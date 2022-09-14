>Seguros de Autos>Florida

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Palm Bay, Florida (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest quotes in Palm Bay, with rates as low as $60 per month.

25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Florida

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Florida.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Year-round beach access is pretty dreamy but comes at a price. Palm Bay drivers spend an overall average of $224 per month on car insurance premiums. That’s similar to the state average of $257 per month but more than the national average of $158 per month.

As lovely as the weather is most of the year in Palm Bay, living in an area with hurricane risks can cause more expensive car insurance rates. To help you get a deal, here’s a look at how to find the cheapest car insurance in Palm Bay.[1]

Datos Breves

  • The average cost of car insurance in Palm Bay is $192 for liability coverage and $255 for full coverage.

  • State Farm is the cheapest insurer in Palm Bay for full coverage.

  • State Farm, Hugo, and GEICO are the best car insurance companies in Palm Bay.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Palm Bay

The car insurance company you buy a policy from will play a big role in how much you spend. Do some research on which auto insurers can offer you the best price for the type of coverage and features you need to feel secure on the road. Here are some great options for cheap car insurance in Palm Bay.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$81$70Discounts
GEICO4.2$83$72Bundling
Hugo3.3$103$77Temporary coverage
Best insurer for discounts: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$60/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$70/mo

Because car insurance costs more in Palm Bay than in other parts of the country, it’s good that State Farm offers the lowest average premiums in this city and a wide variety of discounts. Completing defensive driving courses, earning good grades, and equipping safety features in your car can all lead to savings with this insurer.

Ventajas

  • No. 1 in J.D. Power customer satisfaction study in Florida

  • Multiple potential discounts

Contras

  • No gap insurance

  • No online enrollment

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for bundling: GEICO

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$62/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$72/mo

Palm Bay isn’t just an expensive place to drive a car — it’s an expensive place to live. With average rent at almost $2,000 per month, being able to save on expenses like car insurance and renters insurance in one fell swoop is pretty convenient. GEICO offers a bundling discount for homeowners, condos, and mobile homes, so you can save on insurance no matter what type of property you live in.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Florida

  • Highly rated mobile app

Contras

  • No rideshare coverage available

  • No gap insurance available

Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for temporary coverage: Hugo

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$67/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$76/mo

Hugo is a relatively new insurance company that offers coverage for policy terms as short as three days. And drivers can turn their coverage on and off as needed so they only pay for car insurance when they’re driving. This new coverage model can help Palm Bay drivers save on auto coverage.

Ventajas

  • Three plan types available

  • Micropayments available

Contras

  • No mobile app

  • No advertised discounts

Stephanie - April 21, 2024
Verified

Bad Business

My car's registration has been suspended because Hugo failed to report to the state that I have insurance.
Ronald - March 8, 2024
Verified

Hugo gradually increases prices like other insurance companies

I was initially fond of Hugo. However, over the past year, they have increased their rates by almost $1 per day, which amounts to $30 per month. This increase happened despite no changes on my end, except for turning 35, an age I thought would result in a decrease in my rates.
Leo - March 4, 2024
Verified

Great Option for Liability Coverage

Excellent.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Palm Bay

How you shop for the cheapest car insurance in Palm Bay can make all the difference when it comes to getting the best deals. Insurers consider several factors, including your age, ZIP code, driving record, and credit history. Here’s how you can get cheap coverage:

  • Compare quotes. When shopping for a new car insurance policy, get quotes from at least three companies. Compare these rates to see which company can offer you the best price for the coverage you need. You can also use a quote-comparison tool like Insurify to view multiple quotes and identify the lowest price.

  • Ask about discounts. Many car insurance companies offer a variety of discounts for things like having good grades, installing safety equipment in your car, or being a safe driver.

  • Bundle policies. If you choose an insurance company that also offers other insurance policies — like home insurance, renters insurance, business insurance, or life insurance — you can often save by purchasing more than one type of policy.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Palm Bay: State Farm

In Florida, liability-only car insurance provides coverage for other peoples’ damages and your injuries from an accident you cause. The personal injury protection portion of the policy covers your medical expenses and lost wages if you’re injured, and the property damage liability coverage takes care of repairs to others’ property. However, it doesn’t cover your own vehicle damage.

If you’re looking for the least expensive option for liability-only car insurance in Palm Bay, check out State Farm, which offers rates of $60 per month.

The following table outlines other affordable auto insurance companies in Palm Bay.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm60
GEICO62
Hugo67
Allstate105
Safeco116
Mile Auto117
Travelers125
Mercury130
Liberty Mutual137
Direct Auto140
Midvale Home & Auto156
Progressive158
Infinity178
Foremost186
Dairyland189
AssuranceAmerica207
Bristol West244
National General272
The General279
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Palm Bay: State Farm

Liability-only car insurance covers damage to others in accidents you cause, while full-coverage insurance includes additional protection for your own vehicle. Full coverage combines liability, comprehensive, and collision coverages. This type of coverage is beneficial for new cars, financed vehicles, or any drivers seeking extensive protection.

Drivers can find the cheapest full-coverage insurance with State Farm, but the table below highlights other inexpensive Palm Bay car insurance companies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm70
GEICO72
Hugo76
Allstate122
Travelers146
Mercury153
Safeco158
Mile Auto163
GAINSCO192
Infinity207
Liberty Mutual210
Midvale Home & Auto224
Direct Auto225
Progressive225
National General274
Foremost275
AssuranceAmerica282
Dairyland336
Bristol West349
The General396
Estimate your Palm Bay car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Florida

To drive legally in the state of Florida, you must have proof of personal injury protection (PIP) and property damage liability (PDL) for the following amounts:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Personal injury protection$10,000 per accident
Property damage liability$10,000 per accident

If you have any questions about what types of additional coverage you may need, you can always work with an insurance agent to find the right policy. Adding extra coverage will result in higher rates but can give you better protection. Don’t be afraid to call an agent for help. Consider purchasing these optional types of coverage:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for damages from collisions with other vehicles or stationary objects, even if you’re at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for damages from non-collision events, like theft, falling objects, fire, vandalism, and natural disasters.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage provides you coverage when someone without insurance or enough insurance causes an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/3220fb55f1/broken-windshield.svg

    Glass coverage

    When you have glass protection, issues like a busted windshield are covered.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having negative incidents on your driving record, like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) convictions, at-fault accidents, and other moving violations, can lead to higher car insurance costs. These incidents tell car insurance companies that you’ll likely file future claims.

This table breaks down how different driving incidents can affect your car insurance quotes with a handful of different insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm60697491
GEICO62727894
Hugo67878493
Allstate105122132159
Safeco116148160176
Mile Auto117153165184
Travelers125148159189
Mercury130177188202
Liberty Mutual137173185207
Direct Auto140169182212
Progressive158192206239
Infinity178214214269
Dairyland189228243286
AssuranceAmerica207259272313
Bristol West244290306369
National General272319348412
The General279339363422
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Your age will play a role in your car insurance premiums. Teen drivers pay high rates because they lack driving experience and tend to engage in riskier behavior, making them more prone to accidents. Car insurance rates typically decrease around age 35, once drivers have more experience.

However, rates tend to increase around age 70 due to age-related factors, like declining vision and reaction time, which may raise the likelihood of accidents for senior drivers.

Check out this table to get an idea of how your age can affect your average monthly car insurance quote in Palm Bay.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$433
20s$315
30s$274
40s$264
50s$244
60s$226
70s$231
Palm Bay car insurance quotes by credit tier

While not all states allow it, in Florida, car insurance companies can take your credit history into account when determining your premiums.[3] Generally, auto insurance companies view drivers with excellent or good credit as less risky and offer cheaper rates to them than to drivers with poor credit.

Here’s how your credit affects your car insurance in Palm Bay.

Rates by Credit Tier

Palm Bay car insurance FAQs

Learn about the types of car insurance coverages you can purchase for more protection on the road, and check out the answers to questions about auto coverage in Palm Bay.

  • How much is car insurance in Palm Bay?

    The average cost of car insurance in Palm Bay is $192 per month for liability coverage and $255 for full coverage.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Palm Bay?

    State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo have the cheapest liability car insurance in Palm Bay, with rates of $60, $62, and $67 per month, respectively. The best way to find cheap coverage is to compare quotes from several companies to see which insurer offers you the best deal for the coverage you need.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Palm Bay?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Palm Bay that Insurify identified are GEICO, State Farm, and Hugo. These insurers have strong customer satisfaction ratings, plenty of discounts and coverage options, and high Insurify Quality Scores.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. City of Palm Bay Florida. "Hurricane Preparedness."
  2. Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Florida Insurance Requirements."
  3. the Florida Senate. "626.9741 Use of credit reports and credit scores by insurers.."

