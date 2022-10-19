Lemonade Pet Insurance: Is it the right choice?

Lemonade Pet Insurance Policies and Pricing

Lemonade offers customers basic, hassle-free accident and illness coverage with an optional preventative and wellness package add on. If the basic accident and illness plan isn’t robust enough for your needs, Lemonade also offers an Extended Accident and Illness package, which includes alternative therapies like acupuncture and hydrotherapy and covers wellness exam fees.

Lemonade ’s basic accident and illness plan covers most injuries your pet sustains from an accident, as well as all illnesses ranging from ear infections and diabetes to cancer. This includes congenital and hereditary conditions like elbow or hip dysplasia.

However, like most pet insurance companies, Lemonade won’t cover illnesses, injuries, and allergies your pet was afflicted with before your Lemonade policy started or during any of the waiting periods. Those conditions will be considered pre-existing. No pet insurance company covers pre-existing conditions, but some, like Embrace, will cover them if your pet doesn’t exhibit symptoms for a certain period of time.

The company also won’t cover bilateral conditions. So if your pet had elbow dysplasia in its right hip before enrolling in a Lemonade policy, its left hip wouldn’t be covered for hip dysplasia in the future.

The basic accident and illness plan also covers diagnostic tests a vet decides to carry out on your pet. This means it will cover all blood tests, urinalysis, x-rays, MRI ’s, labwork, CT scans, and ultrasounds, as long as they’re not associated with a pre-existing condition.

Lemonade also covers surgeries, such as an endoscopic removal surgery if your dog or cat swallows a toy. However, Lemonade won’t cover this type of surgery if your pet has had a documented history of swallowing toys.

If your pet is diagnosed with cancer while they’re on a Lemonade policy, the company will cover all cancer-related costs, which can often amount to thousands of dollars. However, Lemonade will only cover traditional cancer treatments, like chemotherapy, not any experimental treatments.

Overnight visits at the vet are also covered by your Lemonade pet insurance plan, as long as its for an eligible, covered condition. It’ll also cover any vet-recommended hospitalizations, fluids, medications, and additional tests.

Since Lemonade ’s basic policy doesn’t cover preventative and wellness care, you can purchase the preventative and wellness add-on to cover things like annual check-ups, vaccinations, bloodwork, heartworm prevention, fecal tests, and access to an online medical advice chat.

Like most pet insurance policies, your Lemonade policy won’t cover spaying or neutering, breeding or grooming related costs, prescription food, or vitamins.