Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving incidents can include speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, driving while under the influence, and other moving traffic violations.

Insurers understand that once you have an incident on your record, you’re statistically more likely to continue to engage in riskier driving behavior. Insurers then hedge their bets against future claims by increasing your premiums now.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how individual incident types can affect the rates you pay in Marietta.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Hugo

T he National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FAR) reports that 21% of Georgia state traffic casualtie s were caused by speeding.[5] Because of stats like this, insurance companies in Marietta view drivers with speeding tickets as more likely to cause future accidents and raise rates accordingly.

The average rate for drivers with a speeding ticket in Marietta is $276 per month, and you can see the rates offered by leading insurers in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Hugo 56 80 Auto-Owners 65 87 State Farm 70 89 COUNTRY Financial 71 94 Allstate 77 99 Mile Auto 77 110 USAA 82 106 Progressive 95 128 Safeco 102 143 Mercury 107 159 GEICO 112 145 Clearcover 114 159 National General 131 171 Liberty Mutual 132 184 AssuranceAmerica 134 185 Elephant 137 179 Direct Auto 140 187 GAINSCO 151 191 Nationwide 168 220 Infinity 189 252 The General 209 281 Bristol West 232 306

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hugo

Georgia Code § 40-6-273 legally requires you to report an accident you were involved in as quickly as possible if it results in death or damage exceeding $500.[6]

Georgia also allows victims of an accident to seek compensation for medical expenses, pain, and suffering from the at-fault party. Victims can seek this compensation up to two years after the accident.

Both of these statutes raise car insurance rates for people who reside here, and you can expect to pay around $288 per month for coverage if you have an accident on your record.

Here, you can see how that average compares with the rates offered by leading insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Hugo 56 77 Auto-Owners 65 90 State Farm 70 95 COUNTRY Financial 71 101 Allstate 77 105 Mile Auto 77 118 USAA 82 112 Progressive 95 135 Safeco 102 152 Mercury 107 167 GEICO 112 154 Clearcover 114 185 National General 131 183 Liberty Mutual 132 194 AssuranceAmerica 134 191 Elephant 137 190 Direct Auto 140 198 GAINSCO 151 204 Nationwide 168 232 Infinity 189 249 The General 209 296 Bristol West 232 318

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo

Being convicted of a DUI (driving under the influence) can raise your insurance rates substantially.

Georgia requires people convicted of a DUI to serve at least 40 hours of community service, in addition to paying associated fines.[7] Driving while intoxicated not only endangers your safety but the safety of everyone else on the road, and 20% of traffic fatalities in Georgia are linked to DUIs.[5]

Some insurers will stop your coverage altogether if you’re convicted of a DUI, and if you’re in the market for new insurance, you can expect to pay about $326 per month with a DUI on your record.