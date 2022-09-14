>Seguros de Autos>Georgia

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Marietta, Georgia (2024)

Hugo offers the cheapest car insurance in Marietta, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $56 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Georgia

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $38/mes para solo responsabilidad y $67/mes para cobertura total en Georgia.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Marietta drivers spend an average of $191 per month on car insurance. Just 20 miles outside of Atlanta, Marietta is steeped in history, culture, and art, including the famous Marietta Square.

Insurance rates here are far more pedestrian, and Marietta’s monthly average of $191 is on par with the Georgia state average of $193 per month. This means insurance rates here exceed the national average, likely due to the number of car accidents caused by traffic congestion.[1]

As you look for new car insurance, heres what you should know to keep your costs low in Marietta.

Datos Breves

  • Georgia state law allows insurers to review your credit history during the underwriting process.

  • According to the Cobb County Comprehensive Safety Action Plan, 41% of fatal traffic casualties from 20182022 could have been prevented.[1]

  • Drivers in Marietta can save by enrolling in driving safety courses and maintaining sound financial footing.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Marietta

Finding the cheapest insurance option for your individual needs requires you to compare quotes from several different insurers.

Here, you’ll find three of the top insurers in Marietta. Include them as you start your search, but be aware the best insurer for you may be another company entirely.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Allstate4.2$112$77Teen drivers
State Farm4.5$102$70Collision coverage
Liberty Mutual3.8$234$134Educators
Best insurer for teen drivers: Allstate

Under Joshua’s Law, Georgia residents who are younger than 18 must take a state-approved driving education course and complete 40 hours of supervised driving time behind the wheel.[2] Allstate not only offers discounts for teen drivers who take safety classes but also offers discounts for drivers who have a high GPA and less distance traveled regularly.

Ventajas

  • Multiple teen discounts available

  • Offers safe driving discounts

Contras

  • Must control the number of miles you drive when attending school

  • To save the maximum amount, you must complete another safety course, provided by Allstate

Carolyn - April 24, 2024
Verified

Change in Agency, Considering Switch

I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified

Recommend Allstate

Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified

Good

Very good but expensive.

Best insurer for collision coverage: State Farm

A staggering 44% of all accidents in Marietta are rear-end accidents caused by traffic over-congestion.[1] State Farm offers extensive collision coverage for a lower rate to help drivers who are involved in this type of accident get back on the road.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region

  • Easy to work with in the event of an accident

Contras

  • Collision coverage doesn’t include damage from weather-related events

  • Coverage limited to vehicle’s actual value and not repairs needed

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for educators: Liberty Mutual

Education makes up a significant portion of the workforce in Marietta.[3] People who teach not only belong to the second-largest school district in Georgia but the 23rd-largest district in the nation. Liberty Mutual offers coverage in unique vehicle situations on a school campus, such as vandalism, student theft, and damage of teaching materials, all of which gives teachers one less thing to worry about.

Ventajas

  • Custom coverage provides adequate protection on campus

  • Offers an educator discount

Contras

  • Only covers materials up to $2,500

  • More expensive than other insurance companies

Kevin - April 20, 2024
Verified

Affordable Rates

They are cheaper than anyone else. Comparing with other companies, even through your company, seems like a joke.
Christine - April 20, 2024
Verified

I Want to Trust My Insurance Salesman

I hope that Liberty is truthful about their car insurance. They promised that after three months, I would receive mileage credit as I drive less than 50 miles a month.
Gregory - April 18, 2024
Verified

Changing Carriers!!!

Always get prices in writing. My price increased by 60% for no apparent reason. I've had the same vehicle for 2 years and suddenly the prices increased by 60%. I'm definitely switching carriers!!!

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Marietta

Your insurance rate is affected by a variety of factors, such as your driving record, age, credit history, marital status, and ZIP code.

Some of these factors are out of your control, but you can lower your costs by employing the following strategies:

  • Practice safe driving. Many accidents in Marietta are a result of traffic congestion. Keep your eyes on the road, and limit distractions while you’re driving.

  • Limit claims. Even if you’re not at fault for an accident, insurance companies can still raise your rates, so report claims wisely.

  • Look for discounts. Many companies offer discounts such as online billing, setting up automatic payments, and bundling your policy. Ask your insurer what discounts you may be available for.

Find Car Insurance in Marietta, Georgia

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Marietta: Hugo

You must have liability insurance to drive in Marietta. Liability insurance covers property damage or bodily injury suffered by the other parties in an accident you cause. But it doesn’t cover you or your vehicle in this situation.

The cheapest insurer in Marietta is Hugo, with an average monthly cost of $56. Here are other insurers to consider.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo56
Auto-Owners65
State Farm70
COUNTRY Financial71
Allstate77
Mile Auto77
USAA82
Progressive95
Safeco102
Mercury107
GEICO112
State Auto112
Clearcover114
National General131
Liberty Mutual132
AssuranceAmerica134
Elephant137
Direct Auto140
GAINSCO151
Midvale Home & Auto164
Nationwide168
Infinity189
The General209
Bristol West232
Foremost249
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Marietta: Hugo

A full-coverage car insurance policy includes additional protection to help cover you and your vehicle in the event of an auto accident. Most lenders require you to carry coverage protection if you’re in the process of purchasing or leasing a vehicle.

The average rate for full coverage in Marietta is $223 per month, and you can see a collection of area insurer rates below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo63
Auto-Owners94
State Farm100
COUNTRY Financial102
Allstate110
USAA117
Mile Auto122
Progressive150
Travelers154
GEICO163
Mercury176
Safeco177
Elephant192
State Auto204
Clearcover206
AssuranceAmerica228
Midvale Home & Auto229
Liberty Mutual230
Direct Auto236
Nationwide239
National General272
Foremost295
GAINSCO306
Infinity340
The General349
Bristol West439
Estimate your Marietta car insurance costs 

Car insurance requirements in Georgia

Georgia law requires that all drivers carry liability insurance to operate a motor vehicle on its public roads and highways. While Georgia doesn’t legally require you to purchase additional insurance coverage outside of liability insurance, the state of Georgia has implemented a tort system.

This system offers victims of car accidents the option to seek further financial compensation from drivers found at fault.[4] In addition to expenses incurred from bodily injury and property damage, victims can also ask for compensation for future medical bills, time off from work, mental distress that has resulted, and, in severe cases, death.

This table shows you the specific minimum insurance requirements you must meet to drive legally in the state of Georgia.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per incident
Property damage liability$25,000 per incident

While the table above illustrates the minimum requirements you must meet, you can supplement your coverage with any of the following options:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance covers your car if you’re in an accident and need repairs done on your vehicle. Collision covers you even if you were at fault for the accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Weather, theft, fire, and vandalism damage are all covered under comprehensive insurance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    When it comes to Georgia motorists, 12.4% of drivers in the state don’t carry car insurance. This type of coverage protects you financially if you’re a victim of an accident with someone who lacks coverage. Sometimes the at-fault motorist may not have enough coverage to cover all of the incurred expenses. Underinsured motorist coverage helps cover the rest by kicking in after the policy amount has been paid.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/e30eeeebc5/personal-injury-protection.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    This coverage pays for injuries and expenses sustained by you or your passengers during an accident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving incidents can include speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, driving while under the influence, and other moving traffic violations.

Insurers understand that once you have an incident on your record, you’re statistically more likely to continue to engage in riskier driving behavior. Insurers then hedge their bets against future claims by increasing your premiums now.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how individual incident types can affect the rates you pay in Marietta.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Hugo

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FAR) reports that 21% of Georgia state traffic casualties were caused by speeding.[5] Because of stats like this, insurance companies in Marietta view drivers with speeding tickets as more likely to cause future accidents and raise rates accordingly.

The average rate for drivers with a speeding ticket in Marietta is $276 per month, and you can see the rates offered by leading insurers in the table below.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Hugo5680
Auto-Owners6587
State Farm7089
COUNTRY Financial7194
Allstate7799
Mile Auto77110
USAA82106
Progressive95128
Safeco102143
Mercury107159
GEICO112145
Clearcover114159
National General131171
Liberty Mutual132184
AssuranceAmerica134185
Elephant137179
Direct Auto140187
GAINSCO151191
Nationwide168220
Infinity189252
The General209281
Bristol West232306
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hugo

Georgia Code § 40-6-273 legally requires you to report an accident you were involved in as quickly as possible if it results in death or damage exceeding $500.[6]

Georgia also allows victims of an accident to seek compensation for medical expenses, pain, and suffering from the at-fault party. Victims can seek this compensation up to two years after the accident.

Both of these statutes raise car insurance rates for people who reside here, and you can expect to pay around $288 per month for coverage if you have an accident on your record.

Here, you can see how that average compares with the rates offered by leading insurers.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Hugo5677
Auto-Owners6590
State Farm7095
COUNTRY Financial71101
Allstate77105
Mile Auto77118
USAA82112
Progressive95135
Safeco102152
Mercury107167
GEICO112154
Clearcover114185
National General131183
Liberty Mutual132194
AssuranceAmerica134191
Elephant137190
Direct Auto140198
GAINSCO151204
Nationwide168232
Infinity189249
The General209296
Bristol West232318
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo

Being convicted of a DUI (driving under the influence) can raise your insurance rates substantially.

Georgia requires people convicted of a DUI to serve at least 40 hours of community service, in addition to paying associated fines.[7] Driving while intoxicated not only endangers your safety but the safety of everyone else on the road, and 20% of traffic fatalities in Georgia are linked to DUIs.[5]

Some insurers will stop your coverage altogether if you’re convicted of a DUI, and if you’re in the market for new insurance, you can expect to pay about $326 per month with a DUI on your record.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Hugo5684
Auto-Owners65106
State Farm70114
COUNTRY Financial71116
Allstate77125
Mile Auto77130
USAA82134
Progressive95155
Safeco102166
Mercury107179
GEICO112182
Clearcover114186
National General131213
Liberty Mutual132215
AssuranceAmerica134218
Elephant137223
Direct Auto140228
GAINSCO151246
Nationwide168274
Infinity189308
The General209340
Bristol West232378
Foremost249406
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

Car insurance rates generally decrease around age 35 but rise again around age 70. This is because reduced faculties make you more likely to be involved in an accident. In addition, seniors involved in an accident are also more likely to need considerable medical care.

The average rate for car insurance for seniors in Marietta is $148 per month.

Here, you can see the average rates for liability and full coverage offered by area insurers.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners5072
State Farm5375
COUNTRY Financial5681
Mile Auto5791
Allstate6086
USAA6491
Progressive67105
Safeco84147
Mercury85140
GEICO86126
AssuranceAmerica97165
Clearcover103187
National General103214
Direct Auto105177
Elephant105147
Liberty Mutual105183
GAINSCO121245
Nationwide123175
The General166277
Bristol West181343
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Hugo

Teens pay some of the highest rates for car insurance. Teen drivers in Marietta are required to take a state-approved driving education course and clock 40 hours of supervised driving, which can lower their insurance rate. Teens can also find discounts for being a good student or for driving a safe car.

The average rate for car insurance for teens in Marietta is $341 per month, and you can see insurers offering more affordable rates below.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
COUNTRY Financial101145
Hugo101114
Auto-Owners109157
State Farm120172
Allstate136194
USAA136194
Mile Auto149236
Progressive171270
GEICO177258
Safeco183317
Mercury197324
Clearcover204369
Liberty Mutual224390
Elephant228319
National General250518
Direct Auto256432
AssuranceAmerica258440
GAINSCO271550
Nationwide289411
Infinity319574
The General336561
Bristol West387733
Foremost446529
Marietta car insurance quotes by credit tier

Georgia law allows creditors to use your credit history when determining your car insurance rate.

Insurers have found that people with excellent or good credit scores are less likely to file a claim than people with poor credit scores. Unfortunately, this means drivers with poor credit scores may end up paying higher rates.

The table below shows the average rates for consumers based on their credit score.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Marietta? 

Yes. The average monthly price of car insurance in Marietta is 39% higher than the national average of $158.

Insurance rates in Georgia vary per city due to the condition of roads, traffic congestion, accident rate, and traffic fatalities for drivers and pedestrians. Cities with a larger population tend to have higher rates because of increased crime and accident risk.

More cities in Georgia 

Insurance rates vary by ZIP code. In the table below, you can see how rates in Marietta compare to those in several other Georgia cities.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Athens$133$223
Atlanta $204$257
Augusta $142$230
Columbus$137$230
Dallas$177$249
Gainesville$131$224
Savannah$178$265
Valdosta$107$169
Marietta car insurance FAQs

If you still have questions surrounding car insurance rates in Marietta, the FAQs listed below may be able to help.

  • How much is car insurance in Marietta?

    The average rate for car insurance in Marietta is $191 per month. More specifically, the monthly rate for liability coverage is $159, and the average monthly rate for full coverage is $223.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Marietta?

    Hugo offers the cheapest car insurance in Marietta, at $56 per month. You can also find cheap coverage from Auto-Owners and State Farm, with monthly liability rates as low as $65 and $70, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Marietta?

    State Farm, Allstate, and Liberty Mutual are three of the top insurers in Marietta. Each of these national insurers has been recognized for their wide product offerings, number of discounts, low rates, and financial stability.

  • How much is car insurance per month in Georgia?

    The overall average rate for car insurance in Georgia is $193. The average monthly rate for liability coverage is $146, and the average monthly rate for full coverage is $240.

  • What are the minimum insurance requirements in Georgia?

    In order to drive legally in the state of Georgia, your coverage must meet or exceed the 25/50/25 threshold. This means you must carry bodily injury liability coverage amounting to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per incident. You must also carry property damage liability amounting to $25,000 per incident.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Cobb County. "Cobb County Comprehensive Safety Action Plan."
  2. Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety. "Joshua's Law."
  3. Cobb County. "Economic Development."
  4. Nolo. "Georgia Car Accident Laws."
  5. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "Traffic Data."
  7. Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety. "Impaired Driving Laws."

