.
Many credit cards offer car rental insurance if you use them to pay for the rental. Check your card’s details. If it includes rental insurance, you may not need to purchase additional coverage.
If you don’t have rental insurance, rental car companies offer options to ensure you’re covered in case of a claim. Buying coverage can help protect you from expensive out-of-pocket costs, such as rental car repair or replacement costs, and liability damage expenses if you’re responsible for an accident.
Best car insurance companies for short-term car insurance in Georgia
Comparing quotes is the best way to find the best short-term car insurance policy in Georgia. To help you with your search, here’s a list of the average monthly quotes for a six-month, full-coverage policy. It should give you an idea of what to expect when looking for coverage.
Travelers offers the cheapest monthly coverage, at $195, with an Insurify Quality Score of 4.3 out of 5.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
Methodology
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates. With this data, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums. The data included on this page represents averages across all driver ages, genders, credit scores, and driver profiles for Georgia drivers.
Car insurance for students in Georgia
Georgia car insurance can be difficult for students to navigate. For instance, your insurer will need your new address if you’ve just moved to Georgia and plan to drive your own car. You must also make sure your policy meets Georgia’s minimum car insurance requirements.
If your child moves away to college and will no longer be driving your car, you may be able to modify your coverage to save some money. Most insurers will let you remove your child from your policy. You can also ask about discounts for students, like an away-at-school discount.
Temporary car insurance in Georgia FAQs
If you’re in the market for temporary car insurance in Georgia, you likely have questions about how it works and if it’s even available. Here’s some additional information about temporary car insurance to help guide you in your decision.
Can you get temporary insurance in Georgia?
Yes. A typical car insurance policy in Georgia last six to 12 months, but you can find even shorter options. For instance, you can buy a nonowner’s policy, purchase rental car insurance, or buy a six-month policy and cancel it when you no longer need it.
Is temporary car insurance legit?
Temporary auto insurance can be legitimate, but be wary of deals that seem too good to be true. And make sure you’re buying enough coverage — if you don’t, you may have to fork over extra cash for repairs, medical expenses, or legal costs that arise from a claim. Most trustworthy car insurance companies only offer policies of at least six months.
Can you drive a car without insurance if you just bought it in Georgia?
Georgia state law requires you to have some form of car insurance if you drive a vehicle. If you buy a new car, you can carry a bill of sale and an insurance binder in place of an insurance policy for 30 days. These must be issued by a Georgia-licensed insurance company.[4]
How long can you be without car insurance in Georgia?
Georgia state law requires car owners to maintain continuous car insurance coverage. If you drive without car insurance, you could face penalties like criminal charges, suspension of vehicle registration, or vehicle impoundment. If you need to cancel your policy, the state recommends purchasing a new one first to avoid gaps in coverage.
