>Seguros de Autos>Connecticut

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Waterbury, Connecticut (2024)

The cheapest liability auto insurer in Waterbury is State Farm, which has rates as low as $75 per month.

Courtney Mikulski
Editado porCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Connecticut

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $59/mes para solo responsabilidad y $98/mes para cobertura total en Connecticut.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Waterbury’s growing population and proximity to Connecticut’s capital can increase the city’s average car insurance rates.[1] The overall average cost of car insurance in Waterbury is $337 per month, based on Insurify data.

This is more expensive than the national average, which is $158 per month, and the state average of $269 per month.

Here’s what you need to know about comparing rates and coverage options in Waterbury to find the best and cheapest car insurance for you.

Datos Breves

  • The average cost of car insurance in Waterbury is $251 per month for liability coverage and $422 per month for full coverage.

  • State Farm, GEICO, and USAA offer the cheapest liability-only policies in Connecticut. 

  • Insurance companies in Connecticut can consider drivers’ credit histories when underwriting new auto insurance policies.[2]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Waterbury

The best car insurance for you will match your budget and provide all the coverage you’re looking for based on your driving history and individual needs. While many insurance companies offer coverage, here are the top three options for cheap car insurance in Waterbury.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.5$98$98Bundling
GEICO4.2$120$120Discounts
USAA4.5$133$133Military members and veterans
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for bundling: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$75/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$124/mo

Close to 44% of residents in Waterbury are homeowners, according to U.S. Census data.[1] State Farm offers home insurance and auto insurance, and when you bundle both, you could get an average savings of $1,073, according to the company website.

If you’re looking for cheap car insurance in Waterbury, State Farm has low rates and provides even more savings when you bundle it with a home insurance policy.

Ventajas

  • Savings of up to 23% when you bundle insurance products

  • Multiple teen-driver discounts

Contras

  • Online quotes not available

  • Gap insurance not available

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$91/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$152/mo

The annual incomes in Waterbury are lower than average incomes in the state, and 21.9% of Waterbury residents live in poverty.[1] When financial means are limited, any discounts and savings can make a huge difference.

GEICO has some of the most affordable rates for Waterbury drivers and offers many discounts for safe driving, being a good student, or certain member affiliations. You can explore GEICO’s long list of discounts to see how it may help you save on car insurance.

Ventajas

  • Offers many discounts

  • No. 1 in J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction study for the New England region[3]

Contras

  • Limited agents in Connecticut

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for military members and veterans: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$101/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$170/mo

Waterbury is home to around 3,500 veterans, a Veterans Affairs (VA) clinic, and the National Guard.[1] Military members, veterans, and their families have unique circumstances and can benefit from car insurance savings. USAA is a car insurance company that caters exclusively to the military and veteran community and provides affordable coverage.

Ventajas

  • Military-specific discounts

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in New England[3]

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Restrictive membership requirements

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Shop for Car Insurance Online

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Waterbury

Car insurance rates depend on different personal factors, including your driving history, age, ZIP code, and credit history. Here’s what you can do to find cheap car insurance in Waterbury:

  • Bundle multiple policies. Insurance companies usually offer savings if you bundle multiple insurance products. In addition to getting auto insurance coverage with a company, you may also get home insurance, condo insurance, renters insurance, life insurance, or business insurance.

  • Look for discounts. Insurers offer different types of discounts like teen driver discounts, military affiliation discounts, good driver discounts, and more. See which ones you qualify for and compare the savings.

  • Improve your credit. Having a low credit score may cause you to have more expensive rates. Practice good credit habits, like paying bills on time, reducing your credit utilization ratio, and limiting the new credit accounts you apply for.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Waterbury: State Farm

Liability-only car insurance is the minimum coverage that Connecticut law mandates. Waterbury drivers must comply and purchase minimum limits to cover bodily liability and property liability, which pay for the other parties’ injuries and damages in a car accident you cause.

Because this coverage is limited to only injuries and damages you cause others, you’re responsible for your own losses. Liability coverage is usually the cheapest car insurance you can get. Waterbury drivers pay an average of $251 per month for liability insurance, but the cheapest company is State Farm.

Here are other affordable liability insurance options in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm75
GEICO91
USAA101
Safeco108
Midvale Home & Auto119
Liberty Mutual134
Progressive141
Travelers149
Nationwide163
Allstate174
CSAA180
Direct Auto257
Foremost307
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Waterbury: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance is a mix of multiple insurances. In general, it’s the state-mandated liability coverage plus collision coverage and comprehensive coverage. These added coverages provide more protection on the road and can cover your own vehicle damages, regardless of fault.

Connecticut drivers who want to maximize their coverage options and stay protected in many scenarios should look into full-coverage car insurance. It’s usually more expensive than liability insurance: The average cost is $422 per month in Waterbury, but the cheapest full-coverage rates are through State Farm.

If you want full coverage, here are the options for the cheapest car insurance in Waterbury.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm124
GEICO152
USAA170
State Auto188
Safeco190
Travelers201
Liberty Mutual234
Nationwide234
Progressive236
Midvale Home & Auto239
CSAA248
Allstate290
Foremost322
Direct Auto413
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Waterbury car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Connecticut

Connecticut is an at-fault — or tort — state. This means the at-fault driver in a car accident is responsible for paying for other parties’ damages and injuries, which their liability insurance can cover.

Connecticut drivers must purchase minimum coverage, also referred to as liability insurance, that meets 25/50/25 limits. Here’s what those numbers mean:[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident 
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
Uninsured/underinsured motorist$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident

In addition to the minimum coverage, you can purchase add-ons that increase your protection. While liability-only insurance may save you money, adding other insurance policies may be worth it, depending on your individual needs.

These are some common optional insurance coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for vehicle damages from non-collision events, like severe weather, falling objects, theft, vandalism, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you hit a stationary object or another car, collision coverage will kick in and pay for your vehicle damages.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Personal injury protection coverage

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage reimburses you for medical expenses if you or your passengers sustain injuries in an accident, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental car reimbursement coverage

    Rental reimbursement coverage pays for a rental car while your vehicle is in the shop for repairs under a covered claim.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap insurance covers the difference between your insurance settlement and remaining auto loan balance after a total loss.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

A speeding ticket, driving under the influence (DUI) conviction, an at-fault accident, or other moving violation on your driving record can increase your rates.

These incidents signal to insurers that you’re at a higher risk of filing a claim, and they’ll increase your premiums to offset that risk. For example, in 2023, Waterbury reported more than 3,800 car crashes, and drivers with at-fault accidents in the city pay an average of $331 per month for liability insurance.[5]

But more serious violations can increase your rates even more. Drivers in Waterbury with DUIs pay an average of $382 per month for liability coverage.

Here are the cheapest insurance companies for drivers, by their driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm759295115
GEICO91114116140
USAA101126129155
Safeco108147151166
Liberty Mutual134181184206
Progressive141184187216
Travelers149190193229
Nationwide163206210250
Allstate174217222267
CSAA180233243276
Direct Auto257332339395
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Age is a major risk factor that insurance companies look at when setting rates. The average liability car insurance cost for teens and young adults in Waterbury, Connecticut, is $443 per month, which is much higher than what experienced drivers pay.

Premiums decline around age 35 with older drivers paying less, thanks to experience and other low-risk characteristics. But around age 70, premiums rise as senior drivers may experience coordination and vision declines that affect driving abilities.

Here’s how car insurance rates in Waterbury change based on driver age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$769
20s$503
30s$395
40s$379
50s$330
60s$297
70s$302
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Find Car Insurance in Waterbury, CT

Rates start at $75 per month

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Waterbury car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance companies in Connecticut can use drivers’ credit histories when underwriting new policies. But when renewing policies, insurance companies can only use them if the driver requests or if it’ll reduce insurance premiums.[2]

Insurance companies consider drivers with poor credit scores as higher risk and charge more for insurance coverage. On the other hand, drivers with good or excellent credit usually pay cheaper rates.

Here’s how credit tiers affect Waterbury car insurance quotes.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Waterbury car insurance FAQs

Here’s what you need to know about six- and 12-month insurance policies. Also, check out the answers to common questions about auto coverage in Waterbury below.

  • How much is car insurance in Waterbury?

    The average cost of car insurance in Waterbury is $251 per month for liability coverage and $422 per month for full coverage.

  • What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Waterbury?

    State Farm, GEICO, and USAA are the cheapest car insurance companies in Waterbury, with liability rates of $75, $91, and $101 per month, respectively.

    But the cheapest company for someone else may not be the cheapest for you. It’s important to compare rates from multiple companies to find the one that offers you the best deal. You can also use a quote-comparison website to help you look at multiple rates in one place.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Waterbury?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Waterbury include GEICO, State Farm, and USAA. These insurers offer relatively cheap average rates, advertise plenty of coverage options, and have high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. U.S. Census Bureau. "QuickFacts: Waterbury city, Connecticut."
  2. Connecticut General Assembly. "The Use of Financial History Measurement Programs in Automobile Insurance Underwriting or Rating."
  3. J.D. Power. "2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study."
  4. Connecticut Insurance Department. "Auto Insurance Coverage Information."
  5. Connecticut Crash Data Repository. "CAST Dashboards: Last 3 years."

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers