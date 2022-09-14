Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Glendale, with minimum-coverage rates starting at $57 per month.
Located less than 30 minutes northwest of Phoenix and two hours south of Sedona, Glendale, Arizona, is known for its sports and shopping districts and is home to more than 250,000 people. The city's size and high population density – more than 4,000 residents per square mile[1]– are factors in its higher car insurance costs. Densely populated areas typically have more vehicles on the road, and traffic congestion can lead to higher accident rates.
Glendale liability-only policies average $121 per month and full-coverage policies average $228 per month, compared to the Arizona state averages of $94 and $194. But it’s possible to find lower rates when you compare car insurance rates from multiple companies.
While finding the cheapest insurance option will depend on your personal situation, here’s what to look for as you begin your search for new insurance in Glendale.
Best car insurance companies in Glendale
Choosing the right car insurance company for you depends on a variety of factors, such as your driving history, age, credit, and coverage needs. When considering different insurance companies, it’s also important to assess the company’s reputation for providing dependable coverage, customer service, and claims handling.
To begin your search, here’s a look at some of the best insurance companies operating in the Glendale area.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Mile Auto
3.5
$81
$52
Low-mileage drivers
Bristol West
2.2
$273
$147
Drivers with DUIs
Auto-Owners
4.0
$76
$47
Young drivers
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$62/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$97/mo
Mile Auto bases your car insurance rate on how many miles you drive, giving you more control over your insurance costs. While Mile Auto requires drivers to report mileage, it asks for a photo of your odometer rather than tracking your driving with a telematics device. Your rate includes a base rate plus the rate for miles driven.
Ventajas
Cheap rates based on how often you drive
Offers storage insurance to cover your vehicle when it’s not being driven
Contras
Must send a photo of odometer each month
Must stay under a certain annual mileage to maintain insurance coverage
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
2.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$179/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$329/mo
A regional insurance company owned by Farmers Insurance, Bristol West specializes in writing policies for difficult-to-insure drivers, like those who have a DUI on their record or have a lapse in coverage. It also offers optional coverages, like rideshare insurance and rental car coverage.
Ventajas
Provides coverage for difficult-to-insure drivers
Optional rideshare coverage available
Contras
High rates for drivers with violations
No advertised coverage discount options on its website
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A++
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$57/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$91/mo
Auto-Owners Insurance has been around since 1916 and offers several insurance products. Young drivers can save up to 20% by maintaining a B average or higher with the company’s good student discount. This insurer also offers a teen driver monitoring discount to reward good young drivers after monitoring their driving habits.
Ventajas
Available discount options for teens and young drivers
Gap coverage and roadside assistance available
Contras
Quotes not available online
Student away discount only available for students attending school 100 miles away or more
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified
Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company
I've had zero issues!
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Glendale
Getting the cheapest auto insurance policy for the best coverage in Glendale will depend on several factors, including your driving history, age, ZIP code, and the type of coverage you need.
No matter your specific circumstances, the following tips can help you reduce your car insurance expense:
Maintain a clean driving record. Your driving record significantly affects your car insurance rates. To keep a clean driving record, follow traffic rules, avoid distractions while driving, and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles on the road.
Ask about discounts. Car insurers offer various discounts, from bundling auto insurance with renters insurance to enrolling in a defensive driver course or getting good grades in college. Ask about which discounts you might qualify for to help you save on your premium.
Check insurance costs when buying a car. If you’re planning to purchase a car, it’s essential to check the insurance costs before making a final decision. Some cars cost more to insure than others, depending on their make, model, and safety features. So, before purchasing check with your insurance company to get an idea of how much your insurance premium will be. If the cost of insurance is higher than what you expected, you might want to reconsider your choices.
Shop around and compare rates. Shopping around to compare different rates can help ensure you’re getting the best price for the coverage you need. You can get a free insurance quote from an insurance agent or consider using online tools to help you compare insurance options.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Glendale: Auto-Owners
Liability car insurance is also called minimum-coverage insurance because it only covers the medical and property damage the other party sustains in an accident you cause. While you won’t receive any coverage for your vehicle, liability may be worth considering if you’re only interested in coverage that meets the state’s minimum requirements.
Liability insurance may also make sense if you drive an older vehicle that wouldn’t be financially difficult to replace.
On average, Glendale drivers pay $1,457 annually for liability-only coverage. Here are some of the cheapest liability-only car insurance rates in Glendale.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
57
Mile Auto
62
State Farm
70
GEICO
73
Root
77
State Auto
78
USAA
79
Safeco
86
Metromile
94
Sun Coast
94
National General
100
Midvale Home & Auto
111
Allstate
118
Mercury
120
Progressive
122
Travelers
122
Direct Auto
125
Hallmark
132
Dairyland
135
COUNTRY Financial
137
American Family
139
Farmers
142
The Hartford
142
GAINSCO
143
The General
147
Nationwide
159
Liberty Mutual
160
Infinity
171
AssuranceAmerica
176
Bristol West
179
Commonwealth Casualty
203
Foremost
256
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Glendale: Auto-Owners
Full-coverage car insurance includes liability but also extends coverage to your vehicle and your medical costs after an accident. If you have a car loan or lease a vehicle, your lender may require you to have full-coverage insurance, since this can save both you and the lender money if you’re in an accident that causes significant damage to the car.
Full-coverage insurance costs more than liability coverage, but it can help you avoid paying out of pocket for serious car repairs and medical bills.
The average annual cost of full coverage in Glendale is $2,735. Here are some of the cheapest full-coverage car insurance rates in Glendale.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
57
Mile Auto
62
State Farm
70
GEICO
73
Root
77
State Auto
78
USAA
79
Safeco
86
Metromile
94
Sun Coast
94
National General
100
Midvale Home & Auto
111
Allstate
118
Mercury
120
Progressive
122
Travelers
122
Direct Auto
125
Hallmark
132
Dairyland
135
COUNTRY Financial
137
American Family
139
Farmers
142
The Hartford
142
GAINSCO
143
The General
147
Nationwide
159
Liberty Mutual
160
Infinity
171
AssuranceAmerica
176
Bristol West
179
Commonwealth Casualty
203
Foremost
256
Car insurance requirements in Arizona
Most states require drivers to have minimum or liability coverage insurance, and in Arizona, insurance companies must notify the DMV of any policy cancellations, non-renewals, or new policies.[2]
In order to drive legally in Arizona, your coverage must at least meet the following requirements:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$15,000
Liability-only insurance doesn’t provide enough coverage for many drivers. If you want additional protection, you should consider the following optional coverages:
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Uninsured motorist coverage protects you if you have an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver who doesn’t have sufficient coverage for your damages and injury.
Collision coverage
If you have a car accident, collision insurance pays to repair or replace your vehicle, regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance covers damage and loss related to non-collision incidents. For example, it covers vehicle repairs or replacement costs if it’s damaged in a storm, stolen, or vandalized.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Incidents such as a moving violation or at-fault accident will go on your driving record and can affect your car insurance rates. Speeding tickets or driving under the influence can also cause your insurance rates to go up since such events increase the risk that you’ll file another insurance claim.
If you’re wondering how your rates could increase with an incident on your record, the following sections will show the effect each incident type can have.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
If you’re caught speeding and receive a ticket, it can add points to your driving record and increase your car insurance rates. In Glendale, a ticket bumps average liability rates to $173. A speeding ticket doesn’t have to remain on your record permanently, however, and several insurers in Glendale offer cheaper liability-only car insurance rates even with a ticket on your record, as illustrated in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Ticket
Auto-Owners
57
75
Mile Auto
62
88
State Farm
70
89
GEICO
73
94
Root
77
113
USAA
79
101
Safeco
86
120
Metromile
94
136
National General
100
129
Allstate
118
151
Mercury
120
178
Progressive
122
163
Travelers
122
159
Direct Auto
125
166
Dairyland
135
179
COUNTRY Financial
137
180
American Family
139
181
Farmers
142
183
The Hartford
142
216
GAINSCO
143
179
The General
147
196
Nationwide
159
206
Liberty Mutual
160
221
Infinity
171
226
AssuranceAmerica
176
241
Bristol West
179
234
Commonwealth Casualty
203
254
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
Having an at-fault accident on your record can significantly increase your car insurance rates, as a prior accident also increases the risk to the auto insurance company. Drivers with clean records in Glendale pay an average of $228 for full coverage, but drivers with an at-fault accident on their records pay average rates of $334 for the same coverage.
Choosing an insurance company that offers first-time accident forgiveness is helpful, but you should also consider some of these quotes from the best insurers in Glendale for drivers with an at-fault accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
57
78
Mile Auto
62
93
State Farm
70
93
GEICO
73
99
Root
77
117
USAA
79
107
Safeco
86
126
Metromile
94
141
National General
100
137
Allstate
118
159
Mercury
120
185
Progressive
122
171
Travelers
122
167
Direct Auto
125
174
Dairyland
135
186
COUNTRY Financial
137
192
American Family
139
189
Farmers
142
191
The Hartford
142
224
GAINSCO
143
190
The General
147
205
Nationwide
159
216
Liberty Mutual
160
232
Infinity
171
221
AssuranceAmerica
176
247
Bristol West
179
241
Commonwealth Casualty
203
276
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
In Arizona, you could face jail time and fines for getting a DUI.[3] While your license will also be suspended for some time, you’ll likely notice that your car insurance rates have significantly increased when you try to reobtain coverage. Some insurers may also drop you altogether.
While it’s more expensive to get insured with a DUI on your record, it’s not impossible. Some insurers specialize in working with drivers who have such incidents on their record, while others tend to offer better discounts and opportunities to save.
In Glendale, drivers with DUI convictions pay an average monthly rate of $334 for full coverage and $202 for minimum coverage car insurance. Here are some of the best Glendale car insurance companies for drivers who have a DUI on their record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
57
92
Mile Auto
62
103
State Farm
70
113
GEICO
73
117
Root
77
119
USAA
79
127
Safeco
86
138
Metromile
94
144
National General
100
161
Allstate
118
190
Mercury
120
198
Progressive
122
196
Travelers
122
196
Direct Auto
125
201
Dairyland
135
217
COUNTRY Financial
137
220
American Family
139
223
Farmers
142
228
The Hartford
142
226
GAINSCO
143
230
The General
147
236
Nationwide
159
256
Liberty Mutual
160
257
Infinity
171
275
AssuranceAmerica
176
283
Bristol West
179
288
Commonwealth Casualty
203
293
Foremost
256
412
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Car insurance rates can be higher for seniors because insurers consider older drivers a greater risk.[4] This is due to reduced faculties as people age as well as the increased likelihood of high medical costs for a crash involving a senior.
Fortunately, older drivers can still get cheap car insurance rates by bundling car insurance with their homeowners insurance and keeping a clean driving record. Most insurance companies also offer different discounts for driving a vehicle with certain safety features or being a safe driver.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
30
49
Mile Auto
35
55
State Farm
36
58
GEICO
41
65
USAA
46
73
Root
49
79
Progressive
55
95
Metromile
56
89
Safeco
58
104
National General
64
146
The Hartford
64
102
Allstate
67
107
Travelers
68
99
Direct Auto
70
139
American Family
73
116
COUNTRY Financial
74
120
Farmers
76
124
Mercury
76
123
Nationwide
78
105
Dairyland
82
192
AssuranceAmerica
92
144
The General
93
194
Liberty Mutual
94
158
GAINSCO
96
210
Bristol West
105
194
Commonwealth Casualty
131
303
To get cheaper car insurance as a young driver, consider obtaining discounts in addition to savings opportunities geared toward students and teens. There are also discount programs for getting good grades along with driver safety courses that some insurers offer to help young drivers save. It’s also usually more inexpensive to keep a teen on their parents’ insurance rather than purchasing a separate policy.
The overall average cost of car insurance for Glendale teens is $339 per month. As you begin your search for affordable teen car insurance, consult this list of some of the best car insurance quotes for young drivers in Glendale.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
100
159
GEICO
121
194
Mile Auto
125
195
Root
126
201
State Farm
126
203
USAA
137
219
Safeco
161
288
Metromile
168
270
National General
198
450
COUNTRY Financial
205
329
Allstate
217
346
Progressive
229
400
Dairyland
230
539
Mercury
230
376
Travelers
230
333
Direct Auto
238
474
The General
247
515
American Family
248
394
Farmers
259
419
GAINSCO
268
584
Liberty Mutual
283
476
Nationwide
285
382
The Hartford
290
464
Infinity
301
432
Bristol West
312
574
AssuranceAmerica
353
551
Commonwealth Casualty
372
860
Foremost
478
867
Glendale car insurance quotes by credit tier
Your credit history is just one of several factors that an insurance company can use to help determine your car insurance rates. Insurers use your credit score and credit history to decide the likelihood that you’ll file an insurance claim.
Typically, the better your credit score, the lower your insurance rate may be. An excellent credit score is anything considered 720 or higher, and even if you have a poor credit score, credit is just one of several factors that insurers can use when calculating your rate.
Here are the average monthly quotes for Glendale based on your credit score tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Glendale?
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Glendale is $228, which is higher than in several other Arizona cities like Gilbert, Mesa, and Phoenix. This is also higher than the state average for full-coverage insurance in Arizona, which is $194.
More cities in Arizona
Here, you can see how car insurance rates in Glendale compare to several other cities in Arizona.
Glendale car insurance FAQs
Looking for more information to help you secure the most affordable car insurance rates in Glendale? The following answers can help.
How much is car insurance in Glendale?
The average rate for car insurance in Glendale is $175. The average rate for liability coverage is $121, and the average rate for full coverage is $228.
What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Glendale?
Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Glendale, with full-coverage quotes that average $91 per month. Glendale drivers can also find cheap prices with Mile Auto and State Farm, which offer monthly full coverage rates of $97 and $113, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Glendale?
Mile Auto, Bristol West, and Auto-Owners Insurance rank as three of the top insurers in Glendale. Mile Auto offers drivers the ability to pay auto insurance rates based on the miles they drive, offering limitless customization. Bristol West provides affordable coverage to drivers with DUIs and other serious incidents on their record. Finally, Auto-Owners Insurance has a Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.0 and offers some of the lowest rates in the area.
What affects car insurance rates in Glendale?
Your car insurance rate in Glendale is affected by several factors, including your age, marital status, credit score, driving history, the car you drive, and your gender. Some of these factors are outside of your control, but maintaining a clean driving record and improving your credit score can help you reduce your car insurance expenses.
Is Arizona a no-fault state?
No. Arizona is an at-fault — or tort — state. This means if you’re involved in an accident and the other driver is deemed to be at fault, you may have the right to sue to recover your losses from the accident.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.