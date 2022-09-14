Cheapest Auto Insurance in Marietta, Georgia (2024)
Hugo offers the cheapest car insurance in Marietta, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $56 per month.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Georgia
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $38/mes para solo responsabilidad y $67/mes para cobertura total en Georgia.
Here, you’ll find three of the top insurers in Marietta. Include them as you start your search, but be aware the best insurer for you may be another company entirely.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best for
Allstate
4.2
$112
$77
Teen drivers
State Farm
4.5
$102
$70
Collision coverage
Liberty Mutual
3.8
$234
$134
Educators
4.2
JD Power
833
Liability Only
$77/mo
Full Coverage
$110/mo
Under Joshua’s Law, Georgia residents who are younger than 18 must take a state-approved driving education course and complete 40 hours of supervised driving time behind the wheel.[2]Allstate not only offers discounts for teen drivers who take safety classes but also offers discounts for drivers who have a high GPA and less distance traveled regularly.
Ventajas
Multiple teen discounts available
Offers safe driving discounts
Contras
Must control the number of miles you drive when attending school
To save the maximum amount, you must complete another safety course, provided by Allstate
I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
James - April 23, 2024
Verified
Recommend Allstate
Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$70/mo
Full Coverage
$100/mo
A staggering 44% of all accidents in Marietta are rear-end accidents caused by traffic over-congestion.[1]State Farm offers extensive collision coverage for a lower rate to help drivers who are involved in this type of accident get back on the road.
Ventajas
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region
Easy to work with in the event of an accident
Contras
Collision coverage doesn’t include damage from weather-related events
Coverage limited to vehicle’s actual value and not repairs needed
3.8
JD Power
819
Liability Only
$132/mo
Full Coverage
$230/mo
Education makes up a significant portion of the workforce in Marietta.[3] People who teach not only belong to the second-largest school district in Georgia but the 23rd-largest district in the nation. Liberty Mutual offers coverage in unique vehicle situations on a school campus, such as vandalism, student theft, and damage of teaching materials, all of which gives teachers one less thing to worry about.
Ventajas
Custom coverage provides adequate protection on campus
They are cheaper than anyone else. Comparing with other companies, even through your company, seems like a joke.
Christine - April 20, 2024
Christine - April 20, 2024
Verified
I Want to Trust My Insurance Salesman
I hope that Liberty is truthful about their car insurance. They promised that after three months, I would receive mileage credit as I drive less than 50 miles a month.
Gregory - April 18, 2024
Gregory - April 18, 2024
Verified
Changing Carriers!!!
Always get prices in writing. My price increased by 60% for no apparent reason. I've had the same vehicle for 2 years and suddenly the prices increased by 60%. I'm definitely switching carriers!!!
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Marietta
Your insurance rate is affected by a variety of factors, such as your driving record, age, credit history, marital status, and ZIP code.
Some of these factors are out of your control, but you can lower your costs by employing the following strategies:
Practice safe driving. Many accidents in Marietta are a result of traffic congestion. Keep your eyes on the road, and limit distractions while you’re driving.
Limit claims. Even if you’re not at fault for an accident, insurance companies can still raise your rates, so report claims wisely.
Look for discounts. Many companies offer discounts such as online billing, setting up automatic payments, and bundling your policy. Ask your insurer what discounts you may be available for.
Find Car Insurance in Marietta, Georgia
Liability-only rates start at $56 per month
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Marietta: Hugo
You must have liability insurance to drive in Marietta. Liability insurance covers property damage or bodily injury suffered by the other parties in an accident you cause. But it doesn’t cover you or your vehicle in this situation.
The cheapest insurer in Marietta is Hugo, with an average monthly cost of $56. Here are other insurers to consider.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Hugo
56
Auto-Owners
65
State Farm
70
COUNTRY Financial
71
Allstate
77
Mile Auto
77
USAA
82
Progressive
95
Safeco
102
Mercury
107
GEICO
112
State Auto
112
Clearcover
114
National General
131
Liberty Mutual
132
AssuranceAmerica
134
Elephant
137
Direct Auto
140
GAINSCO
151
Midvale Home & Auto
164
Nationwide
168
Infinity
189
The General
209
Bristol West
232
Foremost
249
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Marietta:Hugo
A full-coverage car insurance policy includes additional protection to help cover you and your vehicle in the event of an auto accident. Most lenders require you to carry coverage protection if you’re in the process of purchasing or leasing a vehicle.
The average rate for full coverage in Marietta is $223 per month, and you can see a collection of area insurer rates below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Hugo
63
Auto-Owners
94
State Farm
100
COUNTRY Financial
102
Allstate
110
USAA
117
Mile Auto
122
Progressive
150
Travelers
154
GEICO
163
Mercury
176
Safeco
177
Elephant
192
State Auto
204
Clearcover
206
AssuranceAmerica
228
Midvale Home & Auto
229
Liberty Mutual
230
Direct Auto
236
Nationwide
239
National General
272
Foremost
295
GAINSCO
306
Infinity
340
The General
349
Bristol West
439
Car insurance requirements in Georgia
Georgia law requires that all drivers carry liability insurance to operate a motor vehicle on its public roads and highways. While Georgia doesn’t legally require you to purchase additional insurance coverage outside of liability insurance, the state of Georgia has implemented a tort system.
This system offers victims of car accidents the option to seek further financial compensation from drivers found at fault.[4] In addition to expenses incurred from bodily injury and property damage, victims can also ask for compensation for future medical bills, time off from work, mental distress that has resulted, and, in severe cases, death.
This table shows you the specific minimum insurance requirements you must meet to drive legally in the state of Georgia.
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per incident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per incident
While the table above illustrates the minimum requirements you must meet, you can supplement your coverage with any of the following options:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance covers your car if you’re in an accident and need repairs done on your vehicle. Collision covers you even if you were at fault for the accident.
When it comes to Georgia motorists, 12.4% of drivers in the state don’t carry car insurance. This type of coverage protects you financially if you’re a victim of an accident with someone who lacks coverage. Sometimes the at-fault motorist may not have enough coverage to cover all of the incurred expenses. Underinsured motorist coverage helps cover the rest by kicking in after the policy amount has been paid.
Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage
This coverage pays for injuries and expenses sustained by you or your passengers during an accident.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Insurers understand that once you have an incident on your record, you’re statistically more likely to continue to engage in riskier driving behavior. Insurers then hedge their bets against future claims by increasing your premiums now.
In the sections that follow, you’ll see how individual incident types can affect the rates you pay in Marietta.
Shop for Car Insurance in Marietta, GA
Monthly rates start at $76 for drivers with an incident
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Hugo
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FAR) reports that 21% of Georgia state traffic casualties were caused by speeding.[5] Because of stats like this, insurance companies in Marietta view drivers with speeding tickets as more likely to cause future accidents and raise rates accordingly.
The average rate for drivers with a speeding ticket in Marietta is $276 per month, and you can see the rates offered by leading insurers in the table below.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Hugo
56
80
Auto-Owners
65
87
State Farm
70
89
COUNTRY Financial
71
94
Allstate
77
99
Mile Auto
77
110
USAA
82
106
Progressive
95
128
Safeco
102
143
Mercury
107
159
GEICO
112
145
Clearcover
114
159
National General
131
171
Liberty Mutual
132
184
AssuranceAmerica
134
185
Elephant
137
179
Direct Auto
140
187
GAINSCO
151
191
Nationwide
168
220
Infinity
189
252
The General
209
281
Bristol West
232
306
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hugo
Georgia Code § 40-6-273 legally requires you to report an accident you were involved in as quickly as possible if it results in death or damage exceeding $500.[6]
Georgia also allows victims of an accident to seek compensation for medical expenses, pain, and suffering from the at-fault party. Victims can seek this compensation up to two years after the accident.
Both of these statutes raise car insurance rates for people who reside here, and you can expect to pay around $288 per month for coverage if you have an accident on your record.
Here, you can see how that average compares with the rates offered by leading insurers.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Hugo
56
77
Auto-Owners
65
90
State Farm
70
95
COUNTRY Financial
71
101
Allstate
77
105
Mile Auto
77
118
USAA
82
112
Progressive
95
135
Safeco
102
152
Mercury
107
167
GEICO
112
154
Clearcover
114
185
National General
131
183
Liberty Mutual
132
194
AssuranceAmerica
134
191
Elephant
137
190
Direct Auto
140
198
GAINSCO
151
204
Nationwide
168
232
Infinity
189
249
The General
209
296
Bristol West
232
318
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo
Being convicted of a DUI (driving under the influence) can raise your insurance rates substantially.
Georgia requires people convicted of a DUI to serve at least 40 hours of community service, in addition to paying associated fines.[7] Driving while intoxicated not only endangers your safety but the safety of everyone else on the road, and 20% of traffic fatalities in Georgia are linked to DUIs.[5]
Some insurers will stop your coverage altogether if you’re convicted of a DUI, and if you’re in the market for new insurance, you can expect to pay about $326 per month with a DUI on your record.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Hugo
56
84
Auto-Owners
65
106
State Farm
70
114
COUNTRY Financial
71
116
Allstate
77
125
Mile Auto
77
130
USAA
82
134
Progressive
95
155
Safeco
102
166
Mercury
107
179
GEICO
112
182
Clearcover
114
186
National General
131
213
Liberty Mutual
132
215
AssuranceAmerica
134
218
Elephant
137
223
Direct Auto
140
228
GAINSCO
151
246
Nationwide
168
274
Infinity
189
308
The General
209
340
Bristol West
232
378
Foremost
249
406
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Car insurance rates generally decrease around age 35 but rise again around age 70. This is because reduced faculties make you more likely to be involved in an accident. In addition, seniors involved in an accident are also more likely to need considerable medical care.
Here, you can see the average rates for liability and full coverage offered by area insurers.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
50
72
State Farm
53
75
COUNTRY Financial
56
81
Mile Auto
57
91
Allstate
60
86
USAA
64
91
Progressive
67
105
Safeco
84
147
Mercury
85
140
GEICO
86
126
AssuranceAmerica
97
165
Clearcover
103
187
National General
103
214
Direct Auto
105
177
Elephant
105
147
Liberty Mutual
105
183
GAINSCO
121
245
Nationwide
123
175
The General
166
277
Bristol West
181
343
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Hugo
Teens pay some of the highest rates for car insurance. Teen drivers in Marietta are required to take a state-approved driving education course and clock 40 hours of supervised driving, which can lower their insurance rate. Teens can also find discounts for being a good student or for driving a safe car.
The average rate for car insurance for teens in Marietta is $341 per month, and you can see insurers offering more affordable rates below.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
COUNTRY Financial
101
145
Hugo
101
114
Auto-Owners
109
157
State Farm
120
172
Allstate
136
194
USAA
136
194
Mile Auto
149
236
Progressive
171
270
GEICO
177
258
Safeco
183
317
Mercury
197
324
Clearcover
204
369
Liberty Mutual
224
390
Elephant
228
319
National General
250
518
Direct Auto
256
432
AssuranceAmerica
258
440
GAINSCO
271
550
Nationwide
289
411
Infinity
319
574
The General
336
561
Bristol West
387
733
Foremost
446
529
Find Car Insurance in Marietta
Unlock savings and discounts when you compare rates
Marietta car insurance quotes by credit tier
Georgia law allows creditors to use your credit history when determining your car insurance rate.
The table below shows the average rates for consumers based on their credit score.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Marietta?
Yes. The average monthly price of car insurance in Marietta is 39% higher than the national average of $158.
Insurance rates in Georgia vary per city due to the condition of roads, traffic congestion, accident rate, and traffic fatalities for drivers and pedestrians. Cities with a larger population tend to have higher rates because of increased crime and accident risk.
More cities in Georgia
Insurance rates vary by ZIP code. In the table below, you can see how rates in Marietta compare to those in several other Georgia cities.
Marietta car insurance FAQs
If you still have questions surrounding car insurance rates in Marietta, the FAQs listed below may be able to help.
How much is car insurance in Marietta?
The average rate for car insurance in Marietta is $191 per month. More specifically, the monthly rate for liability coverage is $159, and the average monthly rate for full coverage is $223.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Marietta?
Hugo offers the cheapest car insurance in Marietta, at $56 per month. You can also find cheap coverage from Auto-Owners and State Farm, with monthly liability rates as low as $65 and $70, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Marietta?
State Farm, Allstate, and Liberty Mutual are three of the top insurers in Marietta. Each of these national insurers has been recognized for their wide product offerings, number of discounts, low rates, and financial stability.
How much is car insurance per month in Georgia?
The overall average rate for car insurance in Georgia is $193. The average monthly rate for liability coverage is $146, and the average monthly rate for full coverage is $240.
What are the minimum insurance requirements in Georgia?
In order to drive legally in the state of Georgia, your coverage must meet or exceed the 25/50/25 threshold. This means you must carry bodily injury liability coverage amounting to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per incident. You must also carry property damage liability amounting to $25,000 per incident.
Sources
Cobb County. "Cobb County Comprehensive Safety Action Plan."
