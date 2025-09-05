Where to Buy Travel Insurance in 2025

Where to buy travel insurance

You can buy travel insurance in a number of ways, including online-comparison marketplaces, directly from insurers, and through travel agents and brokers. Some credit card issuers even offer travel insurance perks that may be thorough enough that you don’t need separate travel insurance.

Some form of travel coverage is also often an optional add-on when buying flights. It’s convenient to add travel coverage while purchasing your flight, but this basic coverage isn’t very customizable.

Compare the pros and cons of purchasing add-on travel coverage while booking your flight below:

Pros Convenient

Provides basic coverage Cons Limited benefits

Hard to customize

Comparison websites

Comparison sites, like InsureMyTrip, SquareMouth, and Insurify, let you compare travel insurance plans side by side in one place. These comparison tools make it easy to find deals and compare coverages.

Pros Easy comparison

Filtering based on needs Cons Often can’t see all the options

Policy details may be limited

Directly from travel insurers

You can also get travel insurance directly from a travel insurance company. Allianz, Travel Guard, and Travelex are a few of many options available to travelers. Once you’ve narrowed your choices down to a few companies that fit your needs, call or go to the insurer’s website to get a quote directly.

Pros Direct customer service

Can customize coverage Cons Can’t compare side by side

Getting quotes takes more time

Travel agents or insurance brokers

If you’re not feeling confident in your research abilities, you can use a travel agent or insurance broker to help you find travel insurance. Agents and brokers are experts in the industry and can help you choose the best plan for your needs.

Pros Personalized service

Expert advice Cons Agent commissions raise costs

Not all agents are independent

Credit cards that include travel insurance

Many credit cards, such as American Express and Chase Sapphire, come with built-in travel insurance, or at least some travel perks. Depending on the type of trip you’re taking, these benefits may be enough, and you may not need to purchase separate travel insurance.

Pros No additional cost other than the card

Covers many basic travel needs Cons Doesn’t cover as much as stand-alone travel insurance

Requires card usage for coverage