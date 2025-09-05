Where to Buy Travel Insurance in 2025

Licensed auto and home insurance agent
Table of contents
You can buy travel insurance online, through insurance companies, brokers, travel agents, and even credit card issuers.
Selecting the right travel policy is important because each has differences in coverage limits, price, customer service, and claims support. Not every policy type will make sense for you, so it’s important to understand the differences.
Here’s what you should know about where to buy travel insurance, policy costs, and coverages from the top travel insurance companies.
Travel insurance typically costs between 4% and 8% of your trip’s cost.
GeoBlue is one of the best options for travelers with pre-existing conditions.
If you plan to visit a European country in the Schengen Area, you’ll need to provide proof of travel insurance to acquire a visa.[1]
Where to buy travel insurance
You can buy travel insurance in a number of ways, including online-comparison marketplaces, directly from insurers, and through travel agents and brokers. Some credit card issuers even offer travel insurance perks that may be thorough enough that you don’t need separate travel insurance.
Some form of travel coverage is also often an optional add-on when buying flights. It’s convenient to add travel coverage while purchasing your flight, but this basic coverage isn’t very customizable.
Compare the pros and cons of purchasing add-on travel coverage while booking your flight below:
Convenient
Provides basic coverage
Limited benefits
Hard to customize
Comparison websites
Comparison sites, like InsureMyTrip, SquareMouth, and Insurify, let you compare travel insurance plans side by side in one place. These comparison tools make it easy to find deals and compare coverages.
Easy comparison
Filtering based on needs
Often can’t see all the options
Policy details may be limited
Directly from travel insurers
You can also get travel insurance directly from a travel insurance company. Allianz, Travel Guard, and Travelex are a few of many options available to travelers. Once you’ve narrowed your choices down to a few companies that fit your needs, call or go to the insurer’s website to get a quote directly.
Direct customer service
Can customize coverage
Can’t compare side by side
Getting quotes takes more time
Travel agents or insurance brokers
If you’re not feeling confident in your research abilities, you can use a travel agent or insurance broker to help you find travel insurance. Agents and brokers are experts in the industry and can help you choose the best plan for your needs.
Personalized service
Expert advice
Agent commissions raise costs
Not all agents are independent
Credit cards that include travel insurance
Many credit cards, such as American Express and Chase Sapphire, come with built-in travel insurance, or at least some travel perks. Depending on the type of trip you’re taking, these benefits may be enough, and you may not need to purchase separate travel insurance.
No additional cost other than the card
Covers many basic travel needs
Doesn’t cover as much as stand-alone travel insurance
Requires card usage for coverage
The best travel insurance companies
Everyone has unique travel needs. The best travel insurance company for you might be different from the best company for other travelers. Before buying a policy, consider your financial risk tolerance, any pre-existing conditions you or other travelers have, and what you’re looking for in terms of coverage and costs.
Here are some of the best travel insurance companies to consider as you start your search.
Best for pre-existing conditions: GeoBlue
GeoBlue is one of the best travel insurance companies for people with pre-existing medical conditions. It offers travel medical insurance that covers pre-existing conditions for both single and multiple trips through its Voyager and Trekker plans. But to purchase these plans, you must have a U.S. healthcare plan. It also has a long-term plan, Xplorer, that covers pre-existing conditions.
A weeklong trip for a 30-year-old costs $21.52 for single-trip coverage and $193 for multi-trip coverage that lasts one year.
Immediate coverage for pre-existing conditions
Extensive network through Blue Cross Blue Shield
Doesn’t cover trip cancellation
Must have an existing U.S. healthcare plan
Best for multiple trips: Battleface
Battleface is one of the best travel insurance companies for people who plan on taking multiple trips. It covers unlimited trips for the yearlong duration of your policy, providing up to $1,000 for trip delay, $250,000 for medical emergencies, and $500,000 for emergency evacuation.
Battleface’s strengths lie in its medical and evacuation coverage, which come with high limits at a reasonable price. The insurer’s multi-trip annual travel insurance plan costs anywhere from $107 to $225 for a 30-year-old.
Unlimited trips
High evacuation limits
Low trip cancellation and trip delay limits
Single-trip policies not as affordable
Best for affordable rates: Travelex
Travelex is one of the best travel insurance companies for people looking for affordable coverage. It offers various cheap options for certain travel insurance coverages, allowing travelers to save money by covering only the most essential things. For example, travelers can cover just flight risks for $28 or only medical expenses for $33.
Affordable options
Flexible coverage
Cheaper plans have limited coverage
Low emergency medical coverage limits
What travel insurance covers
What travel insurance covers depends on your policy and insurer. But it typically covers the following:
Trip cancellation: If you have to cancel your trip due to injury, emergency, or another covered reason, trip cancellation coverage can pay for non-refundable trip expenses.
Medical emergencies: Medical emergency insurance covers medical expenses if you have an injury or illness on your trip.
Emergency evacuation: This covers the cost of emergency transportation home or to a medical facility in the event of a medical emergency.
Lost or delayed baggage: This coverage can reimburse you for lost, delayed, or stolen baggage.
Trip interruption: If a covered emergency cuts your trip short, trip interruption coverage can pay for travel expenses.
Travel delays: This can cover additional costs if a covered reason delays your trip.
Accidental death and dismemberment: In the event of accidental death or severe injury while on your trip, this coverage kicks in.[2]
Common exclusions and limitations
Travel insurance won’t cover everything. Here’s what most plans exclude:
Pre-existing conditions: Most policies, but not all, exclude coverage for pre-existing conditions.
Extreme sports: If you take part in high-risk sports, like skydiving or scuba diving, your policy likely won’t cover any resulting injuries.
War or terrorism: If you travel against government advice, like to a country deemed a Level 3 risk by the U.S. Department of State, your policy won’t cover any injuries or cancellations.
Alcohol- or drug-related incidents: If you incur an injury under the influence of drugs or alcohol, your policy typically won’t cover any resulting expenses.
Routine healthcare: Most policies won’t cover the cost of routine medical appointments, such as checkups or dental cleanings.
How much travel insurance costs
The price of travel insurance depends on a number of factors, but you’ll typically pay between 4% and 8% of your prepaid trip costs for a policy. So if your trip costs $2,000, a typical travel insurance policy would cost you between $80 and $160.
But this cost can vary quite a bit, depending on various factors like your age, your destination, the cost of your trip, your chosen coverage limits, and any add-ons. For example, if you add cancel-for-any-reason (CFAR) coverage, your policy cost will go up.[3]
How to choose a travel insurance policy
Choosing a travel insurance policy isn’t too difficult, but it may take some research and time. It’s important to compare multiple policies from multiple companies before making a selection. Policies can vary widely in terms of cost, coverage, exclusions, and add-ons, making it crucial that you choose the right one for your trip.
Follow these steps to get the right plan:
1. Consider coverage limits
Think about how much coverage you need for your trip. The more travelers you have, the higher limits you’ll need. Research the cost of medical coverage and other things your policy covers at your destination.
2. Review coverage options
Take a look at the coverage options potential travel insurers offer to make sure the policies cover what you actually need for your trip. For example, if you’re doing any extreme activities, look for companies with adventure sports add-ons.
3. Check coverage exclusions
Understand exclusions and limitations for the travel insurance companies you’re considering. If the plan excludes coverage for something important to your trip, it’s probably not the best option.
4. Read reviews and ratings
Look at customer reviews and ratings from numerous sites, such as Trustpilot, the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and Google. This can help you get an idea of whether an insurer is reliable.
5. Compare plans
Once you’ve narrowed your search down to a few options, compare the companies and plans side by side. Consider coverages, costs, exclusions, and add-ons to find the best travel insurance plan for your trip. And don’t just choose the cheapest one.
Do you really need travel insurance for your upcoming trip?
Whether you really need travel insurance for your upcoming trip depends on several factors, particularly your risk tolerance. If you’re just going on a domestic road trip, travel insurance is probably overkill. But if you’re going on an expensive international trip, travel insurance is a good idea. Some credit cards may even have enough travel insurance perks to be sufficient.
In some cases, you may not have a choice, as certain countries require travelers to have travel insurance before visiting. The entire Schengen Area — which includes 29 European countries, such as France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Portugal — requires travelers to have a visa that shows proof of travel insurance before visiting.
When it comes down to it, if you can’t afford to pay out of pocket for the costs of the worst-case scenario of your trip, then travel insurance is probably worth buying.
Where to buy travel insurance FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about where to buy travel insurance.
What is the best company to buy travel insurance from?
The best company to buy travel insurance from will depend on your coverage needs. But a few insurers stand out above the rest, especially for certain groups. For example, GeoBlue is one of the best companies for travelers with pre-existing conditions. Battleface is great for people taking multiple trips, and Travelex is a good choice for people looking for affordability.
Can you purchase travel insurance on your own?
Yes, you can purchase travel insurance on your own. You can get it directly from an insurer, through a third-party travel site, with a travel agent, or even through your credit card issuer.
How far ahead of a trip should you buy travel insurance?
You should aim to buy travel insurance as soon as you can after booking your trip. This ensures you have the most possible coverage — some policies cover things only if you buy them within three weeks of booking. It also ensures that you protect yourself if you have an injury or illness before your trip.
Is cancel-for-any-reason coverage worth it?
Cancel-for-any-reason insurance coverage (CFAR) is often worth it, especially if your trip is on the expensive side. If you’re traveling to a place with severe weather or political instability, CFAR coverage can be a good idea. If you’re spending thousands and are stretching your budget for a trip, the added cost of CFAR travel insurance is often worthwhile.
Does travel insurance cover pre-existing medical conditions?
It depends. Travel insurance plans can often cover pre-existing medical conditions if you buy a policy within a certain time frame of your travel purchase. For example, Allianz travel insurance covers pre-existing conditions only if you buy a policy within 14 days of your first trip payment. Other insurers may have different windows, so be sure to read your policy’s details.
