>Seguros de Autos>Alabama

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Auburn, Alabama (2024)

With monthly liability rates as low as $35, Auto-Owners is the cheapest car insurance company in Auburn.

Ashley Cox
Editado porAshley Cox
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxManaging Editor

Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.

Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.

When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.

Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Alabama

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $37/mes para solo responsabilidad y $63/mes para cobertura total en Alabama.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The overall average monthly cost of car insurance in Auburn, AL, is $108 — on par with the state average of $114 and below the national average of $158 per month. Though it’s growing quickly, Alabama still has a moderate population density when compared to other states. And Auburn has a relatively low property crime rate, which could also contribute to its lower car insurance costs.

Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and finding cheap coverage in Auburn.

Datos Breves

  • Auburn drivers pay an average of $62 per month for liability coverage and $155 per month for full coverage.

  • Auto-Owners, USAA, and State Farm are the cheapest car insurance companies for Auburn drivers.

  • Full-coverage car insurance costs Auburn drivers an average of $1,854 per year.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Auburn

The best car insurance company for you will depend on your situation and needs, and the costs will vary depending on factors like your age, gender, and driving history. That’s why it’s important to shop around and compare auto insurance quotes from multiple companies.

You may want to work with an independent agent to find the best auto policy for you. Here’s a look at three of the cheapest car insurance companies in Auburn; rates shown in the table are Alabama rates.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
USAA4.5$69$37Veterans
State Farm4.5$69$37Teen drivers
Auto-Owners4.0$69$37Drivers with an accident
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for veterans: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$35/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$67/mo

The 2,500 veterans living in Auburn can benefit by choosing USAA for car insurance.[1] You could earn a 15% discount when you garage your car on base, and you could earn a 10% legacy discount if your parents were also USAA members.

USAA provides all the basic coverage options you need, including comprehensive, collision, liability, and personal injury protection. And the company is known for providing good customer service — you can contact USAA by phone or email and a licensed representative will answer your questions.

Ventajas

  • Can save up to 30% with the SafePilot program

  • Also offers a savings account, business insurance, and other financial services

Contras

  • Membership is only available to military members, veterans, and their families

  • Limited branch locations

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for teen drivers: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$68/mo

Nearly 19% of Auburn’s population is younger than 18, and it can be difficult for this age group to find affordable car insurance.[1] State Farm is the best option for young drivers thanks to its Steer Clear program and the variety of discounts it offers teens.

You could qualify for a 20% discount on car insurance coverage if you’re younger than 25 and haven’t had any at-fault accidents over the last three years. Teen drivers can also earn a discount by maintaining good grades in school and taking a defensive driving course.

Ventajas

  • A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best

  • Offers some of the lowest rates for teens and young drivers

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Must purchase your policy from an insurance agent

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for drivers with an accident: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$35/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$67/mo

Auburn has a higher rate of at-fault accidents than other cities — 16% of drivers have a previous at-fault accident on their record. Auto-Owners is one of the best options for drivers after an accident.

The company offers at-fault accident forgiveness, collision coverage advantage, and a rental car benefit. Auto-Owners also offers gap insurance and diminished value coverage, which is helpful for anyone with a more expensive vehicle.

Ventajas

  • Offers accident forgiveness

  • Good option for new-car owners

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer usage-based insurance

  • Company website has more limited information than some other insurers

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Auburn

Your driving history is the biggest factor determining how much you pay for car insurance. But insurance companies also consider factors like your credit history, age, and ZIP code.

Here are five ways to get cheap car insurance in Auburn:[2]

  • Take advantage of discounts. Most insurers offer discounts to help lower the cost of car insurance. For example, you could earn a discount by bundling your auto insurance, home insurance, life insurance, and renters insurance. You could also receive a discount for insuring multiple vehicles, taking a defensive driving course, or keeping your mileage low.

  • Increase your deductible. When you file an insurance claim, you’ll pay an out-of-pocket deductible before your coverage kicks in. Choosing a higher deductible will lower your monthly premiums since you’re sharing the risk with your insurer. Just make sure you can comfortably afford to pay the deductible amount you choose.

  • Choose a safer vehicle. Many insurance companies offer a discount for choosing a vehicle with certain safety features, like anti-theft devices, anti-lock brakes, or airbags.

  • Reduce coverage on older vehicles. If you drive a vehicle that’s more than 10 years old and paid in full, you can save money by reducing your coverage to liability insurance. But it’s a good idea to speak with a licensed insurance agent before making these kinds of policy changes.

  • Shop around. Most insurance companies consider the same factors when evaluating you for auto insurance, but each one does it in a slightly different way. Comparing auto insurance quotes from multiple insurers will help you find the best rates and terms on your insurance.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Auburn, Alabama

Liability rates start at $35 per month

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Auburn: Auto-Owners

Liability insurance pays for medical costs and damages to the other driver’s vehicle following an accident you caused. But you’re responsible for paying for your own medical bills and car repairs.

Liability-only car insurance in Auburn costs $62 per month, on average. The following table outlines the cheapest options for Auburn drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners35
USAA35
State Farm36
Allstate39
COUNTRY Financial39
Travelers48
National General52
GEICO53
Direct Auto56
State Auto59
Nationwide60
Progressive64
AssuranceAmerica65
Farmers65
Safeco67
Clearcover69
Foremost72
Midvale Home & Auto85
Liberty Mutual91
Bristol West116
GAINSCO131
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Auburn: Auto-Owners

Full-coverage car insurance includes comprehensive, collision, and liability coverage, and it provides the most protection for drivers. This coverage covers the cost to repair or replace your vehicle following an accident, regardless of who’s at fault.

In Auburn, full-coverage car insurance costs an average of $155 per month. The following insurers offer the cheapest full-coverage car insurance rates in Auburn.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners67
USAA67
State Farm68
Allstate72
COUNTRY Financial74
Travelers92
GEICO100
Clearcover112
Nationwide114
Safeco116
AssuranceAmerica117
National General117
Progressive122
Farmers124
Direct Auto130
Midvale Home & Auto147
State Auto147
Liberty Mutual169
Foremost189
GAINSCO214
Bristol West268
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Auburn car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Alabama

Driving without car insurance is a misdemeanor under Alabama car insurance laws, and the first offense can result in a $500 fine. Subsequent offenses could result in a $1,000 fine and losing your license for up to six months.[3]

You can avoid these penalties by meeting the following minimum insurance requirements:[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

You can also choose a combined single limit of $75,000 per accident. But these insurance requirements are fairly low and won’t be enough coverage for most people. You may want to consider the following additional coverage options:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance pays for non-collision damages, like a fire, flood, vandalism, or riot.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays to repair or replace your vehicle following an accident with another car or object.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage protects you if a driver with no coverage or insufficient auto insurance coverage hits you.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments (MedPay) coverage

    MedPay coverage pays for your medical bills resulting from a car accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/73ee7a876e/repair.svg

    Gap coverage

    If your car is totaled in an accident, gap insurance pays the difference between what the vehicle is worth and what you still owe on the auto loan.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with a history of speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), at-fault accidents, and other moving violations pay more for car insurance. The more driving incidents you have on your record, the more likely you are to file a claim in the future.

To compensate for this risk, insurers raise your monthly premiums. Here’s what you might pay for minimum coverage auto insurance in Auburn based on your driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Auto-Owners35495059
USAA35475059
State Farm36485160
Allstate39535565
COUNTRY Financial39545765
Travelers48666981
National General52717587
GEICO53717589
Direct Auto56788294
Nationwide608286101
Progressive649094107
AssuranceAmerica659396109
Farmers658892109
Safeco6798103112
Clearcover69100115116
Liberty Mutual91132138153
Bristol West116159165195
GAINSCO131173183220
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Teen drivers ages 16 to 19 are at a higher risk of motor vehicle crashes than any other age group, so they pay the highest rates for car insurance. They also have a fatal crash rate that’s nearly three times as high as drivers older than 20.[5]

As drivers age and get more experience behind the wheel, they’ll begin to see their car insurance rates drop. Rates decrease significantly around age 35, but they start to increase slightly for senior drivers around age 70.

Here’s what Auburn drivers pay for car insurance, on average, by age group.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$306
20s$204
30s$153
40s$143
50s$127
60s$116
70s$124
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Shop for Car Insurance in Auburn, AL

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Auburn car insurance quotes by credit tier

Alabama allows insurance companies to use your credit-based insurance score when determining your premiums.[6] That’s because drivers with poor credit are statistically more likely to file an insurance claim than drivers with good credit history.

The chart below shows average monthly quotes in Auburn by credit tier:

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Auburn car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Auburn, Alabama, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in Auburn?

    Car insurance in Auburn costs an average of $62 per month for liability coverage and $155 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Auburn?

    Auto-Owners has the cheapest car insurance in Auburn, with monthly liability rates of $35. USAA and State Farm also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $35 and $36.

    But the cheapest car insurance company for you will depend on many factors, including your age, your ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Auburn?

    State Farm is the best car insurance company in Auburn. It has a high IQ Score of 4.5 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings. Other top insurers include USAA and Auto-Owners.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. U.S. Census Bureau. "QuickFacts Auburn City, Alabama."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "Nine ways to lower your auto insurance costs."
  3. Alabama Department of Revenue. "Mandatory Liability Insurance Law."
  4. Alabama Department of Revenue. "hat are the insurance requirements?."
  5. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."
  6. Alabama Department of Insurance. "How Credit-Based Insurance Scores Impact Your Premium."

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers