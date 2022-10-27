Icon of a woman

Wendy Connick is the founder and owner of Connick Financial Solutions, a provider of tax and bookkeeping services and a QuickBooks Online Certified ProAdvisor. A long-time freelance writer, she specializes in business and finance articles on subjects including taxes, investing, and retirement. Wendy is an Enrolled Agent (EA), the only federally licensed tax practitioners who specialize in taxation and have unlimited rights to represent taxpayers before the IRS. She is a member of the National Association of Enrolled Agents and a certified volunteer for VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance), an IRS-sponsored program to provide free tax help for low-income individuals and families.

Wendy Connick's latest posts

Best Homeowners Insurance Companies for Veterans, Military Families: Consumer Reviews, Quotes

From special discounts to unique company offerings, we’ve got veterans covered.

4 min. readMay 5, 2020
Best and Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance Quotes (UK)

Comparing car insurance yourself can be time-consuming and frustrating. Check out our guide to comparison sites that do all the work for you!

7 min. readApril 24, 2020
Best Mobile & Manufactured Home Insurance Companies: Quotes, Reviews (2021)

If you own a mobile home, also known as a manufactured home, you’ll need to get insurance on your home just as you would on a traditional home.

6 min. readMarch 10, 2020
Low Income Home Insurance: Cheap and Affordable Quotes for 2021

When you’re struggling to make ends meet, paying your homeowners insurance premiums can be a huge challenge.

8 min. readFebruary 20, 2020
10 Best & Worst Sites to Compare Home Insurance Quotes (2021)

Because we love comparison shopping for home insurance THAT much, and you should, too.

12 min. readFebruary 10, 2020
Adding Sinkhole Insurance to Your Homeowners Policy

Sinkholes don’t naturally occur very often, but when they do, they can swallow entire houses with little or no warning.

3 min. readJuly 8, 2019

Wendy Connick's popular posts

Medicare Premiums & Tax Deductions: Here’s How To Save Big

Medicare is a national health insurance program for qualified persons age 65 and up (or younger, if you have an eligible disability or meet certain other qualifications). Medicare is cheaper than a comparable standard health insurance policy, but it’s not free. Most people covered under Medicare pay monthly premiums. The good news is you may […]

6 min. readJanuary 5, 2021
Understanding the 8 Types of Homeowners Insurance

No homeowners policy protects you against every possible threat. So which is truly the best for you?

6 min. readJune 27, 2019
Best and Worst Roadside Assistance and Service Plans: Consumer Reviews

A good roadside assistance program can be a lifesaver. But which services reign supreme?

9 min. readFebruary 29, 2020